Deep Learning for Market Simulation: Calibrating Agent-Based Models
Learn how deep learning, using neural density estimators and embedding networks, can be used to calibrate agent-based market simulators.
Hackernoon
2025/09/04 07:07
Roblox Adds New Child Safety Features As Controversy Grows
The post Roblox Adds New Child Safety Features As Controversy Grows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Roblox, the popular gaming platform that has garnered controversy and lawsuits in recent weeks over allegations it poses a threat to child safety, said Wednesday it is working on new initiatives to protect children online, including an age estimation feature that will limit communication between minors and adults. Roblox announced several new child safety initiatives Wednesday. (Photo Illustration by Thomas Fuller/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Key Facts Roblox’s chief safety officer Matt Kaufman said in a news release Wednesday the gaming platform will roll out its age estimation feature to all users by the end of this year, which measures a user’s age through facial age estimation technology, ID verification and parental consent. Through the age estimation feature, Roblox will limit communication between minors and adults unless they know each other in real life to “provide users with access to developmentally appropriate features and content.” Also Wednesday, Roblox said it will partner with the International Age Rating Coalition, a group of organizations that assign content ratings to video games, to add similar age-based ratings to its different Roblox experiences, some of which have spurred controversy for being inappropriate for children. United States-based Roblox players will see content ratings assigned by the Entertainment Software Rating Board, which assigns ratings like “E” for everyone, “T” for teens and “M” for mature, or adult, users. Roblox already used its own content maturity labels for its in-game experiences, but Kaufman said he hopes the partnership with IARC will “provide parents globally with more clarity and confidence regarding age-appropriate content.” Why Is Roblox Facing Controversy Over Child Safety? Scrutiny over Roblox’s protection of child users has grown in recent weeks, culminating in the state of Louisiana filing a lawsuit against the gaming platform in August. Louisiana Attorney General Liz…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 07:07
Best Crypto To Buy Now, Pepeto vs BlockDAG
The post Best Crypto To Buy Now, Pepeto vs BlockDAG appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* If you search Blockdag today, you will see a wall of presale headlines and bold promises. Look closer and a different name keeps popping up in investor chats, Pepeto. Many readers type best crypto to buy, arrive for BlockDAG updates, then stay for Pepeto, a project that ships real tools, publishes clear docs, and builds on Ethereum mainnet where deep liquidity lives. In a busy presale season, Pepeto does not sell hype, it delivers steps you can feel on day one. A zero fee exchange in live demo, public audits, staking with published terms, and a simple path to liquidity. This mix is turning Pepeto into the standout new altcoin to watch in 2025 for buyers who want a direct and fair comparison. Why Pepeto leads the best crypto to buy conversation Pepeto is more than a plan, it is a working set of parts. The project runs on Ethereum mainnet for trusted tooling and deeper pools. The zero fee PepetoSwap exchange is live in demo. The native cross chain PepetoBridge is in active development. Staking has public terms that anyone can read before they buy. The presale price sits near $0.000000150 and the raise is above $6.5 million, so new buyers still get a low entry point while demand builds. Pepeto milestones investors care about • More than $6.5 million raised, a steady signal from retail buyers and selective whales. • Public audits by SolidProof and Coinsult, with documents that buyers can verify. • Ethereum mainnet build, not a Layer 2 shortcut, aligned with deeper pools and proven infrastructure. • Staking with a published APY near 234% to reward early holders while adoption grows. • Live demo exchange today, a native cross chain bridge on the roadmap, and active conversations about major listings. • Community across socials…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 07:06
Listed company SUI Group increased its holdings by approximately 20 million SUI tokens, bringing its holdings to over US$300 million.
PANews reported on September 4th that, according to The Block, Nasdaq-listed company SUI Group Holdings announced in a statement on Wednesday that its holdings of SUI tokens have exceeded $300 million after increasing its holdings by approximately 20 million SUI tokens. The company stated that as of Wednesday, it held 101,795,656 SUI tokens, valued at $344 million. Stephen Mackintosh, Chief Investment Officer of SUI Group, stated, "We plan to continue seeking additional capital increases to purchase additional discounted locked-up SUI tokens, thereby increasing the number of SUI tokens held per share and creating value for shareholders." SUI Group, formerly known as Mill City Ventures, a short-term lender, has reached an agreement to purchase tokens directly from the Sui Foundation at a discounted price. Mill City established its position as the official SUI token reserve by completing a $450 million private placement. The company stated that it currently has approximately $58 million in cash available to purchase additional SUI tokens.
