2025-09-05 Friday

क्रिप्टो न्यूज़

सबसे ताज़ा क्रिप्टो न्यूज़ और मार्केट अपडेट का आनंद लें
Can Pi Network Price Hit $1? Here’s What Expert Thinks

Can Pi Network Price Hit $1? Here’s What Expert Thinks

The post Can Pi Network Price Hit $1? Here’s What Expert Thinks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: An expert has revealed key reasons why Pi Network does not need the $1 peg to succeed in P2P transactions. The expert expressed confidence in the potential of Pi Coin. Pi is building toward becoming a stable global digital currency. Crypto expert Dr Altcoin recently shared his opinion on an ongoing discussion about pegging Pi Coin (PI) at $1. While many claim that the $1 peg will help Pi Network succeed in peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions, the expert thinks otherwise. Dr. Altcoin also discussed making strategic investments with PI and reiterated the Pi Network’s vision of creating a stable coin. Does Pi Network Need the $1 Stablecoin Peg to Succeed in P2P Transactions? According to Dr Altcoin, Pi Network does not need to be pegged to $1 to succeed in P2P transactions. The analysts explained that success depends on adoption, trust, and utility within the Pi ecosystem, not a fixed fiat peg. Dr Altcoin highlighted that PI already has global distribution and growing accessibility through on-ramps like Banxa, TransFi, and Onramper. This focus on global distribution supports its potential to thrive as a non-pegged cryptocurrency. As explained by Dr Altcoin, the success of PI in P2P transactions hinges on trust and usability, not necessarily a fixed $1 value. According to the expert, if users accept Pi as a medium of exchange for goods and services, its fiat-equivalent value becomes secondary. Pi Network $1 Analysis | Source: Dr Altcoin, X He cited an example with Bitcoin (BTC), which is not pegged, but widely used for remittances, as a store of value. Dr Altcoin believes the more people and businesses use PI, the more stable it becomes in practical terms. Rather than constant comparison to the dollar, the expert claims Pi’s strength will come from its purchasing power to buy goods…
Bitcoin
BTC$111,205.91+1.14%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004849-2.65%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09514-3.07%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 05:49
शेयर करें
NASDAQ rallies on Alphabet surge, Dow Jones struggles with weak data

NASDAQ rallies on Alphabet surge, Dow Jones struggles with weak data

The post NASDAQ rallies on Alphabet surge, Dow Jones struggles with weak data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NASDAQ Composite rallies as Alphabet surges over 8% to new all-time high. Most Dow Jones stocks are in decline as Factory Orders fell 1.3% in July. JOLTS Job Openings for July also showed a notable downtrend. Markets look ahead with worries over Friday’s Nonfarm Payrolls for August. The NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) holds onto a 0.76% gain on Wednesday morning following Alphabet (GOOGL) winning an antitrust court case that will allow it to keep paying Apple (AAPL) for prominence on the iPhone, driving up the latter’s share price as well. Meanwhile, despite Apple’s 2.75% advance, most Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) stocks are trading starkly lower, especially following a bout of poor economic indicators. Factory Orders in July slumped -1.3%, which was slightly better than the consensus and better than June’s -4.8% reading. JOLTS Job Openings for July also underwhelmed, with 7.181 million openings, below a consensus figure of 7.4 million. The June JOLTS figure was also revised lower by 80K. This sent investors streaming into US Treasuries, which has pushed 10-Year and 30-Year yields down over 1% following Tuesday’s spike. The mid-week market is mixed as economy dims For now, the market has opted to forget about tariff uncertainty that initially sent equities lower on Tuesday. A federal appeals court called the Trump administration’s unilateral institution of import tariffs unconstitutional, arguing the mainstream perception that only the US Congress has the power to set tariffs. For now, the tariffs remain in place, but further courts will take up the case in October and later in the year, which could end up forcing the Trump administration to raise hundreds of billions of dollars to pay back previously collected tariffs to importers. This possibility could end up pushing Treasury yields much higher, coming on the back of existing large deficits. This reticence…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.331+0.34%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016219-5.26%
SentraNet
SENT$0.000027+12.50%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 05:43
शेयर करें
Solana ETF Gets Major Overhaul: What Does REX-Osprey’s Move Mean?

