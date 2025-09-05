2025-09-05 Friday

SBI VC Trade Adds Convano After MetaPlanet Success in Corporate Bitcoin Services

The post SBI VC Trade Adds Convano After MetaPlanet Success in Corporate Bitcoin Services appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SBI VC Trade, a subsidiary of Japan’s SBI Holdings, has begun offering Bitcoin trading and custody services to Japan’s DAT company Convano. Convano aims to hold 21,000 BTC by March 2027. SBI VC Trade will support corporate cryptocurrency holdings. This support includes trading options and tax-related arrangements. SBI Expands Services for DAT Companies Sponsored Sponsored On Friday, SBI VC Trade announced the provision of its “SBIVC for Prime” service package to Convano. This platform for institutional clients offers special preferential spreads for large transactions and price-specified trading. Additionally, it includes a corporate tax exemption service for crypto assets subject to transfer restrictions longer than one year, and reduces staking fees from 25% to 10%. Convano, a company listed on the Tokyo Exchange Growth, operates nail service chain FASTNAIL in Japan, and currently holds 519.93 BTC. The company intends to integrate Bitcoin into its financial management structure. ／【SBI VCトレード×コンヴァノ】ビットコイン取引・保管・運用における連携開始＼ 当社は、東証グロース市場上場でビットコイン保有戦略を進める株式会社コンヴァノと連携し、大口のお客さま向けに特別サービスを提供する「SBIVC for… pic.twitter.com/NGuYUgMATQ — SBI VC Trade (SBI VCトレード） (@sbivc_official) September 5, 2025 Convano is not the first client to use SBI VC Trade’s package. Japan’s representative DAT company, MetaPlanet, signed the same deal one year ago. The treasury of the former hospitality service company MetaPlanet reached 20,000 BTC on Monday. The company arranged capital mobilization of up to $3.7 billion through an extraordinary shareholder meeting. However, stock dilution concerns affected its share price. The stock closed at JPY 709 on Friday. Incorporating the DAT portfolio has recently been big news in Japan. On August 6, US digital asset platform Bakkt International acquired approximately 30% of Hotta Marusho’s shares, making Bakkt the textile company’s largest shareholder. Bakkt’s CEO, Philip Lord, plans to propose renaming the company “Bitcoin Japan Corporation.” He will present this proposal at an extraordinary shareholder meeting from October 16 to 24. RemixPoint, originally a Japanese energy and IT solutions firm, reported…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 20:32
Non-farm payroll data fell significantly short of expectations, with the unemployment rate hitting a four-year high.

PANews reported on September 5th that U.S. non-farm payrolls increased by 22,000 in August, seasonally adjusted, below market expectations of 75,000. The U.S. unemployment rate was 4.3% in August, in line with market expectations and the highest since October 2021.
PANews2025/09/05 20:31
Designed For Enterprise-Level Blockchain Solutions

The post Designed For Enterprise-Level Blockchain Solutions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Waves Enterprise (WEST) is a blockchain platform designed for enterprise-level blockchain applications and solutions. Waves Enterprise is tailored for enterprises, government agencies, and large organizations. It offers blockchain solutions that address the unique requirements of these entities, such as data privacy, scalability, and regulatory compliance. Unlike public blockchains like Ethereum or Bitcoin, Waves Enterprise operates as a private and permissioned blockchain. This means that network participants are known and authorized, enhancing security and control. However, the platform provides various blockchain solutions for different industries and use cases, including supply chain management, document notarization, identity verification, and more. The platform allows for easy integration with existing enterprise systems, making it more straightforward for businesses to adopt blockchain technology. Waves Enterprise supports the creation of smart contracts, which are self-executing contracts with predefined rules and conditions. These smart contracts can automate various business processes and interactions. WEST is the native cryptocurrency token of the Waves Enterprise platform.  WEST token holders can stake their tokens to participate in network security and consensus, potentially earning rewards. The tokens are also used to pay for transaction fees on the Waves Enterprise blockchain. WEST token holders may have governance rights within the Waves Enterprise ecosystem, allowing them to participate in decision-making processes related to network upgrades and changes. Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. Source: https://coinidol.com/waves-enterprise-west-token/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 20:31
The US non-farm payrolls in August were 22,000, and the unemployment rate was 4.3%.

PANews reported on September 5th that according to Jinshi data, the US non-farm payrolls in August were 22,000, seasonally adjusted, compared to expectations of 75,000 and the previous value of 73,000. The US unemployment rate in August was 4.3%, compared to expectations of 4.30% and the previous value of 4.20%.
PANews2025/09/05 20:30
Micah Parsons trade was ‘based on mathematics’

