2025-09-05 Friday

क्रिप्टो न्यूज़

सबसे ताज़ा क्रिप्टो न्यूज़ और मार्केट अपडेट का आनंद लें
Shiba Inu (SHIB): Ready to Fade Into Oblivion? XRP: Final Stand, Cardano (ADA) Bulls: Price Collapse Is One Move Away

Market reaching apex of consolidation, and it might not end in favor of bulls
2025/09/04 08:01
Crypto Insiders Say This Token Could Deliver 70x by 2026

Every crypto cycle crowns a new set of winners. In 2017 it was Ethereum. In 2021 it was Solana. By 2023, meme tokens like SHIB and PEPE stole the spotlight with cultural force. Now, heading into 2025, investors are once again asking the question: which assets will define the next bull run? Analysts say Solana […] Continue Reading: Crypto Insiders Say This Token Could Deliver 70x by 2026
2025/09/04 08:00
No US Bitcoin Reserve Without Japan, Bitwise Exec Argues

In a CoinStories interview with Nathalie Brunell, Jeff Park, Head of Alpha Strategies at Bitwise Asset Management, argued that US sovereign Bitcoin holdings are a matter of “when,” not “if”—but only via a deliberate, legislated process and likely in concert with key allies. Park stated plainly: “It will be inevitable that governments will buy Bitcoin […]
2025/09/04 08:00
Zero Fees + 500x Leverage: Understanding Avantis, the Largest Derivatives Exchange on Base

Source: Alea Research Daily Newsletter Compiled by: Zhou, ChainCatcher Synthetic derivatives, decentralized oracles, and composable liquidity protocols enable traders to access everything from Bitcoin and ETH to gold and FX using stablecoin collateral. Since Avantis launched on the mainnet in February 2024, it has become the largest derivatives exchange on Base and the largest DEX in the RWA trading and market making field. The protocol has processed over $18 billion in cumulative trading volume and executed over 2 million trades for over 38,500 traders. With $23 million in TVL across 25,000+ LPs and over 80 markets, Avantis is solidifying its position as a hub for perps. This article will explore Universal Leverage, Avantis's architecture, and the launch of $AVNT. About Avantis Avantis is a perps DEX that allows users to trade cryptocurrencies, forex, commodities, and indices using stablecoin collateral. The protocol abstracts away individual order books and instead builds a “universal leverage layer” where any asset with a reliable price feed can be listed. Synthetic leverage is achieved through a USDC-based liquidity vault that acts as the counterparty for all trades, enabling capital-efficient exposure to multiple markets. Traders can choose up to 500x leverage, allowing them to express directional views with minimal capital, while liquidity providers (LPs) earn a yield by providing USDC to support their positions. Avantis distinguishes itself from other perpetual swap exchanges in that users can trade non-crypto markets like the Japanese Yen, gold, and US stock indices alongside BTC or ETH. The protocol's design also supports features like zero trading fees, loss rebates, and positive slippage, aligning incentives between traders and limited partners by returning a portion of fees or profits to users when they improve the protocol's risk profile. Avantis Architecture At its core, Avantis is a capital-efficient synthetic engine. Traders use the protocol's interface to open positions on supported assets. Instead of