Solana ETF Gets Major Overhaul: What Does REX-Osprey’s Move Mean?

TLDR REX-Osprey has converted its Solana ETF to a regulated investment company structure. The new structure eliminates federal and state taxes at the fund level, improving tax efficiency. Investors will now pay taxes individually, avoiding the double taxation that occurred under the previous C-Corp structure. The conversion aligns the Solana ETF with the typical U.S. [...] The post Solana ETF Gets Major Overhaul: What Does REX-Osprey’s Move Mean? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Chainbase
C$0.21304+0.44%
Movement
MOVE$0.1156-0.08%
Major
MAJOR$0.15844+1.35%
शेयर करें
Blockonomi2025/09/04 05:38
शेयर करें
Fed Beige Book Unveils Crucial Insights Into Stagnant Economic Activity

Fed Beige Book Unveils Crucial Insights Into Stagnant Economic Activity

The post Fed Beige Book Unveils Crucial Insights Into Stagnant Economic Activity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fed Beige Book Unveils Crucial Insights Into Stagnant Economic Activity Skip to content Home Crypto News Fed Beige Book Unveils Crucial Insights into Stagnant Economic Activity Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/fed-beige-book-stagnant/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016219-5.26%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 05:36
शेयर करें
Solowin Closes $350M AlloyX Deal to Expand Stablecoin Infrastructure in Emerging Markets

Solowin Closes $350M AlloyX Deal to Expand Stablecoin Infrastructure in Emerging Markets

The post Solowin Closes $350M AlloyX Deal to Expand Stablecoin Infrastructure in Emerging Markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solowin Holdings (SWIN), a publicly-traded investment holding firm, has announced it completed a $350 million acquisition of stablecoin infrastructure provider AlloyX, integrating its talent and technology as it aims to bolster its expansion into emerging markets. The Hong Kong-based financial firm said in a press release that the deal integrates AlloyX’s infrastructure, including a stablecoin application platform, real-world asset (RWA) tokenization tools, and a global payments network, into Solowin’s ecosystem. The acquisition, an all-stock deal, includes a 12-month lock-up period for AlloyX’s founding team and strategic investors. It also features an incentive structure based on AlloyX’s valuation milestones Solowin’s Chairman and CEO Peter Lok said the acquisition builds on the company’s “vision for a new financial ecosystem centered on stablecoins.” An SEC exhibit describes AlloyX as an “early-stage company with limited history” that has “yet to generate revenue” as of March 31. It generated revenue through its stablecoin payment infrastructure and through real-world asset tokenization, the document says. The stablecoin ecosystem has been growing exponentially over the last few years. It now bolsters a $280 billion market capitalization according to DeFiLlama data, with Tether’s USDT and Circle’s USDC remaining the dominant stablecoins making up over 80% of the sector. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/03/solowin-closes-usd350m-alloyx-deal-to-expand-stablecoin-infrastructure-in-emerging-markets
RealLink
REAL$0.06057+1.86%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9997+0.01%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016219-5.26%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 05:35
शेयर करें
Ray Dalio waarschuwt: dollar verzwakt – heeft Bitcoin de oplossing?

Ray Dalio waarschuwt: dollar verzwakt – heeft Bitcoin de oplossing?

