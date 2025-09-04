2025-09-05 Friday

Ripple (XRP) Launches New Project with Ambitious Entry into the Gaming Industry! Here Are the Details

Ripple (XRP) Launches New Project with Ambitious Entry into the Gaming Industry! Here Are the Details

The post Ripple (XRP) Launches New Project with Ambitious Entry into the Gaming Industry! Here Are the Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple (XRP), the fourth-largest cryptocurrency in the global market, has taken an ambitious step into the gaming industry by launching its own private L3 chain on B3’s open consumer ecosystem. Along with this initiative, XRP announced its own dedicated gaming chain and platform, dubbed Xcade. XRP Launches New Gaming-Focused Chain Xcade The project’s most striking feature is its aim to build a gaming ecosystem that directly appeals to users. With this move, XRP aims to become a major player not only in financial transfers but also in blockchain-based games. B3 announced that revenue generated within the ecosystem will be used to repurchase B3 tokens. This aims to create a cyclical model that supports value growth within the token economy. Its previous collaboration with SuperGaming attracted attention. B3 successfully launched on GameChain, demonstrating its infrastructure strength and integration potential with Web2 gaming companies. This experience demonstrated B3’s ability to expand its consumer application ecosystem. B3’s current market capitalization stands at $71.4 million. XRP’s new chain move signals that gaming and blockchain integration will gain momentum in the crypto market. Experts believe that XRP, along with Xcade, will be able to attract not only crypto users but also traditional gaming communities to the ecosystem, which will contribute to the growth of both XRP and the B3 ecosystem in the long run. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/ripple-xrp-launches-new-project-with-ambitious-entry-into-the-gaming-industry-here-are-the-details/
‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Beats ‘Squid Game’ To Become Netflix’s No. 1 Hit

‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Beats ‘Squid Game’ To Become Netflix’s No. 1 Hit

The post ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Beats ‘Squid Game’ To Become Netflix’s No. 1 Hit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. KPOP DEMON HUNTERS – When they aren’t selling out stadiums, Kpop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet – an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise. Courtesy of Netflix KPop Demon Hunters has now overtaken Squid Game to become Netflix’s most watched title ever, according to the streamer’s latest stats on its official Tudum page. Previously the first season of Squid Game held onto the top spot for four years. This means that the two most popular titles in Netflix history are both works that are grounded in Korean culture. Squid Game is a South Korean production; KPop Demon Hunters, though produced by the American studio Sony Pictures Animation, features elements of Korean art, architecture, mythology, shamanism, food and pop culture embedded throughout the film. KPOP DEMON HUNTERS – (L-R) Rumi (voice by Arden CHO), Zoey (voice by Ji-young YOO) and Mira (voice by May HONG) Courtesy of Netflix A story about a trio of K-pop stars who fight to save the world from demons using music and Korean-style weapons, it’s the first animated English-language movie to present Korean culture at such scale and in such vivid detail. In fact, practically every scene in the movie contains references to Korean culture, language and/or history—a remarkable feat that was made possible by the vision of its Korean-Canadian co-director Maggie Kang and a production crew that included many Koreans. Rumi, the magpie and “Derpy” the tiger. The tiger and magpie in KPop Demon Hunters are actually a recurring motif in Joseon-era Korean folk paintings. The clumsy, bizarre-looking tiger was meant to be a satirical representation of the aristocracy, while the clever magpie symbolized the common people. For…
Trump brothers seek $2.1B raise via share sales amid American Bitcoin’s volatile Nasdaq debut

Trump brothers seek $2.1B raise via share sales amid American Bitcoin’s volatile Nasdaq debut

The post Trump brothers seek $2.1B raise via share sales amid American Bitcoin’s volatile Nasdaq debut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. American Bitcoin Corp. (ABTC), backed by Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Sept. 3 seeking to raise $2.1 billion through share sales. The filing follows a volatile Nasdaq debut that saw ABTC stock surge 91% in one hour before crashing lower than the opening price by closing. ABTC opened at $6.90 and climbed to $13.20, prompting five trading halts in the initial hours. However, the share price failed to sustain the momentum and fell back to its opening price before mounting a recovery at the end of the trading session. As of press time, the stock was showing signs of upward momentum after hours and was trading at $8.06, up roughly 16% for the day. American Bitcoin emerged from a stock-for-stock merger with Gryphon Digital Mining, creating a publicly traded Bitcoin accumulation platform under the ticker ABTC. The transaction completed earlier this year positions American Bitcoin as the parent company, with former American Bitcoin shareholders owning approximately 98% of the combined entity. Trump family mining venture American Bitcoin launched in March as a majority-owned subsidiary of energy company Hut 8, which maintains an 80% ownership stake. The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A 5-Day Course On Bagholding, Insider Front-Runs, and Missing Alpha Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. The Trump brothers hold minority interests in the remaining 20% alongside other founding partners, though exact ownership breakdowns remain undisclosed. Eric Trump serves as chief strategy officer while Matt Prusak, who previously sold COVID tests, leads the company as CEO. Prusak positioned the merger as an opportunity to create a dominant player in the fragmented Bitcoin mining sector. The company operates an asset-light model through a strategic partnership with Hut 8, leveraging existing infrastructure for Bitcoin accumulation…
Why BullZilla’s Roar Burn Strategy Makes It the Top New Meme Coin to Invest in Now as Bonk and Solana Power Ahead

