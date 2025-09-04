2025-09-05 Friday

TRON Selected By US Department Of Commerce To Publish Economic Data Onchain

The post TRON Selected By US Department Of Commerce To Publish Economic Data Onchain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TRON Selected By US Department Of Commerce To Publish Economic Data Onchain | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. As his knowledge grew, Sebastian felt compelled to share his insights with others. He began actively contributing to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn, focusing on fintech and crypto-related content. His goal was to expose valuable trends and insights to a wider audience, fostering a deeper understanding of the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. Sebastian’s contributions quickly gained recognition, and he became a trusted voice in the online crypto community. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K forms, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. Sebastian’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 09:16
American Bitcoin's Phenomenal Nasdaq Debut: Surging 17% And Beyond

The post American Bitcoin's Phenomenal Nasdaq Debut: Surging 17% And Beyond appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 09:14
XRP Army Played Key Role in Ripple SEC Lawsuit

The post XRP Army Played Key Role in Ripple SEC Lawsuit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) case against Ripple reached a turning point in July 2023 when Judge Analisa Torres ruled that XRP in itself is not a security. Attorney John Deaton, who represented XRP holders through his amicus brief, now affirms that the XRP Army’s collective efforts played a decisive role in shaping this. John Deaton Highlights Community Impact In a detailed post on X, Deaton revealed that of the over 2,000 exhibits filed during the case, Judge Torres cited only a few dozen, including XRP Holder Affidavits, his amicus brief, and oral arguments he made in the LBRY case. “Often, people say one person can’t make a difference. I say: one person can inspire many people and together, they can make a difference,” Deaton wrote. Deaton stressed that Judge Torres’ reliance on the affidavits provided by XRP holders and his amicus contribution directly validated the significance of community-driven advocacy. “Had she not cited those things, people could legitimately debate whether our efforts made a real difference. But the proof is in the decision itself,” Deaton explained, reinforcing that the XRP Army’s activism was not symbolic but that it materially shaped the legal reasoning. His remarks add weight to the growing recognition that organized communities can influence the trajectory of landmark crypto cases, pushing back against regulatory overreach. Notably, the Ripple SEC lawsuit is now in the past. Last month, the U.S. Appeals Court approved both parties’ joint motion to dismiss their respective appeals. Ripple’s Legal Journey and the SEC Battle In a recent What’s at Stake podcast, Deborah McCrimmon, Ripple’s Vice President and Deputy General Counsel, shed light on the company’s broader mission and the challenges of the SEC case. McCrimmon, who joined Ripple in 2018 as its only litigator, now leads the legal team handling disputes…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 09:13
Federal Reserve Plans Conference on Stablecoin and Tokenization Innovations

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/fed-conference-stablecoin-tokenization/
Coinstats2025/09/04 09:12
AI Is Destroying SEO. Rank Now Requires Answer Engine Optimization.

The post AI Is Destroying SEO. Rank Now Requires Answer Engine Optimization. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AI answer engines aren’t just changing how people search, they’re fundamentally redefining what business visibility means in the digital age. From simple keywords and short phrases such as “Brake service Omaha” to natural language queries like “Why are my GMC Canyon’s brakes making a grinding noise when I drive above 45 mph,” answer engine optimization will be the most significant transformation to business discoverability since the birth of search itself. We’re not just seeing a difference in how users interact with the internet, we’re witnessing a seismic shift in how algorithms determine what should display when those users engage. Whether it’s ChatGPT or Google AI Overviews it’s not just about traditional Google rankings anymore, it’s about establishing authority across AI-powered answer engines that are reshaping the entire concept of digital discovery. Businesses have a two- to three-year window to establish authority through answer engine optimization before the opportunity becomes exponentially harder to capture and they spend every day working to catch up. Close-up of a person’s hand holding an iPhone and using Google AI Mode, an experimental mode utilizing artificial intelligence and large language models to process Google search queries, Lafayette, California, March 24, 2025. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images) Gado via Getty Images A New Era of Visibility Requires Answer Engine Optimization Businesses traditionally have been able to achieve online visibility by writing simple blogs like “best restaurants in New York” or “affordable laptops.” Many businesses dominated competitors with as little as one blog each week. But with AI answer engines there are new standards required to achieve online visibility. The future belongs to businesses that can offer responses that fit comprehensive, conversational questions like “Why is my 2018 Mazda CX-5 blowing hot air through the air conditioning?” or “What should I expect to pay for kitchen cabinet refacing…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 09:12
US Bank Powers Back Into Bitcoin Custody With $11.7T Institutional Strength

