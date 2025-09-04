2025-09-05 Friday

क्रिप्टो न्यूज़

14% Of Total Supply Acquired

The post 14% Of Total Supply Acquired appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum Whales Spark Massive Accumulation: 14% Of Total Supply Acquired
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/04 07:51
Ukraine Parliament Approves First Reading of Crypto Legalization Bill

Ukraine's parliament passed a bill to legalize and tax cryptocurrencies, including 18% income tax. The new crypto taxation bill proposes a 5% military tax on digital asset profits. Ukraine ranks 8th globally in crypto adoption, making the bill a key economic move. The bill also introduces a temporary 5% tax rate on fiat conversions.
Coincentral 2025/09/04 07:50
Ethereum & Bitcoin Whale Activity Surges

The post Ethereum & Bitcoin Whale Activity Surges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum and Cardano continue to anchor the altcoin market, but both are showing signs of fatigue as investors reassess their strategies for 2025. Ethereum slipped below $4,400 this week, struggling to maintain momentum despite strong institutional support and high on-chain activity. Cardano, meanwhile, is stuck near $0.80 after repeated attempts to break resistance, leaving traders divided about its short-term potential. Analysts warn that while these Layer-1 giants remain important long-term players, their upside in the next cycle may be limited compared to newer, faster-moving tokens. This shift has prompted many investors to explore alternative plays that combine retail excitement with cultural resonance. Some point to new entrants like MAGACOIN FINANCE as the ones stealing investor attention. Cardano loses momentum Cardano has also stumbled. Trading at $0.80, ADA has dropped 7.5% in the last week, showing signs of waning momentum after months of sideways consolidation. While its fundamentals remain strong, driven by ongoing governance upgrades and the Voltaire era, its price action tells a different story. ADA has repeatedly failed to hold above $0.85–$0.90, and analysts warn that without a strong catalyst, Cardano may remain rangebound. Daily trading volumes for ADA have spiked 120% week-over-week to $1.39 billion, but much of this reflects speculative trading rather than organic accumulation. For long-term believers, Cardano still represents an ecosystem with active development and loyal community support. Yet, just like Ethereum, its short-term multiples appear limited. This explains why traders seeking transformative returns are increasingly rotating into younger, retail-driven plays. MAGACOIN FINANCE: The breakout candidate This brings focus to MAGACOIN FINANCE, a project quickly becoming the centerpiece of altcoin discussions. Forecasts suggest MAGACOIN FINANCE could deliver an astonishing 16,000% ROI by 2025, making it one of the most closely watched new tokens on the market. Unlike Ethereum or Cardano, which rely on technical roadmaps…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/04 07:48
Crypto Gems Spotter with 98% Accuracy Identifies the 4 Best Coins to Buy in 2025

The post Crypto Gems Spotter with 98% Accuracy Identifies the 4 Best Coins to Buy in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Analysts predict that 2025 could be one of the most remarkable years in history for the crypto market, with both new and established digital assets expected to achieve significant milestones. It comes as no surprise, then, that the market has been experiencing steady growth over the past six months. As the search for the next big opportunity goes on, one name seems to dominate almost all conversations – Crypto Gems Spotter, a platform with a remarkable track record of 98% accuracy of high-potential crypto-asset identification. In their latest analysis, they are convinced that four coins are set to outperform the market this year – Little Pepe, Cardano, Shiba Inu, and Ripple (XRP). Little Pepe (LILPEPE): A Meme Coin That Has the Potential to Rewrite the Rules Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is a viral meme coin making its waves in the cryptocurrency industry. Most meme coins are considered to be highly speculative in nature. LILPEPE is demonstrating to the world that hype, strong fundamentals, and community engagement can be leveraged to create genuine value. Currently, the token is at Stage 12 of its presale, with a price of $0.0021 per unit. It has raised $23,375,655, and with 37,422 holders, it has a highly engaged Telegram community of 28,411 members. Experts argue that Little Pepe will be able to deliver, and the LILPEPE meme coin will provide returns of over 100% once it is listed on major exchanges. It can be one of the riskiest yet advantageous ventures in 2025. ─ A small investment of $350 at the presale stage can turn massively and can be as high as $35,000. Cardano (ADA): Shaping the Future of Blockchain Technology As one of the most advanced blockchain platforms, Cardano is poised for a breakout year in 2025. The community has just approved a $71 million…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/04 07:46
Will the Credit Cards With its Fees Survive Stablecoins?

