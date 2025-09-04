2025-09-05 Friday

Figma Inc. (FIG) Stock: Falls 13% Despite 41% Q2 Revenue Growth Driven by Product Launches and AI Expansion

Figma plunges 13.7% after earnings despite record $249.6M revenue Lock-up expiry spooks investors, Figma stock drops after strong Q2 Figma Q2 revenue jumps 41%, but shares fall on employee sell-off fears AI push & new tools fuel growth, yet stock sinks amid lock-up release Strong fundamentals, shaky sentiment: Figma stock tumbles post-earnings
Coincentral2025/09/04 08:56
SWIFT Exec on Ripple Taking Over Financial System: ‘Where’s the Evidence’?

Tom Zschach, chief innovation officer at Swift, has suggested that there is no evidence that enterprise blockchain firm Ripple is actually taking over the financial system.  As reported by U.Today, Zschach previously took a swipe at Ripple, arguing that the fact that the company has survived its legal battle with the SEC does not actually qualify as resilience.  Neutrality, governance, and trust  The SWIFT executive has argued in favor of having neutral governance and establishing shared standards while also predicting that the traditional finance (TradFi) sector will be able to absorb the best of public chains.  In his most recent social media post, Zschach further explained what he envisions by "neutrality" in the financial sector. "Neutrality in finance isn't about how many nodes you run. It's about whether outcomes are fair, enforceable, and trusted," he said.  You Might Also Like Expanding on his earlier take, Zschach argues that Swift is capable of complementing open and permissionless blockchains by bringing "governance and trust." Will banks be comfortable with XRP?  Zschach has also questioned whether banks will actually be comfortable with using the XRP token since it is not regulated money, and it is not on the bank's balance sheet. Hence, there is virtually no legal enforceability, and final settlement is not guaranteed if there is some sort of disruption.  Beyond legal and economic concerns, there are also some economic issues since banks are unlikely to pay an additional toll for using external assets when they are stablecoins and tokenized deposits.  "If tokenized deposits and regulated stablecoins scale, why would banks pay a toll to an external asset when they can settle directly in instruments they already control and trust?" Zschach said.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 08:55
MKR up +9.53%, BTC +2.18%, Maker is The Coin of The Day – Daily Market Update for Sep 02, 2025 | CoinCodex

The post MKR up +9.53%, BTC +2.18%, Maker is The Coin of The Day – Daily Market Update for Sep 02, 2025 | CoinCodex appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key highlights: The total cryptocurrency market cap decreased from $ 3.82T to $ 3.77T in the past 24 hours, representing a -1.17% change The Bitcoin price at press time is $ 110,215 after growing by 2.18% in the last 24 hours The total crypto trading volume decreased by -1.17% in the past 24 hours, and is currently at $ 399.50B All prices and changes are presented at the time of publication: September 2, 2025, at 06:00 UTC Market Overview The total cryptocurrency market cap is currently $ 3.77T after a -1.17% decrease on the day. The total crypto trading volume declined by -1.17% in the same time frame. Bitcoin is trading at $ 110,215 after seeing a 2.18% gain in the last 24 hours. The Bitcoin dominance grew by 0.99% and BTC currently represents 58.21% of the cryptocurrency market. Top Coins By Market Cap At press time, Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $ 2.19T after gaining 2.18% in the last 24 hours. According to our forecast, the value of Bitcoin will drop by null% and reach null by September 2, 2025. To learn more about how the price of Bitcoin could change over the next 7 days, visit our Bitcoin price prediction page. Ethereum, which is the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, is priced at $ 4,385.35 and has a market capitalization of $ 529.34B. ETH decreased by -0.23% in the last 24 hours. If you’re interested in where the price of Ethereum could head next, check out the Ethereum price prediction. There were also some changes today in the ranking among the top 10 biggest coins by market cap. Dogecoin, which was previously ranked 7, is ranked at 6. TRON, which was previously ranked 6, is ranked at 7. Bears Dominate the Market Today The bears dominated the market today as 64% of coins lost value in…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 08:54
AlphaTON Capital Invests $100M in Toncoin Ecosystem Expansion

