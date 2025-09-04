MEXC Exchange
Company Focused on Bringing Ethereum to Wall Street Raises $40 Million
Etherealize has closed a $40 million funding round to develop Ethereum-based infrastructure for institutional finance. The investment was led by venture firms Electric Capital and Paradigm. $40M Investment to Fund Development of Ethereum Trading, Settlement Systems According to the announcement, the new capital follows a prior grant awarded to the company in 2024 from Ethereum […]
Coinstats
2025/09/04 06:10
Analysis Firm Reveals One of the Altcoins Most Accumulated by Whale and Shark Investors
In its latest report, analysis company Alphractal shared one of the altcoins accumulated by large investors. Continue Reading: Analysis Firm Reveals One of the Altcoins Most Accumulated by Whale and Shark Investors
Coinstats
2025/09/04 06:09
ECB president calls to address risks from non-EU stablecoins
Amid the US set to implement a stablecoin framework after passage of the GENIUS Act, EU officials are looking at the implications of foreign-issued stablecoins. Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank (ECB), is calling for policymakers to address gaps in stablecoin regulation, particularly for those issued beyond the “robust” Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework in the European Union.In prepared remarks for the ninth annual conference of the European Systemic Risk Board on Wednesday, Lagarde said EU lawmakers should take steps in situations where an entity covered under MiCA and a non-EU entity jointly issue stablecoins. She added that such stablecoin issuers should not be allowed to operate in the EU unless there were “robust equivalence regimes” at the source, which included allowing EU investors “to always redeem their holdings at par value” and requiring issuers to fully back their coins.Read more
Coinstats
2025/09/04 06:05
Kevin O’Leary’s $13M Tokenized Collectibles Bet
The post Kevin O’Leary’s $13M Tokenized Collectibles Bet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Revolutionary Shift: Kevin O’Leary’s $13M Tokenized Collectibles Bet Skip to content Home Crypto News Revolutionary Shift: Kevin O’Leary’s $13M Tokenized Collectibles Bet Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/oleary-tokenized-collectibles-bet/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 06:03
Polymarket Gets Greenlight from CFTC: What’s Next for Crypto?
TLDR Polymarket receives CFTC approval to operate legally in the U.S. CFTC grants exemptions for event contracts traded on QCX LLC. Polymarket secures QCX and QC Clearing as part of its reentry plan. Approval follows previous regulatory setbacks and a 2022 fine. CFTC’s decision supports innovation within a compliant legal framework. Polymarket, a crypto-powered prediction [...] The post Polymarket Gets Greenlight from CFTC: What’s Next for Crypto? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/04 06:02
XRP Expands Beyond Payments With New Gaming Platform Xcade
Built on top of B3’s open consumer ecosystem, the new platform is designed to bring blockchain gaming closer to mainstream […] The post XRP Expands Beyond Payments With New Gaming Platform Xcade appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/04 06:01
Babolat Tennis Footwear Features Unique Michelin Collaboration
The post Babolat Tennis Footwear Features Unique Michelin Collaboration appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cameron Norrie in full head-to-toe Babolat, including footwear with a Michelin-created outsole, during the 2025 U.S. Open. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Getty Images For over 20 years, French brands Babolat and Michelin have collaborated on footwear, giving a pair of brands launched in the 1800s—one started in musical instrument string before creating the first tennis racket string and the other a vehicle tire maker—a unique perspective on tennis shoes. The focus has resulted in a two-decade-plus partnership that gives Babolat tennis shoes a heightened level of traction understanding. “Michelin applies its expertise beyond tires,” Shivam Saxena, managing director for Michelin Lifestyle Limited, tells me. “Our know-how in grip and resistance allows multiple applications, such as footwear.” Saxena says the company brings an expertise on rubber, formulas and shape to the Babolat teams to create soles for all tennis court surfaces. Each playing surface has its own requirements and different needs, balancing “adhesion and responsiveness,” Saxena says. Cam Norrie showing off the Michelin outsole on his Babolat Jet Mach 3 tennis shoes. Babolat The Michelin research and development teams in the company’s research enter in France craft formulas meant to fit the characteristics of each court. By adapting the rubber formula and outsole structure, Saxena says they can pair with Babolat for any surface. “On hard court shoes, we are maximizing the contact surface to enhance the grip, whereas clay court shoe outsoles are designed to maximize evacuation of clay,” Saxena says. “In total, we are ‘playing’ with several technical formulas to develop more than 10 outsole structures to cover all sports.” Head-to-toe Babolat athlete Cam Norrie has taken notice. While Norrie has played with a Babolat racket since he as 12 years old, he switched to the brand’s apparel and footwear at the start of 2025, quickly realizing how…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 06:01
Retail FOMO Builds: This Presale Could Outrun DOGE and SHIB
Retail enthusiasm has returned to crypto. With Bitcoin consolidating above six figures and altcoin liquidity steadily rising, traders are once again scanning the market for high-multiple opportunities. History shows that the most explosive gains rarely come from the established blue-chips but from tokens capable of igniting retail energy on a massive scale. Meme coins have […] Continue Reading: Retail FOMO Builds: This Presale Could Outrun DOGE and SHIB
Coinstats
2025/09/04 06:00
Mapping Chainlink’s path to $31 as LINK defends KEY price level
Can Chainlink’s breakout clear the $28–$32 zone without sparking a bull trap?
Coinstats
2025/09/04 06:00
Alchemy Pay Partners Fiat24 to Power Web3 Digital Banking with Swiss IBANs
The collaboration permits unparalleled multi-fiat account management, fiat-to-crypto conversions, as well as refined cash flows within an inclusive platform.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/04 06:00
