ECB Calls for Enhanced Stablecoin Regulation Amid Liquidity Concerns

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/ecb-stablecoin-regulation-liquidity/
Coinstats2025/09/04 08:43
Hidden Red Flags In Ethereum Treasury Model Exposed

The post Hidden Red Flags In Ethereum Treasury Model Exposed appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Sharplink warns Ethereum treasury firms chasing high yields face major risks. Top 10 firms hold 3.6M ETH worth $15.5B. Supporters say treasuries boost Ethereum’s adoption and appeal. Ethereum (ETH) has surged this year. However, the rapid rise of the ETH Treasury model is raising alarms among industry leaders. While institutional demand for Ethereum grows, Sharplink Gaming co-CEO Joseph Chalom, during an interview with Bankless, cautioned that some ETH Treasury companies may be underestimating risks that echo the financial excesses of 2008. Data from Strategic ETH Reserve treasury tracker shows the ETH Treasury model scaling fast. Bitmine Immersion Tech leads with 1.9 million ETH ($8.1 Billion), while Sharplink Gaming follows with 837,000 ETH ($3.6 Billion). In total, public treasuries now hold on the order of 3–4 million ETH (roughly $14–16 Billion). Many of these firms raised capital (via equity or debt) specifically to buy and stake ETH. Top 10 ETH Treasury Firms | Source: StrategicETHReserve For example, Sharplink has repeatedly tapped private investors to fund its ETH accumulation, publicly reporting weekly ETH-per-share metrics so holders can track its progress. Sharplink CEO’s ETH Treasury Risk Warning Against this backdrop, Chalom – a former BlackRock crypto executive – urges caution. In a recent Bankless podcast interview, he stressed that companies seeking “the last 100 basis points of yield” on Ether are courting trouble. He noted that higher ETH yields almost always carry hidden risks: “credit risk, counterparty risk, duration risk, [and] smart contract risk.” In other words, attempts to layer on extra yield can leave firms exposed if anything goes wrong. Chalom warned that firms “far behind” in their ETH accumulation may take imprudent gambles to catch up, potentially imperiling the wider sector. He even cautioned that the ETH treasury model “could be tainted by people that do imprudent things,” such as overextending leverage…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 08:42
Best NJ Poker Sites for 2025

The post Best NJ Poker Sites for 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New Jersey, commonly abbreviated as NJ, is one of the few states in the United States where online poker remains legal. In fact, as long as you are at least 21 years and live in NJ, you can play both casino games and online poker, both for fun and real money.  This friendly regulatory stance explains why the online poker market in the state has grown tremendously over the past few years, especially since it shares player pools with the likes of Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Nevada, which have also taken up the initiative to legalize gambling within their own borders. And in terms of the availability of poker sites in NJ, players have no shortage of options across both onshore or offshore platforms. But unfortunately, this may cause them to spend hours online trying to find the best NJ poker sites that cater to their gaming requirements.  In this article, we review the top option worth considering for both seasoned professionals and casual players, while also examining the current trajectory of the online poker market in the state. Online Poker NJ – Licensing & Regulation of Operators Online poker has been available in New Jersey since late 2013, when the state passed legislation to regulate internet gambling. As one of the first in the U.S. to do so, New Jersey created a regulatory framework that is now regarded as one of the most comprehensive in the country. Oversight is handled by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement (DGE), which is responsible for licensing, setting rules, and monitoring operations. To operate legally, every online poker platform must partner with a licensed Atlantic City casino. This requirement ensures that only authorized operators enter the market, while also protecting state tax revenues. The system allows regulators to monitor all games, confirm fairness,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 08:41
Stock Tokenization: Moonshot Unlocks a Revolutionary Era for Global Investors

