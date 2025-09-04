2025-09-05 Friday

क्रिप्टो न्यूज़

सबसे ताज़ा क्रिप्टो न्यूज़ और मार्केट अपडेट का आनंद लें
XRP Army Played Key Role in Ripple SEC Lawsuit, John Deaton Says

XRP Army Played Key Role in Ripple SEC Lawsuit, John Deaton Says

Read the full article at coingape.com.
XRP
XRP$2.833+0.03%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01643+3.92%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016228-5.17%
शेयर करें
Coinstats2025/09/04 07:25
शेयर करें
Explore BullZilla’s Roar Burn, Bonk’s $1 stablecoin, and Solana’s Alpenglow

Explore BullZilla’s Roar Burn, Bonk’s $1 stablecoin, and Solana’s Alpenglow

The post Explore BullZilla’s Roar Burn, Bonk’s $1 stablecoin, and Solana’s Alpenglow appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Why BullZilla’s Roar Burn Crowns It Among the Top New Meme Coins to Invest in Now as Bonk Heats Up and Solana Powers Ahead. The market for the top new meme coins to invest in now is rapidly changing. No longer defined by simple jokes or fleeting hype, today’s leading meme coins are blending narrative, utility, and advanced tokenomics. In 2025, three projects stand out: BullZilla, Bonk, and Solana. BullZilla emerges with a meticulously structured presale and its signature Roar Burn strategy. Bonk expands into new horizons with the launch of a $1 stablecoin, adding stability to its meme-driven brand. Solana reinforces its dominance through the Alpenglow upgrade, improving governance and scalability. Together, these projects reveal how meme coins have transformed into ecosystems with real growth potential. For students of finance, blockchain developers, and analysts, they represent living case studies of the top new meme coins to invest in now. BullZilla: Roar Burn and Zilla DNA Define Its Growth Path BullZilla ($BZIL) is in Stage 1-C of its presale. Already, more than 16.25 billion tokens have been sold, raising over $119,711. At a price of $0.00001908 per token, entry remains accessible, particularly given the project’s unique mechanics. Zilla DNA: Strategic Tokenomics BullZilla’s total supply of 160 billion tokens is distributed as follows: Presale Engine (50%): 80 billion tokens, allocated to drive community adoption. A progressive price engine raises the cost every $100,000 raised or every 48 hours, ensuring continuous momentum. HODL Furnace (20%): 32 billion tokens allocated to staking, with rewards reaching up to 70% APY, encouraging long-term commitment. Treasury & Ecosystem (20%): Another 32 billion tokens fund development, marketing, and community growth. Burn Pool Reserve (5%): 8 billion tokens fuel the Roar Burn Mechanism, reducing supply chapter by chapter. Team Allocation (5%): 8 billion tokens locked for…
Chainbase
C$0.21297+0.45%
RealLink
REAL$0.06054+1.73%
Bonk
BONK$0.00001989+2.20%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 07:25
शेयर करें
American Bitcoin’s Astonishing Nasdaq Surge: A New Era for Crypto Mining?

American Bitcoin’s Astonishing Nasdaq Surge: A New Era for Crypto Mining?

