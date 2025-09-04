2025-09-05 Friday

American Amanda Anisimova Exacts Revenge For Embarrassing Loss to Reach US Open Semifinals

The post American Amanda Anisimova Exacts Revenge For Embarrassing Loss to Reach US Open Semifinals appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 03: Amanda Anisimova of the United States returns to Iga Swiatek of Poland during the Women’s Quarterfinal match on Day Eleven of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 3, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images) Getty Images After getting double-bageled by Iga Swiatek in the Wimbledon final, and crying on Centre Court, Amanda Anisimova returned to the locker room and had a moment to herself. “When I got back to the locker room, I had that switch in my mind of, you know what, this is probably gonna make you stronger in the end, to not really put myself down after today,” she said. “Just try and focus on how I can come out stronger after this. I think it’s honestly a fork in the road. It’s whatever direction you want to go in. I’m gonna choose the path of working towards my goals and to try and keep improving and hopefully put myself in more positions and opportunities like today. I think that’s gonna help me reach my goals.” Less than two months after that epic loss, No. 8 Anisimova reached one of her goals by getting revenge on No. 2 Swiatek, 6-4, 6-3, to reach the US Open semifinals. Anisimova came back from breaks down in both sets. Anisimova will play either No. 11 Karolína Muchová or No. 23 Naomi Osaka in the semifinals on Thursday night. The American is 1-0 vs. Muchova and 2-0 against Osaka. No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will face No. 4 Jessica Pegula in the first semifinal, so there remains the possibility of an all-American final on Saturday afternoon. The winner will take home a record $5 million.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 09:03
Solana Price Bounce Faces Fresh Profit-Taking Risk

The post Solana Price Bounce Faces Fresh Profit-Taking Risk appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana (SOL) is currently trading a notch above $210, up 3.09% today and nearly 30% higher month-on-month. Yet, despite the strong percentage gains, traders might not have felt the rally in full. Pullbacks have been sharp, and the Solana price has struggled to sustain momentum, flattening out within the $205–$215 range. As a new month begins, the familiar Solana story could repeat: another local high facing the risk of profit-taking. Sponsored Sponsored NUPL Signals Profit-Taking Risk The Net Unrealized Profit/Loss (NUPL) metric measures the overall profitability of the market by comparing current prices to the cost basis of coins. Rising NUPL indicates more holders are in profit, which often coincides with periods of profit-taking. Solana Traders Sitting On Profits: Glassnode Over the past day, Solana’s NUPL has climbed about 15.4%, moving from 0.26 to 0.30 and forming another local peak. Previous peaks have consistently aligned with corrections. On August 28, when NUPL topped out, Solana slipped from $214 to $205 — a drop of 4.2%. Earlier, on August 13, NUPL reached 0.30, and prices corrected by almost 8%. Sponsored Sponsored Now, with NUPL once again approaching a local high, and Solana’s price hovering near $210, the setup suggests another wave of profit-taking could emerge. But what if we told you that cashing out has already begun? Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. Hodler Net Position Change Turns Negative The Hodler Net Position Change tracks whether long-term holders — wallets that typically accumulate for months — are adding or reducing positions. A positive reading signals accumulation, while a negative one indicates long-term holders are cashing out. Long-Term Solana Investors Are Cashing Out: Glassnode At present, Solana’s Hodler Net Position Change has dropped sharply into the red, crossing below –1.5 million SOL. This…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 09:02
Ethereum Skyrocket Math: Tom Lee Charts Path To $62,500

The post Ethereum Skyrocket Math: Tom Lee Charts Path To $62,500 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitMine chairman Tom Lee has pinned Ethereum’s long-run upside to an explicit ratio framework and a “replacement-cost” lens on global payment rails. In his September 2 “Chairman’s Message,” the Fundstrat co-founder centers the analysis on the ETH/BTC cross and a year-end Bitcoin anchor of $250,000, using a slide-based grid to translate ratio levels into ETH spot targets—and then extends the calculus to a $62,500 scenario if Wall Street’s settlement stack migrates to Ethereum. Why Ethereum Could Soar To $62,500 “The 8-year average Ethereum to Bitcoin ratio is 0.04790 and it’s currently 0.0432, meaning we’re below the long-term average. The all-time high in this ratio was 0.0873,” Lee says. “Of course, it started off higher, but I’m talking about the 2021 all-time high. So, we think that not only should Ethereum recover to the long-term average, it should probably get to the all-time high ratio and arguably exceed it as we start talking about Ethereum acting as the chain for both Wall Street to build its payment rails and the financial system as well as AI.” He then walks through the core exhibit. “So, let’s think about what that means for price. I have a grid here. On the left side is Bitcoin price levels and then going across are various levels of the Ethereum to Bitcoin ratio. Our year-end target—this is from the Fundstrat side—for Bitcoin is $250,000. And if you look at the average, okay, then you can see the range of prices for Ethereum using this ratio and different levels of Bitcoin. And here’s the 2021 high. And as you can see, at a $250,000 Bitcoin, you get to somewhere between $12,000 and $22,000 value per Ethereum token.” The slide shows: if BTC runs to $250K and ETH just trades at the average ratio, it implies ~$12,000; if…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 09:01
Bitcoin Payments Now Accepted By Top UAE Developer For Real Estate