BitcoinWorld Stock Tokenization: Moonshot Unlocks a Revolutionary Era for Global Investors The financial world is constantly evolving, and a new frontier in investment is emerging: stock tokenization. This innovative process allows traditional company shares to be represented as digital tokens on a blockchain. Leading this charge is Moonshot, a robust token issuance platform built on the high-performance Solana (SOL) blockchain. They have just launched a groundbreaking service that could fundamentally change how global investors access and trade company stocks. What Exactly is Stock Tokenization, and How Does Moonshot Facilitate It? Simply put, stock tokenization is the conversion of real-world company shares into blockchain-based digital tokens. Each token represents a fractional or full ownership stake in a traditional stock. Imagine owning a piece of a company like Nvidia, Coinbase, or Tesla, but with the added benefits of blockchain technology. Moonshot’s new service makes this possible by: Digitizing Assets: Converting traditional stock shares into digital tokens on the Solana blockchain. Enhanced Accessibility: Providing a platform for users to manage and trade these tokenized assets. Real-World Examples: Initially supporting popular stocks such as Nvidia, Coinbase, and Tesla, giving investors direct access to these prominent companies in a new format. Currently, this service is available in select countries, specifically excluding the United States, due to varying regulatory landscapes. However, its global potential is immense. Why is Moonshot’s Stock Tokenization Service a Game-Changer for Investors? The introduction of stock tokenization through Moonshot offers several compelling advantages that could democratize investment and create new opportunities for investors worldwide. Fractional Ownership: Investors can purchase small fractions of high-value stocks, making expensive shares more accessible to a broader audience. This lowers the entry barrier significantly. 24/7 Trading: Unlike traditional markets with fixed hours, tokenized stocks can potentially be traded around the clock, offering greater flexibility and liquidity. Increased Liquidity: The ability to trade smaller fractions and operate on a 24/7 basis can lead to higher liquidity in the market for these assets. Global Reach: While initial availability is restricted, the underlying blockchain technology inherently supports cross-border transactions, paving the way for a truly global investment landscape. These benefits highlight how Moonshot is not just digitizing stocks but enhancing the entire investment experience. Navigating the Future: Challenges and Opportunities in Stock Tokenization While the promise of stock tokenization is vast, it also presents unique challenges, primarily in the regulatory domain. The financial sector is heavily regulated, and integrating blockchain technology with traditional assets requires careful navigation of existing laws and the development of new frameworks. Moonshot, by launching in specific countries and excluding the US, demonstrates an understanding of these complexities. As the technology matures and regulatory clarity emerges globally, we can expect broader adoption. The opportunity lies in creating more efficient, transparent, and accessible financial markets. This innovative approach could redefine how we perceive and interact with traditional investments, blending the best of both worlds: the stability of established companies and the efficiency of blockchain. In conclusion, Moonshot’s launch of its stock tokenization service on Solana marks a significant milestone in the convergence of traditional finance and decentralized technology. By offering a new way to invest in leading companies like Nvidia, Coinbase, and Tesla, Moonshot is not just providing a service; it’s helping to shape the future of global investment, making it more accessible, liquid, and innovative for investors around the world. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About Stock Tokenization Q1: What is stock tokenization? A1: Stock tokenization is the process of converting traditional shares of a company into digital tokens on a blockchain. Each token represents ownership of a specific amount of the underlying stock. Q2: Which companies’ stocks can be tokenized through Moonshot? A2: Initially, Moonshot’s service supports the tokenization of shares from prominent companies such as Nvidia, Coinbase, and Tesla, with plans to expand further. Q3: Is Moonshot’s stock tokenization service available in the United States? A3: No, currently Moonshot’s stock tokenization service is available only in select countries and explicitly excludes the United States due to regulatory considerations. Q4: What are the main benefits of investing in tokenized stocks? A4: Key benefits include fractional ownership (buying small parts of expensive stocks), 24/7 trading availability, increased market liquidity, and broader global accessibility for investors. Q5: How does Moonshot ensure the security of tokenized stocks? A5: Moonshot leverages the robust security features of the Solana blockchain, which is known for its high performance and cryptographic security, to protect tokenized assets. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your friends and fellow investors to spread the word about the exciting advancements in stock tokenization and how Moonshot is leading the way! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Stock Tokenization: Moonshot Unlocks a Revolutionary Era for Global Investors first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/09/04 08:40
Clippers And Leonard Mess Is A Pandora’s Box For Pro Sports