matching orders in an order book, Avantis pairs each trader with a USDC vault that takes the other side of the trade. This vault aggregates deposits from thousands of limited partners and acts as a single counterparty. This structure allows the protocol to offer deep liquidity across many markets without requiring separate liquidity pools for each pair, enabling Avantis to list over 80 markets, including 22 RWA assets. Avantis introduces risk tranches and time-lock parameters so that LPs can choose their preferred exposure. LPs can passively deposit in the senior tranche or take more risk in the junior tranche, which has higher return potential but also absorbs a greater share of losses. Additionally, LPs can choose a time lock (e.g., 30 or 90 days) to control the duration of their capital commitment, with longer locks incurring more fees. This design mimics the centralized liquidity model of Uniswap v3 while applying it to the risk management of perps exchanges. Trader <> LP Alignment Avantis' innovative mechanism further aligns the interests of traders and LPs. Loss Rebates: Traders who take the opposite side of open interest (helping balance the platform’s long/short skew) can receive up to 20% loss rebates. This encourages traders to arbitrage open interest and stabilize LP exposure. Positive Slippage: When a trader's order reduces the vault's risk (e.g., closing out a heavily long position), Avantis offers an entry price above the Mark Price. This "better-than-market" execution rewards traders for helping to balance flows. Zero Trading Fees: Avantis pioneered a product where traders pay no fees to open, close, or borrow positions. Instead, they pay only a portion of their profits when closing a winning trade. Available for $BTC, $SOL, and $ETH, with leverage up to 250x, this tool is popular with scalpers and high-frequency traders. Advanced Risk Management: LPs can act as passive lenders or active market makers by selecting risk tranches and time locks. Each tranche has its own share of fees and potential losses, enabling LPs to control risk and return. $AVNT: Token Issuance and Token Economics To facilitate its next phase of growth, Avantis has launched $AVNT, a utility and governance token. $AVNT has multiple functions: Security and Staking: Holders can stake $AVNT in the Avantis Security Module to support the USDC vault during periods of extreme market volatility. Stakers receive $AVNT rewards and discounted trading fees. Community Rewards: 50.1% of the total 1 billion token supply is reserved for traders, liquidity providers, referrers, and builders who contribute to Avantis. Airdrops (12.5% of the supply) will reward protocol activity starting in February 2024, while on-chain incentives (28.6%) will fund future XP seasons and community contributions. Builder and ecosystem grants (9%) will support the creation of new front-ends and trading tools, such as AI agents and Telegram bots. Governance: Token holders will be able to propose and vote on protocol decisions, ranging from asset listings and fee structures to buyback programs and cross-chain deployments. The remaining 49.9% of the supply is distributed as follows: Team (13.3%) Investors (26.61%) Avantis Foundation (4%) Liquidity reserve (6%)
2025/09/04 08:00
XRP price support at $2.81 tested again: Who decides the next move?