The post US Bank Powers Back Into Bitcoin Custody With $11.7T Institutional Strength appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. Bank is reigniting momentum in digital finance with a bold return to bitcoin custody, integrating ETF support and unlocking powerful institutional pathways into cryptocurrency adoption. US Bank Resumes Bitcoin Custody Services, Signaling Broader Institutional Shift Institutional investors are increasingly seeking regulated access to digital assets as banks adapt their offerings to meet demand. U.S. […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/us-bank-powers-back-into-bitcoin-custody-with-11-7t-institutional-strength/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 09:10
Unleashing the Revolutionary XRPL Game Chain: B3 and XRP Ledger Forge a Gaming Future

BitcoinWorld Unleashing the Revolutionary XRPL Game Chain: B3 and XRP Ledger Forge a Gaming Future The world of blockchain gaming is constantly evolving, and a groundbreaking development is set to redefine its landscape. B3, an innovative Base-based Layer 3 gaming network, has officially teamed up with the XRP Ledger (XRPL) to launch the highly anticipated XRPL Game Chain. This strategic partnership promises a new era for both game developers and players, offering enhanced performance and accessibility in the Web3 gaming space. What is the XRPL Game Chain and Why Does it Matter? The XRPL Game Chain is engineered as a dedicated network specifically for gaming applications. It is built upon the robust XRPL EVM sidechain, ensuring full compatibility with Ethereum’s virtual machine. This crucial feature allows developers to seamlessly port existing games or construct new ones using familiar tools and programming languages. Essentially, this initiative aims to provide a high-performance and cost-effective environment for blockchain games. For enthusiastic gamers, this translates directly into smoother gameplay, significantly reduced transaction fees, and a more immersive experience. For developers, it unlocks greater flexibility and provides access to the established and vibrant XRP Ledger ecosystem. B3’s Vision: Powering the Future of Gaming with the XRPL Game Chain B3 operates as a specialized Layer 3 network, designed to scale blockchain gaming and dramatically improve the user experience. By leveraging the power of the XRPL EVM sidechain, B3 is meticulously crafting a specialized infrastructure tailored for the unique demands of gaming. Furthermore, B3’s native user platform, Xcade, has already been successfully deployed on the testnet. Xcade is envisioned to become a central hub, connecting games and players within this burgeoning ecosystem. This successful testnet deployment marks a significant milestone, offering an exciting glimpse into the immense potential of the fully operational XRPL Game Chain. It showcases the commitment to delivering a truly integrated and user-friendly gaming environment. The Core Advantages of Building on the XRPL Game Chain Why should game developers and players be genuinely excited about this new chain? The advantages are compelling and clear: EVM Compatibility: Developers can utilize widely adopted tools and languages, significantly reducing development time and complexity. Low Transaction Fees: The XRP Ledger is renowned for its efficiency, meaning in-game transactions will be remarkably cheaper for end-users, enhancing affordability. High Throughput: The network is engineered to process a large volume of transactions swiftly, guaranteeing a fluid and uninterrupted gaming experience, even during peak activity. Exceptional Scalability: As a Layer 3 solution built on an EVM sidechain, the XRPL Game Chain is inherently designed to scale effectively with the increasing demands of a rapidly expanding global gaming community. Vibrant Community: This platform taps directly into the established and highly active XRP Ledger community, providing a ready and engaged audience for new and innovative games. What’s Next for the XRPL Game Chain and Its Community? The successful deployment of Xcade on the testnet is merely the beginning of this exciting journey. The subsequent phases will involve rigorous further testing, meticulous optimization, and the crucial onboarding of talented game developers. We can confidently anticipate a wave of innovative Web3 games that will leverage this powerful new infrastructure. For individuals or studios interested in contributing to or developing on this platform, closely monitoring announcements from B3 and XRPL will be essential. This groundbreaking initiative possesses the potential to attract substantial talent and investment into the broader blockchain gaming space, particularly within the dynamic XRP Ledger ecosystem. Conclusion: A Game-Changing Leap Forward The strategic partnership between B3 and XRP Ledger to launch the XRPL Game Chain represents a truly pivotal moment for the entire blockchain gaming industry. By expertly combining B3’s specialized Layer 3 expertise with XRPL’s robust, efficient infrastructure and vital EVM compatibility, this new chain is perfectly poised to deliver a more efficient, accessible, and ultimately more enjoyable gaming experience for everyone. It marks an exciting and significant step towards the widespread mainstream adoption of Web3 games, promising a future where innovative gameplay meets cutting-edge blockchain technology. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is the XRPL Game Chain? The XRPL Game Chain is a dedicated Layer 3 gaming network launched by B3 in partnership with XRP Ledger, built on the XRPL EVM sidechain to offer a high-performance and cost-effective environment for blockchain games. 2. Who is B3? B3 is a Base-based Layer 3 gaming network focused on scaling blockchain gaming and enhancing user experience by creating specialized infrastructure. 3. What is the XRPL EVM sidechain? The XRPL EVM sidechain is a compatible environment that allows developers to build and deploy Ethereum-compatible smart contracts and decentralized applications (dApps) on the XRP Ledger, leveraging its speed and low transaction costs. 4. What benefits does the XRPL Game Chain offer to gamers? Gamers can expect smoother gameplay, significantly lower transaction fees for in-game purchases and actions, and a more immersive experience due to the network’s high throughput and efficiency. 5. How does Xcade fit into this new ecosystem? Xcade is B3’s native user platform, already deployed on the testnet. It will serve as a central hub for games and players within the XRPL Game Chain ecosystem, facilitating interaction and access to games. If you found this article insightful, please share it with your network! Help us spread the word about the exciting future of blockchain gaming with the XRPL Game Chain. Your shares help others discover these groundbreaking developments. To learn more about the latest blockchain gaming trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Web3 gaming institutional adoption. This post Unleashing the Revolutionary XRPL Game Chain: B3 and XRP Ledger Forge a Gaming Future first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/09/04 09:10
Can The Music Industry Grow From The Drake/UMG Saga?