The post AlphaTON Capital Invests $100M in Toncoin Ecosystem Expansion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: AlphaTON Capital rebrands and invests $100 million in Toncoin ecosystem. Brittany Kaiser named CEO, Enzo Villani Executive Chairman. Market impacts include increased institutional interest and potential TON price activity. AlphaTON Capital, previously Portage Biotech, announced a $100 million Toncoin acquisition as part of its strategic rebranding, launching under the ticker symbol “ATON” on September 4th. This move positions AlphaTON to expand Telegram’s blockchain ecosystem, aligning with major institutional players and potentially increasing Toncoin’s market influence. AlphaTON’s Strategic Shift: $100M Investment in Toncoin Formerly known as Portage Biotech, AlphaTON Capital’s $100 million acquisition of Toncoin marks a significant institutional entry into the digital asset space. Brittany Kaiser, the new CEO, and Enzo Villani, Executive Chairman, lead this shift towards blockchain-based financial innovation with strategic partnerships driving development. The acquisition involves a private equity placement and a loan from BitGo, highlighting the company’s commitment to integrating digital assets into its operations. The move is likely to spur Toncoin’s utility and institutional adoption. Market insiders and industry observers have shown keen interest in this development. Enzo Villani’s statement emphasized, “By bridging traditional markets with this emerging ecosystem, we are positioning our shareholders to participate in the next major phase of digital asset adoption.” Impact of AlphaTON’s Investment on Toncoin Market Dynamics Did you know? Historically, institutional investments like AlphaTON’s have driven significant interest and liquidity into target digital assets, reminiscent of MicroStrategy’s influential Bitcoin strategy, setting the stage for potential long-term TON integration. At present, Toncoin (TON) is trading at $3.18 with a market cap of $8.18 billion. Recent 24-hour trading volume reached $137.66 million, showing a slight fluctuation. TON’s circulating supply stands at 2.57 billion. Over the past 60 days, the coin appreciated by 15.73%, based on data from CoinMarketCap as of September 3, 2025. Toncoin(TON), daily chart, screenshot on…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 08:53
American Bitcoin disclosed that it holds 2,443 bitcoins, up from 152 in its initial disclosure document.

PANews reported on September 4 that according to Bitcoin News, American Bitcoin, a Bitcoin mining company related to the Trump family, disclosed that it holds 2,443 Bitcoins (worth US$273 million), a significant increase from the 152 in the initial disclosure document.
PANews2025/09/04 08:52
Famous CEO Warns About Ethereum (ETH) Risks! Vitalik Buterin Previously Warned!

Sharplink Gaming, one of the largest Ethereum (ETH) treasury companies, continues to purchase ETH at full speed. At this point, the company, which announced its new acquisition yesterday, warned about the risks associated with ETH today. The Ethereum treasury strategy is rapidly expanding as more companies add ETH to their balance sheets. For some investors, this is seen as an investment in the future of blockchain, while for others, it's a chance to make quick profits. At this point, Sharplink Gaming CEO Joseph Chalom warned that companies that see Ethereum as a tool for quick returns are taking great risks. Speaking to Bankless, Joseph Chalom emphasized that while there are ways to achieve double-digit returns on ETH, they carry significant risks. Emphasizing that high returns are never risk-free, the famous CEO drew attention to dangers that companies often overlook, such as credit risk, counterparty risk, duration risk, and smart contract vulnerabilities. "There's credit risk, there's counterparty risk, there's duration risk, there's smart contract risk. But I think the biggest risk is that those who are far behind will take reckless, unwise risks, in my opinion." According to StrategicETHReserve data, Sharplink Gaming is the second-largest public ETH holder with 837,230 ETH worth over $3.6 billion, just behind BitMine Immersion Technologies, which holds $8.03 billion in ETH. In August, Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin also supported Ethereum corporate treasuries but warned of the risks.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 08:52
Chiefs Serving ‘Uncrustable Crunch’ At Arrowhead In New NFL Offerings

The post Chiefs Serving ‘Uncrustable Crunch’ At Arrowhead In New NFL Offerings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Uncrustable Crunch at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Aramark NFL players love the Uncrustable as a pre-game snack. Aramark is bringing the unofficial snack of the NFL locker room to the stands of Arrowhead Stadium with a fan-favorite twist as the concessionaire announces its lineup of new NFL foods. The Uncrustable Crunch popping up at Arrowhead comes different than the version the players are eating, this one a griddled strawberry Uncrustable topped with fried chicken bites and a sour apple slaw, calling the new menu item a “playful nod to the snack players can’t get enough of.” “As we kick off the 2025 NFL season, our mission is clear: deliver world-class hospitality and unforgettable moments that keep fans coming back,” says Alison Birdwell, president and CEO of Aramark Sports + Entertainment. “By listening to fan preferences, we’re proud to keep innovating and crafting dynamic, immersive atmospheres filled with upgraded menus and experiences.” That focus on innovation, speed and local flavor has Aramark rolling out new offerings across its NFL stadiums. Some of the fresh choices: Pigskin Dog Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City Chiefs The Pigskin Dog at Arrowhead Stadium. Aramark Alongside the Uncrustable Crunch, new Arrowhead menu items include the Pigskin Dog featuring a bacon-buttered bun, candied jalapeno pork belly slab, smoked pulled pork and spicy marshmallow crème. The stadium also features a new BBQ Pit on a Stick and a Two-Point Confection of loaded donut holes. Jackalope Mac Stack Empower Field at Mile High, Denver Broncos The Jackalope Mac Stack in Denver. Aramark In Denver, local restaurant partners Bird Call, Cholon and Bagel Deli join the concession lineup and Broncos’ legend Steve Atwater is honored with a new Atwater Grill. A few of the new menu items hitting the mile-high venue is the Smoked Pork Mac & Cheese, Coca-Cola…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 08:51
B3 and XRPL Commons partner to launch the XRPL EVM sidechain-based game chain "XRPL Gamechain"

