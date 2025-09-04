Ethereum Fundamentals Surge as DEX Volume Hits $140B Peak
DEX trading volume hit an all-time high of over $140 billion in August Total transaction volume across Ethereum reached $320 billion last month BitMine now holds 1.87 million ETH, making it the largest corporate Ethereum holder, while SharpLink recently added 39,000 ETH Ethereum hit a new milestone, exceeding 50 million monthly transactions for the first time, indicating a surging network activity. The transaction count wasn't the only thing that soared, though. DEX trading volume hit an all-time high of over $140 billion in August, according to DeFiLlama data. Total transaction volume across Ethereum reached $320 billion last month, marking its third-largest month ever, driven by institutional demand and ETF inflows. Active addresses climbed to around 16.77 million, tying or nearing monthly highs. Additionally, Total Value Locked (TVL) on Ethereum stands at approximately $92.6 billion. It's approaching the previous peak of approximately $108.8 billion from the 2021 bull cycle. Related: 5 Charts That Could Predict Ethereum Next Big Move as Rate Cuts Approach Institutional acquisition had a big role here, as big players continued to amass Ethereum. For instance, BitMine now holds 1.87 million ETH, making it the largest corporate Ethereum holder, while SharpLink recently added 39,000 ETH, bringing its total holdings to 832,000 ETH. Reports suggest that BitMine may grow its holdings by a further $200 to $400 billion by 2025, though that likely refers to total treasury allocations rather than ETH alone. In total, 69 companies have added over 4.1 million ETH (roughly $17.6 billion) to their reserves, which is about 3.4% of Ethereum's total supply. Is this the Ethereum season? With record monthly transactions, DEX flow, rising TVL, and corporate treasuries openly accumulating, many are wondering if this is the coming of an Ethereum season. With entities accumulating huge ETH reserves, analysts (like the experts at Standard Chartered)…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 05:30