2025-09-05 Friday

क्रिप्टो न्यूज़

सबसे ताज़ा क्रिप्टो न्यूज़ और मार्केट अपडेट का आनंद लें
You Should Be Giving Feedback That Builds, Not Breaks: Here's How

You Should Be Giving Feedback That Builds, Not Breaks: Here's How

When giving feedback, the quality of it matters as much as its quantity. Feedback can be damaging to a team's productivity and performance if not given well.
SphereX
HERE$0.00024-9.43%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002588-6.73%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001889+3.67%
शेयर करें
Hackernoon2025/09/04 06:45
शेयर करें
Webus and Air China Partner to Enable XRP Payments

Webus and Air China Partner to Enable XRP Payments

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/webus-air-china-xrp-integration/
XRP
XRP$2.8302-0.06%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016221-5.21%
शेयर करें
Coinstats2025/09/04 06:44
शेयर करें
Apple dodged Trump’s tariffs but will hike iPhone prices anyway

Apple dodged Trump’s tariffs but will hike iPhone prices anyway

The post Apple dodged Trump’s tariffs but will hike iPhone prices anyway appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Apple managed to keep Trump’s tariffs off its back, but the cost is still coming, and this time it’s landing directly on customers. According to the briefing document obtained, CEO Tim Cook offered President Donald Trump a $100 billion sweetener to protect Apple’s supply chain. In return, Trump gave Apple a pass on semiconductor tariffs that could have doubled chip prices. Tim handed Trump a gold-and-glass plaque in front of reporters last month, calling it a thank-you “for putting American innovation and American jobs front and center.” That moment boosted Apple’s total U.S. investment pledge to $600 billion over five years. But behind the optics, the company’s preparing to raise iPhone prices anyway, and not by accident. Analysts expect Apple to announce four new iPhones on Tuesday under the iPhone 17 label. And despite the White House exemption, the price of at least one model is likely going up. “A lot of the chatter is: Will the iPhone go up in price?” said Jeff Fieldhack, research director at CounterPoint. The answer seems to be yes. Jeffries analyst Edison Lee already factored in a $50 hike in his average selling price forecast. He still rates Apple as a hold. Apple changes strategy as tariffs hit other tech While smartphones haven’t seen price bumps yet, other sectors have. Console makers Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo all raised prices on hardware this year. Tariff pressure has also pushed up costs in shoes, clothing, and food. Lee and other Wall Street analysts say Apple is next. Goldman Sachs pointed out that Apple’s sales mix is already tilting toward more expensive models, which raises the average price per phone even without across-the-board hikes. The firm also noted that this year’s new models may include a redesigned, thinner device replacing the sluggish iPhone 16 Plus. That new…
Threshold
T$0.0159+0.76%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004533+0.48%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.325+0.22%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 06:43
शेयर करें
Linea Ignition Program Launches with $1B TVL Target for Liquidity Providers

Linea Ignition Program Launches with $1B TVL Target for Liquidity Providers

TLDR Linea’s Ignition rewards program aims to add $1B in TVL through 1B LINEA token distribution. Rewards are distributed to liquidity providers on Aave, Euler, and Etherex pools. Brevis ZK technology ensures secure and transparent tracking of rewards. Liquidity providers can unlock 40% of their rewards by October 27. Linea has launched its Ignition rewards [...] The post Linea Ignition Program Launches with $1B TVL Target for Liquidity Providers appeared first on CoinCentral.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01262+3.52%
Etherex
ETHEREX$0.5115+16.30%
AaveToken
AAVE$303.48-5.06%
शेयर करें
Coincentral2025/09/04 06:42
शेयर करें
REX-Osprey Files for First U.S. Dogecoin ETF as DOGE Price Climbs

REX-Osprey Files for First U.S. Dogecoin ETF as DOGE Price Climbs

TLDR REX-Osprey has filed for a Dogecoin ETF with the SEC, aiming to provide exposure to DOGE’s price movements. The ETF will invest at least 80% of its assets in Dogecoin or related instruments like futures and swaps. Dogecoin has experienced a strong rally, with a 122% rise in the past year, boosting interest in [...] The post REX-Osprey Files for First U.S. Dogecoin ETF as DOGE Price Climbs appeared first on Blockonomi.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012101-4.42%
Wink
LIKE$0.011156+2.04%
DOGE
DOGE$0.2157+0.57%
शेयर करें
Blockonomi2025/09/04 06:41
शेयर करें
Russia’s Growing Rubicon Drone Force Is A Major Threat To Ukraine