RAK Properties, one of the UAE’s largest listed developers, has begun accepting cryptocurrency payments for its homes. Related Reading: Crypto Lender Execs Head To Prison After Fraud Conviction Buyers can now settle transactions using Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether. The initiative comes through a partnership with Hubpay, a regulated fintech company, which instantly converts digital assets […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/04 09:00
Billionaire Peter Lim’s Son Leads Football Team Valencia Into New Era

The post Billionaire Peter Lim’s Son Leads Football Team Valencia Into New Era appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kiat Lim. Valencia Club de Fútbol This story is part of Forbes’ coverage of Singapore’s Richest 2025. See the full list here. Speculation that healthcare billionaire Peter Lim was looking to sell his majority-owned Valencia CF was put to rest in March, when his 32-year-old son, Kiat, was named president of the Spanish football club. The scion is now overseeing construction of the long-delayed 70,000-plus-seater stadium, Nou Mestalla, set to open in 2027. In June, Valencia said it had secured €322 million ($373 million) in financing through the issuance of notes and a loan for the new stadium, which will be Spain’s fourth-largest by capacity. An ardent football fan, Lim acquired Valencia in 2014 for €420 million, helping to rescue the debt-laden club from bankruptcy. But the past decade has been a rocky one for Valencia, marked by financial stress and a performance record that disappointed fans. The new president has a positive outlook. “We’re going from fewer than 500 hospitality seats to more than 6,500, from a dated venue to a modern destination that can host major events year-round,” says Kiat. “Nou Mestalla is not just bricks and seats—it’s the engine that will drive our next era of growth,” he adds. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/jessicatan/2025/09/03/billionaire-peter-lims-son-leads-football-team-valencia-into-new-era/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 09:00
Bitcoin Whales Eye MAGACOIN FINANCE – The Crypto Everyone Will Talk About This October

Bitcoin’s dominance is beginning to show signs of strain after months of strong performance. Market data reveals that large investors, known as whales, are starting to diversify their holdings into alternative assets as Bitcoin struggles to maintain momentum above key resistance levels. With October historically being a volatile month for crypto, attention is shifting toward […] Continue Reading: Bitcoin Whales Eye MAGACOIN FINANCE – The Crypto Everyone Will Talk About This October
Coinstats2025/09/04 09:00
Best Altcoins to Buy as Ethereum Gas Fees Surge and Trading Volumes Spike

Discover the best altcoins to buy in 2025 as Ethereum gas fees surge and trading volumes spike. Learn why Solana, XRP, and Cardano stand out.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/04 09:00
Coinbase CEO: Plans to increase the proportion of daily AI-generated code from 40% to over 50% by October

PANews reported on September 4th that Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong posted on the X platform: "At Coinbase, approximately 40% of the code written daily is generated by artificial intelligence. I hope to exceed 50% by October. Obviously, this code needs to be reviewed and understood, and not all areas of the company's business can use AI-generated code. But we should maximize the use of this technology as responsibly as possible."
PANews2025/09/04 08:59
Asia Morning Briefing: Bitcoin Holds Steady as Traders Turn to Ethereum for September Upside