Why BullZilla’s Roar Burn Strategy Makes It the Top New Meme Coin to Invest in Now as Bonk and Solana Power Ahead

The market for the top new meme coins to invest in now is rapidly changing. No longer defined by simple […] The post Why BullZilla’s Roar Burn Strategy Makes It the Top New Meme Coin to Invest in Now as Bonk and Solana Power Ahead appeared first on Coindoo.
US Bank Restarts Bitcoin Custody Service After Years-Long Pause

US Bank Restarts Bitcoin Custody Service After Years-Long Pause

The post US Bank Restarts Bitcoin Custody Service After Years-Long Pause appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief U.S. Bank, the fifth largest bank in the United States by assets, is offering Bitcoin custody services again. The service will be for institutional investment managers. U.S. Bank first announced the service in 2021 but had to pause it. Financial services giant U.S. Bank has restarted its crypto custody operations after pausing the service for years due to regulatory uncertainty.  The bank said Wednesday that it would offer Bitcoin custody, including support for exchange-traded funds based on the asset, for institutional investment managers with registered or private funds.  U.S. Bank in 2021 said it was offering custody for the leading cryptocurrency as well as Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum and altcoins “over time,” but stopped the service in 2022 after the Securities and Exchange Commission Staff Accounting Bulletin (SAB) No. 121 bill prevented banks from custodying digital assets.  In January, regulators rescinded the bill.  “We’re proud that we were one of the first banks to offer cryptocurrency custody for fund and institutional custody clients in 2021, and we’re excited to resume the service this year,”  Stephen Philipson, vice chair, U.S. Bank Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking, said in a statement.  ﻿ The bank added that it was working with fintech New York Digital Investment Group, or NYDIG, to offer the service.  U.S. Bank told Decrypt that it was “continuously evaluating coins from a variety of risk factors and will add additional coins” if they meet the bank’s standards around “risk and compliance and client demand.” The news from U.S. Bank comes after the Federal Reserve in August ended a supervisory program that monitored banks involved in crypto. America’s central bank back in 2023 forced banks involved in crypto and other fintech activities to notify the Fed and follow strict guidelines. But since President Donald Trump took office in…
'Biggest Opportunity for Mass Adoption': TON Treasury Loads Up on Telegram-Linked Coin

'Biggest Opportunity for Mass Adoption': TON Treasury Loads Up on Telegram-Linked Coin

Publicly traded Portage Biotech is shifting gears, launching a crypto treasury for the Telegram-linked TON and taking the name AlphaTON.
Cardano and Bitcoin ETF Rumors Build — LINK and DOT Rally With Altcoin Buzz

Cardano and Bitcoin ETF Rumors Build — LINK and DOT Rally With Altcoin Buzz

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/cardano-bitcoin-etf-rumors-build-link-dot-rally-on-altcoin-buzz/
U.S. Commerce Department Selects TRON for GDP Data Publication

U.S. Commerce Department Selects TRON for GDP Data Publication

TLDR TRON is selected by the U.S. Commerce Department for official GDP data publication on blockchain. TRON’s role in GDP data publication shows blockchain’s growing government use. TRON’s 60% fee reduction led to a surge in users and adoption. U.S. government uses TRON to ensure transparency and global access to GDP data. The U.S. Department [...] The post U.S. Commerce Department Selects TRON for GDP Data Publication appeared first on CoinCentral.
American Bitcoin Applies for $2.1 Billion Market Price Issuance

American Bitcoin Applies for $2.1 Billion Market Price Issuance

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/american-bitcoin-market-price-issuance-nasdaq/
Tech Giants Push Policy Power

Tech Giants Push Policy Power

The post Tech Giants Push Policy Power appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Vice President JD Vance speaks in Washington, DC., during the 2025 American Dynamism Summit on March 18, 2025, hosted by the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z). Getty Images A group of tech leaders and artificial intelligence companies announced the creation of Leading the Future (LTF), a new organization designed to, in its words, “ensure the United States remains the global leader in AI by advancing a clear, high-level policy agenda at the federal and state levels and serving as the political and policy center of gravity for the AI industry.” The industry is no longer happy to shape policy through think tanks, white papers, and voluntary commitments. It is building a political influence infrastructure. Who Is Behind LTF The coalition includes powerful venture capital firms like Andreessen Horowitz, investors such as Ron Conway (one of Silicon Valley’s super angels with early investments in Facebook, Google, Airbnb and Reddit), Joe Lonsdale (Palantir cofounder and an early executive at Clarium Capital, Peter Thiel’s hedge fund), Greg Brockman (OpenAI cofounder and current president) and his wife Anna Brockman. Even though the announcement is short on specific names, it indicates the participation from leading firms, including Perplexity. Their motivations are clear in their intent to promote policies to advance the economic benefits of the technology and oppose efforts seen as limiting and delaying its development in the US. They frame the stakes in AI as not only commercial but also geopolitical. With Washington and Beijing locked in a struggle over compute power, export controls, and data supply chains, tech leaders want a direct line into state capitals and the halls of Congress. Earlier lobbying by the internet sector focused on shaping policy through public campaigns, portraying themselves as defenders of the users, internet freedom or innovation. They often leaned on trade associations. Differently,…