The post Micah Parsons trade was ‘based on mathematics’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told CNBC Thursday the decision to trade Micah Parsons ultimately came down to simple math. Jones appeared on CNBC’s “Closing Bell: Overtime” to talk about the Dallas Cowboys’ record $12.5 billion valuation as the team kicks off the 2025-2026 season. On August 28, the Green Bay Packers signed Parsons to a four-year, $186 million contract extension, $136 million of which is guaranteed, according to Spotrac. The deal came after a months-long feud with the Cowboys over his contract and makes Parsons the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, according to ESPN. “If you look at what his numbers are in terms of his compensation over the next five years… and then you look at those draft picks that we got, and you look at what those numbers could pay to other players, you’ll see about five of maybe the very best players as you can get in the NFL, for what one gets in Micah,” Jones told CNBC’s Michael Ozanian Thursday. Get the CNBC Sport newsletter directly to your inbox The CNBC Sport newsletter with Alex Sherman brings you the biggest news and exclusive interviews from the worlds of sports business and media, delivered weekly to your inbox. Subscribe here to get access today. Jones said it wasn’t personal, adding he likes the 26-year old defensive end and thinks he’s a great player. “You know our game has availability issues. In other words, if you’re hurt, you don’t play. Well the odds of having more for that much compensation, the odds of getting more people playing on the field every game as opposed to having it all on one or two, it’s an opportunity for us,” Jones said. “It fits us right now.” Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after a play against the Washington…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 20:30
Hemi Network Partners with Owlto Finance for Cross-Rollup Bridge, Connecting Bitcoin DeFi with Various L2 Networks

With the integration of Owlto’s cross-chain bridge, Hemi is unlocking BTC’s capability in DeFi by allowing Bitcoin to flow between various chain networks.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/05 20:30
50,000,000 ADA Dumped in Past 48 Hours – Whale Sentiment Pivot?

Whales are offloading massive amounts of Cardano’s ADA
Coinstats2025/09/05 20:28
Russia's Putin rejects cautions about stagnating economy from top bankers

President Vladimir Putin has dismissed sentiments from Russia’s most prominent banker that the country’s economy is slipping into stagnation. He defended the central bank’s high interest rate policy, claiming it would control inflation amid rising costs. Herman Gref, chief executive of state-owned Sberbank PJSC, warned on Thursday that Russia’s economy had entered a “technical recession” […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/05 20:28
Showrunner To Use AI To Rebuild Orson Welles’ Lost, Mutilated Masterpiece

The post Showrunner To Use AI To Rebuild Orson Welles’ Lost, Mutilated Masterpiece appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. At the 82nd Venice Film Festival, Edward Saatchi’s Showrunner unveiled its most ambitious project to date, a reconstruction of one of cinema’s most famous lost works. Using a new model suite called FILM-1, the San Francisco startup will attempt to recreate the missing 43 minutes of Orson Welles’ The Magnificent Ambersons (1942), a film widely regarded as a ruined masterpiece. AI Enhanced Keyframe of Final Scene Factory Eugene Morgan Magnificent Ambersons RKO The project marks a new chapter for Showrunner, which began life at Fable Studio experimenting with animated, prompt-based episodes and now describes itself as the “Netflix of AI.” Its early demos, including unauthorized South Park episodes, attracted tens of millions of views and highlighted the disruptive potential of generative video. FILM-1 represents an effort to move beyond short animated satire into live-action style storytelling, with Ambersons as its first proving ground. The choice of Welles is deliberate. After the triumph of Citizen Kane, Welles returned with a period drama about a wealthy Midwestern family undone by arrogance and industrial change. The studio, RKO, found the film too bleak. Executives cut more than 40 minutes, reshot the ending to make it optimistic, and destroyed the excised footage. “If I had been allowed to finish The Magnificent Ambersons as I intended, it would have been a greater picture than Kane,” Welles later said. Even in its truncated form, the film remains celebrated, appearing on Sight & Sound’s critics poll of the greatest films of all time. AI Enhanced Keyframe of Final Scene at Boarding House Still. RKO Reconstruction efforts have long fascinated cinephiles. Over the years, archivists and journalists searched in vain for the missing reels, even traveling to Brazil, where Welles was working at the time of the cuts. For the Venice announcement, Showrunner partnered with Brian Rose, a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 20:27
New Rules for Digital Assets

The post New Rules for Digital Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights SEC proposes crypto trading on stock exchanges for the first time. New rules could cut regulatory burdens for brokers and companies. Modernized regulations aim to boost innovation in digital assets. SEC Charts Bold Course for Crypto Innovation in 2025 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has unveiled a new rulemaking agenda focused on shaping the future of digital assets. The initiative highlights innovation, regulatory clarity, and simplified procedures for public companies and brokers. Agency Rule List. Source: reginfo.gov SEC Chairman Paul Atkins emphasized that the changes signal a shift toward supporting innovation while reducing regulatory burdens that may slow growth in the crypto sector. Key Reforms in the SEC’s Agenda A standout feature of the agenda is the proposal to allow cryptocurrency trading on national stock exchanges and alternative trading systems. Experts believe that, if approved, this could mark a major milestone for the digital asset industry. The agenda also outlines around 20 changes for brokers, dealers, and custody services. Updates on financial responsibility rules could ease compliance pressures, while clarifications on broker-dealer operations aim to provide greater certainty for digital asset transactions. Modernization of Investment Advisers Act The SEC is also modernizing the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. New proposals include adapting asset custody requirements to suit crypto firms. These updates come eight months after the repeal of previously proposed stricter rules, signaling a move toward more flexible, innovation-friendly regulation. Atkins explained that the regulator aims to move away from overly burdensome rules introduced before 2025, focusing instead on effective and reasonable oversight. All initiatives will still undergo a standard review and discussion process before final approval. Source: https://coinpaper.com/10901/sec-moves-to-reform-crypto-oversight-key-changes-explained
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 20:26
