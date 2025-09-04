2025-09-05 Friday

Scale AI has sued its former staffer for espionage

The post Scale AI has sued its former staffer for espionage appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Artificial intelligence startup, Scale AI on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against its former employee and his present employer over corporate espionage in the sector. The company has already experienced a turbulent summer after social media giant Meta Platforms took up a multimillion dollar stake in the company and hiring its CEO Alexandr Wang together with other top employees. The startup then also laid off 14% of its staff. Scale AI allege Ling stole 100 confidential documents Reports indicate that Scale AI is suing ex-staffer Eugene Ling and his current employer Mercor, which is also one of Scale AI’s top rivals. Scale AI, which has provided training data to spur many of the sector’s leading AI models is alleging that Ling, who was the head of engagement management at the company stole more than 100 confidential documents from the company. The documents contained proprietary information and company strategies for managing its customers. Now, Scale is requesting that the US District Court for the Northern District of California grant the firm both legal costs and damages in addition to barring Mercor from using its proprietary information. The company also wants its documents returned. “Scale has become the industry leader on the strength of our ideas, innovation, and execution,” company spokesperson Joe Osborne told The Verge. “We won’t allow anyone to take unlawful shortcuts at the expense of our business.” Osborne. Other allegations against Ling are that a significant number of the stolen documents were related to one of the company’s crucial customers and Ling downloaded them on the day he met with Mercor’s CEO. Additionally, Ling tried to lure the customer to jump ship and join Mercor while he was still at Scale. According to the lawsuit, Ling approached an employee of the said customer and allegedly said: “I’m staying within the…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/04 07:40
Institutional STRK Staking: Anchorage Digital Unlocks Lucrative Opportunities