PANews
2025/09/04 07:06
Philippines DICT Chief Backs Blockchain Use for Government Budget Tracking
TLDR DICT Secretary Henry Aguda backs Senator Bam Aquino’s blockchain bill for public budget transparency. The bill aims to use blockchain to ensure every peso in the budget is traceable. Blockchain can make government transactions auditable and immutable, improving trust. Aquino’s bill could make the Philippines the first country to publish its full national budget [...] The post Philippines DICT Chief Backs Blockchain Use for Government Budget Tracking appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/04 07:03
Prediction market Polymarket receives CFTC approval to return to US markets
PANews reported on September 4th, according to Decrypt, that prediction market Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan stated on Wednesday that the company has received approval from the CFTC to resume operations in the United States, years after being fined and forced to relocate overseas due to alleged violations of existing regulations. In a statement today, the CFTC announced that it would not pursue enforcement action against QCX, the regulated derivatives exchange acquired by Polymarket in July, and exempted it from certain recordkeeping and data reporting requirements. Minutes after the announcement, Coplan stated that the no-action letter effectively allowed Polymarket to conduct business in the United States under QCX's license.
PANews
2025/09/04 07:01
Ukraine’s lawmakers vote to legalize crypto
The post Ukraine’s lawmakers vote to legalize crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ukrainian lawmakers gave the initial nod to a draft law determining the legal status of cryptocurrencies in their country as well as their taxation. The long-awaited legislation opens the door to regulated crypto investments that will inevitably result in increased budget receipts for the war-torn nation. Ukraine’s Rada greenlights virtual assets law The Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine’s unicameral legislature, approved on Wednesday the bill “On Virtual Asset Markets” on first reading. The law’s provisions aim to legalize cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and sort out matters related to their regulation, not least the taxation of crypto income. “246 deputies voted for the adoption of the document,” the crypto news outlet Forklog reported. That’s out of 321 members of parliament present during the session. It’s worth noting that only one rejected the proposal. According to Bill No. 10225-d, profits received from virtual asset (VA) transactions during a given year must be taxed. The base is the difference between sales revenues and acquisition costs. Profits from cryptocurrency trading will be included in the total annual taxable income and taxed at 18%, the report highlighted. A preferential rate of 5% will be offered to investors who chose to convert their crypto holdings to fiat during the first year after the adoption of the law. Income derived from the exchange between different virtual assets will not be taxed, according to its current provisions. The same applies to income from the sale of VAs that does not exceed the amount of a minimum wage from the reporting year and to the value of digital coins obtained without payment. The sponsors of the legislation have tasked the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) with taking responsibility for the supervision of activities in the country’s VA market. A second regulator is yet to be determined. That body will be granted broad…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 07:01
Don’t Miss Out: This Crypto Trio Could Explode
Crypto thrives on speed and conviction. Every cycle, fortunes are made not just by buying the leaders, but by spotting the tokens on the edge of breakout momentum. With Bitcoin consolidating after pushing beyond six figures in 2025, attention has shifted toward altcoins where upside remains exponential. Analysts reviewing market setups say this rotation is […] Continue Reading: Don’t Miss Out: This Crypto Trio Could Explode
Coinstats
2025/09/04 07:00
Why A Stunning Dollar Reversal Is Imminent, According To BofA
The post Why A Stunning Dollar Reversal Is Imminent, According To BofA appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EUR/USD Forecast: Why A Stunning Dollar Reversal Is Imminent, According To BofA Skip to content Home Forex News EUR/USD Forecast: Why a Stunning Dollar Reversal is Imminent, According to BofA Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/eur-usd-dollar-outlook/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 07:00
Best Crypto Presale + 100x Potential: MAGACOIN FINANCE Joins Analyst Bull Run Picks
Analysts tip MAGACOIN FINANCE as the best crypto presale with 100x ROI upside. FOMO builds as buyers rush to secure allocations before listings.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/04 07:00