BitcoinWorld American Bitcoin’s Astonishing Nasdaq Surge: A New Era for Crypto Mining? The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with exciting news! Shares of American Bitcoin (ABTC), a prominent mining firm, recently made an impressive debut on the Nasdaq, capturing significant attention from investors and market watchers alike. This event marks a pivotal moment for the company, signaling strong market confidence in its operations and future prospects. American Bitcoin’s Remarkable Nasdaq Debut: What Happened? On its first day of trading, American Bitcoin saw its stock surge by approximately 17%, closing at a robust $8.04. This initial climb was quite dramatic, with the stock even touching an intraday high of $14 before settling. The successful listing, as reported by The Block, highlights a strong appetite for crypto-related ventures on mainstream financial platforms. What makes this debut particularly noteworthy is the high-profile backing the company enjoys. President Donald Trump’s sons, Donald Jr. and Eric Trump, are key figures associated with the firm. Their involvement undoubtedly adds a layer of intrigue and public interest to American Bitcoin‘s market performance. Behind the Scenes: How Does American Bitcoin Achieve Efficiency? Eric Trump provided valuable insights into the company’s operational strengths during an interview with Bloomberg. He emphasized American Bitcoin‘s commitment to efficiency and stability, crucial factors in the volatile crypto mining sector. Here are some key takeaways: Cost-Effective Mining: Eric Trump stated that the company mines Bitcoin at roughly half the current market cost. This significant advantage allows for higher profit margins and resilience against market fluctuations. Stable Operations: The firm prides itself on maintaining stable operations, a critical aspect for long-term success in an industry often characterized by rapid changes. Tangible Asset Backing: Unlike some purely speculative ventures, American Bitcoin‘s operations are backed by substantial tangible assets. These include data centers valued at hundreds of millions of dollars, providing a solid foundation for its mining activities. This strategic approach to mining and asset management positions American Bitcoin as a serious player in the digital asset space, moving beyond just speculative interest. Understanding the Impact: What Does This Mean for the Market? The successful Nasdaq listing of American Bitcoin sends a clear signal to the broader financial world. It demonstrates that traditional exchanges are increasingly open to embracing companies deeply rooted in the cryptocurrency ecosystem. This integration could pave the way for more crypto mining firms and blockchain-related businesses to seek public listings, offering new investment avenues for mainstream investors. Moreover, the valuation of Eric Trump’s stake in the company at approximately $500 million underscores the significant financial potential perceived within the firm. Such valuations can attract further institutional interest and capital into the crypto mining industry, fostering growth and innovation. Investors looking into this space should consider the balance between high-growth potential and the inherent risks associated with cryptocurrency markets. However, the operational efficiency and asset backing of companies like American Bitcoin might offer a more stable investment proposition compared to direct crypto holdings. Looking Ahead: The Future Trajectory of American Bitcoin The debut of American Bitcoin on Nasdaq is more than just a stock market event; it’s a testament to the evolving landscape of digital finance. As the company continues its operations, its ability to maintain low mining costs and leverage its substantial asset base will be key to sustaining its growth. The ongoing interest from high-profile individuals and the financial community suggests a promising, albeit dynamic, future. This event serves as an exciting case study for how established financial markets are adapting to and integrating the burgeoning world of digital assets. For those tracking the intersection of traditional finance and cryptocurrency, American Bitcoin offers a compelling narrative of innovation and strategic execution. In conclusion, American Bitcoin‘s impressive Nasdaq debut, fueled by strategic efficiency and significant backing, has firmly placed it in the spotlight. Its performance provides a fascinating glimpse into the growing maturity of the crypto mining industry and its increasing acceptance within mainstream financial circles. The company’s unique position, combining robust operations with high-profile association, makes it a noteworthy entity to watch in the coming months. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. Frequently Asked Questions About American Bitcoin Q1: What is American Bitcoin (ABTC)? A1: American Bitcoin (ABTC) is a cryptocurrency mining firm that recently debuted on the Nasdaq stock exchange. It focuses on mining Bitcoin efficiently and is backed by significant tangible assets, including data centers. Q2: Who are the notable backers of American Bitcoin? A2: The company has received backing and association from President Donald Trump’s sons, Donald Jr. and Eric Trump, which has contributed to its public profile and market interest. Q3: How does American Bitcoin achieve cost-effective mining? A3: According to Eric Trump, American Bitcoin mines Bitcoin at approximately half the current market cost. This efficiency is attributed to their operational strategies and the infrastructure of their data centers. Q4: What was American Bitcoin’s performance like on its Nasdaq debut? A4: On its Nasdaq debut, shares of American Bitcoin surged around 17%, closing at $8.04. The stock even reached an intraday high of $14, indicating strong initial investor enthusiasm. Q5: What does American Bitcoin’s Nasdaq listing signify for the crypto market? A5: The successful listing of American Bitcoin on Nasdaq suggests a growing acceptance and integration of cryptocurrency-related businesses within traditional financial markets. It could open doors for more digital asset firms to seek public listings. Did you find this article insightful? Share this exciting news about American Bitcoin‘s Nasdaq debut with your network! Let your friends and followers know about this significant development in the crypto mining space. Your shares help us bring more valuable insights to the community. This post American Bitcoin’s Astonishing Nasdaq Surge: A New Era for Crypto Mining? first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.334+0.33%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01682+1.38%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09535-2.86%
शेयर करें
Coinstats2025/09/04 07:25
शेयर करें
Spot Crypto Trading Gets Major Green Light From US Regulators

Spot Crypto Trading Gets Major Green Light From US Regulators

The post Spot Crypto Trading Gets Major Green Light From US Regulators appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Spot Crypto Trading Gets Major Green Light From US Regulators Disclaimer: The information found on NewsBTC is for educational purposes only. It does not represent the opinions of NewsBTC on whether to buy, sell or hold any investments and naturally investing carries risks. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use information provided on this website entirely at your own risk. Related News © 2025 NewsBTC. All Rights Reserved. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/spot-crypto-trading-gets-major-green-light-from-us-regulators/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016228-5.17%
Light
LIGHT$0.03601+2.21%
Cookie DAO
COOKIE$0.11806+4.66%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 07:23
शेयर करें
Anchorage adds Starknet staking service for institutional investors

Anchorage adds Starknet staking service for institutional investors

PANews reported on September 4th that, according to Cointelegraph, Anchorage Digital, a licensed US crypto bank, has launched custody and staking support for Starknet's native token, STRK, aiming to meet institutional investors' demand for digital asset yield generation. According to an announcement released Wednesday, the annualized yield (APR) for staking STRK currently stands at 7.28%. Anchorage has been offering STRK custody services since January of this year, further expanding the token's application scenarios.
STRK
STRK$0.1226+1.74%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01264+3.69%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06339+1.58%
शेयर करें
PANews2025/09/04 07:20
शेयर करें
Federal Reserve to host stablecoin and DeFi-focused conference amid regulatory progress

Federal Reserve to host stablecoin and DeFi-focused conference amid regulatory progress

