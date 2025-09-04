2025-09-05 Friday

क्रिप्टो न्यूज़

सबसे ताज़ा क्रिप्टो न्यूज़ और मार्केट अपडेट का आनंद लें
Cardano Whale Selloff Sparks Concerns — ENA and OKB Join Weekly Gainers

Cardano Whale Selloff Sparks Concerns — ENA and OKB Join Weekly Gainers

This crypto market weekly recap opened with mixed signals: Cardano market news shows a fragile bounce, ENA weekly gainers momentum […] The post Cardano Whale Selloff Sparks Concerns — ENA and OKB Join Weekly Gainers appeared first on Coindoo.
OKB
OKB$178.712+1.10%
Ethena
ENA$0.6649-3.72%
शेयर करें
Coindoo2025/09/04 08:30
शेयर करें
Analysts Warn September Could Be Rough for Bitcoin (BTC) Before Year-End Rally

Analysts Warn September Could Be Rough for Bitcoin (BTC) Before Year-End Rally

Bitcoin price is back trading above $112,000 after slipping as low as $107,271 last week. That bounce has brought some relief to traders, but not everyone thinks the worst is over.  In fact, a few well-known analysts are warning that September could still bring trouble before Bitcoin finds its footing for a bigger rally later
Bitcoin
BTC$111,238.05+1.16%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002587-6.77%
fact
FACT$2.21+2.79%
शेयर करें
Coinstats2025/09/04 08:30
शेयर करें
Bitcoin's daily computing power hits a record high of 1.279 ZH/s

Bitcoin's daily computing power hits a record high of 1.279 ZH/s

PANews reported on September 4th that according to Decrypt, data from mining data platform CoinWarz shows that Bitcoin's daily computing power hit a record high of 1.279 ZH/s on Tuesday, despite the asset's price remaining essentially flat over the previous 24 hours. Bitcoin's seven-day moving average for computing power also reached a high, exceeding 1 ZH/s. Despite miners still facing rising energy costs and declining rewards, computing power continues to rise. Since last year's halving, miners' earnings have fallen from 6,250 bitcoins to 3,125. Miners typically rely on rising Bitcoin prices to cover costs, but the asset's continued price volatility has prompted some large miners to turn to high-performance computing.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012101-4.33%
शेयर करें
PANews2025/09/04 08:27
शेयर करें
Bank of England deputy signals rates likely to stay high

Bank of England deputy signals rates likely to stay high

The post Bank of England deputy signals rates likely to stay high appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Bank of England (BoE) is set to maintain a tighter grip on interest rates for longer as the battle against inflation rumbles. Price pressures across the economy are proving more enduring than anticipated, Deputy Governor Clare Lombardelli told lawmakers on Wednesday.  Her comments indicated that the bank has little room to reduce borrowing costs further without risking another spike in inflation. Lombardelli’s remarks were echoed by Governor Andrew Bailey, who also reiterated that the central bank is not expected to soon follow up with another cut this year. He said financial markets had “got” the bank’s warning that the cuts would now be slower than many had hoped. The warning marks a sharp change of tone from just weeks ago, when the bank cut its base rate to 4.0% in August, at the end of a difficult 5-4 split vote on the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC). The cut was intended to bolster business activity amid signs that the economy’s growth and hiring were slowing. But inflation data has since surprised to the upside, which has caused policymakers to snap to attention. Instead of following through on standard quarterly cuts, as investors anticipated earlier this summer, the BoE indicates that rates may not rise from their current level until deep into 2026. The shift underscores the central bank’s predicament: While inflation has plummeted from the double digits in 2022, it remains above the target and shows signs of sticking, especially in sectors like food, energy, and services. Markets adjust to slower cuts Speaking to Parliament’s Treasury Committee, Gov. Bailey claimed his “message has landed” in financial markets. He reiterated that the path for rates remained lower but would be gradual. Bailey has told MPs there is now much greater uncertainty about how far and fast the Bank might go next.…
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.0019895+0.83%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012101-4.33%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09461-3.55%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 08:27
शेयर करें
Crypto Fear & Greed Index: Crucial Shift Unveils Neutral Market Sentiment

