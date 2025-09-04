2025-09-05 Friday

The post Today’s Wordle #1538 Hints And Answer For Thursday, September 4th appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. How to solve today’s Wordle. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images I forgot to add the Wordle Wednesday riddle when I published yesterday’s post, but I did add it a little while after. Apologies if you missed it, but you can try to solve it now if so — just don’t read too far ahead for the answer! This was the riddle: A man runs away from home. He turns left, and keeps running. After some time he turns left again and keeps running. He later turns left once more and runs back home. Who was the man in the mask? Answer: The catcher. This riddle describes someone running around a baseball diamond. Alright, we have a Wordle to solve. Looking for Wednesday’s Wordle? Check out our guide right here. How To Play Wordle Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer: Green: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot. Yellow: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot. Gray: The letter is not in the word at all. Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post. Today’s Wordle Hints And Answer Wordle Bot’s Starting Word: SLATE My Starting Word Today: SPARE (289 words remaining). The Hint: Mix it up. The Clue: This Wordle has far more consonants than vowels. Okay, spoilers below! The answer is coming!…
Threshold
T$0.01588+0.63%
SIX
SIX$0.02138-0.23%
Hyperbot
BOT$0.05648+12.44%
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/04
The post Cardano & Bitcoin ETF Rumors Build appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The competition among Layer-1 blockchains has always been fierce, with developers and investors searching for scalability, speed, and cost efficiency. SUI has emerged as a notable contender since its launch, leveraging its Move programming language and unique consensus model to push the boundaries of transaction throughput. In a market where Ethereum dominates but fees remain high, and Solana continues to battle scaling perceptions, SUI offers an alternative with low-latency performance and growing DeFi adoption. Reports suggest that developer activity on SUI has steadily increased, with new protocols launching at a pace that hints at a vibrant ecosystem by 2026. Analysts predict that if adoption continues, SUI could solidify itself as one of the primary networks driving user and institutional adoption over the next cycle. Against this backdrop, projects like MAGACOIN FINANCE are also emerging as important narratives in discussions of what comes next. Price projections and cycle analysis Forecasting prices in crypto is always an inexact science, but cycle behavior provides useful clues. Historically, Layer-1 projects that prove staying power often see exponential growth in the cycles that follow their launch. Ethereum’s early years provide a clear example, with consolidation periods giving way to explosive rallies as usage deepened. Applying similar logic, analysts believe that by 2026, SUI could reach a valuation significantly higher than today’s levels if network adoption and liquidity inflows continue. Some forecasts place SUI’s potential price range between $12 and $18 by 2026, contingent on market conditions, developer activity, and broader macro factors such as ETF adoption. While these numbers are speculative, the pattern of capital rotation into emerging Layer-1s remains consistent across past cycles, reinforcing optimism around SUI’s potential upside. The conversation around market cycles has also created space for projects outside the infrastructure layer to shine. While SUI represents the technical strength of the…
SUI
SUI$3.3605+2.32%
Movement
MOVE$0.1155-0.17%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001598+1.26%
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/04
PANews reported on September 4 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, in the past 45 minutes, ETH microstrategy Bitmine once again received 14,665.5 ETH from Galaxy Digital, worth US$65.32 million. Currently, BMNR holds a total of 1.87 million ETH, with a cumulative value of up to US$8.32 billion, which is 2.23 times that of SharpLink, the top 2 ETH holding entity.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Ethereum
ETH$4,332.33-0.47%
PANews 2025/09/04
The post Can $0.23 hold after volatile Trump token launch? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Summary The Trump-backed WLFI token launched at $0.33 but quickly dropped nearly 50% to around $0.23. A recent 47 million token burn aims to reduce supply and support the price. Holding $0.23 is critical for a possible rebound toward $0.27–$0.30; falling below risks a slide to $0.20 or lower. About 25% of tokens are reportedly held in Trump-affiliated wallets, raising concerns over market manipulation. Security issues and volatile trading keep the WLFI outlook mostly bearish to neutral in the short term. The Trump-backed WLFI token made a splash this week, launching at about $0.33 and rocketing up before quickly crashing back down to around $0.23. That’s nearly a 50% drop from the highs. A lot of hype, a lot of heat, and even a big 47 million token burn meant to tighten supply and give the price a lift. Now, everyone’s watching that $0.23 mark, let’s dive into our WLFI price prediction. Will price hold steady and