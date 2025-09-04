MEXC Exchange
American Bitcoin Debuts on Nasdaq With a 60% Surge in Stock Price
TLDR Eric and Donald Trump Jr.’s American Bitcoin saw a 39% rise in its first trading day. Ethics concerns grow over the Trump family’s role in the crypto industry. American Bitcoin raised $2.1B in equity offering to expand bitcoin holdings. The company’s debut comes amid President Trump’s pro-crypto regulatory stance. American Bitcoin, a company co-founded [...] The post American Bitcoin Debuts on Nasdaq With a 60% Surge in Stock Price appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/04 07:11
Rally Statement from Famous Stock Exchange CEO! “This Event Could Start the Rally in Bitcoin (BTC) and Altcoins! Almost There!”
The post Rally Statement from Famous Stock Exchange CEO! “This Event Could Start the Rally in Bitcoin (BTC) and Altcoins! Almost There!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. After the declines in Bitcoin and altcoins, a new wave of rise is expected with the FED making the first interest rate cut of 2025 in September. At this point, while the FED’s 25 basis point interest rate cut at its September 17 meeting is priced in at 91.7%, Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek stated that the FED will most likely cut interest rates and the cryptocurrency market will have a strong fourth quarter. Speaking to Bloomberg, the CEO of Crypto.com made a bold prediction. He said he expects the Fed to cut interest rates in September, which would trigger a major crypto rally in late 2025. Marszalek argued that the Fed’s potential interest rate cut on September 17 would provide much-needed liquidity to the crypto market, lower borrowing costs, and increase demand for risky assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and altcoins. “Every time the Fed cuts interest rates, cryptocurrency markets feel the impact almost immediately. We’ve seen this before. When the Fed lowered interest rates from 5.5% to 4.5% between September and December last year, the cryptocurrency market gained 57% in four months. I believe the fourth quarter of 2025 will be no different.” Marszalek also spoke about the exchange’s native token, Cronos (CRO), and referred to the partnerships the exchange and CRO established with Trump’s company, Trump Media & Technology Group, this year. Stating that this partnership news is positive for CRO, the famous CEO said that the CRO price gained 150% value after the partnerships were announced. “Although CRO has seen a very good rally in a short time, investors are targeting the all-time high of $0.96 in 2021. And these kinds of partnerships build long-term credibility for CRO,” Marszalek said. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 07:11
Ukraine Moves to Legalize and Tax Cryptocurrencies with New Bill
TLDR Ukraine’s parliament approved a bill to regulate and tax cryptocurrencies in the first reading. The bill includes an 18% tax on profits from virtual asset transactions. Investors who convert crypto to fiat within one year will benefit from a 5% tax rate. The National Bank of Ukraine will oversee the country’s crypto market regulation. [...] The post Ukraine Moves to Legalize and Tax Cryptocurrencies with New Bill appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/04 07:10
SEC Chair Backs Market Freedom in Spot Crypto Trading With Joint CFTC Support
Powerful statements from top U.S. regulators signal a dramatic pivot toward crypto freedom, embracing innovation, market choice, and a unified push to reclaim global leadership. SEC Chair Pushes for Trading Freedom in Joint Crypto Regulation With CFTC U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Paul Atkins and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Acting Chairman Caroline […]
Coinstats
2025/09/04 07:10
The Evolution of Market Simulators: From Stigler to Deep Learning
Explore a review of relevant work in market simulation, from early agent-based models (ABMs) to modern deep learning approaches like GANs and VAEs.
