WLFI Blocks Hack Attempts With Onchain Blacklisting

The post WLFI Blocks Hack Attempts With Onchain Blacklisting appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Trump-linked decentralized finance (DeFi) project World Liberty Financial (WLFI) said it blocked hacking attempts targeting its token launch by blacklisting compromised wallets onchain.  On Wednesday, WLFI said that a designated wallet executed “mass blacklisting” transactions to disable accounts identified as compromised before it launched. The team said the hacking attempts stemmed from end-user compromises like private key losses and stressed that the incidents were not an exploit of the WLFI project itself.  WLFI said the project’s blacklisting efforts prevented attempts to hack its “Lockbox,” a vesting mechanism that safeguards locked token allocations for its users. “This allowed us to block the theft attempts from the Lockbox,” WLFI wrote, linking to two Etherscan transactions showing the blacklist in action.  The team added that they are working with compromised users so that they can regain access to their accounts.  Source: World Liberty Financial  Bad actors continue to target WLFI users On Monday, World Liberty Financial unlocked 24.6 billion WLFI tokens as it opened trading for the first time. Since then, hackers and scammers have attempted to profit from the event, targeting users and the project.  Analytics firm Bubblemaps identified “bundled clones,” which are look-alike smart contracts that imitate the project. This aims to trick unsuspecting users into engaging with fake contracts instead of legitimate ones to steal their crypto.  Yu Xian, the founder of security company SlowMist, reported that some WLFI holders were being drained of their tokens through a known exploit using the Ethereum Improvement Proposal (EIP)-7702 upgrade.  Xian said WLFI holders are being drained using a “classic EIP-7702 phishing exploit.” He explained that bad actors plant hacker-controlled addresses in victim wallets, allowing them to snatch the tokens when a deposit is made.  Related: Trump-backed WLFI to unlock 24.6B tokens at launch EIP-7702 upgrade opens offchain attack vector In May, Ethereum’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 06:32
Best Crypto Presale 2025: MAGACOIN FINANCE Attracts 13K+ Investors as SHIB Whales Pile In

As top cryptocurrencies struggle to deliver outsized gains to investors, attention has turned to early-stage projects as the search for […] The post Best Crypto Presale 2025: MAGACOIN FINANCE Attracts 13K+ Investors as SHIB Whales Pile In appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/04 06:30
A Historic Leap Towards Digital Asset Regulation

The post A Historic Leap Towards Digital Asset Regulation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ukrainian Crypto Tax Bill: A Historic Leap Towards Digital Asset Regulation Skip to content Home Crypto News Ukrainian Crypto Tax Bill: A Historic Leap Towards Digital Asset Regulation Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/ukrainian-crypto-tax-bill/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 06:30
Ethereum Foundation Plans $43 Million ETH Sale to Fund Development and Grants

The Ethereum Foundation announced on September 2, 2025, that it will sell 10,000 ETH worth approximately $43 million to fund research, development, and ecosystem grants.
Brave Newcoin2025/09/04 06:30
Best New Crypto to Buy Today – 3 September

The crypto market has rebounded as Bitcoin tops $4 trillion in total cap. Alongside major alts, newer tokens such as PEPENODE, Maxi Doge, and Snorter have been recognized as some of the best new crypto to buy today, each showing growing interest and potential for further gains in the months ahead.
Coinstats2025/09/04 06:30
Expert Says Avalanche (AVAX) Price Recovery Is Building – Here’s What the Chart Reveals

Avalanche price has been quietly grinding higher, and traders are starting to pay attention again. After weeks of sideways movement, AVAX is now showing signs of life and building momentum toward a potential breakout.  The price action has tightened up, and with analysts like World of Charts pointing to a possible recovery rally, the community
Coinstats2025/09/04 06:30
ECB President Lagarde Calls For Firm Safeguards on Foreign Stablecoins

