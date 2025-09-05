MEXC Exchange
The National Natural Science Foundation of China launches a research project on global stablecoin risk governance
PANews reported on September 5th that, according to the National Natural Science Foundation of China's official account, the 2025 Phase 3 Emergency Management Project focuses on global stablecoin risk governance and cross-border collaborative regulatory systems. The project consists of an overarching theme and five sub-themes, covering the structural evolution of stablecoins, risk transmission, the impact of monetary sovereignty, shocks to financial intermediaries, and the global regulatory framework. The application deadline is 4:00 PM on October 9th . Teams will be given priority for overall applications, but individual projects are also eligible for funding. Funding for each sub-theme will not exceed 200,000 yuan, with a total of 300,000 yuan for the entire project. The research period is 10-12 months.
PANews
2025/09/05 17:44
WLFI Blacklists Justin Sun’s Address Amid Selling Allegations
The post WLFI Blacklists Justin Sun’s Address Amid Selling Allegations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rubmar is a writer and translator who has been a crypto enthusiast for the past four years. Her goal as a writer is to create informative, complete, and easily understandable pieces accessible to those entering the crypto space. After learning about cryptocurrencies in 2019, Rubmar became curious about the world of possibilities the industry offered, quickly learning that financial freedom was at the palm of her hand with the developing technology. From a young age, Rubmar was curious about how languages work, finding special interest in wordplay and the peculiarities of dialects. Her curiosity grew as she became an avid reader in her teenage years. She explored freedom and new words through her favorite books, which shaped her view of the world. Rubmar acquired the necessary skills for in-depth research and analytical thinking at university, where she studied Literature and Linguistics. Her studies have given her a sharp perspective on several topics and allowed her to turn every stone in her investigations. In 2019, she first dipped her toes in the crypto industry when a friend introduced her to Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, but it wasn’t until 2020 that she started to dive into the depth of the industry. As Rubmar began to understand the mechanics of the crypto sphere, she saw a new world yet to be explored. At the beginning of her crypto voyage, she discovered a new system that allowed her to have control over her finances. As a young adult of the 21st century, Rubmar has faced the challenges of the traditional banking system and the restrictions of fiat money. After the failure of her home country’s economy, the limitations of traditional finances became clear. The bureaucratic, outdated structure made her feel hopeless and powerless amid an aggressive and distorted system created by hyperinflation. However, learning about…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 17:42
Oil heads for first weekly loss in three as supply concerns grow and gold keeps surging
The post Oil heads for first weekly loss in three as supply concerns grow and gold keeps surging appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Oil prices dropped again on Friday. That makes three days straight. And now, for the first time in three weeks, the market’s facing a clear weekly loss. Brent crude fell by $0.35 to $66.64 a barrel by 08:10 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate slipped $0.33 to $63.15. Each was down 0.5% on the day. For the week, Brent is down 2.2% and WTI dropped 1.3%. The losses followed news that U.S. crude stockpiles rose by 2.4 million barrels last week. Analysts had predicted a draw. This surprise increase in inventories raised fresh concerns about slowing demand. At the same time, supply expectations are growing louder. OPEC+, which includes Russia and Saudi Arabia, plans to meet on Sunday. Eight members are now talking about raising output. OPEC+ plans fresh supply before schedule OPEC+ already controls nearly half the global oil output. Now they’re thinking of ending a second layer of supply cuts over a year early. The proposed boost is 1.65 million barrels per day, which equals 1.6% of world demand. It’s a big move and would flood the market with more barrels at a time when demand is looking soft. “There are increasing stories and signs of a future where feedstock supply is unlikely to be a problem,” said John Evans of PVM, a brokerage. Translation: there’s no shortage of oil coming. Downstream strength had been helping prices stay supported, according to BMI analysts, but they warned this support may fade. Refining margins could weaken as refiners start maintenance and global demand slows in the coming months. Meanwhile, Donald Trump stirred the pot on Thursday. The former U.S. president told European leaders to stop buying Russian oil, according to a White House official. That kind of political interference always adds risk. Any cut in Russian exports, or even just the…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 17:41
Bitcoin Hyper Presale Tops $14M as Investors Rally Behind Bitcoin’s Layer 2 Upgrade
Bitcoin Hyper’s ($HYPER) presale clears $14M following a surge in investors. The presale is set to become one of the fastest-growing presales of 2025, with a staking pool of over 670M tokens.
Brave Newcoin
2025/09/05 17:41
Remittix vs Pepeto vs BlockDAG, which is the best crypto Presale to Buy Now
The post Remittix vs Pepeto vs BlockDAG, which is the best crypto Presale to Buy Now appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Remittix is popping up across crypto news, and many readers arrive looking for Remittix updates first. When they compare projects side by side, Pepeto(PEPETO) often becomes the pick for day one utility, while BlockDAG keeps attention for its community size. This article gives you a fast, clear view so you can choose the best crypto …
CoinPedia
2025/09/05 17:40
Merlin Chain, CIMG Launch $55 Million $BTC Treasury Pilot ‘HODL+’
With the Institutional HODL+ project, Merlin Chain endeavors to deliver a sustainable pathway for corporations to grow and manage $BTC holdings.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/05 17:40
Astounding Q2 Success With 1,404 BTC Mined!