XRP struggles near $2.81 support as bearish signals mount across on-chain and trading metrics.
2025/09/04 08:00
Best Crypto to Buy This Week: Ethereum, Solana and a Low-Cap Rising Star Tipped for 30x Upside

This week’s focus in crypto has been not just on Ethereum, Solana, and other market leaders, but also on a low-cap crypto that analysts say could deliver outsized returns. Whales purchasing ETH and Solana organizing a crucial governance upgrade points to a rotation into early stage projects. MAGACOIN FINANCE is being touted a 30x ROI crypto. As such, it is attracting attention, similar to the major altcoins. Ethereum: Whales Accumulators Increase Holdings Responding to the market correction over the last week, Ether whales took advantage of the drop to $4,200. The amount of Ether in the queue to be staked has surged to its highest level since 2023 as institutional traders and crypto treasury firms aim to scoop rewards for their holdings. Data from Santiment shows that whale addresses holding between 10,000 and 100,000 ETH rose by 4% in the past week. Moreover, these big investors have accumulated about 260,000 ETH worth $1.14 billion in the past 24 hours. The blockchain has 35.7 million ETH staked, worth approximately $162 billion, and equating to 31% of the total supply, according to Ultrasound.Money. Solana: Ecosystem Upgrade Strengthens Its Case This Week After a two-week governance process in which more than half of validators cast votes, Solana is set to be upgraded using the Alpenglow consensus protocol. According to the results of the governance process released on Tuesday, more than 98% voted yes to approve the new consensus protocol for Solana, with a 52% stake participating. The Alpenglow upgrade is expected to reduce the transaction finality to 150 milliseconds from more than 12 seconds, significantly overhauling the ecosystem. Solana has consistently made higher highs since early August. This has allowed it to consolidate the support at $185 and allowed buyers to aim for the key resistance at $227. At the time of this post, SOL is found at $210. Low-Cap Rising Star Tipped for 30x ROI One of the best new altcoins to buy 2025 is MAGACOIN FINANCE, a low-cap project that analysts believe could deliver up to a 30x ROI crypto return. With its capped supply, verified audits, and zero-tax trading model, MAGACOIN FINANCE is quickly emerging as more than just a speculative play. Growing evidence of crypto whales buying MAGACOIN FINANCE suggests early institutional-style positioning before its first listings. For investors who missed earlier breakouts like Solana or Avalanche, MAGACOIN offers a sub-$0.01 entry that could prove pivotal in the next altcoin cycle. Final Thoughts: Altcoin Rotation in 2025 Ethereum’s whale accumulation and Solana’s Alpenglow upgrade make them clear candidates for the best crypto to buy this week. But what sets this market apart is the increasing rotation into low-cap gems with potential. MAGACOIN FINANCE, backed by strong audits and community momentum, represents that rising star narrative — the kind of early-stage play tipped for exponential growth. With both established blue-chips and breakout projects showing strength, this week offers investors multiple avenues for exposure. To learn more about MAGACOIN FINANCE, visit: Website: https://magacoinfinance.com Twitter/X: https://x.com/magacoinfinance Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance
2025/09/04 08:00
XRP Price Recovers, Ripple Expands Major Collab, XRP Longs Liquidations Accelerate: XRP and Ripple News Recap

The post XRP Price Recovers, Ripple Expands Major Collab, XRP Longs Liquidations Accelerate: XRP and Ripple News Recap appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP, the third-largest cryptocurrency in the world, is sending moderately optimistic signals to its community. Amid the news of Ripple expanding its collaboration with Thunes Network, the capitalization of XRP exceeded $170 billion. XRP exceeds USDT by market cap as price shows first signs of recovery XRP, a Ripple-linked cryptocurrency, is among the best performers in the top 20 altcoins by market cap. In the last 24 hours, its price added 2.2%. XRP is trading at $2.86 on major spot cryptocurrency exchanges, CoinGecko data says. Image by CoinGecko XRP’s capitalization has, therefore, exceeded that of U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT), the largest altcoin ever. XRP’s cap hit $170.37 billion in equivalent while USDT’s circulation is $168 billion in equivalent. At the same time, XRP still fails to break from its prolonged downtrend that started July 28, 2025, when XRP’s price reached its 2025 record high over $3.64. In just a few weeks, XRP’s price lost 27.2%, while altcoin markets in general are outperforming.    The distribution of LINEA might be the end of the era of big airdrops like Arbitrum’s and Optimism’s campaigns. Source: https://u.today/xrp-price-recovers-ripple-expands-major-collab-xrp-longs-liquidations-accelerate-xrp-and-ripple
2025/09/04 07:59
Moca Network launches $20 million MocaPortfolio to provide community access to the Animoca ecosystem

PANews reported on September 4th that, according to the official blog of Animoca Brands, Moca Network, the flagship project of Animoca Brands, announced today the upcoming launch of MocaPortfolio, which will provide the Moca Network community with access to the Animoca Brands ecosystem. Participants in the MocaPortfolio will be eligible to receive token quotas totaling US$20 million from Animoca Brands' portfolio of investments and partnerships, subject to established vesting terms. The MocaPortfolio provides a new way for MOCA Coin (MOCA) holders and the Mocaverse NFT community to participate in and support Animoca Brands' portfolio companies by obtaining vested token quotas, which is a stark contrast to the traditional one-time airdrop model. Kenneth Shek, project lead for Moca Network, stated that MocaPortfolio adds a new layer of value accumulation to MOCA, complementing the upcoming Moca Chain token economics. Through MocaPortfolio, participants gain access to curated tokens. The first registration event for MocaPortfolio will launch in Q4 2025, involving Magic Eden tokens (ME), with additional tokens from the Animoca Brands portfolio to be announced over time.
2025/09/04 07:58
All ‘Conjuring’ Universe Films Ranked Worst To Best By Rotten Tomatoes

