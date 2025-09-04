2025-09-05 Friday

Best Crypto for Beginners in 2025: BlockDAG’s 2900% ROI, Sui’s Staking Growth, BNB’s Privacy Push, and TRON’s RWA Expansion

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/best-crypto-for-beginners-2025-blockdag-sui-bnb-and-trx/
Binance Coin
BNB$847.7+0.10%
SUI
SUI$3.3692+2.64%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016219-5.26%
Solana Price Prediction: SOL to Reach $400 By Q4, But This Crypto is Gearing Up for a Bigger Rally

Solana (SOL) is again showing strong performance as analysts monitor the possibility of a rise to the $400 level by Q4, but industry observers are paying even closer attention to Mutuum Finance. This new coin may be setting up a bigger rally in the decentralized finance market. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is in the 6th phase […]
Solana
SOL$205.56-0.18%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012101-4.41%
MAY
MAY$0.04219-2.54%
Market Expectations for XRP to Break Through $7 Have Made APT Miner, a Cloud Mining Platform, a Safe Haven for Investors

As market confidence gradually recovers, several industry experts predict that XRP prices may rebound in 2026, potentially reaching a high of $7. Factors driving this trend include potential interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, increased demand for cross-border payments, and a resurgence in the popularity of crypto assets. While the market has yet to fully stabilize, a growing number of XRP holders are no longer solely relying on price increases. Instead, they are choosing APT Miner cloud mining to secure a stable cash flow. This platform utilizes smart computing power contracts, allowing users to enjoy automated mining and daily profit settlement with a single activation, eliminating expensive electricity costs and complex operations and maintenance. APT Miner significantly reduces carbon emissions and operational risks by operating mining farms powered by green energy, allowing investors to strike a balance between environmental protection and profitability. Even amidst short-term market fluctuations, holders can still see their profits deposited daily, providing a “continuous passive cash flow.” How to Get Started with APT Miner Quick Registration – Open an account with just your email address. New users will receive a $15 bonus to try out contract mining. Choose a Contract – We offer a variety of hashrate contracts to suit different fund sizes and timeframes. BTC (Canaan Avalon A1466): Invest $100 → Principal + Profit $108 DOGE (Goldshell Mini DOGE Pro): Invest $500 → Principal + Profit $538 BTC (Antminer S19 XP): Invest $2,500 → Principal + Profit $2,937 DOGE (Goldshell LT6): Invest $7,800 → Principal + Profit $10,770 BTC (Antminer T21): Invest $17,000 → Principal + Profit $26,044 BTC/BCH (Antspace HK3): Invest $50,000 → Principal + Profit $84,000 Payment and Activation – Mining will automatically start with the system, and earnings will be credited daily. Security and Transparency APT Miner maintains strict standards for security and transparency: Top-tier security protection – Integrated McAfee® and Cloudflare® technologies fully safeguard accounts and data. Revenue is visible in real time – users can check the computing power operation status and daily settlement details in the background at any time. Green energy mining farm – Utilizing wind and solar power, reducing energy consumption and ensuring sustainable operations. 24/7 support – 24/7 online customer service to solve any problems during use. Conclusion With XRP potentially rebounding to $7, APT Miner provides investors with a passive income channel independent of market fluctuations. Through automated hashrate contracts and an eco-friendly energy-driven mining model, users can enjoy a clear and predictable daily cash flow without the burden of equipment and maintenance. This not only reduces investment risk but also allows long-term holders to confidently plan for the future in volatile markets. For more information, visit the official website: https://aptmining.com/ Google Play app: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.app.apt_mienr
Harvest Finance
FARM$27.84+0.46%
Bitcoin Cash Node
BCH$607.3+3.29%
RealLink
REAL$0.06055+1.83%
GBP/USD rises to 1.3440 as strong UK data offsets US weakness

