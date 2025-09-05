Showrunner To Use AI To Rebuild Orson Welles’ Lost, Mutilated Masterpiece
At the 82nd Venice Film Festival, Edward Saatchi's Showrunner unveiled its most ambitious project to date, a reconstruction of one of cinema's most famous lost works. Using a new model suite called FILM-1, the San Francisco startup will attempt to recreate the missing 43 minutes of Orson Welles' The Magnificent Ambersons (1942), a film widely regarded as a ruined masterpiece. AI Enhanced Keyframe of Final Scene Factory Eugene Morgan Magnificent Ambersons RKO The project marks a new chapter for Showrunner, which began life at Fable Studio experimenting with animated, prompt-based episodes and now describes itself as the "Netflix of AI." Its early demos, including unauthorized South Park episodes, attracted tens of millions of views and highlighted the disruptive potential of generative video. FILM-1 represents an effort to move beyond short animated satire into live-action style storytelling, with Ambersons as its first proving ground. The choice of Welles is deliberate. After the triumph of Citizen Kane, Welles returned with a period drama about a wealthy Midwestern family undone by arrogance and industrial change. The studio, RKO, found the film too bleak. Executives cut more than 40 minutes, reshot the ending to make it optimistic, and destroyed the excised footage. "If I had been allowed to finish The Magnificent Ambersons as I intended, it would have been a greater picture than Kane," Welles later said. Even in its truncated form, the film remains celebrated, appearing on Sight & Sound's critics poll of the greatest films of all time. AI Enhanced Keyframe of Final Scene at Boarding House Still. RKO Reconstruction efforts have long fascinated cinephiles. Over the years, archivists and journalists searched in vain for the missing reels, even traveling to Brazil, where Welles was working at the time of the cuts. For the Venice announcement, Showrunner partnered with Brian Rose, a…
