Denzel Washington’s ‘Highest 2 Lowest’ New On Streaming This Week
The post Denzel Washington’s ‘Highest 2 Lowest’ New On Streaming This Week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Denzel Washtington in “Highest 2 Lowest.” Apple Original Films/A24 Highest 2 Lowest — director Spike Lee’s latest film collaboration with Denzel Washington — is coming to streaming this week. Rated R, Highest 2 Lowest opened in theaters in limited release on Aug. 15. The official summary for Highest 2 Lowest reads, “When a titan music mogul (Denzel Washington), widely known as having the ‘best ears in the business,’ is targeted with a ransom plot, he is jammed up in a life-or-death moral dilemma. ForbesAll ‘Conjuring’ Universe Films Ranked Worst To Best By Rotten TomatoesBy Tim Lammers “Brothers Denzel Washington and Spike Lee reunite for the 5th in their long working relationship for a reinterpretation of the great filmmaker Akira Kurosawa’s crime thriller High and Low, now played out on the mean streets of modern-day New York City.” Highest 2 Lowest, which was distributed in theaters by A24, also stars Jeffrey Wright, A$AP Rocky, Ilfenesh Hadera and Wendell Pierce. The film held its worldwide premiere at the 2025 Cannes International Film Festival. Highest 2 Lowest studio Apple Original Films previously announced that the film will debut on streaming video on demand on AppleTV+ on Friday, Sept. 5. ForbesHit Horror Thriller ‘Weapons’ Gets Streaming Date, Report SaysBy Tim Lammers For viewers who don’t subscribe to AppleTV+, the streaming platform offers an ad-free package for all programming for $12.99 per month or $99.99 per year after a free seven-day trial. How Did Audiences And Critics Receive ‘Highest 2 Lowest’? Highest 2 Lowest made $1.5 million in its limited box office run, according to The Numbers. The film’s production budget number before prints and advertising costs has not been released. Highest 2 Lowest earned an 89% “fresh” rating from Rotten Tomatoes critics based on 175 reviews. The RT Critics Consensus for the film reads,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 09:39
Argentina Wants Cardano Founder To Testify Over LIBRA Scandal
The post Argentina Wants Cardano Founder To Testify Over LIBRA Scandal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson was cited to testify by the congressional committee investigating Argentine President Javier Milei over the Libra scandal earlier this year. Hoskinson had previously spoken extensively about the Libra launch and the backdrop of the Argentina Tech Forum. Key Figures Summoned in Libra Probe The congressional committee investigating Argentine President Javier Milei’s involvement in the Libra scandal released a list of 19 people cited for their knowledge of the matter, according to documents obtained by BeInCrypto. Sponsored Sponsored The list mainly contained the names of high-profile politicians, businesspeople, and investors closely linked to the case shortly after Libra’s launch. While Milei was given five days to provide a detailed, written testimony and answers to an annexed questionnaire, other members of his administration were also called on. AVANZA LA COMISIÓN $LIBRA, EMPIEZA LA INVESTIGACIÓN A FONDO. Hoy volvió a reunirse la Comisión Investigadora $LIBRA. Dimos una serie de pasos fundamentales para que el Congreso cumpla con su deber de contralor sobre lo sucedido y determinar las responsabilidades en el caso… pic.twitter.com/OzHb3i10Fc — maxi ferraro 🎗️ (@maxiferraro) September 2, 2025 Cited cabinet members include Karina Milei, the President’s sister and Secretary General of the Presidency; Chief of Staff Guillermo Francos; and Press Secretary Manuel Adorni. Investors close to the President and organizers behind the Argentina Tech Forum of last October will also have to respond. These include Argentine trader and entrepreneur Mauricio Novelli and investor and influencer Manuel Terrones Godoy, known on YouTube as ” KManuS88.” A Surprising Name on the List According to Congressman Maximiliano Ferraro, President of the Libra investigative committee and member of the opposition party Coalición Cívica ARI, only Milei has been formally summoned to testify so far. He added that the commission will likely publish the citation schedule for the rest of the people on the list…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 09:38
Nasdaq-Listed Company Announces $100 Million Purchase of Surprise Altcoin! But Price Remains Unresponsive!
The post Nasdaq-Listed Company Announces $100 Million Purchase of Surprise Altcoin! But Price Remains Unresponsive! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Following Bitcoin and Ethereum, the treasury strategy for altcoins continues to grow. Investment news continues to arrive for Toncoin (TON), one of the altcoins that has recently gained traction. The latest news on this point comes from Nasdaq-listed company AlphaTON Capital, formerly known as Portage Biotech Inc., which has been renamed AlphaTON Capital. According to an official statement, AlphaTON Capital has launched a plan to acquire approximately $100 million worth of Toncoin and create a TON-focused digital asset treasury. The company will focus on TON token reserves, network verification, and ecosystem project incubation, encouraging the development of Telegram ecosystem applications. The statement stated that the company is currently in the financing collection phase and TON purchases have not yet begun. Although the exact date was not given, it was stated that TON purchases will be made gradually and are planned to be completed in 2025. Despite this massive buying news, no significant movement was seen on the TON price chart. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/nasdaq-listed-company-announces-100-million-purchase-of-surprise-altcoin-but-price-remains-unresponsive/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 09:37
Businesses are recycling 22% of profits into Bitcoin, says River
Bitcoin financial services firm River says private businesses have accumulated 84,000 Bitcoin in 2025 amid a year of regulatory clarity and a strong bull market. Bitcoin financial services firm River said its business clients are reinvesting 22% of profits into Bitcoin on average, signaling growing grassroots adoption.Of River’s client base, real estate firms have been the biggest adopters with nearly 15% reinvesting profits into Bitcoin (BTC), while hospitality, finance and software sectors are allocating between 8% and 10%, River’s research analyst Sam Baker said in a report on Wednesday. Even fitness studios, painting and roofing companies, and religious nonprofits are among the adopters.Read more
Coinstats
2025/09/04 09:36
Brazilian listed company Méliuz increased its holdings by 9.01 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 604.69.