The post Astounding Q2 Success With 1,404 BTC Mined! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cango BTC Mining: Astounding Q2 Success With 1,404 BTC Mined! Skip to content Home Crypto News Cango BTC Mining: Astounding Q2 Success with 1,404 BTC Mined! Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/cango-btc-mining-success/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 17:37
MSTR, NAKA, BMNR Punished as Crypto Treasury Bubble Further Deflates
The post MSTR, NAKA, BMNR Punished as Crypto Treasury Bubble Further Deflates appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The purchase announcements are still coming at a fast clip, but the bubble in crypto treasury companies popped some time ago and is deflating even further on Thursday as the Nasdaq reportedly has seen enough. That major U.S. stock exchange — where many of these treasury companies trade — is upping scrutiny of firms aiming for big pops on their stock prices by raising money to by crypto, according to The Information. New Nasdaq requirements, according to the report, would include requiring some companies to get shareholder approval prior to selling shares for the funds necessary to buy crypto. The exchange, the story continued, could de-list or suspend trading in the stocks if firms fail to comply. Combined with 2%-4% declines in the price of major cryptos like bitcoin BTC$112,183.27, ether (ETH) and solana SOL$204.70, the news is sending already roughed-up treasury names even lower. Read more: Bitcoin Slips Below $110K as Analysts Weigh Risk of Deeper Pullback KindlyMD (NAKA) — which only days ago completed its merger with bitcoin-holding company Nakamoto Holdings — is down 16% on Thursday and now lower by about 80% since that Aug. 15 merger date. At the current $3.46, it’s also down by more than 90% since its late-May peak, which one could more or less say may have been the peak of the crypto treasury bubble. The Eric and Donald Trump Jr.-led American Bitcoin (ABTC) is lower by 20% just one day after its shares began trading on the Nasdaq. Japanese hotelier turned bitcoin treasury company Metaplanet (MTPLF) is down 8.6% today and off about 70% from its late-May peak. Checking some ether treasury names, Bitmine Immersion (BMNR) is off 8.6% today and 70% from its early July record, and Sharplink Gaming is down 10.5% Thursday and nearly 90% from its late-May top.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 17:36
ALL4 Mining launches free cloud mining for BTC, XRP, and DOGE holders
The post ALL4 Mining launches free cloud mining for BTC, XRP, and DOGE holders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In 2025, earning cryptocurrencies no longer requires investing in expensive equipment or mastering specialized terminology. Cloud mining has emerged as a convenient alternative, attracting a large number of new users eager to easily profit from cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and XRP without having to overcome common obstacles. Instead of setting up hardware at home, miners can use remote mining resources – even newcomers to the cryptocurrency field can automatically profit. The ALL4 Mining mining platform allows investors to profit regardless of market trends continuously. Newbies only need a mobile phone, register an account for free, start mining in a few clicks, and earn in real cryptocurrency. Choose ALL4 Mining to make your mining journey easier The following are the seven advantages of the ALL4 Mining platform to help investors start their mining journey smoothly. 1. Daily settlement, clear and transparent income ALL4 Mining provides efficient income for all users. The system automatically settles without any hidden fees. Every penny you invest is visible and calculable. 2. No equipment investment required, worry-free mining No need to invest in expensive hardware, nor worry about equipment maintenance and technical issues. ALL4 Mining has a professional data center to manage the mining process for you, allowing you to enjoy the mining results easily. 3. Simple operation, super good experience Equipped with an intuitive and easy-to-use dashboard, whether you are a novice or an experienced player, you can easily get started. Mobile application support allows you to control the mining status and income dynamics anytime, anywhere. 4. Extremely low threshold, register to start mining Register to get a $15 newcomer reward, which can be used to purchase a sign-in contract and earn $0.6 in income for free every day. 5. The referral reward mechanism creates passive income Recommend friends to participate in mining, and…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 17:34
TikTok Rival Xiaohongshu Valued at $31 Billion After Profit Surge
TLDRs; Xiaohongshu, known as TikTok’s rival, expects profits to triple to $3 billion in 2025. The platform’s $31 billion valuation surpasses rivals like Pinterest and Snap in profitability strength. E-commerce tie-ups with Alibaba and JD.com strengthen its social-commerce ecosystem beyond advertising revenues. Founded in 2013, Xiaohongshu has evolved into a global lifestyle and shopping platform [...] The post TikTok Rival Xiaohongshu Valued at $31 Billion After Profit Surge appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/05 17:33
