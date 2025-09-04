2025-09-05 Friday

NFL RedZone To Include Commercials This Season, Host Says

The post NFL RedZone To Include Commercials This Season, Host Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline NFL RedZone will implement commercials into its programming this year, RedZone host Scott Hanson said Wednesday, marking a big change for the NFL Network channel that provides viewers with whip-around coverage of game-changing moments from Sunday football matchups. Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens looks to pass during an NFL Football game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on January 19, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts Hanson gave a preview of his new intro for the NFL RedZone broadcasts on the Pat McAfee Show, saying “Seven hours of RedZone football starts now,” removing “commercial free” from his traditional tagline. Hanson told McAfee the “business folks handle the business, and I have no say over different elements that could or could not be in the show.” The change follows an experiment from NFL RedZone late last football season, when it showed commercials during broadcasts, much to the dismay of some fans. Hanson insisted the permanent changes would not “sacrifice any great football for the business side of things.” NFL RedZone is owned by ESPN, a sports subsidiary owned by Disney. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2025/09/03/nfl-redzone-will-have-commercials-this-season-host-scott-hanson-says/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 06:58
ECB President Calls for Stronger Regulation of Non-EU Stablecoins

TLDR Christine Lagarde calls for stronger regulation of non-EU stablecoins. ECB urges policymakers to address gaps in stablecoin oversight. Lagarde emphasizes the need for robust equivalence regimes for stablecoin issuers. EU investors should be able to redeem stablecoins at par value. The US stablecoin regulations could impact the euro and EU financial stability. Christine Lagarde, [...] The post ECB President Calls for Stronger Regulation of Non-EU Stablecoins appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/04 06:56
Identifying Extreme Events in the Stock Market: EE due to COVID-19 pandemic

Explore the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global stock markets through a Topological Data Analysis (TDA) study.
Hackernoon2025/09/04 06:56
From the 2008 Crash to COVID-19: A Topological Analysis

This article summarizes the findings for the 2008 and COVID-19 crashes across various continents.
Hackernoon2025/09/04 06:55
Ethereum ETF Flows Outpace Bitcoin — Analysts Highlight VET and WLD as Hidden Altcoin Buys

The post Ethereum ETF Flows Outpace Bitcoin — Analysts Highlight VET and WLD as Hidden Altcoin Buys appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Ethereum ETFs are pulling record inflows, outpacing Bitcoin and fueling talk of an altcoin season. Analysts spotlight VeChain and Worldcoin as 2025’s top picks. Institutional investors are rotating capital into Ethereum at a pace not seen before. Spot ETH ETFs absorbed nearly $4 billion in August alone, over 10 times the allocations to Bitcoin products, shifting the balance of institutional demand firmly toward Ethereum. The surge is fueling predictions of an altcoin season, with analysts pointing to high-conviction picks such as VeChain (VET), Worldcoin (WLD), and a rising early opportunity favorite, MAGACOIN FINANCE. Ethereum ETF Flows Surpass Bitcoin Ethereum’s dominance in ETF flows has flipped the early 2025 narrative. By the end of August, ETH ETFs had captured $1.83 billion in just five trading days, while monthly inflows climbed to $3.95 billion. Bitcoin ETFs, in contrast, recorded net outflows, highlighting waning short-term interest in the largest cryptocurrency. Notably, BlackRock’s spot ETH ETF has led the charge, while Fidelity and BMNR have rolled out aggressive treasury allocation strategies that strengthen ETH’s profile as a reserve-grade digital asset. Analysts attribute this to Ethereum’s momentum to several structural drivers. DeFi continues to expand on-chain liquidity, staking yields remain attractive for institutions seeking passive income, and tokenization pilots are positioning ETH as the backbone of enterprise adoption. Essentially, institutions are not abandoning Bitcoin, but they are diversifying into Ethereum and, increasingly, into other altcoins that align with real-world utility. VeChain (VET) — Enterprise Adoption and Staking Upside Considering the above, VeChain has quietly advanced its position as an enterprise blockchain leader. The network’s upgrades such as the Wanchain cross-chain bridge and StarGate staking — offering APY incentives — are driving ecosystem participation. Moreover, its partnerships with sustainability-focused consultancies are adding credibility to its push for real-world adoption. Analyst targets for 2025 place…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 06:55
Riot Platforms BTC Mining: Remarkable 207% Surge in August Production