The post Will the Credit Cards With its Fees Survive Stablecoins? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to financial journalist Paul J. Davies, stablecoins pose a bigger threat to U.S. credit cards than to bank accounts or money market funds. What are the real dynamics between credit cards and stablecoins, and what are the possible outcomes of their collision? Summary The U.S. credit card networks and banks collect inflated swipe fees costing American families over $1,000 annually.  Regulators’ attempts to cap swipe fees have been failing. Paul J. Davies expressed his opinion that stablecoins are a threat to costly credit card networks. Inflated swipe fees On Sep. 2, 2025, Bloomberg released an op-ed by Paul J. Davies. In the article, he claims that stablecoins pose a threat to U.S. credit cards. Davies suggests that people don’t speak about this threat enough and focus more on other sectors disrupted by stablecoins. According to him, in traditional finance, stablecoins pose “the most coherent threat” to the credit card sector. As stablecoins allow for fast and cheap transactions,  Americans soon might tend to prefer them to using credit cards. Given that lately, swipe fees in the U.S. have been growing consistently, reaching 4% in 2023, merchants may opt for the use of stablecoins and encourage users to choose cryptocurrency instead of cards. Davies believes it is rather a specifically American problem, as in Europe, swipe fees are much lower than in the U.S. "Senator Richard Durbin has been trying for years to pass legislation that would force the credit card industry to slash swipe fees — just as he successfully did with debit cards more than a decade ago, and Europe and the UK have done for all card payments." 👀 https://t.co/YYWPnEwboK — Dimitri Dadiomov (@dadiomov) September 2, 2025 The Federal Reserve stepped in, pushing for “swipe fee” regulation that would have put a cap on the fees applied…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/04 07:45
Bulls Are Roaring: Top 10 Meme Coins In 2025 Set To Take The Market By Storm

MoonBull Whitelist is Live Now, offering unmatched advantages. Members unlock bonus allocations, gain private roadmap insights, and receive elite staking rewards, positioning themselves for maximum impact. These opportunities complement other promising meme coins, creating a well-rounded approach to investing in the top 10 meme coins in 2025. MoonBull ($MOBU) MoonBull, one of the top 10 meme […]
Coinstats 2025/09/04 07:45
David LaValle Appointed President of CoinDesk Indices

David LaValle Appointed President of CoinDesk Indices
Coinstats 2025/09/04 07:43
Bitcoin averages 4.67/10 trust score across 25 countries in Cornell survey

The post Bitcoin averages 4.67/10 trust score across 25 countries in Cornell survey appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin (BTC) scored an average trust rating of 4.67 on a 10-point scale across 25 countries, according to a survey released by Cornell Bitcoin Club on Sept. 3. The survey reveals significant regional variations in perceptions of cryptocurrency. Nigeria led global Bitcoin trust levels, while Japan recorded the lowest scores among surveyed nations. BTC consistently ranked below traditional assets, including gold, real estate, and major fiat currencies in risk perception comparisons. Government trust patterns Ten countries reported higher trust in Bitcoin than their national governments: Brazil, Indonesia, Kenya, Lebanon, Nigeria, the Philippines, South Africa, Turkey, Ukraine, and Venezuela. These regions represent emerging markets or nations experiencing political instability. The UAE, China, and Saudi Arabia demonstrated high levels of government trust, which significantly exceeded Bitcoin confidence ratings. The pattern suggests Bitcoin attracts interest where institutional trust has eroded, positioning crypto as an alternative to centralized authority. Survey participants consistently rated Bitcoin as riskier than traditional investment options across all categories. However, 45% of respondents considered Bitcoin equally risky compared to stocks, while 43% viewed it as equivalent to corporate bonds, indicating some alignment with established volatile asset classes. Questions about Bitcoin’s fraud reduction capabilities, privacy protection, and service provider trustworthiness produced predominantly neutral responses rather than clear endorsement or rejection. The pattern suggests widespread uncertainty about Bitcoin’s practical benefits rather than informed skepticism. The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A 5-Day Course On Bagholding, Insider Front-Runs, and Missing Alpha Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. Financial stress correlation Countries reporting higher financial stress levels, measured by responses to “my finances control my life,” generally showed increased Bitcoin ownership and trust. Turkey, India, Kenya, and South Africa recorded the highest financial stress indicators alongside elevated Bitcoin adoption rates. El Salvador, Switzerland, China, and Italy reported the…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/04 07:42
REX-Osprey converts Solana ETF to tax-efficient structure

REX-Osprey changed its Solana ETF to a Regulated Investment Company to remove double taxation.
Cryptopolitan 2025/09/04 07:41
Argentina Calls Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson to Testify in LIBRA Probe

Argentina's Congress has summoned Charles Hoskinson to testify in the LIBRA investigation. The investigation focuses on President Javier Milei's involvement in the LIBRA scandal. Hoskinson expressed surprise at being cited for testimony but reaffirmed his support for Milei. The LIBRA token's dramatic rise and fall triggered political fallout in Argentina.
Blockonomi 2025/09/04 07:41