The post Can The Music Industry Grow From The Drake/UMG Saga? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Drake’s lawsuit was written off by many as his inability to handle the fallout of a rap battle he initiated, but could it be catalyst for long overdue change in the industry? Getty Images Many music fans dismissed Drake’s lawsuit as an inability to handle the fallout of a rap battle he initiated – but his claims go far beyond defamation. This dispute isn’t just about clout. It’s an opportunity to rethink who controls access, visibility, and narrative power in the streaming era. And for independent artists, the outcome could shape the future of fair competition in music. Beyond the “Headlines”: Reforming the Law Beyond the headlines, Drake’s lawsuit could catalyze overdue legal scrutiny of digital-era misconduct, from streaming fraud and bot-driven royalties to modern payola practices hidden behind algorithmic promotion. If streaming manipulation is deemed a potential RICO violation, it could open the door to novel legal claims by artists who believe they’ve been suppressed, making this case one to watch closely. Drake’s case is not the only example of industry probes on the issues of the new age of streaming. In September 2024, the Department of Justice announced its arrest of musician Michael Smith in the first-ever criminal case involving artificially inflated music streaming – a fringe actor who used A.I. to generate songs and bots to inflate royalties, earning over $10 million. Smith allegedly used artificial intelligence to create songs and then employed automated bots to stream these tracks, generating over $10 million in royalties. He faces trial on the grounds of wire fraud and money laundering. The artificial inflation of music streams is a deep-seated issue across the music industry, extending far deeper than the Drake case. NurPhoto via Getty Images While Smith’s case involves fraud at the individual level as opposed to practices of big…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 09:09
Real estate investment company Grant Cardone listed a luxury home for 400 Bitcoins and has signed a deal.

PANews reported on September 4 that according to Bitcoin News, real estate investment company Grant Cardone listed its luxury home in Miami's Golden Beach for 400 bitcoins and the transaction was signed within 72 hours.
PANews2025/09/04 09:08
Judge Says Trump's $2.2 Billion Harvard Funding Freeze Was Illegal

The post Judge Says Trump’s $2.2 Billion Harvard Funding Freeze Was Illegal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The Trump administration’s temporary freezing of $2.2 billion in federal funding for Harvard University was unconstitutional, a judge ruled Wednesday, arguing in favor of the university as it challenges antisemitism allegations and denies a list of demands from the Trump administration made in response to pro-Palestinian protests held on campus last year. The order was issued Wednesday. (Photo by Zhu Ziyu/VCG via Getty Images) VCG via Getty Images Key Facts U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs said in her order Harvard tolerated hateful behavior but the federal government “used antisemitism as a smokescreen for a targeted, ideologically-motivated assault on this country’s premier universities” that violated the First Amendment. Burroughs has ordered the Trump administration to restore the funding, which is made up of $2.2 billion in multi-year grants. The Trump administration is expected to appeal. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2025/09/03/trump-administrations-22-billion-harvard-funding-freeze-ruled-unconstitutional/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 09:06