PANews reported on September 4th that B3, a consumer application chain network, and XRPL Commons jointly announced the launch of XRPL Gamechain, the first professional gaming ecosystem built on the XRPL EVM sidechain. XRPL Gamechain's user-facing platform, Xcade, launched on its testnet today with five playable games. For existing XRP holders, Xcade provides a direct way to use, earn, and interact with the token.
PANews2025/09/04 08:46
Combined Wealth Jumps To $239 Billion; Facebook Cofounder Eduardo Saverin Adds $14 Billion To Remain At No. 1

The post Combined Wealth Jumps To $239 Billion; Facebook Cofounder Eduardo Saverin Adds $14 Billion To Remain At No. 1 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Forrest Li. Ore Huiying/Bloomberg This story is part of Forbes’ coverage of Singapore’s Richest 2025. See the full list here. On the 60th anniversary of its independence, Singapore posted better-than-expected economic growth of 4.3% in the first half of 2025, thanks to an export overdrive amid tariff-related uncertainties. The city-state’s wealthiest have another reason to celebrate: Their collective net worth, up by nearly a fourth, zoomed to a record $239 billion. In the No. 1 position for the third year in a row, Eduardo Saverin is the biggest gainer in dollar terms and leads the group of 41 people whose wealth expanded. The Facebook cofounder and longtime Singapore resident added $14 billion to take his net worth to $43 billion as an AI-fueled advertising jump caused shares of Facebook parent Meta Platforms to surge. Real estate magnate Kwek Leng Beng climbed two spots to second place with his fortune, which he shares with his family, rising 24% to $14.3 billion, mainly due to new information about the clan’s holdings. In a headline-grabbing move earlier this year, Kwek took his son Sherman Kwek, CEO of flagship City Developments, to court for appointing new directors without following due process but two weeks later called a truce and withdrew the lawsuit. Property siblings Robert & Philip Ng slipped to No. 3 and their combined fortune dipped to $14.1 billion, with the Hong Kong property downturn impacting their interests there. The Goh family, consisting of the heirs of paints tycoon Goh Cheng Liang, who died in August at age 98, debuted on the list at No. 4 with $13.1 billion. Shares of Nippon Paint Holdings, where the late patriarch’s son Goh Hup Jin is chairman, rose nearly 30% from a year ago following its 2024 acquisition of U.S. specialty chemicals maker AOC. Other big…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 08:45
Bank of England Stablecoin Move Unlocks New Era for Digital Assets

