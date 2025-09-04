Tech Giants Push Policy Power
The post Tech Giants Push Policy Power appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Vice President JD Vance speaks in Washington, DC., during the 2025 American Dynamism Summit on March 18, 2025, hosted by the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z). Getty Images A group of tech leaders and artificial intelligence companies announced the creation of Leading the Future (LTF), a new organization designed to, in its words, “ensure the United States remains the global leader in AI by advancing a clear, high-level policy agenda at the federal and state levels and serving as the political and policy center of gravity for the AI industry.” The industry is no longer happy to shape policy through think tanks, white papers, and voluntary commitments. It is building a political influence infrastructure. Who Is Behind LTF The coalition includes powerful venture capital firms like Andreessen Horowitz, investors such as Ron Conway (one of Silicon Valley’s super angels with early investments in Facebook, Google, Airbnb and Reddit), Joe Lonsdale (Palantir cofounder and an early executive at Clarium Capital, Peter Thiel’s hedge fund), Greg Brockman (OpenAI cofounder and current president) and his wife Anna Brockman. Even though the announcement is short on specific names, it indicates the participation from leading firms, including Perplexity. Their motivations are clear in their intent to promote policies to advance the economic benefits of the technology and oppose efforts seen as limiting and delaying its development in the US. They frame the stakes in AI as not only commercial but also geopolitical. With Washington and Beijing locked in a struggle over compute power, export controls, and data supply chains, tech leaders want a direct line into state capitals and the halls of Congress. Earlier lobbying by the internet sector focused on shaping policy through public campaigns, portraying themselves as defenders of the users, internet freedom or innovation. They often leaned on trade associations. Differently,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 06:10