Russia’s Growing Rubicon Drone Force Is A Major Threat To Ukraine

The post Russia’s Growing Rubicon Drone Force Is A Major Threat To Ukraine appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DONETSK OBLAST, UKRAINE – AUGUST 09: Ukrainian forces from the 22nd Brigade operate Poseydon drones near Russian border while tensions remain high in the region, with daily shelling reported in Donetsk Oblast of Ukraine on August 09, 2024. (Photo by Gian Marco Benedetto/Anadolu via Getty Images) Anadolu via Getty Images Russia’s Rubicon drone formation has rapidly emerged as one of the most effective forces on the front, helping to expand the killzone and making it far more difficult for Ukrainian logistics. A Ukrainian soldier who goes by Andrii, callsign “Murphy,” from the 419th Battalion of Unmanned Systems, told me in an interview that he survived a close call recently with Rubicon. His team narrowly escaped when a first-person-view drone targeted their vehicle, managing to abandon it just before impact. The strike destroyed the car and all their equipment, and afterward, they discovered enemy fiber-optic lines in the area. Speaking of the Rubicon unit, Andrii said, “their goal is to target Ukrainian logistics.” As a result of relentless Russian drone attacks, Ukraine is facing a shortage of trucks, pickups, and armored transport vehicles, many of which are being destroyed on resupply and evacuation runs. “It came out of nowhere,” Andrii said. “We barely jumped out before it hit our vehicle and set everything on fire.” He added, “We saw the drone too late and didn’t have time to shoot it down. As we ran for cover, it turned back and slammed into our pickup, destroying all our drones and ammunition.” Across the front, improvised “Mad Max–style” vehicles have become a common sight, he said. Ordinary trucks are constantly reinforced with welded metal cages in a desperate attempt to survive drone strikes. Kursk Was A Proving Ground For Rubicon’s Tactics Russian drone formations like Rubicon were key to Moscow’s success in repelling…
NEAR
NEAR$2.408+0.16%
Threshold
T$0.0159+0.76%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.4325-3.20%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 06:40
शेयर करें
TON holds steady as AlphaTON Capital unveils $100 million Toncoin treasury plan

TON holds steady as AlphaTON Capital unveils $100 million Toncoin treasury plan

Toncoin (TON) held steady on Wednesday after AlphaTON Capital announced a $100 million financing plan to establish a TON treasury.
TONCOIN
TON$3.089-1.05%
शेयर करें
Fxstreet2025/09/04 06:39
शेयर करें
China May Fear Hong Kong’s New Stablecoin Gamble

China May Fear Hong Kong’s New Stablecoin Gamble

The post China May Fear Hong Kong’s New Stablecoin Gamble appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In July, the United States set a global benchmark for digital dollars with the passage of the GENIUS Act, the first federal framework for stablecoins. With this bill, Washington confirmed that dollar-backed tokens will underpin digital settlement. The move has intensified debate in Asia. China faces a dilemma: promoting yuan use while preserving strict capital controls. Hong Kong offers a compromise through its new licensing regime, which took effect on August 1. Sponsored Sponsored Hong Kong Opens While Mainland China Tightens The Hong Kong Monetary Authority requires issuers to hold HK$25 million in capital, maintain segregated liquid reserves, and follow anti-money-laundering standards. No licenses have been granted yet. On the mainland, the People’s Bank of China reiterated that digital yuan pilots remain its priority. Beijing has cracked down on Tether-linked transfers and banned firms from holding crypto directly, limiting exposure to offshore subsidiaries or Hong Kong-listed products. “The broader challenge… is the conservative culture of its finance industry.” Emil Chan, Hong Kong Digital Finance Association, said in a CNN interview. Sponsored Sponsored Hong Kong has paired stablecoin rules with broader tokenization efforts. On August 7, regulators launched the world’s first real-world asset (RWA) registry to standardize data and valuations. Officials are also consulting on custody and OTC rules. “It puts Hong Kong ahead of almost any other Asian jurisdiction… It’s going to be a blueprint for others.” — Yat Siu, Animoca Brands, in CNN. Private activity reflects the momentum. HSBC has rolled out blockchain settlement for trade finance, while China Asset Management (Hong Kong) introduced Asia’s first tokenized retail money market fund. Tokenized gold and green bonds add to the ecosystem. Net inflows of stablecoins to China in 2024 ｜The Economist Analysts say yuan-backed stablecoins remain unlikely. Offshore CNH deposits total under 1 trillion yuan, versus more than 300 trillion…
RealLink
REAL$0.06039+1.47%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09536-2.85%
Movement
MOVE$0.1154-0.34%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 06:39
शेयर करें
The Best Crypto to Buy Now, A Shortlist For 2025

