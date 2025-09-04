2025-09-05 Friday

क्रिप्टो न्यूज़

सबसे ताज़ा क्रिप्टो न्यूज़ और मार्केट अपडेट का आनंद लें
BullZilla Presale Shines With $120K Raised as SPX6900 and Solana Shape 2025

BullZilla Presale Shines With $120K Raised as SPX6900 and Solana Shape 2025

The post BullZilla Presale Shines With $120K Raised as SPX6900 and Solana Shape 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News BullZilla leads the top 100x crypto presale in 2025 while SPX6900 and Solana redefine market momentum. Every crypto cycle brings fresh contenders, and 2025 is already proving to be different. While Bitcoin and Ethereum maintain dominance, the spotlight has shifted toward projects that blend culture, engineering, and innovation. In September, three projects stand out: Bull Zilla, SPX6900, and Solana. BullZilla’s cinematic presale is drawing investors in droves, securing its place as one of the top 100x crypto presale in 2025. SPX6900 thrives on cultural virality, while Solana cements its role as a fast and efficient blockchain. Together, they form a trio that could define this year’s market narrative. BullZilla: Mutation Mechanics Drive the Presale Surge BullZilla ($BZIL) is rewriting the script for meme coins. Instead of relying on viral logos or simple hype, it is launching with a 24-chapter “Lore Bible,” where each chapter triggers a Roar Burn. This live event permanently removes tokens from circulation, making scarcity a visible, verifiable part of the experience. At present, BullZilla’s presale is in Stage 1, The Project Trinity Boom, Phase 3. The token price sits at $0.00001908. More than $120,000 has already been raised, with over 400 holders onboard. Early investors at Stage 1C locked in 231% ROI. From today’s price to its confirmed listing at $0.00527, the possible ROI stands at 27,527%. A $1,000 allocation right now translates to 52.41 million $BZIL tokens. Within a day, the presale price is programmed to surge by 34.95%, climbing from $0.00001908 to $0.00002575. This is not speculation; it is written into the presale’s progressive engine. Each $100K milestone or 48-hour cycle ensures the price rises. This structure is why analysts classify BullZilla as the top 100x crypto presale in 2025. BullZilla also introduces the HODL Furnace, a staking mechanism with up to…
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.66+3.09%
Boom
BOOM$0.00974-2.79%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09437-3.76%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 09:51
शेयर करें
A New Era For Crypto Mining?

A New Era For Crypto Mining?

The post A New Era For Crypto Mining? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. American Bitcoin’s Astonishing Nasdaq Surge: A New Era For Crypto Mining? Skip to content Home Crypto News American Bitcoin’s Astonishing Nasdaq Surge: A New Era for Crypto Mining? Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/american-bitcoin-nasdaq-surge-2/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016242-5.09%
ERA
ERA$0.7006+0.95%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 09:50
शेयर करें
An address containing 479 BTC was activated after being dormant for 12.8 years.

An address containing 479 BTC was activated after being dormant for 12.8 years.

PANews reported on September 4 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, an address that had been dormant for 12.8 years had just been activated, containing 479 BTC (worth US$53.68 million).
Bitcoin
BTC$111,178.98+1.07%
शेयर करें
PANews2025/09/04 09:47
शेयर करें
Solana Price Gains 5%: Here’s What Long-Term Charts Say

Solana Price Gains 5%: Here’s What Long-Term Charts Say

The post Solana Price Gains 5%: Here’s What Long-Term Charts Say appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Solana price rose 5% to $211, but short-term signals show weak momentum and profit-taking. Exchange inflows and $472 million in long leverage raise the risk of a drop to $195–200. A golden cross on SOL/BTC points to a possible long-term rally toward $226, $247, and $300. Solana price traded near $211 after rising almost 5% during last 24 hours. Monthly gains were about 6.1%, while year-to-date growth stood at 65.5%. At first, this looks like strength. But Solana often fails to hold rallies. Profit-taking and heavy bets in derivatives have stopped many up moves before. This rebound may not be different. Signals from charts and flows show weakness in the short term, even as long-term charts still give hope. Short-Term Solana Price Outlook at Risk From Weak Momentum Between August 14 and August 28, Solana price made a higher high. But the RSI, which tracks strength, made a lower high at the same time. This is called a bearish divergence. In simple words, price went up, but buying power went down. This kind of bearish divergence often underlines waning buyer strength. Solana Price Action | Source: TradingView The next set of metrics confirms the outlook. Solana Money Flow Indicators | Source: TradingView The Money Flow Index (MFI) also failed to reach levels from August 13, when Solana peaked near $209. That shows weaker buying than before. The Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) stayed below zero, too. That means real money flowing into Solana stayed low, even while the Solana price climbed. Together, these signals show that the rebound may not last. If selling grows, the price could fall back to $195–200, a drop of about 5–7%. Profit-Taking on Solana Price and Exchange Flows Add to Selling Profit booking has been a key theme for Solana. Glassnode data shared by…
NEAR
NEAR$2.411+0.37%
Solana
SOL$205.34-0.43%
RealLink
REAL$0.06051+1.69%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 09:45
शेयर करें
BullZilla’s Top 100x Crypto Presale in 2025 Powers Ahead While SPX6900 and Solana Build Momentum