Crypto Fear & Greed Index: Crucial Shift Unveils Neutral Market Sentiment

BitcoinWorld Crypto Fear & Greed Index: Crucial Shift Unveils Neutral Market Sentiment Ever wonder how investors truly feel about the rollercoaster world of cryptocurrencies? The latest data from the Crypto Fear & Greed Index offers a fascinating glimpse, revealing a significant shift. This crucial barometer of market sentiment has just fallen four points, moving from “Greed” to a more balanced “Neutral” territory. This shift, reported by data provider Alternative, signals a noticeable cooling in investor enthusiasm and a potential period of re-evaluation for the market. What Does a Neutral Crypto Fear & Greed Index Signal? The Crypto Fear & Greed Index operates on a straightforward scale, where 0 indicates ‘Extreme Fear’ and 100 signifies ‘Extreme Greed.’ A reading of 51, as we’ve seen, places it precisely in the middle: ‘Neutral.’ This means the market is currently experiencing a balance between the two extremes. Historically, extreme fear often presents buying opportunities when assets are undervalued due to panic selling. Conversely, extreme greed can signal an overheated market, potentially preceding a correction as assets become overvalued. The current neutral stance suggests neither overwhelming optimism nor widespread panic. Instead, investors appear to be taking a more cautious, wait-and-see approach. This phase can be characterized by reduced volatility and a focus on fundamentals rather than speculative fervor. Understanding this shift is vital for making informed decisions. How is the Crypto Fear & Greed Index Calculated? To truly appreciate the insights offered by the Crypto Fear & Greed Index, it’s important to understand its sophisticated methodology. This index isn’t based on a single metric but aggregates data from six key factors, each contributing a specific weight to the final score. This comprehensive approach ensures a holistic view of market sentiment. Here’s a breakdown of the components that contribute to the index’s daily calculation: Volatility (25%): This measures current Bitcoin price fluctuations and maximum drawdowns, comparing them to average values over 30 and 90 days. High volatility often signals fear and uncertainty. Trading Volume (25%): Analyzes current market momentum and liquidity. High buying volume in a rising market might indicate greed, while low volume can suggest fear. Social Media Mentions (15%): Scans specific crypto-related hashtags and sentiment on platforms like Twitter. Increased positive sentiment often suggests greed, while negative sentiment points to fear. Surveys (15%): Although currently paused, these polls previously gauged investor sentiment directly, providing a snapshot of public opinion. Bitcoin Dominance (10%): An increase in Bitcoin’s market cap share often signals fear, as investors might be moving from altcoins to the perceived safety of Bitcoin. A decrease suggests more speculative altcoin interest (greed). Google Search Volume (10%): Tracks search queries related to Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Sudden spikes in searches for terms like “Bitcoin price manipulation” could indicate fear, while “how to buy crypto” might suggest rising interest (greed). Navigating the Neutral Zone: Strategic Insights for Investors The current neutral reading of the Crypto Fear & Greed Index provides a unique environment for investors. It’s a time when emotional extremes are less dominant, potentially leading to more rational market behavior. This period offers distinct opportunities for those willing to adapt their strategies. Consider these strategic insights: Reduced Emotional Trading: Neutral sentiment often correlates with less impulsive decision-making, encouraging more rational analysis of market conditions. Consolidation Periods: Markets in a neutral state frequently undergo periods of price consolidation, where assets trade within a defined range. This can be an opportune time for dollar-cost averaging or re-evaluating portfolio allocations. Opportunity for Due Diligence: Without the overwhelming pressure of extreme fear or greed, investors have a clearer headspace to research projects thoroughly, assess their underlying fundamentals, and refine long-term strategies. Vigilance is Key: While neutral, the market can quickly swing. Staying informed about broader macroeconomic factors, regulatory news, and project-specific developments remains crucial for anticipating future shifts. Why This Crucial Index Matters for Your Crypto Journey The Crypto Fear & Greed Index serves as more than just a daily snapshot; it’s a powerful tool for understanding the underlying psychology driving market movements. By offering a quantitative measure of sentiment, it helps investors gain invaluable perspective and avoid common pitfalls. It highlights the cyclical nature of crypto markets, which often oscillate between periods of intense optimism and profound pessimism. Recognizing these shifts can empower individuals to make more informed, less emotionally driven decisions, potentially avoiding the classic mistake of buying high and selling low. Ultimately, this index encourages a disciplined approach, reminding us that even in a volatile asset class like cryptocurrency, understanding human behavior is paramount to long-term success. The recent shift of the Crypto Fear & Greed Index to ‘Neutral’ territory marks a significant moment for crypto investors. It signals a temporary reprieve from the extremes of market emotion, offering a period of relative calm and reflection. While this neutrality doesn’t predict future price movements with certainty, it provides a valuable lens through which to view market psychology and refine investment strategies. Staying informed, rational, and disciplined remains the best approach in this dynamic and ever-evolving landscape. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is the Crypto Fear & Greed Index? A: It’s a tool that measures the current sentiment of the cryptocurrency market, ranging from 0 (Extreme Fear) to 100 (Extreme Greed), based on various market factors. Q2: How does a “Neutral” reading impact my crypto investments? A: A neutral reading suggests a balanced market without extreme emotional bias. It encourages rational decision-making, due diligence, and can be a period of market consolidation rather than sharp price swings. Q3: Is the Crypto Fear & Greed Index a reliable predictor of price? A: While it reflects market sentiment, it’s not a direct price predictor. It’s a valuable indicator to understand investor psychology, which can influence market trends, but it should be used in conjunction with other analyses. Q4: What factors contribute to the index’s calculation? A: It’s calculated using volatility, trading volume, social media mentions, surveys (historically), Bitcoin dominance, and Google search volume, each with a specific weighting. Q5: Where can I find the current Crypto Fear & Greed Index value? A: The index is publicly available from data providers like Alternative, which regularly updates its value based on real-time market data. Did you find this analysis of the Crypto Fear & Greed Index helpful? Share this article with your friends and fellow crypto enthusiasts on social media to help them navigate market sentiment and make more informed decisions! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Crypto Fear & Greed Index: Crucial Shift Unveils Neutral Market Sentiment first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Threshold
T$0.0159+0.63%
SIX
SIX$0.02138-0.27%
RealLink
REAL$0.06062+1.95%
शेयर करें
Coinstats2025/09/04 08:25
शेयर करें
Galaxy Digital And Superstate Launch Tokenized Public Shares On Solana

