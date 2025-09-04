IndyCar’s First Season On FOX Ends On High Point With Ratings Increase

FOX Sports IndyCar lead announcer Will Buxton INDYCAR Photo When IndyCar began its first season with FOX as the new network for the racing series, it was optimistic the two could grow the viewership. As it concludes its first season together, IndyCar ended up with an ownership partner, willing to invest and build the series for continued growth in the future. According to FOX Sports, its inaugural season of NTT IndyCar Series action provided the largest viewership growth of any sport. FOX drew major audience spikes with younger demographics, which is a key to continued growth. The highlight of the season was the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500, which had the largest viewership in 17 years at 17,088,000 viewers. "We have had a fantastic year with our Fox as our new broadcast partners," Indy President Doug Boles told me. "We felt confident entering the year that together we would grow the NTT IndyCar Series viewership and are very pleased with the end result. We had impressive growth numbers with St Pete, the Indy 500, and Nashville and good numbers throughout the year. The production quality, investment in new camera angles and technology, and on-track personalities and competition all help drive the increases. And, our IndyCar fans tuned in and supported us. "We are looking forward to continued growth in 2026." Behind the Numbers FOX Sports coverage of the 17-race 2025 NTT IndyCar Series season scored averaged 1,362,000 viewers according to Nielsen Media Research, a +27 percent year-to-year increase from 2024 and the most-watched season in 17 years. In 2025, the NTT IndyCar Series has recorded the most audience growth to date of any sport averaging at least a million viewers. The August 31 season finale from Nashville delivered 1,142,000 viewers, up +136 percent from last year's event and the…