The post ECB President Lagarde Calls For Firm Safeguards on Foreign Stablecoins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde urged European Union (EU) lawmakers to impose stringent requirements and safeguards on foreign stablecoins. Lagarde argued they should comply with the bloc’s regulatory standards before operating on EU soil, she said in a speech at a European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB) conference in Frankfurt on Wednesday. The ECB president cautioned that during a stablecoin run, investors would be more likely redeem in jurisdictions with stronger protections, such as the EU, where Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation prohibits redemption fees, potentially depleting local reserves. “The risk of liquidity mismanagement across jurisdictions is one we have seen before. Banking groups, for example, are already required to ensure that reserves are available in the part of the group where and when they are needed,” Lagarde said. “This is why requirements such as the net stable funding ratio and liquidity coverage ratio apply at every level of consolidation. Multi-issuance schemes replicate these very same risks within a single entity.” She emphasized the need for robust regulation to prevent arbitrage and to ensure financial stability across borders. Stablecoins – token pegged to the value of a traditional financial asset such as a fiat currency – have been front and center of developments in the approach to digital assets by governments and regulators in 2025. Major jurisdictions such as the U.S. and Hong Kong have introduced rules for the issuance and treatment of stablecoins, following on from the EU, which handles them through MiCA. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/policy/2025/09/03/ecb-president-lagarde-calls-for-firm-safeguards-on-foreign-stablecoins
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 06:29
Here’s Why SEI May Be Interesting to Watch Right Now

The post Here’s Why SEI May Be Interesting to Watch Right Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points Analyst Ali targets $0.32–$0.37 for SEI, while Rand highlights a bull pennant setup with limited downside risk. Messari data shows SEI trading volume hit $2.23B in Q2 2025, driven by SailorFi and DragonSwap dominance. SEI finalizes transactions in 0.3–0.6s, making it the fastest chain compared to Solana, Avalanche, and Ethereum. SEI trades near $0.29389, showing a confirmed buy signal according to analyst Ali, who targets resistance at $0.32. If momentum holds, the next upside projection sits at $0.37, provided SEI maintains support above $0.28. Analyst Rand emphasizes SEI’s strength over a horizontal support confluence while forming a bull pennant pattern. This structure reflects limited downside risk with strong upside potential, aligning with projections toward the $0.32 to $0.37 range. Source : X Meanwhile, community traders note that SEI could advance further if broader momentum accelerates across the ecosystem. Some projections suggest SEI may reach $2 within months, especially if ETF approvals and sector growth align with current patterns. Ecosystem Growth and On-Chain Strength Messari data shows spot trading volume on SEI hit $2.23 billion in Q2 2025, a record high. The growth was driven by SailorFi, capturing 41.5% of the market share with $10.2M in daily trading. DragonSwap followed with 33.5% and $8.2M daily volume, while Uniswap via Oku held 14.4% with $3.5M. Jellyverse added 6% at $1.5M, and Yaka Finance accounted for 1.9% with $0.5M daily activity. Sei Trading Volume | Source : Messari This expansion reinforces Sei’s position as a leading gaming chain supported by strong DeFi fundamentals. With rising adoption and liquidity, analysts view SEI as undervalued, especially given its accelerating swap activity and growing DEX dominance. Total Value Locked also highlights rapid growth, increasing from $20M during the last $1.4 price peak to $600M today. With only one TGE completed at DragonSwap, more launches…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 06:27
Mistral AI Soars to a Phenomenal $14 Billion Valuation, Redefining European AI

