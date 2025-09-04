Fed Conference to Explore Stablecoins, Tokenization, and AI in Finance

Fintech The Federal Reserve is preparing to host an event on October 21 focused on the future of payments. The conference will bring together policymakers, regulators, and industry leaders to explore how technologies like stablecoins, tokenization, and artificial intelligence are reshaping finance. A New Chapter in U.S. Payments Policy Fed officials say the agenda will cover the merging of traditional and decentralized finance, the tokenization of financial products, and new business models for stablecoins. Artificial intelligence's role in transaction security and efficiency will also be on the table, underscoring the Fed's broadening interest in digital innovation. Signals From the Governors Governor Chris Waller has positioned stablecoins as a potential boost to U.S. payment systems, noting their close tie to the dollar could strengthen its global role. He has also argued that regulators should accept calculated risks if the economy is to evolve. Governor Michelle Bowman recently echoed that change is inevitable, revealing that U.S. bank regulators are already drafting digital asset frameworks. Why It Matters Just a few years ago, stablecoins and DeFi were seen as fringe topics in Washington. Now, the Fed is dedicating an entire conference to them. While the October gathering won't produce immediate policy shifts, it marks a turning point in how seriously America's central bank is treating the technologies poised to redefine money and payments.