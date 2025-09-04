2025-09-05 Friday

क्रिप्टो न्यूज़

सबसे ताज़ा क्रिप्टो न्यूज़ और मार्केट अपडेट का आनंद लें
WLFI Clarification: The disposal of WLFI tokens unlocked in the treasury is determined solely by community governance voting

WLFI Clarification: The disposal of WLFI tokens unlocked in the treasury is determined solely by community governance voting

PANews reported on September 4th that World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a Trump family project, clarified the previous transaction that " 47 million WLFI were destroyed in the Safe wallet ." The clarification read: "There have been some misunderstandings regarding the WLFI tokens unlocked in Safe. WLFI has no plans to sell these tokens on the open market. The allocation of these tokens is determined solely by a community governance vote - how they are used is determined by the community. The status of the treasury tokens is as follows: 1. The initial quantity is 10 billion WLFI; 2. 47 million WLFI were destroyed yesterday (governance decision); 3. The current balance is 9.953 billion WLFI. All of these tokens are subject to community governance, not the team's own discretion."
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.338+0.45%
WLFI
WLFI$0.1827+9.86%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.09203-3.28%
शेयर करें
PANews2025/09/04 08:16
शेयर करें
Presale Momentum Builds: BullZilla Ranks Among the Top Cryptos to Buy Now as Bonk Surges and LINK Expands DeFi Reach

Presale Momentum Builds: BullZilla Ranks Among the Top Cryptos to Buy Now as Bonk Surges and LINK Expands DeFi Reach

The competition for the top cryptos to buy now is intensifying in 2025. Markets are no longer driven by hype […] The post Presale Momentum Builds: BullZilla Ranks Among the Top Cryptos to Buy Now as Bonk Surges and LINK Expands DeFi Reach appeared first on Coindoo.
Bonk
BONK$0.00001991+2.47%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.68+3.04%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001598+1.26%
शेयर करें
Coindoo2025/09/04 08:15
शेयर करें
Next Crypto to Explode This Month: BullZilla Presale Breaks Records as Pudgy Penguins & Cardano Stay in the Spotlight

Next Crypto to Explode This Month: BullZilla Presale Breaks Records as Pudgy Penguins & Cardano Stay in the Spotlight

Are you searching for the next crypto to explode and wondering which project could deliver unprecedented early-stage gains this month? With September 2025 poised to be a pivotal period for investors, the race to identify high-growth presales and trending coins has never been fiercer. Meme coins, long seen as niche, are now dominating conversations as [...] The post Next Crypto to Explode This Month: BullZilla Presale Breaks Records as Pudgy Penguins & Cardano Stay in the Spotlight appeared first on Blockonomi.
GAINS
GAINS$0.02667-0.67%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002478+2.52%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000649--%
शेयर करें
Blockonomi2025/09/04 08:15
शेयर करें
Bitcoin and XRP Analysts Predict Breakout — LINK Joins 5 Cryptos Tipped for Explosive Gains

Bitcoin and XRP Analysts Predict Breakout — LINK Joins 5 Cryptos Tipped for Explosive Gains

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/bitcoin-xrp-analysts-predict-breakout-link-among-5-cryptos-for-explosive-gains/
XRP
XRP$2.8358+0.26%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016228-5.19%
Chainlink
LINK$22.44-2.64%
शेयर करें
Coinstats2025/09/04 08:15
शेयर करें
Polymarket Gains CFTC Approval to Re-enter U.S. Market

Polymarket Gains CFTC Approval to Re-enter U.S. Market

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/polymarket-cftc-approval-us-return/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016228-5.19%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02667-0.67%
शेयर करें
Coinstats2025/09/04 08:13
शेयर करें
Fed Conference to Explore Stablecoins, Tokenization, and AI in Finance