The US Federal Reserve (Fed) is set to host a conference on payments innovation next month to discuss stablecoin use cases, tokenization and the growing relationship between traditional finance and crypto.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001598+1.26%
शेयर करें
Fxstreet2025/09/04 07:17
शेयर करें
Memphis To Honor B.B. King In Upcoming 100th Birthday Celebration

Memphis To Honor B.B. King In Upcoming 100th Birthday Celebration

The post Memphis To Honor B.B. King In Upcoming 100th Birthday Celebration appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The late blues legend B.B. King performs his 10,000th concert at B.B. KIng Blues Club & Grill in Times Square on April 18, 2006. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images) Getty Images It’s been a little over a decade since the death of B.B. King, but his legacy lives on through his music, his influence on generations of guitarists that followed, and his beloved city of Memphis. Born to sharecropper parents in Mississippi, King would lose his mother and grandmother at a young age – forcing him to take to the streets to play music by the age of ten. He eventually hitchhiked to Memphis, got his musical start, through hard work and determination carved out his own musical style, and would go on to become one of the greatest blues musicians of all time. B.B. King poses for a studio portrait in 1955 in the United States. He holds a Fender Esquire guitar. (Photo by Gilles Petard/Redferns) Redferns The man who gave us classics like “Three O’clock Blues,” “The Thrill is Gone,” and “When Love Comes to Town” would have turned 100 years old this month. The monumental birthday offered the perfect opportunity to celebrate his life and legacy. “These celebrations serve as a time to pay tribute to the impact B.B. King had on Memphis and the world, says Kevin Kane, President and CEO of Memphis tourism. “B.B. King helped put Memphis on the map. His legacy lives on as the King of the Blues, far beyond his 100th birthday.” Organizers have planned two days of celebration – both centered around live music. The first is set for Sunday, September 14th from 2pm to 6pm on Beale Street. It’s a family-friendly festival open to the public. Look for a long list of performers to include DJ Stan Bell, Stax…
B
B$0.60211-2.90%
Honorswap
HONOR$0.4239-0.02%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0339+0.12%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 07:16
शेयर करें
Bitcoin whales’ holdings shrink amid profit-taking

Bitcoin whales’ holdings shrink amid profit-taking

The post Bitcoin whales’ holdings shrink amid profit-taking appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin’s largest investors are steadily reducing their exposure, with data showing a direct link to profit-taking during the recent rally. Glassnode reported on Sept. 3 that wallets holding between 100 and 10,000 BTC now average just 488 BTC—the lowest level since December 2018. Bitcoin Supply Per Whales (Source: Glassnode) According to the firm, this decline marks a continuation of a trend that began in November 2024. The shrinking balances coincide with renewed activity from dormant wallets, suggesting whales are realizing gains as prices top $100,000. The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A 5-Day Course On Bagholding, Insider Front-Runs, and Missing Alpha The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A 5-Day Course On Bagholding, Insider Front-Runs, and Missing Alpha Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. Checkonchain data shows that long-term Bitcoin holders realized between $3 billion and $4 billion during the market highs in January and July this year. Bitcoon Realized Value by Age (Source: CheckOnChain) These sales show that this cohort aggressively converted their paper gains into realized profits, which directly contributed to the fall in average whale holdings. Despite the renewed selling pressure, Bitcoin continues to trade near $110,000, showing that market demand remains strong enough to absorb the whales profit-taking. Source: https://cryptoslate.com/insights/bitcoin-whale-holdings-dwindle-to-lowest-levels-since-2018-amid-significant-profit-taking/
NEAR
NEAR$2.409+0.20%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,101.62+0.98%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 07:15
शेयर करें
SUI Group Holdings Expands SUI Token Holdings to $344 Million

SUI Group Holdings Expands SUI Token Holdings to $344 Million

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/sui-group-expands-token-holdings/
SUI
SUI$3.3651+2.40%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01264+3.69%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016228-5.17%
शेयर करें
Coinstats2025/09/04 07:14
शेयर करें
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 3

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 3

The post Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 3 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The rates of all top 10 coins are rising today, according to CoinStats. Top coins by CoinStats BTC/USD The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 2% over the last 24 hours. Image by TradingView On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is in the middle of the channel, between the support of $110,597 and the resistance $111,787. You Might Also Like If the daily bar closes near the upper level, there is a possibility of a breakout, followed by a further upward move to the $113,000 range. Image by TradingView On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the daily bar closure in terms of $111,775. If a breakout happens, one can expect a test of the $113,000-$114,000 area soon. Image by TradingView From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any far predictions. The volume is low, which means neither bulls nor bears are ready to seize the initiative. In this case, sideways trading in the zone of $110,000-$114,000 is the more likely scenario. Bitcoin is trading at $111,369 at press time. Source: https://u.today/bitcoin-btc-price-prediction-for-september-3
NEAR
NEAR$2.409+0.20%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,101.62+0.98%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09535-2.86%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 07:14
शेयर करें

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अधिक

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

Yunfeng Financial: Appoints Mr. Liang Xinjun as Independent Non-Executive Director

U.S. Treasury yields fall ahead of non-farm payrolls report