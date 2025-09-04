Babolat Tennis Footwear Features Unique Michelin Collaboration

The post Babolat Tennis Footwear Features Unique Michelin Collaboration appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cameron Norrie in full head-to-toe Babolat, including footwear with a Michelin-created outsole, during the 2025 U.S. Open. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Getty Images For over 20 years, French brands Babolat and Michelin have collaborated on footwear, giving a pair of brands launched in the 1800s—one started in musical instrument string before creating the first tennis racket string and the other a vehicle tire maker—a unique perspective on tennis shoes. The focus has resulted in a two-decade-plus partnership that gives Babolat tennis shoes a heightened level of traction understanding. “Michelin applies its expertise beyond tires,” Shivam Saxena, managing director for Michelin Lifestyle Limited, tells me. “Our know-how in grip and resistance allows multiple applications, such as footwear.” Saxena says the company brings an expertise on rubber, formulas and shape to the Babolat teams to create soles for all tennis court surfaces. Each playing surface has its own requirements and different needs, balancing “adhesion and responsiveness,” Saxena says. Cam Norrie showing off the Michelin outsole on his Babolat Jet Mach 3 tennis shoes. Babolat The Michelin research and development teams in the company’s research enter in France craft formulas meant to fit the characteristics of each court. By adapting the rubber formula and outsole structure, Saxena says they can pair with Babolat for any surface. “On hard court shoes, we are maximizing the contact surface to enhance the grip, whereas clay court shoe outsoles are designed to maximize evacuation of clay,” Saxena says. “In total, we are ‘playing’ with several technical formulas to develop more than 10 outsole structures to cover all sports.” Head-to-toe Babolat athlete Cam Norrie has taken notice. While Norrie has played with a Babolat racket since he as 12 years old, he switched to the brand’s apparel and footwear at the start of 2025, quickly realizing how…