PANews reported on September 4 that according to an official announcement, Brazilian listed company Méliuz disclosed that it had increased its holdings by 9.01 BTC, and its current Bitcoin holdings have reached 604.69.
PANews
2025/09/04 09:36
Charles Barkley’s NBA Accessibility Concerns Come Years Too Late
The post Charles Barkley’s NBA Accessibility Concerns Come Years Too Late appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GLENDALE, ARIZONA – APRIL 06: TNT basketball analyst Charles Barkley on air before the NCAA Mens Basketball Tournament Final Four semifinal game between the Purdue Boilermakers and the North Carolina State Wolfpack at State Farm Stadium on April 06, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images) Getty Images While talking on The Bill Simmons Podcast this week, Charles Barkley shared his concerns about the new NBA TV deal. Specifically, how it creates accessibility issues for NBA fans, all in the pursuit of more money. There’s some credence to the idea. After years of the NBA largely being split between linear TV networks ABC, ESPN and TNT (with some NBA TV sprinkled in), the new rights deal will be far more streaming-centric. National NBA games will appear seven nights per week, with some appearing exclusively on streaming services Amazon Prime Video and Peacock. Barkley’s argument is that by splitting the television rights into more pieces and putting some behind additional streaming paywalls, it becomes harder for many NBA fans to tune in. And thus, hurts the game in the long run.(and Simmons largely echoes this as well during the conversation). The problem here, of course, is that these concerns come years too late. NBA’s March Toward More The criticisms here come from a good place. Barkley (and Simmons) expresses concern for the common fan’s wallet and attention span as they try to traverse this new landscape. He blames the league’s pursuit of money, though, when TNT parent company Warner Bros. Discovery submitted a matching offer to Amazon’s portion of the deal. And realistically, even continuing with games appearing on TNT would have likely included games appearing on HBO Max (perhaps exclusively). Money was certainly part of the equation for the NBA. But the bigger drive was simply “more.” With…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 09:36
TON Strategy Company approves $250 million share repurchase plan
PANews reported on September 4th that according to Businesswire, TON Strategy Company (NASDAQ: TONX) announced that its board of directors has unanimously approved a stock repurchase plan, authorizing the company to repurchase up to $250 million worth of common stock. Under the plan, the company can repurchase shares from time to time through open market transactions or other methods that comply with applicable securities laws and regulations. Manuel Stotz, the company's executive chairman, said: "In addition to market conditions and other factors, if the company's stock price is at a premium to its net asset value, the company may consider issuing shares to purchase TON tokens. Conversely, if the company's stock price is at a discount to its net asset value, the company may consider repurchasing its own shares."
PANews
2025/09/04 09:35
BullZilla Presale Roars At $0.00001908 As Pepe Rises 0.43% And Bitcoin Cash Jumps 4.51% – Top 100x Meme Coin Presales
The post BullZilla Presale Roars At $0.00001908 As Pepe Rises 0.43% And Bitcoin Cash Jumps 4.51% – Top 100x Meme Coin Presales appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. What if the next 100x return wasn’t hidden in Bitcoin or Ethereum, but in a presale rewriting how meme coins launch? The current market is buzzing with rapid moves. Tokens are pumping and correcting within hours, making the hunt for tomorrow’s leaders more urgent than ever. In the last 24 hours, Pepe ($PEPE) gained 0.43% to trade at $0.000009751, while Bitcoin Cash ($BCH) jumped 4.51% to $595.27. These sharp moves show how investor sentiment can swing between cultural tokens and established networks. Both coins highlight the volatility that defines the market. But one project is stealing the spotlight. BullZilla ($BZIL) presale at $0.00001908 has already raised over $124,000 with more than 400 holders. With its price set to rise by $100,000 for every $100,000 raised or every 48 hours, BullZilla is becoming the name investors associate with the top 100x meme coin presales. BullZilla ($BZIL): Presale That Puts Investors in the Driver’s Seat BullZilla isn’t built like traditional meme tokens. Its presale price doesn’t wait for speculation; it rises automatically as milestones are reached. Today’s entry point at $0.00001908 looks tiny when compared to its confirmed listing price of $0.00527. That’s a projected ROI of more than 27,000% for early backers. The project has already seen explosive traction. In the first 24 hours, over $39,000 was raised. Now, the presale tally stands above $124,000 with billions of tokens sold. An investor who places $1,000 today secures 52.41 million tokens. For $2,500, that position jumps to 131.02 million tokens. At listing, these allocations have the potential to deliver life-changing returns. Add in referral rewards of 10% for both the code user and the sharer, and BullZilla becomes more than a presale; it becomes a self-sustaining network of incentives. What makes BullZilla stand apart is its launch strategy. Unlike meme coins that…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 09:34
Remarkable 207% Surge In August Production
The post Remarkable 207% Surge In August Production appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Riot Platforms BTC Mining: Remarkable 207% Surge In August Production Skip to content Home Crypto News Riot Platforms BTC Mining: Remarkable 207% Surge in August Production Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/riot-platforms-btc-mining/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 09:32
Ray Dalio Breaks Down US Dollar Decline as Crypto Strengthens Reserve Potential
The threat to the U.S. dollar’s reserve currency status is accelerating a flight to crypto and gold, underscoring deepening fiscal cracks spotlighted by Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio. Ray Dalio Calls out Fiscal Pressure on US Dollar—Why Crypto Is Benefiting Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio shared on social media platform X on Sept. 2 that […]
Coinstats
2025/09/04 09:30