BitcoinWorld Bank of England Stablecoin Move Unlocks New Era for Digital Assets The world of digital finance is buzzing with a significant development from the UK. The Bank of England stablecoin policy is undergoing a pivotal shift, poised to reshape how these crucial digital assets operate. This move isn’t just a technical adjustment; it’s a strategic decision that could bolster trust and drive innovation within the broader cryptocurrency ecosystem. What’s Changing with Bank of England Stablecoin Rules? Bank of England Deputy Governor Sarah Breeden recently made an announcement that has caught the attention of regulators and crypto enthusiasts alike. The central bank is set to relax its existing regulatory framework for stablecoins. This relaxation means a crucial change for issuers: they will now be permitted to hold some of their backing assets in short-term government bonds. Breeden explained that the framework, initially published by the bank in 2023, was not entirely suitable for the evolving needs of stablecoin issuers. This acknowledgment highlights the central bank’s adaptability in a rapidly changing financial landscape. The initial vision for stablecoins primarily focused on retail applications, but their utility has expanded significantly. Today, stablecoins are increasingly seen as foundational for settling tokenized securities and other institutional applications. This shift in purpose necessitates a more flexible and robust regulatory approach. The decision by the Bank of England stablecoin policy team reflects a proactive stance to accommodate this evolution, aiming to integrate digital assets more seamlessly into traditional finance. Why is This a Game-Changer for Stablecoins and Digital Finance? This policy adjustment carries substantial benefits for the stablecoin market. Allowing issuers to back their stablecoins with short-term government bonds can significantly enhance their stability and trustworthiness. Government bonds are generally considered low-risk assets, providing a strong foundation for the value of stablecoins. Increased Trust: Backing with government bonds can instill greater confidence among users and institutions, knowing their digital assets are anchored to highly secure traditional instruments. Enhanced Stability: This move helps mitigate risks associated with more volatile backing assets, making stablecoins more resilient to market fluctuations. Broader Adoption: With enhanced trust and stability, institutional players, including traditional financial firms, may be more inclined to adopt stablecoins for various transactions, including cross-border payments and tokenized asset settlement. Regulatory Clarity: Providing clear guidelines on acceptable backing assets offers much-needed regulatory clarity, which is vital for the growth and legitimacy of the digital asset sector. This development positions the UK as a forward-thinking jurisdiction in digital finance. It acknowledges the potential of stablecoins beyond simple retail payments, particularly in the burgeoning field of tokenized securities. Navigating the Future: Potential Impact of Bank of England Stablecoin Policy The implications of this new policy extend far beyond just stablecoin issuers. It signals a broader acceptance of digital assets within the traditional financial system. While the move is largely positive, it also presents new challenges and opportunities. Implementing these changes effectively will require careful coordination between regulators, stablecoin issuers, and market participants. Ensuring robust oversight while fostering innovation will be a delicate balance. However, the proactive approach by the Bank of England stablecoin framework suggests a commitment to finding this equilibrium. This policy could also influence other central banks globally. As jurisdictions compete to become leaders in digital finance, the UK’s pragmatic approach might serve as a model. The shift from retail-focused stablecoins to those used for settling tokenized securities highlights a maturing market perspective, where digital assets are integrated into complex financial operations. What Does This Mean for the UK’s Digital Asset Landscape? For the UK, this regulatory relaxation reinforces its ambition to be a global hub for financial innovation. By creating a more accommodating environment for stablecoin operations, the country can attract talent, investment, and cutting-edge projects in the digital asset space. This isn’t just about stablecoins; it’s about the broader infrastructure for future financial markets. Actionable insights for market participants include closely monitoring the detailed implementation guidelines. Stablecoin projects looking to operate in the UK will find a clearer path to compliance, potentially accelerating their market entry and expansion. This environment encourages innovation while maintaining essential safeguards. The long-term vision suggests a financial system where traditional assets and digital assets coexist and interact seamlessly. The Bank of England stablecoin decision is a significant step towards realizing that vision, paving the way for more efficient, transparent, and resilient financial markets. In conclusion, the Bank of England’s decision to permit stablecoin issuers to hold short-term government bonds as backing assets is a monumental step forward for digital finance. It addresses the evolving landscape of stablecoin utility, fosters greater trust and stability, and solidifies the UK’s position as a leader in cryptocurrency regulation. This forward-thinking approach is set to unlock new opportunities for innovation and integration within the global financial system. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is a stablecoin? A1: A stablecoin is a type of cryptocurrency designed to maintain a stable value, typically pegged to a fiat currency like the US dollar or a commodity like gold. This stability is usually achieved by backing the stablecoin with reserves. Q2: Why is the Bank of England changing its stablecoin regulations? A2: The Bank of England recognized that its 2023 framework was not ideal for current stablecoin uses, which have shifted from primarily retail applications to settling tokenized securities. Relaxing the rules aims to foster greater stability and facilitate institutional adoption. Q3: What are the benefits of stablecoins being backed by short-term government bonds? A3: Backing stablecoins with short-term government bonds increases their trustworthiness and stability, as these bonds are considered low-risk assets. This can lead to broader institutional adoption and greater confidence in the digital asset market. Q4: How does this impact the UK’s position in digital finance? A4: This move strengthens the UK’s ambition to be a global hub for financial innovation by providing a clearer, more accommodating regulatory environment for stablecoins. It signals a proactive approach to integrating digital assets into the mainstream financial system. Q5: Will all stablecoins be required to hold government bonds? A5: The new policy permits issuers to hold some of their backing assets in short-term government bonds. It does not necessarily mandate that all stablecoins must be exclusively backed this way, but it offers a new, highly credible option for reserve management. Did you find this deep dive into the Bank of England’s stablecoin policy insightful? Share this article with your network on social media to spark further discussion on the future of digital finance and regulation. Your insights help shape the conversation! To learn more about the latest cryptocurrency regulation trends, explore our article on key developments shaping digital assets and their institutional adoption. This post Bank of England Stablecoin Move Unlocks New Era for Digital Assets first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/09/04 08:45