fuel a rebound, or are we looking at another leg down as the doubters pile in? WLFI price prediction: Current price action World Liberty Financial (WLFI) is trading near $0.23, down 5–8% intraday after a volatile start. The quick surge to $0.33 didn’t last, and traders are adjusting their short-term expectations accordingly. WLFI 1-day chart, September 2025 | Source: crypto.news The recent token burn — 47 million units, or roughly 0.19% of total supply — was a deliberate attempt to introduce scarcity and revive buying interest. Upside market factors If WLFI can hold the line at $0.23, there’s a decent shot it bounces back toward the $0.27 to $0.30 range. That kind of move would likely be fueled by traders chasing short-term wins, especially with the recent token burn tightening up supply. The Trump connection is still generating buzz — and as long…
NEAR
NEAR$2.409+0.29%
Threshold
T$0.01588+0.63%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.33+0.34%
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/04
The post Hints, Spangram And Answers For Thursday, September 4th appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Today’s NYT Strands hints and answers Credit: New York Times Another day, another NYT Strands puzzle to solve. This one really stumped me, to be honest, though I was a little underslept and grouchy when I played. That’s never a great combination for puzzle-solving. We’ll see if you have as much trouble as I did. Let’s uncover some words! Looking for Wednesday’s Strands? Check out our guide right here. How To Play Strands Strands is the newest game in the New York Times’ stable of puzzle games. It’s a fun twist on classic word search games. Every day we’re given a new theme and then tasked with uncovering all the words on the grid that fit that theme, including a spangram that spans two sides of the board. One of these words is the spangram which crosses from one side of the grid to another and reveals even more about the day’s theme. Spoilers ahead. Today’s Strands Hints Read on for today’s theme and some hints to help you uncover today’s words. Today’s Theme: Far from ordinary Hint: Nutso Clue: Outlandish Here are the first two letters of each word: Remember, spoilers ahead! What Are Today’s Strands Answers? Today’s spangram is: OFFTHEWALL Here’s the full list of words: ZANY ECCENTRIC BIZARRE QUIRKY ABSURD MADCAP Here’s the completed Strands grid: Today’s NYT Strands Screenshot: Erik Kain Today’s Strands Breakdown Like I said above, I really struggled to find words in this grid, for whatever reason. But once I’d found ZANY, ABSURD and QUIRKY, I was able to trace out the spangram, OFFTHEWALL. The last two—ECCENTRIC and BIZARRE—still eluded me for a spell, but eventually I got them all. How did you do on your Strands today? Let me know on Twitter and Facebook. Be sure to check out my blog for…
DAR Open Network
D$0.0315+1.18%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009474+1.66%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04035+12.27%
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/04
The post ‘Biggest Opportunity for Mass Adoption’: TON Treasury Loads Up on Telegram-Linked Coin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Protage Biotech is rebranding as AlphaTON Capital and developing a new digital asset treasury focused on Toncoin (TON). The biotech firm will keep its existing business, but build its treasury starting with $100 million in TON. Shares were up earlier before finishing slightly down. The firm will adopt the ATON ticker starting Thursday. Biotech firm Portage Biotech is the latest publicly traded firm to shift its focus to a digital asset treasury, securing around $100 million to build a treasury centered on Toncoin (TON)—the asset linked to popular messaging app Telegram and its digital ecosystem. As part of the strategy shift, the firm will be renamed AlphaTON Capital Corp. and will shift its ticker from PRTG to ATON on the Nasdaq, effective Thursday.  “At AlphaTON Capital, we see investing in TON as the biggest opportunity for the mass adoption of decentralized technologies,” the firm’s incoming CEO Brittany Kaiser told Decrypt.  “TON is at the beginning of its explosive growth curve,” she added, “now that it vertically integrated into Telegram this year, which has over 1 billion monthly active users, and the TON wallet only just became available in the U.S. markets [in July].” ﻿ Kaiser will be joined at AlphaTON by Enzo Villani, currently CEO of Alpha Transform Holdings, who will serve as the firm’s CIO and Executive Chairman. AlphaTON will also maintain strategic advisors like Skybridge Capital CEO and former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, “The Bitcoin Supercycle” author Michael Terpin, and WallStreetBets founder Jamie Rogozinski.  To begin its treasury, the firm expects to close around $38 million in net proceeds from a private placement securities sale and an additional $35 million via a loan from BitGo.  “We are purchasing a large tranche of TON tokens at a discount to add to the treasury, and we…
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004535+0.57%
TONCOIN
TON$3.088-1.02%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016235-5.13%
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/04
PANews reported on September 4th that according to official news, Jupiter has launched the airdrop checking tool Airdrop Checker, which supports one-click query of potential airdrops in the Solana ecosystem.
