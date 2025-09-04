Today’s Wordle #1538 Hints And Answer For Thursday, September 4th

How to solve today's Wordle. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images I forgot to add the Wordle Wednesday riddle when I published yesterday's post, but I did add it a little while after. Apologies if you missed it, but you can try to solve it now if so — just don't read too far ahead for the answer! This was the riddle: A man runs away from home. He turns left, and keeps running. After some time he turns left again and keeps running. He later turns left once more and runs back home. Who was the man in the mask? Answer: The catcher. This riddle describes someone running around a baseball diamond. Alright, we have a Wordle to solve. Looking for Wednesday's Wordle? Check out our guide right here. How To Play Wordle Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer: Green: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot. Yellow: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot. Gray: The letter is not in the word at all. Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post. Today's Wordle Hints And Answer Wordle Bot's Starting Word: SLATE My Starting Word Today: SPARE (289 words remaining). The Hint: Mix it up. The Clue: This Wordle has far more consonants than vowels. Okay, spoilers below! The answer is coming!…