The post GBP/USD rises to 1.3440 as strong UK data offsets US weakness appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GBP/USD rebounds from 1.3332 lows 1.3442 as US Dollar slips after Tuesday’s sharp rally above DXY 98.50. US JOLTS report shows July job openings fell sharply, highlighting tariffs’ drag on hiring and manufacturing weakness. UK Services PMI jumps to 54.2, easing fiscal worries, while BoE officials stress inflation risks and policy caution. The GBP/USD advances during the North American session up by 0.39% following the release of economic data from the United States (US). Also, fears of the UK’s government being unable to meet its fiscal requirements eased on signs that the economy continued to fare well. The pair trades at 1.3442 after bouncing off daily lows of 1.3332. Sterling gains 0.39% after upbeat UK Services PMI tempers fiscal fears, while weak US jobs data pressures Dollar The Greenback is weakening on Wednesday following Tuesday’s rally, which sent the US Dollar higher, past the 98.50 figure during the session, according to the US Dollar Index (DXY). US data revealed that job openings in July fell to 7.181 million down from 7.437 million in June, revealed the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The data revealed that hiring increased by 41K and layoffs increased to 12K. Economists blame the ongoing slowdown in the jobs market on US President Donald Trump’s tariffs. Other data showed that Factory Orders in Jully fell -1.3% MoM better than the expected -1.4% contraction. Today’s report, coupled with Tuesday’s ISM Manufacturing PMI contracting for the sixth consecutive month, suggests that manufacturing activity continues to deteriorate. Eyes will be on the release of Nonfarm Payroll figures on Friday. Estimates suggest that the US economy created 75K jobs in August, and an uptick in Unemployment Rate. Across the pond, strong Services PMI in the UK, tempered fears of the government’s ability to show fiscal constraint ahead of the Autumn budget.…
BloodLoop
BLS$0.00123-0.80%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.337+0.42%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.212+2.27%
XRP Price Erupts as Consensys CEO Reflects the Settlement or Dismissal of Crypto Cases under Trump  ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post XRP Price Erupts as Consensys CEO Reflects the Settlement or Dismissal of Crypto Cases under Trump  ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp XRP continues to be the talk of the crypto town after breaching the psychological price of $3, given that the altcoin has failed to do so for close to three years. This momentous development is occurring after XRP broke out of a three-year downtrend, which had proven detrimental for the cryptocurrency, based on growing frustrations within the XRP community. As a result, market analyst under the pseudonym name Mikybull Crypto believes that a massive rally is on the horizon thanks to this fate. According to CoinGecko data, XRP is enjoying a weekly surge of 11.4% to hit $2.85 at the time of writing. This notable leg up has enabled XRP to elbow Tether (USDT) from the third position, thanks to a market value of $170 billion compared to the latter’s $168 billion. Advertisement &nbsp Welcoming this move, crypto trader Ash Crypto acknowledged, “XRP came out of a 3-year bear market with a single candle. Power of crypto.” Therefore, XRP is staring at more upside if it breaches the $3.08 resistance level. Consensys CEO Sees a Brighter Crypto Future Post-Trump Given that the present Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regime has not been sitting well with the crypto community based on the many cases filed, Consensys CEO Joe Lubin believes there is light at the end of the tunnel. This is because he foresees a scenario where these crypto cases will be settled or dismissed, given that Donald Trump has ascended to the U.S. presidency. With the Trump administration already signalling a pro-crypto approach, Lubin believes that the crypto industry will save a significant amount of money, as lawsuits will be significantly reduced. Meanwhile, Pennsylvania lawmakers have recently introduced revolutionary legislation aimed at making Bitcoin a strategic asset reserve, a move that will see the state invest…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.337+0.42%
Alttown
TOWN$0.004955-21.24%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09514-3.07%
Best NJ Poker Sites for 2025 – What New & Experienced Players Should Know

New Jersey, commonly abbreviated as NJ, is one of the few states in the United States where online poker remains legal. In fact, as long as you are at least 21 years and live in NJ, you can play both casino games and online poker, both for fun and real money.  This friendly regulatory stance […]
FUNToken
FUN$0.009476+1.78%
RealLink
REAL$0.06055+1.83%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04009+11.76%
CFTC Clears Polymarket for U.S. Market Launch

The post CFTC Clears Polymarket for U.S. Market Launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has cleared the path for Polymarket, a crypto-powered prediction platform, to operate legally in the United States. The approval came through a no-action letter issued by the regulator’s Division of Market Oversight and Division of Clearing and Risk. CFTC Letter and Polymarket Acquisition of QCX Enables Legal Path for U.S. Return The CFTC no-action letter means the regulator will not pursue enforcement against event contracts traded on QCX LLC, a designated contract market, and QC Clearing LLC, its affiliated clearinghouse. Also, the letter specifies that enforcement will not apply to failures in swap data reporting or recordkeeping for binary options and variable payout contracts cleared through QC Clearing. These exemptions mirror treatment given to other registered exchanges and clearinghouses. Both entities were acquired by Polymarket as part of its strategy to reenter the U.S. market after earlier regulatory setbacks. This move gives Polymarket a compliant structure to operate under CFTC oversight. By securing QCX and QC Clearing, Polymarket gained direct access to these allowances. It provided the platform with the legal framework needed to bring its platform back to American users. This aligns with a recent CFTC framework, which was aimed at providing clarity to bring back offshore crypto exchanges to the U.S. CFTC staff confirmed the exemptions followed a formal request by QCX and QC Clearing, now under Polymarket’s ownership. The deal effectively ties the platform’s future to the operational infrastructure of a registered exchange and clearinghouse. Regulatory Shift Opens Door for Polymarket’s Entry into U.S. Prediction Markets Before this approval, Polymarket had been fined by the CFTC in 2022 for selling unregistered event contracts to U.S. customers. Since then, it has been making efforts to re-build trust with regulators by following a compliant path. Another growing area in the crypto market is…
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004849-2.65%
Movement
MOVE$0.1156-0.08%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016219-5.26%
AlphaTON Unveils $100M TON Treasury and Nasdaq Rebrand to ATON