Good Morning, Asia. Here's what's making news in the markets:Welcome to Asia Morning Briefing, a daily summary of top stories during U.S. hours and an overview of market moves and analysis. For a detailed overview of U.S. markets, see CoinDesk's Crypto Daybook Americas.Bitcoin is stuck in a holding pattern near $112,000, according to CoinDesk market data, but the bigger story onchain might be the divide emerging between how investors treat BTC and ETH heading into September. BTC is acting more like a macro hedge, while ETH is being positioned as the real vehicle for upside.That split reflects a mix of policy uncertainty and shifting trader flows. In a recent note, QCP Capital wrote that doubts about the Fed’s independence are keeping term premiums elevated, a setup that weakens the dollar and supports hedges like BTC and gold.But options desks and prediction markets show momentum gathering in ETH instead, where traders see the most potential for a breakout.Flowdesk reported muted implied volatility in BTC despite pullbacks, suggesting positioning rather than speculative bets. Skew remains negative, meaning puts are expensive, but that creates relative value in call structures. ETH risk reversals, meanwhile, have recovered from their recent selloff, indicating renewed demand for upside exposure.SOL options also saw increased activity, with flows skewed to the upside on growing sentiment around its ecosystem and corporate Digital Asset Treasury initiatives. Spot activity rotated into ETH beta names like AAVE and AERO, as well as SOL betas like RAY and DRIFT, showing breadth widening beyond majors.Prediction markets back this rotation theme. Polymarket sentiment reinforces the rotation. Traders expect BTC to stay capped near $120k, while ETH is given a strong chance of breaking $5,000 — a view consistent with its 20% monthly rally and recovering risk reversals.Traders are increasingly treating BTC as a steady macro hedge, while ETH is emerging as the market’s high-conviction upside play into September.Europe-based market maker Flowdesk wrote in a recent Telegram update that activity on the desk remains high, with clients broadly positioned for upside even as macro risks linger and seasonal volatility tends to pick up.The macro backdrop sets the hedge case, trading flows show how positioning is shifting, and prediction markets validate it with real-money bets. Together, they sketch a market where BTC anchors as a governance and inflation hedge, ETH leads on performance, and SOL builds momentum as breadth improves.Market MovementsBTC: Bitcoin remains in a consolidation phase around the $110K–112K range, marked by waning short‑term volatility.ETH: ETH is trading near $4400. Its rally is being fuelled by surging institutional interest, especially via ETF inflows, and anticipation surrounding the upcoming Fusaka network upgrade. Price action is supported by strong structural demand as ETH continues to solidify its role in DeFi and smart contracts.Gold: Gold is trading around record highs propelled by expectations of an imminent Federal Reserve rate cut (markets now price in about a 92% chance), weakening confidence in Fed independence, and increased demand from ETFs and central banks acting as conviction buyers.Nikkei 225: Asia-Pacific stocks climbed Thursday, led by a 0.57% gain in Japan’s Nikkei 225, as Wall Street’s tech rally lifted sentiment despite lingering economic worries.S&P 500: U.S. stocks rose Wednesday as Alphabet gained after avoiding a breakup in an antitrust ruling and investors boosted September Fed rate-cut bets despite fresh labor market concerns.Elsewhere in Crypto:U.S. CFTC Gives Go-Ahead For Polymarket's New Exchange, QCX (CoinDesk)Pump.fun’s New Fee Model Hands Out $2M to Creators in First 24 Hours (Decrypt)AI Agents Will Become Biggest Stablecoin User, Says Novogratz (Bloomberg)
Coinstats2025/09/04 08:58
Property Billionaire Kwek Leng Beng And Son Call A Truce To Restore Investor Confidence At CDL

The post Property Billionaire Kwek Leng Beng And Son Call A Truce To Restore Investor Confidence At CDL appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. From left: Sherman Kwek and Kwek Leng Beng. City Developments This story is part of Forbes’ coverage of Singapore’s Richest 2025. See the full list here. Earlier this year, property magnate Kwek Leng Beng, 84, took his son Sherman, 49, to court over what appeared to be a battle for control of their family’s crown jewel, City Developments Ltd. (CDL). News of the lawsuit, which accused Sherman, CDL’s CEO, of appointing two directors to the board without their names being vetted by the nominations committee, sent the company’s shares tumbling to their lowest level in over two decades. Kwek, the executive chairman subsequently withdrew the case and in an August earnings briefing, attended by both father and son, emphasized, “We have put past issues behind us, emerging stronger and more unified.” CDL’s shares have climbed back amid moves to prune the company’s S$13 billion ($10 billion) debt. In June, it agreed to sell its 50.1% stake in South Beach, a mixed-use development in Singapore’s central business district, for S$834 million to its partner in the project, IOI Properties, a company controlled by Malaysian billionaire brothers Lee Yeow Chor and Lee Yeow Seng. “There’s a pipeline of more divestments to come,” disclosed Sherman at the earnings meet. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/jonathanburgos/2025/09/03/property-billionaire-kwek-leng-beng-and-son-call-a-truce-to-restore-investor-confidence-at-cdl/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 08:57