BitcoinWorld Institutional STRK Staking: Anchorage Digital Unlocks Lucrative Opportunities A new era for institutional crypto investment is here! Anchorage Digital, a prominent crypto bank, has officially rolled out its highly anticipated institutional STRK staking services for Starknet (STRK). This strategic move opens up exciting new avenues for institutions seeking to earn attractive yields on their digital assets, further cementing the institutional adoption of Layer 2 solutions. As reported by Cointelegraph, this development builds on Anchorage Digital’s long-standing partnership with Starknet, providing a robust and secure platform for institutions to engage with the rapidly evolving decentralized finance landscape. What Does This Institutional STRK Staking Launch Mean for Investors? The launch of institutional STRK staking by Anchorage Digital marks a significant advancement for professional investors. This service enables institutions to stake their Starknet (STRK) tokens, actively contributing to the network’s security and earning rewards. Currently, the Annual Percentage Rate (APR) for STRK staking stands at approximately 7.28%, offering a compelling return on investment for large-scale asset holders. Access Competitive Yields: Institutions can now secure attractive returns through a trusted and regulated entity. Enhanced Security: Investor assets benefit from Anchorage Digital’s robust security infrastructure. Simplified Operations: The service streamlines the staking process, removing operational complexities for institutional setups. Anchorage Digital’s commitment to institutional clients ensures this offering meets stringent requirements for compliance, reporting, and asset protection. This specialized approach makes participation in the Starknet ecosystem more accessible and secure for institutions. Why is Starknet (STRK) Pivotal for Institutional Engagement? Starknet is an Ethereum Layer 2 network designed to significantly boost the scalability and efficiency of decentralized applications (dApps) without compromising Ethereum’s core security. It utilizes ZK-Rollup technology, processing transactions off-chain and bundling them into a single proof for the Ethereum mainnet. The STRK token is vital to the Starknet ecosystem, used for network fees, governance, and, critically, staking. Institutions are increasingly recognizing the strategic importance of Layer 2 solutions like Starknet: Scalability Solutions: Addresses Ethereum’s congestion and high gas fees, enabling more efficient large-scale operations. Innovation Hub: Supports a thriving ecosystem of dApps and decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols. Future Growth Potential: Positioned as a key component of Ethereum’s long-term evolution, offering potential for sustained value appreciation. By facilitating institutional STRK staking, Anchorage Digital is creating a crucial link for traditional finance to engage with these advanced blockchain technologies, fostering greater adoption and liquidity within the Starknet network. Anchorage Digital’s Advantage in Secure STRK Staking For institutional investors, trust and security in digital assets are paramount. Anchorage Digital, as a federally chartered crypto bank, provides a unique level of regulatory oversight and operational excellence. Their established partnership with Starknet further highlights their deep expertise and dedication to the ecosystem. Key advantages for institutions choosing Anchorage Digital for their institutional STRK staking include: Regulatory Assurance: Operating under a federal charter provides a secure, compliant framework for digital asset management. Institutional-Grade Protection: State-of-the-art cold storage and multi-party computation (MPC) technology safeguard assets. Expert Client Support: Dedicated service and technical assistance ensure a seamless staking experience. Robust Risk Mitigation: Comprehensive frameworks are in place to protect investments. This integrated approach allows institutions to confidently participate in the expanding staking economy, knowing their assets are managed by a reputable and regulated entity. Shaping the Future of Institutional Crypto Yields The introduction of institutional STRK staking is more than just a new offering; it reflects a significant trend in the broader crypto market. As the digital asset space matures, institutional demand for secure, compliant, and yield-generating products continues its upward trajectory. Staking, particularly through regulated custodians like Anchorage Digital, is becoming a fundamental component of diversified institutional crypto portfolios. This development is paving the way for: Expanded Institutional Participation: Lowering entry barriers for traditional financial players into the crypto market. Market Professionalization: Enhancing the staking landscape and contributing to overall market stability. Innovative Yield Strategies: Encouraging the development of more sophisticated and compliant yield-generating products. Anchorage Digital’s initiative empowers institutions to strategically allocate capital into promising blockchain networks, securing their assets while generating passive income. This is a crucial step towards the mainstream integration of digital assets into global financial systems. In conclusion, Anchorage Digital’s launch of institutional STRK staking is a pivotal moment for both the Starknet ecosystem and the broader institutional crypto market. By combining robust security, regulatory compliance, and attractive yields, Anchorage Digital is setting a new standard for how institutions can confidently engage with the innovative world of decentralized finance. This partnership with Starknet not only validates the potential of Layer 2 solutions but also provides a clear pathway for professional investors to unlock significant value in the digital asset space. The future of institutional crypto is here, and it looks incredibly promising. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is STRK staking? A1: STRK staking involves locking up your Starknet (STRK) tokens to support the network’s operations and security. In return, you earn rewards, typically in the form of additional STRK tokens, similar to earning interest on a savings account. Q2: Who can access Anchorage Digital’s institutional STRK staking service? A2: This service is specifically designed for institutional investors, including hedge funds, asset managers, corporations, and other professional entities that meet Anchorage Digital’s client criteria. Q3: What is the current APR for STRK staking with Anchorage Digital? A3: The current Annual Percentage Rate (APR) for STRK staking through Anchorage Digital is approximately 7.28%, subject to network conditions and changes. Q4: Why is Starknet considered an Ethereum Layer 2 network? A4: Starknet is an Ethereum Layer 2 network because it processes transactions off the main Ethereum blockchain, using ZK-Rollup technology to bundle them efficiently. This significantly increases transaction throughput and reduces costs while inheriting Ethereum’s security. Q5: How does Anchorage Digital ensure the security of staked STRK tokens? A5: Anchorage Digital employs institutional-grade security measures, including cold storage, multi-party computation (MPC) technology, and a federally regulated framework, to protect client assets from unauthorized access and cyber threats. Q6: What are the benefits of institutional staking compared to retail staking? A6: Institutional staking often comes with enhanced security, regulatory compliance, dedicated client support, and sophisticated risk management frameworks tailored for large-scale investments, which are typically not available for retail investors. If you found this article insightful, please consider sharing it with your network! Your support helps us continue to provide valuable insights into the evolving world of cryptocurrency and institutional digital asset adoption. Share on X, LinkedIn, or your preferred platform! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Ethereum institutional adoption. This post Institutional STRK Staking: Anchorage Digital Unlocks Lucrative Opportunities first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats 2025/09/04 07:40
Elon Musk's xAI hit with more turnover as CFO steps down