The Best Crypto to Buy Now, A Shortlist For 2025

The post The Best Crypto to Buy Now, A Shortlist For 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* Looking for the best crypto to buy now? Start with projects that mix real utility and clear demand. XRP looks cleaner after recent legal updates and keeps its focus on payments. Shiba Inu still rallies a huge community and runs a live Layer 2 that people can use today. Cardano moves on a research first roadmap aimed at scale and security. Pepeto adds early stage upside with public audits, working tools, and a mainnet build. In this piece, we compare them side by side to find the best crypto to buy now, and one of these names may not be the one you expect. Shiba Inu, steady network and active users Shiba Inu’s ecosystem remains active, which matters if you are weighing the best crypto to buy now. Shibarium, the project’s Layer 2, is live with an official explorer, and the wider stack includes ShibaSwap, NFTs, and DeFi features that people can use today. SHIB trades near $0.0000124 at the moment, keeping it ranked among the larger meme coins. Because supply is very large, extreme parabolic runs are harder, so most buyers view SHIB as a strong community play rather than a small cap rocket. A two times or even three times move in a strong market phase is possible, but the giant 100x waves usually need peak retail mania. Source: ShibariumScan, Shibarium docs, CoinMarketCap, SHIB  Cardano, research driven roadmap Cardano remains a research first network built on proof of stake, and it is often viewed as a steadier choice when people search for the best crypto to buy now. ADA trades around $0.833 today. The Hydra family of protocols is designed to raise throughput and cut costs while keeping strong security, which suits developers and long term holders. Beyond tech, Cardano continues to show real world reach…
NEAR
NEAR$2.408+0.16%
Waves
WAVES$1.107+0.01%
RealLink
REAL$0.06039+1.47%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 06:36
शेयर करें
Ethereum Network Activity Surges As Daily Transactions Reach 12-Month Peak — Details

Ethereum Network Activity Surges As Daily Transactions Reach 12-Month Peak — Details

The post Ethereum Network Activity Surges As Daily Transactions Reach 12-Month Peak — Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. My name is Godspower Owie, and I was born and brought up in Edo State, Nigeria. I grew up with my three siblings who have always been my idols and mentors, helping me to grow and understand the way of life. My parents are literally the backbone of my story. They’ve always supported me in good and bad times and never for once left my side whenever I feel lost in this world. Honestly, having such amazing parents makes you feel safe and secure, and I won’t trade them for anything else in this world. I was exposed to the cryptocurrency world 3 years ago and got so interested in knowing so much about it. It all started when a friend of mine invested in a crypto asset, which he yielded massive gains from his investments. When I confronted him about cryptocurrency he explained his journey so far in the field. It was impressive getting to know about his consistency and dedication in the space despite the risks involved, and these are the major reasons why I got so interested in cryptocurrency. Trust me, I’ve had my share of experience with the ups and downs in the market but I never for once lost the passion to grow in the field. This is because I believe growth leads to excellence and that’s my goal in the field. And today, I am an employee of Bitcoinnist and NewsBTC news outlets. My Bosses and co-workers are the best kinds of people I have ever worked with, in and outside the crypto landscape. I intend to give my all working alongside my amazing colleagues for the growth of these companies. Sometimes I like to picture myself as an explorer, this is because I like visiting new places, I like learning new things (useful…
Threshold
T$0.0159+0.76%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004846-2.71%
Triathon
GROW$0.018+5.88%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 06:35
शेयर करें

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अधिक

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

Yunfeng Financial: Appoints Mr. Liang Xinjun as Independent Non-Executive Director

U.S. Treasury yields fall ahead of non-farm payrolls report