BitcoinWorld Riot Platforms BTC Mining: Remarkable 207% Surge in August Production The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with the latest announcement from Riot Platforms (RIOT), a leading Bitcoin mining company. In August, Riot Platforms achieved a truly remarkable milestone, mining an impressive 477 BTC. This figure represents a colossal 207% increase compared to their production in the same period last year, underscoring the immense strides in their Riot Platforms BTC mining operations. Such significant growth not only highlights the company’s operational efficiency but also its strategic positioning within the competitive digital asset landscape. What’s Driving Riot Platforms BTC Mining Success? What exactly fueled this extraordinary surge in Riot Platforms BTC mining? The answer lies in strategic expansion and relentless operational excellence. Riot Platforms has consistently invested in upgrading its infrastructure and expanding its capacity, particularly at its massive Whinstone facility in Rockdale, Texas, which stands as one of North America’s largest Bitcoin mining sites. Increased Hash Rate: The company significantly boosted its operational hash rate, dedicating more computing power to solving complex cryptographic puzzles and earning Bitcoin rewards. Efficient Fleet Deployment: Riot Platforms effectively deployed new, more energy-efficient mining rigs, optimizing their output while managing energy consumption. Strategic Power Management: Their innovative power management strategies, including participation in demand response programs, have allowed them to reduce operating costs and maximize mining uptime when electricity prices are favorable. These proactive measures are crucial for maintaining profitability and growth in the ever-evolving Bitcoin mining sector. The company’s commitment to scaling its operations responsibly has clearly paid off, delivering substantial gains in monthly Bitcoin production. A Closer Look at Riot Platforms’ Growing Bitcoin Holdings Beyond its impressive monthly production, Riot Platforms also holds a substantial reserve of Bitcoin. The company currently holds an astounding 19,309 BTC, a testament to its long-term belief in the digital asset’s value. This strategy of "hodling" (holding Bitcoin rather than immediately selling it) is common among large-scale miners who anticipate future price appreciation. Why is this significant for Riot Platforms BTC mining? Balance Sheet Strength: A large Bitcoin reserve strengthens the company’s balance sheet, providing a significant asset base that can appreciate with the market. Market Confidence: It signals strong confidence in Bitcoin’s future, aligning the company’s interests with the broader cryptocurrency ecosystem. Strategic Flexibility: These holdings offer financial flexibility, potentially allowing the company to fund future expansions or weather market downturns without immediate pressure to sell newly mined coins. This approach demonstrates a sophisticated understanding of the cryptocurrency market, blending active mining operations with a strategic investment philosophy. The sheer volume of these holdings represents a powerful asset for Riot Platforms. The Future Landscape for Riot Platforms BTC Mining Looking ahead, what does this performance mean for the future of Riot Platforms BTC mining and the broader industry? The Bitcoin mining landscape is dynamic, influenced by factors like network difficulty, Bitcoin price movements, and energy costs. Riot Platforms is well-positioned to navigate these complexities. Key considerations for the future include: Halving Event: The upcoming Bitcoin halving will reduce the block reward for miners, making efficiency and scale even more critical. Companies like Riot Platforms, with their robust infrastructure, are better equipped to adapt. Technological Advancements: Continuous investment in next-generation mining hardware will be essential to maintain a competitive edge. Energy Strategy: Their focus on cost-effective and potentially renewable energy sources will be vital for long-term sustainability and profitability. Riot Platforms’ August results are a clear indicator of its resilience and growth potential. As the digital asset space continues to mature, companies with strong operational foundations and forward-thinking strategies, like Riot Platforms, are likely to lead the charge. Their ability to adapt and innovate will be key to sustained success in the evolving world of Bitcoin mining. In conclusion, Riot Platforms’ incredible 207% year-over-year increase in Bitcoin production for August, coupled with its substantial Bitcoin holdings, paints a picture of a company on an upward trajectory. This achievement not only underscores their operational prowess but also highlights the significant opportunities within the Bitcoin mining sector. For investors and crypto enthusiasts alike, Riot Platforms’ performance offers a compelling case study in strategic growth and market leadership. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is Riot Platforms and what do they do? A1: Riot Platforms is a leading Bitcoin mining company that operates large-scale data centers with specialized hardware to mine Bitcoin, contributing to the network’s security. Q2: How much Bitcoin did Riot Platforms mine in August? A2: In August, Riot Platforms mined 477 BTC, marking a significant 207% increase from the same period last year. Q3: Why does Riot Platforms hold a large amount of Bitcoin? A3: Riot Platforms retains a substantial portion of its mined Bitcoin (19,309 BTC) as a "hodling" strategy, reflecting long-term confidence in Bitcoin’s value and providing financial flexibility. Q4: What drives Riot Platforms’ success in BTC mining? A4: Their success is driven by expanding operational hash rate, deploying energy-efficient mining rigs, and strategic power management, which optimize output and manage costs effectively. We hope you found this deep dive into Riot Platforms’ impressive August performance insightful! If you enjoyed this article and want to stay informed about the dynamic world of cryptocurrency mining, please consider sharing it with your network on social media. Your shares help us reach more enthusiasts and keep the conversation going! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Riot Platforms BTC Mining: Remarkable 207% Surge in August Production first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/09/04 06:55
Small Businesses Made Taylor Swift’s Engagement Ring, Naomi Osaka’s Labubus