Fed Conference to Explore Stablecoins, Tokenization, and AI in Finance

The post Fed Conference to Explore Stablecoins, Tokenization, and AI in Finance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech The Federal Reserve is preparing to host an event on October 21 focused on the future of payments. The conference will bring together policymakers, regulators, and industry leaders to explore how technologies like stablecoins, tokenization, and artificial intelligence are reshaping finance. A New Chapter in U.S. Payments Policy Fed officials say the agenda will cover the merging of traditional and decentralized finance, the tokenization of financial products, and new business models for stablecoins. Artificial intelligence’s role in transaction security and efficiency will also be on the table, underscoring the Fed’s broadening interest in digital innovation. Signals From the Governors Governor Chris Waller has positioned stablecoins as a potential boost to U.S. payment systems, noting their close tie to the dollar could strengthen its global role. He has also argued that regulators should accept calculated risks if the economy is to evolve. Governor Michelle Bowman recently echoed that change is inevitable, revealing that U.S. bank regulators are already drafting digital asset frameworks. Why It Matters Just a few years ago, stablecoins and DeFi were seen as fringe topics in Washington. Now, the Fed is dedicating an entire conference to them. While the October gathering won’t produce immediate policy shifts, it marks a turning point in how seriously America’s central bank is treating the technologies poised to redefine money and payments. The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where…
Threshold
T$0.0159+0.63%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014508+2.23%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.0019895+0.83%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 08:07
शेयर करें
will this Trump coin rebound soon?

will this Trump coin rebound soon?

The post will this Trump coin rebound soon? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The WLFI price continued its strong downtrend as investors stayed on the sidelines and memories of Trump’s original memecoin linger. Summary WLFI price has crashed, leading to billions of dollars in assets.  The crash has happened as many early investors sold their tokens. It also plunged as the price-discovery face continues. World Liberty Financial (WLFI) token plunged to $0.2230, down by 30% from its highest point since its recent launch. Its market capitalization has fallen from over $7.7 billion to $5.52 billion .  Why the WLFI price is tumbling There are four main reasons why the WLFI price is in a downtrend. First, the token is crashing as part of the price-discovery process that happens after airdrops. Most newly launched tokens tend to drop in the initial days of their launch. For example, Wormhole (W) plunged by 17%, while ZKsync fell by 30%. Second, the WLFI price is likely falling as some of the early buyers and insiders sell. Unlike in the stock market, there is no lockup expiration in crypto, meaning that insiders can start selling from the first day. Third, and most importantly, assets associated with Donald Trump don’t do well in the long term. Official Trump (TRUMP) meme coin initially surged to $49.25 in January and has now plunged to $8, erasing billions of dollars in value. Similarly, Trump Media & Technology Group stock trades at $16, down by 70% from its highest point this year. Further, it is unclear how the millions of dollars in USD1 will benefit WLFI holders. Data show that USD1 has over $2.7 billion in assets, which could generate over $110 million if invested in 10-year U.S. Treasuries that yield 4.2%. Will the new Trump coin rebound? WLFI price chart | Source: crypto.news The 30-minute chart shows that the WLFI price has…
Threshold
T$0.0159+0.63%
Wormhole
W$0.07615-0.18%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.338+0.45%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 08:06
शेयर करें
Unified security layers may accelerate institutional crypto adoption

Unified security layers may accelerate institutional crypto adoption

The post Unified security layers may accelerate institutional crypto adoption appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shared security protocols are positioning themselves as solutions to infrastructure challenges that have complicated institutional blockchain adoption due to unified security layers’ potential ability to reduce development costs and technical barriers for enterprises. According to Symbiotic CEO Misha Putiatin, the shared security model allows organizations to leverage existing blockchain security infrastructure rather than building custom systems. Shared security consists of a unified layer where users stake assets, and multiple applications can build upon that security-focused infrastructure. This structure enables institutions to address development timelines and allocate resources effectively. In an interview with CryptoSlate, Putiatin described the value proposition as immediate scalability through reusable security primitives. Organizations can utilize existing operator sets and benefit from established infrastructure rather than developing systems independently over multiple years. Multi-chain infrastructure challenges Traditional cross-chain verification has presented enterprises with limited options, each carrying distinct trade-offs. Trusted messenger systems require allowlisting specific authorities and relying on off-chain agreements, while light client implementations demand extensive development resources and ongoing maintenance. Shared security protocols aim to provide a middle ground by enabling the verification of consensus results across multiple blockchain ecosystems. For example, users can stake Ethereum (ETH) on Symbiotic, and institutions developing applications on Solana can utilize this validation power. Although the execution architecture is different, the security layer is the same, simplifying validation processes. This approach could support various enterprise applications, including liquidity protocols, cross-chain bridges, and oracle systems, without requiring separate verification infrastructure for each blockchain. The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A 5-Day Course On Bagholding, Insider Front-Runs, and Missing Alpha Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. The unified model creates native connectivity between supported blockchains, potentially simplifying multi-chain deployment for institutions exploring blockchain integration strategies. Centralization and control considerations Shared security implementations face scrutiny regarding centralization risks,…
CROSS
CROSS$0.21171+0.94%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016228-5.19%
Light
LIGHT$0.03601+2.33%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 08:03
शेयर करें
CoinDesk 20 Performance Update: Avalanche (AVAX) Gains 5.2% as Nearly All Assets Rise