i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. De Amerikaanse biljonair Ray Dalio waarschuwde onlangs voor een dalende U.S. dollar reserve. Volgens Dalio gaat deze dalende reserve samen met een shift in kapitaal naar Bitcoin en goud. Is dit het moment om in Bitcoin te investeren? Er zijn recentelijk steeds meer onzekerheden ontstaan rondom de Amerikaanse economie. Deze onzekerheden ontstonden toen Trump aan het roer kwam als president en zijn tarievenoorlog startte. Sindsdien is deze Amerikaanse economie nooit echt meer tot rust gekomen. Men maakt zich nu zorgen over een mogelijke recessie of in ieder geval een dalende waarde van de U.S. dollar. Volgens biljonair Ray Dalio is het deze ontwikkeling geweest die er nu voor gaat zorgen dat de adoptie van Bitcoin en goud hard gaat toenemen. Praat mee op onze socials! Chat met onze experts via Telegram, geef je mening op Twitter of "sit back and relax" terwijl je naar onze YouTube-video's kijkt. Chat met ons Geef je mening Bekijk onze video's Bitcoin nieuws: Markt shift naar Bitcoin en goud In een interview met The Financial Times uitte Ray Dalio zijn zorgen over de dalende reserve van de Amerikaanse dollar. Volgens Dalio is dit een belangrijke indicatie dat de lange termijn stabiliteit van de dollar in gevaar is. Dalio zag deze ontwikkeling ook als een reden voor een toename in de adoptie van Bitcoin en goud. Bitcoin en goud vormen namelijk de ideale alternatieven voor een instabiele US dollar. Robert Kiyosaki lijkt een soortgelijke uitspraak te doen. Kiyosaki gaf namelijk aan dat Bitcoin en goud veiligere keuze zijn dan obligaties. Deze investeringen zijn over het algemeen een goed middel tegen inflatie en dus tegen een dalende waarde van de US dollar. De belangrijkste voordelen voor Bitcoin zijn volgens Dalio de beperkte token voorraad. Hetzelfde geldt voor goud. Goud heeft over de afgelopen weken indruk weten te maken want het bereikte onlangs voor het eerst een waarde van boven de € 97.000 per kilo. Hiermee doet de goudprijs het 3,5 keer zo goed als de S&P 500. bitcoin koers, bitcoin verwachting, ray dalio, bitcoin nieuws, bitcoin stijgt" width="750" height="302" /> Goudkoers stijgt voorbij €97.000 – bron: hollandgold Bitcoin verwachting: gaat Bitcoin koers richting nieuwe recordhoogte? Op het moment dat de markt daadwerkelijk een shift ervaart waarin steeds meer investeerders ervoor kiezen om in Bitcoin en goud te investeren, zal de Bitcoin koers uiteraard mooie winst doorgaan maken. Winsten die op dit moment hard lijken nodig te zijn, want de koers heeft recentelijk niet al te veel indruk weten te maken. Bitcoin is over de afgelopen 30 dagen namelijk 2,6% gedaald in waarde en bevindt zich hiermee net boven de $ 111.000. Hiermee bevindt de Bitcoin koers zich ver onder zijn recente hoogte bij de $ 124.000. Bitcoin koers grafiek (1 maand) – bron: Coinmarketcap Deze recente daling van de Bitcoin koers lijkt deels te maken te hebben met toenemende interesse voor Ethereum. Steeds meer institutionele investeerders kozen er recentelijk voor om Ethereum te kopen in plaats van Bitcoin. Deze institutionele interesse in Ethereum lijkt nu echter al langzaam weer af te nemen. Er is dan ook een realistisch scenario waar Bitcoin zijn weg omhoog binnenkort weer in gaat zetten. Helemaal als de zorgen over US dollar en de Amerikaanse economie toe blijven nemen en steeds meer investeerders kiezen voor een alternatief zoals BTC. Mocht deze situatie van toenemende adoptie realiteit worden, dan kan er door investeerders al snel omhoog gekeken worden. In dat geval kan de koers al snel stijgen richting zijn weerstand rond de $ 114.357. Op het moment dat deze weerstand verbroken kan worden, kan er verder omhoog gekeken worden richting de weerstand bij de $ 117.046. Als ook deze weerstand voorbij wordt gestreefd, dan is er zelfs een nieuwe recordhoogte mogelijk bij de $ 124.000. @media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Bitcoin blockchain ervaart problemen: Bitcoin Hyper biedt oplossing Toenemende adoptie voor Bitcoin zal ook garant voor een stijging in de activiteit op de Bitcoin blockchain. En het is deze stijging in activiteit die nu de nodige problemen met zich mee kan brengen. De huidige Bitcoin blockchain is simpelweg niet meer opgewassen tegen de moderne eisen van de gedecentraliseerde applicaties. Hierdoor ervaren investeerders steeds vaker hoge transactiekosten, langzame transactiesnelheden en slechte programmeerbaarheid. Gelukkig is er met Bitcoin Hyper nu echter een project op de markt verschenen die een einde brengt aan al deze problemen. De Layer 2 oplossing van Bitcoin Hyper biedt goedkopere transactiekosten en transactiesnelheden die vergelijkbaar zijn met die van de Solana blockchain. Op deze manier wil Bitcoin Hyper de toekomst van de Bitcoin blockchain verstevigen. Deze Layer 2 oplossing is ontwikkeld met de hulp van de Solana virtual machine. With the fastest Bitcoin L2 in history. ⚡️ Hyper is ALWAYS hitting a bullseye. https://t.co/VNG0P4FWNQ pic.twitter.com/3NzEi9SVcU — Bitcoin Hyper (@BTC_Hyper2) September 2, 2025 Bitcoin Hyper is nu een presale gestart voor zijn native $HYPER token. Deze presale moet investeerders namelijk de laagst mogelijke prijs geven om te investeren in dit veelbelovende presale project. Naast aantrekkelijke kortingen moeten vroege investeerders ook kunnen profiteren van hoge staking beloningen. Op deze manier kunnen winsten al tijdens de presale gemaximaliseerd worden. De presale van Bitcoin Hyper bleek al snel een van de beste presales van 2025 te zijn. Deze presale heeft nu namelijk al meer dan $ 13 miljoen aan investeringen opgehaald. Tijdens deze presale zijn de staking beloningen nog altijd hoger dan 80%. En nu $HYPER tokens slechts $ 0,012845 per stuk kosten, lijkt dit het ideale moment om je aan te sluiten bij dit veelbelovende presale project. Nu naar Bitcoin Hyper i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Het bericht Ray Dalio waarschuwt: dollar verzwakt – heeft Bitcoin de oplossing? is geschreven door Joeri van Kuppeveld en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Threshold
T$0.01589+0.76%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.331+0.34%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,205.91+1.14%
शेयर करें
Coinstats2025/09/04 05:31
शेयर करें
IndyCar’s First Season On FOX Ends On High Point With Ratings Increase