The post Small Businesses Made Taylor Swift’s Engagement Ring, Naomi Osaka’s Labubus appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Taylor Swift’s engagement rink, tennis star Naomi Osaka’s bedazzled Labubus, Rhianna’s new favorite necklace and a handful of other viral celebrity accessories all have one thing in common: They were made by small businesses. A Labubu doll of Naomi Osaka of Japan on Sept. 1, 2025. Getty Images Key Facts Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce skipped big-name celebrity jewelry designers when commissioning Swift’s engagement ring and instead worked with female-owned small business Artifex Fine Jewelry of New York City. Google searches for Artifex Fine Jewelry, owner Kindred Lubeck and “old mine brilliant cut,” the style of diamond in Swift’s ring, skyrocketed in the days following Swift’s engagement announcement and the business’ Instagram follower count has increased 110% in the last 30 days. At the US Open this week, Osaka has shared the spotlight with four different versions of the popular Labubu dolls covered in crystals and featuring punny names like “Billie Jean Bling,” “Arthur Flash,” “LaBillieBoo” and “Althea Glitterson.” The dolls were created by A-Morir Studio in New York City (an eyewear brand previously seen on Rihanna and Lady Gaga), which has seen an almost 50% increase in Instagram followers since Osaka’s first Labubu went viral last week. Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We’re launching text message alerts so you’ll always know the biggest stories shaping the day’s headlines. Text “Alerts” to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here. Crucial Quote “For those of you have been with me since day one, thank you so much form the bottom of my heart. And to those of you who are new, I’m enchanted to meet you,” Lubeck said in an Instagram post addressing her now 345,000 f0llowers. Key Background For small businesses owners, a celebrity endorsement can make all the difference. The Kardashians famously boosted the profile of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 06:49
Reverse-takeover DATs are a grab bag of risks for investors

The post Reverse-takeover DATs are a grab bag of risks for investors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from The Breakdown newsletter. To read more editions, subscribe  “It’s unwise to pay too much, but it’s worse to pay too little.” — John Ruskin The half-life of a market opportunity is a function of the frictions involved in exploiting it. A business opportunity like selling GPUs might last forever because GPUs and the proprietary software needed to run them are hard to make. A financial opportunity like arbitraging a stock across exchanges might last just a fraction of a second because trading on stock exchanges is easy. Digital asset treasury companies (DATs) are somewhere in between. There’s currently a mad rush of new DATs seeking to arbitrage the premium that investors are willing to pay for crypto tokens held by an exchange-listed company. But it takes months for a company to get listed on exchanges, so despite all the new entrants, the window of opportunity has not yet been closed. Everyone expects it will be soon though, so only those fastest to market are likely to profit. Getting there via an IPO is out of the question — wrangling all the lawyers and bankers, getting approved by the SEC, and marketing a deal to investors can take a year or more. A SPAC listing is faster — it might compress the listing process down to six months or so, as several DATs are currently attempting. They still might not make it in time. The premium for exchange-listed crypto (as measured by mNAV) is already shrinking — before any of the proposed SPAC deals have even been finalized.  So to get a new company listed on the stock exchange before the DAT opportunity is arbitraged away, the only option may be to acquire a company that’s already on the stock exchange. This is creating some strange exposures…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 06:48
Didn’t Jump on FLOKI? Grab MoonBull’s Whitelist Now Before The Door Slams