BitcoinWorld Mistral AI Soars to a Phenomenal $14 Billion Valuation, Redefining European AI In the rapidly evolving world of technology, where innovation dictates the pace of progress and investment, the rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI) continues to capture global attention. For those deeply immersed in the cryptocurrency space, understanding these seismic shifts in the broader tech landscape is crucial, as AI’s advancements often ripple through various sectors, including blockchain and digital assets. A prime example of this electrifying momentum comes from France, where Mistral AI, a burgeoning powerhouse, is reportedly on the verge of securing a staggering $14 billion valuation. This development isn’t just a financial milestone; it signals a profound confidence in the future of European AI and its capacity to challenge established giants, potentially reshaping the entire ecosystem for tech startups and the development of cutting-edge language models. Mistral AI’s Astounding Ascent: What Drives a $14 Billion Valuation? The news reverberating across the tech world is that French AI startup Mistral AI is finalizing a substantial €2 billion investment. This round is set to propel its post-money valuation to an incredible $14 billion. This figure firmly positions Mistral AI as one of Europe’s most valuable technology companies, a remarkable achievement for a company that is only two years old. Founded by former researchers from DeepMind and Meta, Mistral AI has quickly distinguished itself in the highly competitive artificial intelligence landscape. What makes this AI valuation particularly noteworthy is the speed of its ascent. The reported investment would mark Mistral’s first major capital injection since June 2024, when it was valued at €5.8 billion. To nearly triple its valuation in such a short period underscores the intense investor confidence in its technology and market strategy. The company’s focus on developing open-source language models, alongside its AI chatbot ‘Le Chat’ designed for European audiences, has clearly resonated with prominent investors, including Andreessen Horowitz and General Catalyst, who have previously contributed over €1 billion. Mistral AI’s commitment to open-source development is a key differentiator. By making its foundational models accessible, it fosters a collaborative ecosystem, inviting developers and businesses to build upon its technology. This approach not only accelerates innovation but also creates a robust community around its offerings, which can be a powerful driver of adoption and long-term value. The strategic focus on European audiences with ‘Le Chat’ also highlights a nuanced understanding of market needs and regulatory environments, aiming to provide AI solutions tailored to specific cultural and legal frameworks. The Resurgence of European AI: A New Frontier for Innovation? Mistral AI’s meteoric rise is not an isolated incident but rather a prominent indicator of a broader trend: the burgeoning momentum of European AI. Data from Dealroom reveals that European AI companies secured a remarkable 55% more year-on-year investment in the first quarter of 2025. This surge in funding has translated into significant growth, with 12 European startups achieving coveted unicorn status (a valuation of $1 billion or more) in just the first half of the year. This resurgence signals that Europe is rapidly emerging as a critical hub for AI innovation, challenging the long-standing dominance of Silicon Valley. Factors contributing to this growth include a deep pool of scientific and engineering talent, robust governmental support for research and development, and a regulatory environment that, while sometimes perceived as stringent, also fosters trust and ethical AI development. Companies like Sweden’s Lovable, an AI coding platform that achieved a $1.8 billion valuation in July just eight months after its launch, exemplify the speed and scale of success now possible within the European tech ecosystem. The success of these European ventures is creating a virtuous cycle, attracting more investment, talent, and entrepreneurial activity to the continent. This momentum is crucial for fostering a diverse and competitive global AI landscape, ensuring that innovation isn’t concentrated in just a few regions. For investors and entrepreneurs alike, understanding the unique strengths and opportunities within the European AI market is becoming increasingly vital. Language Models at the Forefront: How Mistral AI is Shaping the Future At the core of Mistral AI’s appeal are its advanced language models. These sophisticated AI systems are designed to understand, generate, and process human language, making them foundational to a wide array of applications, from chatbots and virtual assistants to content creation and data analysis. Mistral’s commitment to open-source models means that its innovations are not locked behind proprietary walls, allowing for greater transparency, customization, and widespread adoption. The development of powerful, accessible language models has profound implications across industries. For example, in finance, these models can analyze vast amounts of market data, identify trends, and even assist in risk assessment, which is highly relevant to the cryptocurrency sector. In healthcare, they can help process patient records and accelerate research. By offering an alternative to closed-source models from giants like OpenAI, Mistral AI is fostering a more competitive and innovative environment, pushing the boundaries of what AI can achieve. Mistral’s ‘Le Chat’ AI chatbot, specifically tailored for European audiences, showcases a strategic understanding of localization. This includes not only linguistic nuances but also adherence to European data privacy regulations, such as GDPR. Such tailored solutions can build greater trust and adoption among users who are increasingly concerned about how their data is handled by AI systems. The competition among AI developers to create more capable, ethical, and user-friendly language models is ultimately beneficial for all users, driving continuous improvement and expansion of AI’s capabilities. Beyond the Hype: What Does This Mean for Tech Startups Globally? The extraordinary AI valuation achieved by Mistral AI sends a clear signal to the global investment community: artificial intelligence remains a frontier of immense opportunity. For tech startups around the world, this serves as both an inspiration and a challenge. It demonstrates that rapid growth and significant valuations are achievable for companies addressing critical needs with innovative AI solutions, even for relatively young ventures. However, this intense interest also means increased competition. Startups entering the AI space must differentiate themselves with unique value propositions, whether through specialized models, niche applications, or novel approaches to open-source development. The success of companies like Mistral AI and Lovable indicates that investors are looking for strong technical foundations, clear market strategies, and the potential for global scalability. For entrepreneurs, this means focusing on robust R&D, strategic partnerships, and a deep understanding of their target markets. Moreover, the influx of capital into AI also brings heightened expectations and scrutiny. Startups must not only innovate but also demonstrate sustainable business models, responsible AI practices, and the ability to navigate complex regulatory landscapes. The current climate offers unparalleled opportunities for those who can execute effectively, shaping the next generation of AI-powered technologies that will impact every facet of our digital lives. A New Era for AI Innovation Mistral AI’s journey to a potential $14 billion valuation is a compelling narrative of ambition, innovation, and rapid growth within the artificial intelligence sector. It underscores the vibrant potential of European AI to produce global leaders and highlights the transformative power of advanced language models. As the tech landscape continues to evolve at an astonishing pace, the success of Mistral AI serves as a beacon for tech startups worldwide, signaling a new era where groundbreaking AI innovations are not just celebrated but also significantly rewarded. To learn more about the latest AI market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI models and their institutional adoption. This post Mistral AI Soars to a Phenomenal $14 Billion Valuation, Redefining European AI first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/09/04 06:25
Pierre Rochard To Headline Bitcoin For Financial Services Summit In Denver