IndyCar’s First Season On FOX Ends On High Point With Ratings Increase

The post IndyCar’s First Season On FOX Ends On High Point With Ratings Increase appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FOX Sports IndyCar lead announcer Will Buxton INDYCAR Photo When IndyCar began its first season with FOX as the new network for the racing series, it was optimistic the two could grow the viewership. As it concludes its first season together, IndyCar ended up with an ownership partner, willing to invest and build the series for continued growth in the future. According to FOX Sports, its inaugural season of NTT IndyCar Series action provided the largest viewership growth of any sport. FOX drew major audience spikes with younger demographics, which is a key to continued growth. The highlight of the season was the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500, which had the largest viewership in 17 years at 17,088,000 viewers. “We have had a fantastic year with our Fox as our new broadcast partners,” Indy President Doug Boles told me. “We felt confident entering the year that together we would grow the NTT IndyCar Series viewership and are very pleased with the end result. We had impressive growth numbers with St Pete, the Indy 500, and Nashville and good numbers throughout the year. The production quality, investment in new camera angles and technology, and on-track personalities and competition all help drive the increases. And, our IndyCar fans tuned in and supported us. “We are looking forward to continued growth in 2026.” Behind the Numbers FOX Sports coverage of the 17-race 2025 NTT IndyCar Series season scored averaged 1,362,000 viewers according to Nielsen Media Research, a +27 percent year-to-year increase from 2024 and the most-watched season in 17 years. In 2025, the NTT IndyCar Series has recorded the most audience growth to date of any sport averaging at least a million viewers. The August 31 season finale from Nashville delivered 1,142,000 viewers, up +136 percent from last year’s event and the…
FOX Token
FOX$0.02735-1.90%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.4325-3.20%
Triathon
GROW$0.018+5.88%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 05:31
शेयर करें
Ethereum ETF Flows Outpace Bitcoin — Analysts Highlight VET and WLD as Hidden Altcoin Plays