The post Didn’t Jump on FLOKI? Grab MoonBull’s Whitelist Now Before The Door Slams appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Are you struggling to pick the right crypto that can actually deliver serious returns? Have recent market swings left you wondering if you missed the next big opportunity to multiply your investment? With coins like FLOKI seeing sporadic surges, the challenge is identifying projects that have both viral appeal and solid fundamentals. Selecting the right token can feel like walking through a jungle of peanuts, with only a few hidden treasures waiting to be discovered. Among these emerging opportunities, MoonBull ($MOBU) is turning heads. Its unique approach combines Ethereum’s security with exclusive whitelist rewards that appeal to meme coin enthusiasts and degen traders chasing explosive upside. Designed to give supporters strategic advantages, MoonBull positions itself as the next big meme coin for investors seeking potential 100x crypto returns. MoonBull: The Next Big Meme Coin MoonBull, the 100X crypto, is not just another token riding the meme coin wave. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it fuses the playful energy of meme culture with strong DeFi mechanics, creating a project that balances hype with long-term utility. Unlike many coins that rely solely on viral trends, MoonBull provides robust staking rewards and secret token drops, designed to reward supporters who participate actively in the ecosystem. The exclusive whitelist is a major feature that sets MoonBull apart. Members receive access to the lowest entry prices, bonus token allocations, and private hints about the upcoming roadmap. These benefits ensure that supporters have a strategic edge, making participation highly desirable. Ethereum’s security backbone also ensures seamless integration with DeFi applications, providing stability and reliability rarely seen in meme tokens. MoonBull’s combination of cultural virality and technical precision has created significant buzz. Community engagement is key, with active social channels providing updates and exclusive insights to those involved. Limited whitelist availability makes membership a coveted…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 06:46
Moca Network Unveils MocaPortfolio with $20M Token Allocation

The post Moca Network Unveils MocaPortfolio with $20M Token Allocation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Subject to vesting requirements, MocaPortfolio participants will be entitled to earn token allocations from projects in Animoca Brands’ investment and partnership portfolio. Magic Eden token (ME) will be used for the first MocaPortfolio registration event in Q4 2025; more tokens from Animoca Brands’ portfolio will be revealed later. Today, Moca Network, Animoca Brands’ flagship project that is building the biggest chain-agnostic decentralized digital identity network in the world, announced the impending launch of MocaPortfolio, a novel strategy that will expose the Moca Network community to Animoca Brands’ ecosystem. Subject to vesting requirements, MocaPortfolio participants will be entitled to earn token allocations from projects in Animoca Brands’ investment and partnership portfolio, valued at a total of US$20 million. In contrast to conventional one-time airdrops, MocaPortfolio serves as a platform for the MOCA Coin (MOCA) and Mocaverse NFT communities to interact with and support Animoca Brands’ portfolio firms via access to vested token allocations. Yat Siu, co-founder and executive chairman of Animoca Brands, said: “MocaPortfolio represents an evolution in how we reward and involve our community. Rather than focusing on singular airdrop events, we are offering an ongoing, structured opportunity to share in the growth of promising projects across the Web3 landscape.This approach reflects our commitment to value creation together with the Moca community.” Kenneth Shek, project lead of Moca Network, said: “MocaPortfolio is about growing together with the projects in Animoca Brands’ portfolio, while empowering our community to build financial literacy and long-term value through active participation. MocaPortfolio serves as a new layer of value accrual for MOCA, complementing what’s to come with Moca Chain’s tokenomics and reinforcing our mission to build a sustainable digital identity ecosystem.” Participants may access a well selected token pipeline via MocaPortfolio. Magic Eden token (ME) will be used for the first MocaPortfolio registration event in Q4…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 06:45