The post Pierre Rochard To Headline Bitcoin For Financial Services Summit In Denver appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Bitcoin for Financial Services Summit, set for October 16–18, 2025, at The Space in Denver’s RiNo district, will see financial professionals convene to explore Bitcoin’s integration into mainstream finance. With a capped attendance of 150, the event targets accountants, wealth advisors, attorneys, insurance agents, asset managers, and fintech leaders seeking practical strategies for Bitcoin adoption. Headlined by Pierre Rochard, CEO of The Bitcoin Bond Company, and Andrew Hohns, CEO of Newmarket Capital, the summit will deliver actionable insights over three days. Sessions will cover Bitcoin acquisition for families and businesses, financial services, custody solutions, cost basis tracking, tax reporting, corporate treasury management, inheritance planning, and Bitcoin-backed lending. The event kicks off with a classic golf tournament on October 16 at 10:00 AM MST, fostering peer-to-peer networking. Formal sessions begin October 17 at 10:00 AM, following a breakfast mixer at 8:00 AM, and conclude on October 18 at 4:00 PM. Attendees will also enjoy sponsor showcases, live product launches, and an evening bourbon tasting to build partnerships. Held at The Space (3700 N Franklin St.), the venue is accessible via train from Denver International Airport, with hotels, restaurants, and bars within walking distance. General admission is $285, with a golf-inclusive package at $440. Registration, open at denver.space, includes all sessions, meals, and an after-party. The summit’s objectives are clear: equip professionals with Bitcoin knowledge, spark partnerships, and connect attendees with referral partners and products. Sessions will address real-world applications, from estate planning to insurance coverage, while live product announcements offer a first look at emerging financial tools. Organizers are applying for CPE and CE credits, with details forthcoming in September. With Bitcoin gaining traction in financial services, the event aims to bridge traditional finance and cryptocurrency. Professionals can reserve spots now to join industry pioneers in shaping Bitcoin-powered finance. Source:…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 06:23
The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

Yunfeng Financial: Appoints Mr. Liang Xinjun as Independent Non-Executive Director

U.S. Treasury yields fall ahead of non-farm payrolls report