Ethereum ETF Flows Outpace Bitcoin — Analysts Highlight VET and WLD as Hidden Altcoin Plays

Institutional investors are rotating capital into Ethereum at a pace not seen before. Spot ETH ETFs absorbed nearly $4 billion […] The post Ethereum ETF Flows Outpace Bitcoin — Analysts Highlight VET and WLD as Hidden Altcoin Plays appeared first on Coindoo.
Worldcoin
WLD$0.885+1.60%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005628--%
VeChain
VET$0.02341+0.73%
शेयर करें
Coindoo2025/09/04 05:30
शेयर करें
Ukrainian parliament approves bill to legalize cryptocurrencies

Ukrainian parliament approves bill to legalize cryptocurrencies

Ukrainian lawmakers gave the initial nod to a draft law determining the legal status of cryptocurrencies in their country as well as their taxation. The long-awaited legislation opens the door to regulated crypto investments that will inevitably result in increased budget receipts for the war-torn nation. Ukraine’s Rada greenlights virtual assets law The Verkhovna Rada, […]
TornadoCash
TORN$13.841+7.29%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002588-6.73%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.0821+1.93%
शेयर करें
Cryptopolitan2025/09/04 05:30
शेयर करें
Ethereum Fundamentals Surge as DEX Volume Hits $140B Peak

Ethereum Fundamentals Surge as DEX Volume Hits $140B Peak

The post Ethereum Fundamentals Surge as DEX Volume Hits $140B Peak appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DEX trading volume hit an all-time high of over $140 billion in August Total transaction volume across Ethereum reached $320 billion last month BitMine now holds 1.87 million ETH, making it the largest corporate Ethereum holder, while SharpLink recently added 39,000 ETH Ethereum hit a new milestone, exceeding 50 million monthly transactions for the first time, indicating a surging network activity.  The transaction count wasn’t the only thing that soared, though. DEX trading volume hit an all-time high of over $140 billion in August, according to DeFiLlama data. Total transaction volume across Ethereum reached $320 billion last month, marking its third-largest month ever, driven by institutional demand and ETF inflows. Active addresses climbed to around 16.77 million, tying or nearing monthly highs. Additionally, Total Value Locked (TVL) on Ethereum stands at approximately $92.6 billion. It’s approaching the previous peak of approximately $108.8 billion from the 2021 bull cycle. Related: 5 Charts That Could Predict Ethereum Next Big Move as Rate Cuts Approach Institutional acquisition had a big role here, as big players continued to amass Ethereum. For instance, BitMine now holds 1.87 million ETH, making it the largest corporate Ethereum holder, while SharpLink recently added 39,000 ETH, bringing its total holdings to 832,000 ETH. Reports suggest that BitMine may grow its holdings by a further $200 to $400 billion by 2025, though that likely refers to total treasury allocations rather than ETH alone. In total, 69 companies have added over 4.1 million ETH (roughly $17.6 billion) to their reserves, which is about 3.4% of Ethereum’s total supply. Is this the Ethereum season? With record monthly transactions, DEX flow, rising TVL, and corporate treasuries openly accumulating, many are wondering if this is the coming of an Ethereum season.  With entities accumulating huge ETH reserves, analysts (like the experts at Standard Chartered)…
Threshold
T$0.01589+0.76%
Movement
MOVE$0.1156-0.08%
Triathon
GROW$0.018+5.88%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 05:30
शेयर करें

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अधिक

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

Yunfeng Financial: Appoints Mr. Liang Xinjun as Independent Non-Executive Director

U.S. Treasury yields fall ahead of non-farm payrolls report