Galaxy Digital And Superstate Launch Tokenized Public Shares On Solana

The post Galaxy Digital And Superstate Launch Tokenized Public Shares On Solana appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sep 03, 2025 at 23:13 // News Galaxy Digital has partnered with Superstate to launch tokenized public shares ($GLXY) on the Solana blockchain. This marks the first time a public company’s SEC-registered equity has been tokenized directly on a major public blockchain. A step to create an on-chain capital market The initiative is a significant step towards creating an on-chain capital market that combines the regulatory compliance of traditional equities with the speed, transparency, and efficiency of blockchain technology. Previously, the concept of tokenized stocks often involved derivatives or synthetic representations. The Galaxy and Superstate partnership, however, is different. The tokens represent the actual Galaxy Digital Class A Common Stock, complete with all the rights and privileges that come with traditional equity ownership. Superstate, acting as the SEC-registered transfer agent, ensures that legal ownership is recorded on-chain in real-time as tokens are transferred between verified participants. This process maintains full compliance while introducing the benefits of a decentralized ledger. Broader potential By tokenizing their shares on Solana, Galaxy Digital aims to unlock new possibilities for investors and the broader market. The tokenized shares offer 24/7 market potential and near-instant settlement, addressing some of the long-standing inefficiencies of traditional financial markets. Mike Novogratz, CEO of Galaxy, stated that the goal is to “bring the best of crypto—transparency, programmability, and composability—into the traditional world.” This model is designed to be scalable, not just for Galaxy, but for the market as a whole, according to the press release. The collaboration also includes plans to explore how these tokenized public equities could trade on Automated Market Makers (AMMs) and other decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms, subject to regulatory approval. This forward-looking approach reflects a growing trend of major financial players not only entering the crypto space but also actively…
NEAR
NEAR$2.413+0.49%
RealLink
REAL$0.06062+1.95%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001598+1.26%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 08:25
शेयर करें
ECB President calls for addressing risks of non-EU stablecoins

ECB President calls for addressing risks of non-EU stablecoins

PANews reported on September 4 that according to Cointelegraph, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde called on policymakers to fill the gaps in stablecoin regulation, especially for those stablecoins issued outside the EU's "sound" crypto-asset market regulation (MiCA) framework. In prepared remarks for the ninth annual meeting of the European Systemic Risk Board on Wednesday, Lagarde said EU lawmakers should take appropriate measures for the joint issuance of stablecoins by entities regulated by MiCA and non-EU entities; unless there is a "robust and equivalent regulatory system" in the issuing country, including allowing EU investors to "always be able to redeem their stablecoins at face value" and requiring issuers to fully back their issued stablecoins with reserves, such stablecoin issuers should not be allowed to operate in the EU. Lagarde said: "In the event of a run, investors will naturally tend to redeem in the jurisdiction with the strongest safeguards, which is likely to be the EU, as MiCA also prohibits redemption fees. But reserves held in the EU may not be sufficient to meet such concentrated redemption needs."
MAY
MAY$0.04225-2.40%
Overtake
TAKE$0.14821-14.57%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0634+1.53%
शेयर करें
PANews2025/09/04 08:24
शेयर करें
The GENIUS Act Will Allow Ethereum To Win Big, Experts Say