Hackernoon
2025/09/04 07:10
Anchorage launches Starknet staking for institutions amid crypto yield demand
Anchorage Digital has added custody and staking for Starknet’s STRK token, expanding the token's utility for institutional investors in the US. Anchorage Digital, a chartered crypto bank in the United States, has launched custody and staking support for Starknet’s native token, STRK, seeking to address investors’ appetite for yield generation on digital assets.According to a Wednesday announcement, staked STRK currently yields an annual percentage rate (APR) of 7.28%. Anchorage, offering STRK custodian services since January, is expanding the token’s utility.“Anchorage Digital has a long-standing relationship with Starknet and now is opening the door to institutional custody and staking of STRK,” the company said in a statement. Read more
Coinstats
2025/09/04 07:10
Polymarket Enters US, And It Could Supercharge Circle’s USDC
The post Polymarket Enters US, And It Could Supercharge Circle’s USDC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The CFTC gave Polymarket a green light to trade in the US by issuing a no-action letter regarding its American subsidiary. The Commission doesn’t plan to enforce potential reporting violations committed by QCX. This turnaround is very impressive; the CFTC was scrutinizing the platform one year ago. CFTC resignations can allow bold new pro-crypto regulatory action, but might also undermine trust in the long run. Sponsored Sponsored Polymarket’s Return to the US Although Polymarket is famously banned in the US, that might be changing soon. Earlier this July, the prediction market acquired QCEX, a CFTC-regulated derivatives exchange, as part of a way to reenter this substantial market. Today, Polymarket’s CEO confirmed that this plan is bearing fruit. Polymarket has been given the green light to go live in the USA by the @CFTC. Credit to the Commission and Staff for their impressive work. This process has been accomplished in record timing. Stay tuned https://t.co/NVziTixpqO — Shayne Coplan 🦅 (@shayne_coplan) September 3, 2025 Sponsored Sponsored Specifically, the CFTC published a no-action letter today regarding a request from QCX. The Commission announced its new stance that it won’t initiate enforcement actions against the platform for failure to comply with several data reporting requirements. In other words, Polymarket’s path to US customers is wide open. Meanwhile, the platform’s entry in the US market could potentially drive trading volume for Circle’s stablecoin. Polymarket primarily accepts USDC deposits. A new wave of prediction market enthusiasts could likely drive USDC’s market cap towards $100 billion. Polymarket just closed another month with over $1B in volume – four straight months general consensus was that post-Election volume would collapse into irrelevance prediction markets supercycle pic.twitter.com/8FKFMnptUu — Auli (@aulijk) September 2, 2025 Is The CFTC Moving Too Fast? Polymarket’s reentry to US markets represents a stunning turnaround; almost exactly…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 07:09
Bitcoin's Price Is Flat, but the Hash Rate Just Hit a Record High
The leading cryptocurrency's hash rate has reached one zettahash per second on a seven day moving average for the first time.
Coinstats
2025/09/04 07:08
Venezuelan exchanges turn to dollar stablecoins as U.S. restrictions squeeze economy
Venezuela is turning to dollar-pegged cryptocurrencies to shore up its foreign exchange market as US sanctions choke oil revenues and reduce the availability of hard currency. The government has quietly allowed private businesses to buy and sell USDT, a stablecoin issued by Tether that mirrors the US dollar, in a bid to keep trade moving […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/04 07:08
Arctic Pablo Presale Surges $3.77M – Pudgy Penguins And Snek Updates
The post Arctic Pablo Presale Surges $3.77M – Pudgy Penguins And Snek Updates appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Have you ever wondered which cryptocurrency could turn a small stake into a jaw-dropping return before it even hits major exchanges? Arctic Pablo Coin (APC) is creating waves as investors scramble to claim a piece of this frosty new meme coin. Meanwhile, Pudgy Penguins and Snek are making waves. The momentum in crypto markets is undeniable, but Arctic Pablo’s presale is where urgency meets opportunity. With the Blizzard Bay Phase nearly complete, hesitation could mean missing out on potential quadruple gains. This article will cover the developments and updates of all three coins: Arctic Pablo Coin, Pudgy Penguins, and Snek. Referral Incentives: Spread the Word About Arctic Pablo and Earn Rewards Why just hold when you can earn while you share? Arctic Pablo Coin is transforming community engagement into real profits with its referral incentives. Imagine earning APC tokens or USD rewards simply by introducing friends or followers to the presale. Could your social network be the key to multiplying your stake? This innovative feature doesn’t just reward participation—it fuels growth and builds an enthusiastic investor community. With every referral, the Arctic Multiplier amplifies potential gains, giving early adopters both recognition and tangible benefits. Is your network ready to earn? Arctic Pablo is one of the Best New Meme Coins to Buy Now, and its referral ecosystem ensures that spreading the word isn’t just fun—it’s profitable. Arctic Pablo Presale: The Shiver Me Bags Stage Awaits Step into Stage 39 of the meme coin presale – Shiver Me Bags, where the coldest week delivers the biggest bags. Investors now enjoy a 300% bonus, quadrupling their tokens and turning $100 into $400 worth of APC. The presale tally has soared past $3.77 million, with an astounding ROI of 708.08% from Stage 39 to the $0.008 listing price, and potential gains of 10,001.01%…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 07:08