CoinDesk 20 Performance Update: Avalanche (AVAX) Gains 5.2% as Nearly All Assets Rise

The post CoinDesk 20 Performance Update: Avalanche (AVAX) Gains 5.2% as Nearly All Assets Rise appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CoinDesk Indices presents its daily market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the CoinDesk 20 Index. The CoinDesk 20 is currently trading at 4055.49, up 1.6% (+65.75) since 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. All 20 assets are trading higher. Leaders: AVAX (+5.2%) and BCH (+3.4%). Laggards: POL (+0.0%) and APT (+0.6%). The CoinDesk 20 is a broad-based index traded on multiple platforms in several regions globally. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/coindesk-indices/2025/09/03/coindesk-20-performance-update-avalanche-avax-gains-5-2-as-all-assets-rise
Bitcoin Cash Node
BCH$606.5+3.32%
MemeCore
M$1.67745+21.75%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012101-4.33%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 08:02
शेयर करें
LE SSERAFIM Teams Up With Amazon Music For Exclusive Concert Merch

LE SSERAFIM Teams Up With Amazon Music For Exclusive Concert Merch

The post LE SSERAFIM Teams Up With Amazon Music For Exclusive Concert Merch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LE SSERAFIM X Amazon Music collaboration AMAZON MUSIC The North American leg of LE SSERAFIM’s “EASY CRAZY HOT” World Tour begins today, September 3, in Newark. The K-pop group will be making stops in Chicago, Grand Prairie, Inglewood, San Francisco, Seattle, and Las Vegas before wrapping up on September 23 in Mexico City. To celebrate the tour, the group has teamed up with Amazon Music to create a new artist tour merch experience. It plans to change the way fans interact with and purchase tour merch. From the advanced shopping technology (Just Walk Out Technology) to exclusive designs and fan experiences, Amazon music has been creating new ways for fans to connect with their favorite artists through special merch. The LE SSERAFIM x Amazon Music collection features exclusive, never-before-seen designs inspired by the girls’ distinctive style, including short-sleeve and long-sleeve shirts, hoodies, bags, photo cards, pickets, official light stick, and more. LE SSERAFIM X Amazon Music AMAZON MUSIC FEARNOTs – fans of the group – will have the opportunity to access exclusive merchandise globally through LE SSERAFIM’s online storefront powered by Amazon Anywhere tech, where Prime members can enjoy fast and free shipping. The collection will also be sold at every venue on tour and at special pop-up experiences this September. The two pop-up experiences will be held in Culver City, CA, on September 11 and in Seattle on September 16, which will also feature Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology. Each pop-up will offer city-exclusive tour shirts, creating unique collectibles that celebrate LE SSERAFIM’s connection with each location. “We’re transforming the artist merchandise experience through our close collaboration with LE SSERAFIM,” Julia Heiser, Head of Amazon Music Live Merch, said in a press release. “Live shows bring together the most passionate fans to celebrate their favorite artists, and we’re dedicated…
Sidekick
K$0.151-5.68%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.033+0.17%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.0019895+0.83%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 08:01
शेयर करें

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अधिक

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

Yunfeng Financial: Appoints Mr. Liang Xinjun as Independent Non-Executive Director

U.S. Treasury yields fall ahead of non-farm payrolls report