PANews 2025/09/04
The post England’s ODI Team Is A Medley That Makes All The Wrong Noises appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LEEDS, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 02: Engalnd captain Harry Brook with South Africa captain Temba Bavuma ahead of the 1st Metro Bank One Day International between England and South Africa at Headingley on September 02, 2025 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley – ECB/ECB via Getty Images) ECB via Getty Images A soggy September can only mean one thing: it’s time to shoehorn in another ODI series before the international English cricket summer draws stumps. Last year, Australia were the autumnal tourists and won 3-2 between the showers. South Africa flew in via the Southern Hemisphere to fulfil the obligation in 2025. Temba Bavuma’s side may have suffered jet lag, but they came prepared after a successful three-match series down under. That much was obvious in the opener at Headingley on Tuesday. England were embarrassingly under-dressed, out of rhythm and not up for a fight after the summer holiday funfair of The Hundred took out the August calendar. A decade ago, Eoin Morgan changed the direction of the ODI team from the carthorse tactics England employed in previous regimes to all-out expression. The change had its bumps in the road, but England were building something that turned into a pot of gold four years later with the 2019 World Cup. Mission achieved. Ambition dumped. Those were the vibes. The sun and the rain is here, and the rainbow has disappeared. The team isn’t really a unit, more a collection of old heads, converted Test players, wild cards, and raw recruits who are at different stages of their career life cycle. New captain Harry Brook wants his players to feel ten feet tall, but they fell like a deck of cards against some disciplined bowling. A total of 131 on a good pitch in just 25 overs is beyond analysis. And…
Threshold
T$0.01588+0.63%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00199111+0.89%
SUN
SUN$0.021347-2.18%
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/04
The post Sanctioned Russian Crypto Exchange Is Inspiring Copycats appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Garantex, a sanctioned Russian crypto exchange, may inspire other businesses to emulate its methods. A new report details a connection between ABCex and AEXbit, which may be a rebrand to evade legal consequences. TRM Labs shared this report with BeInCrypto alongside some exclusive commentary from Ari Redbord, its Global Head of Policy and Government Affairs. The firm suspects that AEXbit and Garantex are directly linked, but there is no firm proof. Sponsored Sponsored Is Garantex Inspiring Exchanges? TRM Labs has been hard at work analyzing crime trends in 2025’s crypto scam supercycle, and its newest report is highly concerning. Specifically, it alleges that Garantex, a high-risk crypto exchange, has taught some valuable lessons in sanctions evasion to other illicit crypto platforms: “Garantex’s takedown was a landmark enforcement action, but it also shows us something important — illicit actors don’t just disappear, they adapt. What we’re seeing now is the playbook being reused: rebrands, cloned interfaces, and jurisdictional arbitrage,” Redbord told BeInCrypto. What does this mean, exactly? Although Garantex largely went underground after US sanctions and a few arrests, the exchange restarted under a fresh name. Grinex, the new firm, shared many on-chain transactions, code, and other assets with Garantex. Sponsored Sponsored This led experts to believe this company was a new money laundering front. Transactions in A7A5, a ruble-backed stablecoin from Kyrgyzstan, helped cement these connections. TRM Labs isn’t confident that new criminal exchanges are directly involved with Garantex, but they’re using similar methods. Tactics Spread Between Illicit Actors Specifically, the firm tracked ABCex, a shuttered exchange, and AEXbit, a potential rebrand, which closely resembled connections between Garantex and Grinex. Shortly after ABCex briefly shuttered during a DDoS attack, this replacement service opened with an identical user interface. TRM Labs suspects AEXbit relaunched to evade legal consequences, just like Garantex…
Threshold
T$0.01588+0.63%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016235-5.13%
Wink
LIKE$0.011166+2.08%
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/04
PANews reported on September 4 that according to The Bitcoin Historian, hedge fund giant Millennium disclosed that it purchased $244 million worth of Bitcoin ETFs in the second quarter.
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000073-14.11%
FUND
FUND$0.021--%
PANews 2025/09/04