The post All ‘Conjuring’ Universe Films Ranked Worst To Best By Rotten Tomatoes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “The Conjuring: Last Rites” partial poster featuring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga. Warner Bros. Pictures The Conjuring: Last Rites, starring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, is new in theaters this week. How does the film’s Rotten Tomatoes rating stack up against all of the other Conjuring films and its spinoffs? Rated R, The Conjuring: Last Rites plays in Thursday previews before opening in theaters nationwide on Friday. The official summary of the film reads, “The Conjuring: Last Rites delivers another thrilling chapter of the iconic Conjuring Cinematic Universe, based on real events. ForbesWhat Time Is ‘South Park’ Season 27, Episode 4 And What Is It About?By Tim Lammers “Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson reunite for one last case as renowned, real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren in a powerful and spine-chilling addition to the global box office-breaking franchise.” Directed by Michael Chaves, The Conjuring: Last Rites also stars Mia Tomlinson and Ben Hardy as Ed and Lorraine’s daughter Judy Warren and her boyfriend, Tony Spera, and Steve Coulter, who reprises his role as Father Gordon. The Conjuring Cinematic Universe kicked off in 2013 with the release of director James Wan’s The Conjuring, followed by two more Conjuring movies and six spinoff movies including The Nun and Annabelle. Forbes‘Wednesday’ Co-Creator On How Lady Gaga’s Season 2 Role MaterializedBy Tim Lammers The Conjuring: Last Rites marks the fourth and final Conjuring movie and the 10th Conjuring Cinematic Universe film overall. Below are Rotten Tomatoes ratings for all 10 films from worst to best. 10. ‘The Nun’ (2018) The frightening evil specter of the title character in The Nun was first introduced in The Conjuring 2 in 2016, and the character, played by Bonnie Aarons, got her own Conjuring spinoff movie in 2018. The Nun, a prequel movie that also stars Taissa…
2025/09/04 07:55
Crucial Shift: Centralized Exchange ETH Holdings Plunge to 2022 Lows