The GENIUS Act Will Allow Ethereum To Win Big, Experts Say

The post The GENIUS Act Will Allow Ethereum To Win Big, Experts Say appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The GENIUS Act is expected to drive global stablecoin use to new heights. With an already established market dominance position, Ethereum stands to benefit disproportionately from this transition. In a conversation with BeInCrypto, Sanjay Shah, a researcher at venture capital firm Electric Capital, stressed that the Ethereum blockchain has unique architectural advantages that will reinforce the network’s role as the foundational layer for the incoming stablecoin economy.   Ethereum’s Market Dominance When US President Donald Trump signed the GENIUS Act into law last month, it triggered a significant price rally across the cryptocurrency market. However, Ethereum’s performance was unmatched. It experienced the most positive and sustained effect, surpassing any competitor in the immediate aftermath. In the days before the bill’s passage, Ethereum’s price surged, climbing more than 20% and surpassing the $3,500 mark. The momentum continued even after the bill was signed, with the network’s value peaking at $3,875 the following week. Sponsored Sponsored At the time of writing, its price rests at $4,465. Ethereum Price Chart. Source: BeInCrypto This powerful market reaction reinforced investors’ confidence in Ethereum’s ability to capitalize on a new regulatory environment. The GENIUS Act has effectively removed major hurdles, paving the way for wider stablecoin adoption and easier global access to the US dollar, and investors are betting on Ethereum to lead the way. Will the GENIUS Act Make Ethereum a Financial Anchor? Stablecoins are set to become a central component of the global financial system, serving as a mainstream dollar rail for various transactions, from savings and payroll to cross-border payments.  The regulatory clarity provided by the GENIUS Act is the key to unlocking this widespread adoption, enabling regulated institutions to issue and utilize stablecoins confidently. 💥 Ethereum is ripping and the GENIUS Act might be a big reason why. Here’s what’s driving $ETH (and…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.335+0.42%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09461-3.55%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21163+0.90%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 08:23
शेयर करें
A newly created wallet withdrew 692 BTC from Galaxy Digital 8 hours ago, worth approximately $77.32 million.

A newly created wallet withdrew 692 BTC from Galaxy Digital 8 hours ago, worth approximately $77.32 million.

PANews reported on September 4 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, 8 hours ago, a newly created wallet withdrew 692 BTC (worth approximately US$77.32 million) from Galaxy Digital.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,238.05+1.16%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02635+1.54%
शेयर करें
PANews2025/09/04 08:16
शेयर करें
BullZilla Secures Its Spot in the Top Cryptos to Buy Now as Bonk Climbs and Chainlink Powers On

BullZilla Secures Its Spot in the Top Cryptos to Buy Now as Bonk Climbs and Chainlink Powers On

The post BullZilla Secures Its Spot in the Top Cryptos to Buy Now as Bonk Climbs and Chainlink Powers On appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News BullZilla, Bonk, and Chainlink shine as the top cryptos to buy now, combining presale strength, meme momentum, and DeFi infrastructure. The competition for the top cryptos to buy now is intensifying in 2025. Markets are no longer driven by hype alone; they reward structure, community strength, and proven mechanics. Against this backdrop, three projects stand out: BullZilla, Bonk, and Chainlink. BullZilla commands attention with its progressive presale, powerful tokenomics, and deflationary design. Bonk proves meme coins can mature into resilient ecosystems. Chainlink continues to cement its position as critical infrastructure for decentralized finance. Together, they reveal how presale innovation, cultural momentum, and utility-driven adoption are converging to create the next wave of high-potential tokens. BullZilla: Zilla DNA Powers Its Presale Momentum BullZilla ($BZIL) has surged ahead in Stage 1-C of its presale, already selling over 16.25 billion tokens and raising more than $119,711. With tokens priced at $0.00001908, early participants are securing their spots before prices climb higher. Zilla DNA: Tokenomics with Structure BullZilla’s ecosystem is built on a carefully planned allocation: Presale Engine (50% – 80B tokens): Designed to fuel initial growth with progressive pricing. HODL Furnace (20% – 32B tokens): Staking system delivering up to 70% APY, rewarding long-term holders. Treasury & Ecosystem (20% – 32B tokens): Funding development, marketing, and post-launch growth. Burn Pool Reserve (5% – 8B tokens): Fueling the Roar Burn mechanism to cut supply chapter by chapter. Team Allocation (5% – 8B tokens): Locked for two years, ensuring commitment to long-term success. This allocation ensures balance: immediate adoption through presales, loyalty through staking, sustainability through treasury funding, and scarcity through burns. The Mutation Mechanism: A Presale Built for Urgency BullZilla’s presale is powered by its Mutation Mechanism, a progressive pricing engine. Each time the project raises $100,000, or every 48 hours without…
Chainbase
C$0.21327+0.49%
Bonk
BONK$0.00001991+2.47%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.62+2.91%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 08:16
शेयर करें

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अधिक

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

Yunfeng Financial: Appoints Mr. Liang Xinjun as Independent Non-Executive Director

U.S. Treasury yields fall ahead of non-farm payrolls report