The post Clippers And Leonard Mess Is A Pandora’s Box For Pro Sports appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 24: (L-R) President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank, head coach Doc Rivers, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and owner Steve Ballmer of the Los Angeles Clippers attend the Paul George and Kawhi Leonard introductory press conference at Green Meadows Recreation Center on July 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) Getty Images Pablo Torre reported Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer facilitated $28 million in ghost endorsements to two-time National Basketball Association Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard, a seismic story for the NBA and professional sports at-large. Listening to his work, and having built and investigated financial compliance in sport for years, my immediate reaction was that this is opening pandora’s box. I encourage people to watch the video, but for those preferring to the written word, a breakdown of what exactly happened, why it matters and where gaps in the investigation still exist follows. Leonard, the Clippers and the NBA have not responded, and should be afforded the opportunity to do their own investigation. INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 24: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Los Angeles Clippers reacts after defeating the Denver Nuggets in Game Three of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Intuit Dome on April 24, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Getty Images How The NBA Compensation Restrictions Work Player salaries in the NBA are not a free market; there is a Collective Bargaining Agreement with the National Basketball Player’s Association that governs compensation, colloquially called the salary cap. In essence, the money that players make for playing basketball is tabulated – by team – and restricted by a series of complex rules. Think of it like a spreadsheet, with players in one column, and dollars in another. Money from external sources, such as…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 08:39
US Bank Resumes Bitcoin Custody Amid Eased Rules

US Bank, the fifth-largest bank in the US, has resumed its cryptocurrency custody operations after a four-year hiatus. The bank will offer custody for Bitcoin and support for exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These services target institutional investment managers with registered or private funds. US Bank Relaunches Bitcoin and ETF Services US Bankcorp has relaunched its custody services with a new focus on Bitcoin and Bitcoin ETFs. The initiative is designed to give institutional fund managers secure, regulated access to digital assets. It marks the most significant new step since the bank entered crypto custody in 2021. Stephen Philipson, a vice chair at US Bank, said the restart underscores their commitment to institutional investors. “This is about giving fund managers reliable custody and administration for Bitcoin ETFs, which we see as central to institutional demand,” he said. US Bankcorp introduced digital asset custody in 2021, covering Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and other altcoins. However, the service was halted the following year after the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Staff Accounting Bulletin No. 121 forced institutions to recognize crypto assets on balance sheets, making custody services financially burdensome. The move reflects regulatory changes under the Trump administration and rising institutional demand for secure Bitcoin services. In August, the Federal Reserve ended a supervisory program that had monitored banks engaged in crypto since 2023. The change eased oversight that many industry groups had criticized as “crypto debanking.” Teams Up With NYDIG to Bolster Bitcoin Custody US Bancorp joins other major financial institutions, including BNY Mellon and State Street, in offering regulated digital asset custody. Analysts expect the move to intensify competition as institutional demand for Bitcoin ETFs accelerates. US Bank is partnering with New York Digital Investment Group (NYDIG), an institution specializing in Bitcoin-focused financial services and infrastructure, to manage operations. NYDIG CEO Tejas Shah said the collaboration reflects the bank’s ambition to connect traditional finance with digital assets. “Together, we can bridge the gap between traditional finance and the modern economy by facilitating access for Global Fund Services clients to Bitcoin as sound money, delivered with the safety and security expected by regulated financial institutions,” Shah said.
Coinstats2025/09/04 08:36
Cardano Whale Selloff | ENA & OKB Among Weekly Gainers