BitcoinWorld Crucial Shift: Centralized Exchange ETH Holdings Plunge to 2022 Lows A significant shift is underway in the Ethereum market, capturing the attention of investors and analysts alike. Recent data reveals that centralized exchange ETH holdings have fallen to their lowest level since 2022, signaling a pivotal moment for the cryptocurrency. This isn’t just a minor fluctuation; it’s a profound movement of assets that could reshape Ethereum’s future trajectory. Why Are Centralized Exchange ETH Holdings Declining? The numbers speak volumes: Ethereum (ETH) holdings on major centralized exchanges have dropped to a mere 17.4 million, a figure not seen since 2022. This substantial decrease, reported by Cointelegraph based on CryptoQuant data, indicates that approximately 2.5 million ETH has been withdrawn from these platforms over the past three months alone. But what’s driving this exodus? Investor Behavior: Many long-term investors prefer to hold their assets in self-custody wallets, moving them off exchanges to enhance security and avoid potential third-party risks. Staking Opportunities: The rise of Ethereum 2.0 (now the Beacon Chain) and liquid staking protocols encourages users to withdraw ETH from exchanges to participate in staking, earning rewards while contributing to network security. Reduced Selling Pressure: Lower ETH holdings on exchanges often suggest that fewer tokens are immediately available for sale, which can reduce selling pressure in the market. The Rise of Institutional ETH Holdings: A New Era? This decline in exchange ETH holdings isn’t happening in a vacuum. It coincides directly with a growing trend of accumulation by publicly traded companies. These firms are increasingly recognizing Ethereum’s potential as a store of value and a strategic asset. Since the beginning of the year, several companies have publicly announced their plans to acquire and hold ETH, signaling a significant shift in corporate treasury strategies. For example, companies like Sharplink Gaming, Bitmine, Immersion Technologies, and Ethermachine are among those making headlines for their ETH purchases. This institutional interest is not just speculative; it reflects a deeper understanding of Ethereum’s technological advancements, its robust ecosystem, and its role in the decentralized finance (DeFi) and NFT sectors. Currently, an estimated 17 publicly traded companies collectively hold over 3.6 million ETH, a testament to this evolving landscape. What Does This Shift in ETH Holdings Imply for Ethereum’s Future? The implications of decreasing exchange ETH holdings and increasing institutional adoption are multifaceted and potentially very positive for Ethereum. When more ETH is moved off exchanges and into long-term holding strategies, it reduces the circulating supply available for immediate trading. This can create a supply shock, especially if demand continues to grow. Consider these potential impacts: Price Appreciation: A reduced supply on exchanges, coupled with consistent or rising demand, typically leads to upward price pressure. Market Maturity: Institutional involvement lends credibility and stability to the Ethereum market, attracting more traditional investors and fostering broader acceptance. Decentralization: While centralized exchanges serve a purpose, the movement of ETH into self-custody and staking pools aligns with the ethos of decentralization, making the network more robust. Long-Term Confidence: Companies choosing to hold ETH on their balance sheets demonstrates a strong belief in Ethereum’s long-term value proposition and its role in the future of digital economies. This trend suggests a maturing market where Ethereum is increasingly viewed not just as a speculative asset, but as a foundational technology and a strategic investment. Looking Ahead: The Evolving Landscape of Ethereum The current dynamics surrounding ETH holdings on centralized exchanges are a powerful indicator of changing market sentiment and investor behavior. As institutional players deepen their involvement and individual investors opt for self-custody and staking, the Ethereum ecosystem is likely to become more resilient and less susceptible to short-term market volatility. This ongoing shift underscores the growing confidence in Ethereum’s utility, innovation, and its long-term potential. It’s a fascinating time to observe the cryptocurrency space, with Ethereum at the forefront of this evolution. The movement of assets off exchanges is a clear signal that many believe in Ethereum’s fundamental value, positioning it for what could be an exciting future. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What does it mean for ETH holdings to fall on centralized exchanges? A: It means that a significant amount of Ethereum is being moved off trading platforms and into private wallets, staking contracts, or institutional treasuries. This often indicates a preference for long-term holding over short-term trading. Q2: Why are publicly traded companies buying ETH? A: Companies are buying ETH for various reasons, including diversifying treasury assets, gaining exposure to the Web3 and DeFi ecosystems, and recognizing Ethereum’s potential as a valuable, programmable asset with long-term growth prospects. Q3: How does this trend impact Ethereum’s price? A: A decrease in exchange ETH holdings typically reduces the immediate selling pressure and available supply. If demand remains strong or increases, this supply squeeze can contribute to upward price momentum. Q4: Is it safer to hold ETH off a centralized exchange? A: Many argue that holding ETH in a self-custody wallet (like a hardware wallet) offers greater security as it removes the risk of exchange hacks or regulatory actions that could affect your assets. However, it also places the full responsibility of security on the individual. Q5: What is the significance of institutional adoption for Ethereum? A: Institutional adoption brings legitimacy, capital, and broader market acceptance to Ethereum. It signals that traditional finance and corporations are increasingly confident in its technology and long-term viability, which can attract more mainstream investors. If you found this article insightful, please consider sharing it with your network on social media. Your shares help us bring crucial market insights to a wider audience! To learn more about the latest Ethereum market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Ethereum institutional adoption. This post Crucial Shift: Centralized Exchange ETH Holdings Plunge to 2022 Lows first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
2025/09/04 07:55