Elon Musk’s xAI has lost another top executive. Mike Liberatore, who joined as chief financial officer in April, exited the company at the end of July, according to reporting from The Wall Street Journal. The reason behind Mike’s departure hasn’t been disclosed, and the company hasn’t issued any public comment. He had barely spent four […]
Cryptopolitan 2025/09/04 07:38
Can Ondo Global Markets Influence TradFi Stocks?

The post Can Ondo Global Markets Influence TradFi Stocks? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ondo launched its new Global Markets today, offering tokenized versions of 100+ US-based stocks and ETFs. The firm’s ONDO token saw modest increases in price and a 33% spike in volume at launch. Some of these RWAs have been very successful, generating upwards of $70 million in trade volume this morning alone. Still, Ondo remains inaccessible in the United States, potentially limiting its ability to move TradFi markets. Ondo Global Markets As part of its diversified business strategy, Ondo announced that it would offer 100+ tokenized stocks earlier this week. The RWA firm claimed that Ondo Global Markets would bring a huge array of US stocks onto the blockchain, and this development is now live: Sponsored Sponsored 1/ Wall Street 2.0 is here. Ondo Global Markets is now live, providing one of the largest-ever selections of tokenized U.S. stocks & ETFs onchain with the liquidity of traditional finance, starting on @Ethereum. 100+ assets now live, with hundreds more on the way. pic.twitter.com/caHhT0gRX5 — Ondo Finance (@OndoFinance) September 3, 2025 Ondo Global Markets has an immense level of support from the crypto industry, with over 27 major exchanges, wallets, data platforms, and more facilitating the launch. The firm is trading these RWAs on Ethereum’s blockchain, and ONDO reacted well to the launch according to several metrics, including spot price, trade volume, and more. Ondo Price Performance. Source: CoinMarketCap Although Ondo isn’t available in the United States, it’s tokenizing dozens of US stocks to offer them on Global Markets. Some traders have theorized that this capital influx will allow international Web3 traders to have a new influence on Wall Street. TradFi and Web3 Coming Together Some of the largest US companies, like Google and Nvidia, have already seen more than $60 million in fresh trade volume on Ondo Global Markets. Although both…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/04 07:36
MAGACOIN FINANCE Raises $13.5M From 13K+ Investors

The post MAGACOIN FINANCE Raises $13.5M From 13K+ Investors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News MAGACOIN FINANCE has already raised $13.5M from 13K+ investors, making it one of the hottest picks for the best crypto presale 2025. As top cryptocurrencies struggle to deliver outsized gains to investors, attention has turned to early-stage projects as the search for the best crypto presale 2025 deepens. MAGACOIN FINANCE is one of the names gaining traction on analysts’ and investors’ watchlists. Indeed, the project continues to lead as one of the top presale opportunities to watch now. The project has already attracted more than 13,000 early backers, proving strong demand. It has also raised over $13.5 million, giving it credibility and momentum before even hitting major exchanges. What makes it stand out? MAGACOIN FINANCE blends the viral power of presale tokens with political branding, a narrative that instantly sets it apart from standard utility projects. Add in its audited presale structure and secure investment model, and it becomes clear why analysts are calling it one of the top altcoin opportunities for 2025. Investor Buzz and Presale Momentum Community traction is one of the biggest reasons investors are tipping MAGACOIN FINANCE as the best crypto presale to buy now. A growing base of more than 13K holders shows confidence, while social engagement around the token continues to rise. This kind of momentum has historically signaled strong upside when projects move into public listings. The presale’s secure and audited structure also matters. In a market where trust is everything, MAGACOIN FINANCE is checking the right boxes for both retail buyers and analysts tracking new launches. With momentum building fast, early buyers see this as a rare window before wider adoption. SHIB Whales Provide Market Contrast Amidst this remarkable surge in MAGACOIN FINANCE, on-chain data reveals a growing number of wallets associated with Shiba Inu rotating into emerging opportunities. Market…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/04 07:34
Solana (SOL) and Ripple (XRP) Facing Tough September Before 500% Gains In Uptober, This Crypto Could 45x