The post Cardano Whale Selloff | ENA & OKB Among Weekly Gainers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Cardano whale selloff raises price concerns as ENA and OKB lead weekly gainers. Get the latest ADA price analysis, crypto whale activity & market trends. This crypto market weekly recap opened with mixed signals: Cardano market news shows a fragile bounce, ENA weekly gainers momentum continues despite unlock risks, and OKB weekly gainers status holds after a sharp rally. As traders digest whale movements in crypto and shifting digital asset market trends, early-stage projects like MAGACOIN FINANCE are drawing interest from investors hunting the best performing altcoins this week. Cardano market news & ADA price analysis: Cardano whale selloff drives Cardano price concerns In the last 24 hours, Cardano (ADA) rose ~2.50% while trading volume jumped 69% to about $1.45B. Founder Charles Hoskinson reiterated an “ultimate win” vs. Ethereum—but crypto whale activity told a different story. According to on-chain chatter, roughly 30 million ADA were sold after a local peak at $1.01, with selling starting near $0.92 and a whale balance near 5.57B ADA. Price action bounced around the $0.80 accumulation zone, yet EMA signals lean bearish. Why Cardano whales are selling: some large holders appear to be taking profit after repeated failures to reclaim $1.00, plus momentum cooling beneath key EMAs. ADA/USDT Chart: TradingView Impact of whale selloff on Cardano price: if $0.80 gives way, bears may press toward $0.70; a loss of $0.70 risks a slide to the $0.57–$0.51 area (a prior double-bottom zone). On the flip side, a short squeeze on clustered shorts ($0.82–$0.85) could slam the price back toward $1.00. Cardano investor sentiment remains cautious as traders weigh these levels. ENA token weekly price analysis: ENA price surge vs. unlock risk Ethena (ENA) added ~1% on Wednesday and about 9% for the week, keeping it among the top crypto gainers this week. A 40.63M…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 08:36
Moonshot Announces Listing of Tokenized Stocks on xStocks

PANews reported on September 4th that Moonshot officially announced the launch of tokenized stocks on xStocks, allowing users to participate in traditional markets and trade assets such as NVDAx, COINx, and TSLAx. The service is available in select countries and regions and is not currently available to users in the United States.
PANews2025/09/04 08:35
Crypto Treasury Strategies Soar Past Traditional VCs With $15B

The post Crypto Treasury Strategies Soar Past Traditional VCs With $15B appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Unlocking Astounding Gains: Crypto Treasury Strategies Soar Past Traditional VCs With $15B Skip to content Home Crypto News Unlocking Astounding Gains: Crypto Treasury Strategies Soar Past Traditional VCs with $15B Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/crypto-treasury-strategies-soar/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 08:35
While Slightly Connected To ‘The Office,’ ‘The Paper’ Is Its Own Show

The post While Slightly Connected To ‘The Office,’ ‘The Paper’ Is Its Own Show appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pictured: (l-r) Sabrina Impacciatore as Esmeralda, Chelsea Frei as Mare, Domhnall Gleeson as Ned Sampson. (Photo by: Aaron Epstein/PEACOCK) “This is my favorite thing that I’ve ever been a part of,” Domhnall Gleeson proclaimed during a recent press event for The Paper. The series features the documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch in the Emmy Award-winning series “The Office” tackling a new subject when they discover a historic Midwestern newspaper and the group trying to revive it. Joining Gleeson on the series are Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus), Chelsea Frei (Poker Face, The Cleaning Lady), Melvin Gregg (American Vandal, Snowfall), Gbemisola Ikumelo (Black Ops, A League Of Their Own), Alex Edelman (Just For Us, Unfrosted), Ramona Young (Never Have I Ever, Santa Clarita Diet), Tim Key (The Witchfinder, This Time with Alan Partridge), and Oscar Nuñez (The Office, The Proposal). Gleeson plays Ned Sampson, the eager new editor of a historic northern Ohio newspaper entitled The Toledo Truth Teller, with Impacciatore as the former head of the paper, Frei as Ned’s new confidante, Mare, as well as Gregg, Ikumelo, Edelman, and Young as reluctant volunteer reporters. Fans of The Office will be happy to see Oscar Martinez has migrated from Scranton and is now part of The Truth Teller’s staff. Behind the scenes, show creator Greg Daniels, who also helmed The Office, is back to oversee this series. Michael Koman co-created the series with Daniels. Gleeson went on to say that, “I was little frightened when I heard that it was connected to The Office. But then when I read it and I realized was its own thing, I was really excited to work with the best people making comedy in America.” He also appreciated that his character ‘was different enough from what I’d done before.’ “He [has]…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 08:30
