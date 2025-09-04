Ukraine’s lawmakers vote to legalize crypto

Ukrainian lawmakers gave the initial nod to a draft law determining the legal status of cryptocurrencies in their country as well as their taxation. The long-awaited legislation opens the door to regulated crypto investments that will inevitably result in increased budget receipts for the war-torn nation. Ukraine's Rada greenlights virtual assets law The Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's unicameral legislature, approved on Wednesday the bill "On Virtual Asset Markets" on first reading. The law's provisions aim to legalize cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and sort out matters related to their regulation, not least the taxation of crypto income. "246 deputies voted for the adoption of the document," the crypto news outlet Forklog reported. That's out of 321 members of parliament present during the session. It's worth noting that only one rejected the proposal. According to Bill No. 10225-d, profits received from virtual asset (VA) transactions during a given year must be taxed. The base is the difference between sales revenues and acquisition costs. Profits from cryptocurrency trading will be included in the total annual taxable income and taxed at 18%, the report highlighted. A preferential rate of 5% will be offered to investors who chose to convert their crypto holdings to fiat during the first year after the adoption of the law. Income derived from the exchange between different virtual assets will not be taxed, according to its current provisions. The same applies to income from the sale of VAs that does not exceed the amount of a minimum wage from the reporting year and to the value of digital coins obtained without payment. The sponsors of the legislation have tasked the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) with taking responsibility for the supervision of activities in the country's VA market. A second regulator is yet to be determined. That body will be granted broad…