The post Solana (SOL) and Ripple (XRP) Facing Tough September Before 500% Gains In Uptober, This Crypto Could 45x appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. September has historically been a real drag for major cryptos like Solana (SOL) and Ripple (XRP), and this year seems to be following suit, with analysts bracing for a less-than-stellar performance before an anticipated “Uptober” surge. However, while these titans jostle for position, a compelling new contender, Layer Brett ($LBRETT), is already captivating the crypto world with its presale and the promise of eye-watering gains, potentially up to 45x, as it redefines what a meme token can truly be. Brett was stuck on Base, but now he’s breaking chains on Layer 2, bringing memes, speed, and massive rewards to Ethereum. Why Layer Brett escapes the september slump for Solana and Ripple (XRP) holders The crypto market always serves up surprises, doesn’t it? While Bitcoin, Solana (SOL), and Ripple (XRP) investors are navigating potential dips, a different narrative is unfolding for Layer Brett.  This isn’t just another flavor-of-the-month meme coin hoping for a Dogecoin-esque pump. Layer Brett ($LBRETT) is a next-generation Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin that fuses viral culture with serious blockchain utility. Think about fast transaction speeds, very low gas costs, and high staking interests. Sounds pretty good. Established tokens, including Solana, Ripple (XRP), Shiba Inu, and Pepe, typically rose on hype without a notable underlying technology to support long-term value beyond mere speculation. But Layer Brett changes that.  It’s built on a Layer 2 blockchain, ensuring scalability that Ethereum Layer 1, with its notorious congestion and high gas fees, simply can’t offer. This project is purpose-built for performance, speed, and user rewards, setting it apart from its less utilitarian predecessors. $LBRETT: Where meme power meets real utility Layer Brett isn’t playing by old rules. It leverages the raw, community-driven energy of a meme coin but backs it up with robust technology. It is an Ethereum Layer 2 solution that…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/04 07:31
How Much Will 8,750 XDC Be Worth By 2026? XDC Network Price Prediction!

So, let’s say you’re holding 8,750 XDC right now. You’re probably asking yourself: is this thing about to finally explode, or is it just another altcoin that nobody talks about? Here’s the deal. XDC doesn’t grab headlines the way Ethereum or Solana do, but it wasn’t built to chase hype. Its goal is much bigger
Coinstats 2025/09/04 07:30
AI Companions Are Grooming Kids Every 5 Minutes, New Report Warns

Researchers posing as children on Character AI logged 669 harmful interactions in 50 hours, including grooming and drug offers.
Coinstats 2025/09/04 07:29
CFO Latest In Alarming Executive Exodus From Elon Musk's AI Firm

The post CFO Latest In Alarming Executive Exodus From Elon Musk’s AI Firm appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XAI Faces Turmoil: CFO Latest In Alarming Executive Exodus From Elon Musk’s AI Firm Skip to content Home AI News xAI Faces Turmoil: CFO Latest in Alarming Executive Exodus from Elon Musk’s AI Firm Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/xai-executive-departures-musk/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/04 07:27
Why XRP Price Is Struggling: It's Not Ripple's Fault

TLDR XRP price stagnation is driven by broader economic factors, not Ripple’s issues. Uncertainty surrounding U.S. Federal Reserve decisions is limiting market momentum and investor confidence. Tariff-related concerns and global economic instability are discouraging new investment in XRP and other cryptocurrencies. XRP has been consolidating in a narrow trading range due to limited liquidity and [...] The post Why XRP Price Is Struggling: It’s Not Ripple’s Fault appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi 2025/09/04 07:25