TLDR AlphaTON Capital has launched a $100 million TON treasury strategy, marking its entry into the TON blockchain ecosystem. The company, formerly known as Portage Biotech, has rebranded as ATON and will be listed on Nasdaq under the new ticker. AlphaTON raised $38.2 million through a private placement of 6.7 million shares and secured a [...] The post AlphaTON Unveils $100M TON Treasury and Nasdaq Rebrand to ATON appeared first on Blockonomi.
TONCOIN
TON$3.089-1.05%
U.S. job report shows weakening job market

The post U.S. job report shows weakening job market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. jobs data released Wednesday showed a weakening U.S. labor market. The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) report showed 7.18 million job openings in July. The JOLTS report also came in lower than the expected 7.38 million and lower than the previous report of 7.36 million in June. The BLS jobs data reached the highest level since July 2021, roughly 3.8% higher since October 2021. 2025 sees a slower U.S. job market The US labor market is weakening: The number of Americans not in the labor force who currently want a job is up to 6.2 million, the highest since July 2021. These are people who are not officially part of the labor force, meaning they are not actively looking for work, but say… pic.twitter.com/aqEqaiksJ1 — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) September 3, 2025 The Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed that healthcare and social assistance companies cut job openings by 181,000 and retailers by 110,000. Arts, entertainment, and recreation firms also cut jobs by 62,000, while the logging industry cut jobs by 13,000. The data also suggests that layoffs in the U.S. rose slightly. According to the report, the number of U.S. citizens quitting their jobs remained unchanged from June at 3.2 million. Job openings have remained healthy despite a lower report, having dropped from their highest level of 12.1 million in March 2022. Job openings were at their peak in the wake of the U.S. economy roaring back from COVID-19 lockdowns. The year 2025 has seen a slower U.S. job market amid the lingering effects of 11 interest rate hikes by the inflation fighters at the Federal Reserve in 2022 and 2023. The job market has also lost momentum this year because of President Donald Trump’s heightened trade wars, which have caused uncertainty in the market and led…
BloodLoop
BLS$0.00123-0.80%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.337+0.42%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016219-5.26%
Arbitrum kicks off $40M reward program to boost DeFi growth

The post Arbitrum kicks off $40M reward program to boost DeFi growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Arbitrum, the largest Ethereum layer-2 protocol, has launched a new initiative designed to channel liquidity into decentralized finance. The DeFi Renaissance Incentive Program (DRIP), announced on Sept. 3, will allocate up to $40 million in rewards to users performing targeted on-chain actions rather than simply generating attention. The program, structured by Entropy and powered by Merkl, will be managed by Entropy Advisors under the direction of ArbitrumDAO. According to the blockchain network, roughly 80 million ARB tokens have been earmarked for incentives across four distinct “seasons,” each focusing on a different corner of DeFi. The first season, which runs from Sept. 3, 2025, through Jan. 20, 2026, prioritizes looping leverage on lending markets. During this phase, users can earn up to 24 million ARB in rewards by borrowing against yield-bearing ETH and stablecoin assets on approved platforms. According to Arbitrum, the structure is performance-based and protocol-agnostic, meaning it will reward borrowing demand across multiple markets rather than concentrate liquidity in a single venue. Participating platforms include Aave, Morpho, Fluid, Euler, Dolomite, and Silo, with collateral options such as wstETH, eUSDC, and USDe. Ethereum L2 ecosystem The incentive scheme arrives at a time when competition among Ethereum scaling solutions is accelerating. The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A 5-Day Course On Bagholding, Insider Front-Runs, and Missing Alpha Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. Data from analytics platform Growthepie shows that nearly 13% of Ethereum’s application revenue now originates on layer-2 networks. Ethereum Layer-2 Ecosystem (Source: GrowThePie) In this space, Arbitrum retains a commanding lead within the ecosystem. Data from L2beat places its total value secured at more than $19.1 billion, outpacing Coinbase’s Base at $14.7 billion and OP Mainnet at $3.6 billion. These numbers reflect how Ethereum’s broader layer-2 ecosystem is maturing quickly,…
Instadapp
FLUID$6.5+1.16%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09514-3.07%
MORPHO
MORPHO$1.9925-1.56%
The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

Yunfeng Financial: Appoints Mr. Liang Xinjun as Independent Non-Executive Director

U.S. Treasury yields fall ahead of non-farm payrolls report