BullZilla’s Top 100x Crypto Presale in 2025 Powers Ahead While SPX6900 and Solana Build Momentum

Every crypto cycle brings fresh contenders, and 2025 is already proving to be different. While Bitcoin and Ethereum maintain dominance, […] The post BullZilla’s Top 100x Crypto Presale in 2025 Powers Ahead While SPX6900 and Solana Build Momentum appeared first on Coindoo.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
शेयर करें
Coindoo2025/09/04 09:45
शेयर करें
U.S. Bank Resumes Bitcoin (BTC) Custody Services, Adds Support for ETFs

U.S. Bank Resumes Bitcoin (BTC) Custody Services, Adds Support for ETFs

The post U.S. Bank Resumes Bitcoin (BTC) Custody Services, Adds Support for ETFs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. Bank said it restarted cryptocurrency custody offerings for institutional investment managers, broadening the service to include bitcoin BTC$111,938.63 exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The program, first rolled out in 2021 and put on hold in 2022, is available on an early access basis through U.S. Bank’s Global Fund Services division, the bank said Wednesday. Custody operations will be supported by NYDIG, which is acting as the bank’s sub-custodian for bitcoin. Stephen Philipson, vice chair of U.S. Bank Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking, said the move was prompted by renewed regulatory clarity. “We’re proud that we were one of the first banks to offer cryptocurrency custody for fund and institutional custody clients back in 2021, and we’re excited to resume the service this year,” he said in the release. NYDIG CEO Tejas Shah framed the partnership as a way to bring institutional-grade safeguards to bitcoin access. “Together, we can bridge the gap between traditional finance and the modern economy,” he said. U.S. Bank had over $11.7 trillion in assets under custody and administration as of June 30. Its services span ETFs, fund custody, fund administration, corporate trust and wealth management. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/03/u-s-bank-resumes-bitcoin-custody-services-adds-support-for-etfs
Bitcoin
BTC$111,178.98+1.07%
Vice
VICE$0.02135+13.14%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004845-2.69%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 09:43
शेयर करें
River says its clients reinvest an average of 22% of their profits in Bitcoin

River says its clients reinvest an average of 22% of their profits in Bitcoin

PANews reported on September 4th that, according to Cointelegraph, Bitcoin financial services company River said its corporate clients are reinvesting an average of 22% of their profits in Bitcoin, indicating growing grassroots adoption of the cryptocurrency. River research analyst Sam Baker stated in a report released Wednesday that among River's client base, real estate companies are the largest adopters, with nearly 15% reinvesting in Bitcoin. Clients in the hotel, financial, and software industries allocate 8% to 10% of their profits to Bitcoin, and even fitness studios are adopting the cryptocurrency. Baker stated that these businesses had purchased 84,000 Bitcoins by 2025, representing approximately a quarter of total institutional and corporate reserves. He believes that small businesses are more likely to adopt Bitcoin due to fewer barriers, while large companies tend to follow convention and avoid controversy, resulting in fewer holders of the cryptocurrency in the S&P 500. River also found that over 40% of companies invest 1% to 10% of their profits in Bitcoin.
RealLink
REAL$0.06051+1.69%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09437-3.76%
शेयर करें
PANews2025/09/04 09:42
शेयर करें
UFC 322 Co-Main Event Opening Betting Odds: Shevchenko Vs. Weili

UFC 322 Co-Main Event Opening Betting Odds: Shevchenko Vs. Weili

The post UFC 322 Co-Main Event Opening Betting Odds: Shevchenko Vs. Weili appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MONTREAL, QUEBEC – MAY 10: Valentina Shevchenko of Kyrgyzstan reacts after her victory against Manon Fiorot of France in the UFC flyweight championship bout during the UFC 315 event at Bell Centre on May 10, 2025 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC) Zuffa LLC UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko looks to make the second defense of her second title reign when she faces former UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili in the co-main event of the UFC 322 pay-per-view fight card. UFC 322 is headlined by another contest between a current champ and a former titleholder who is moving up in weight. In that matchup, recently crowned UFC welterweight champ Jack Della Maddalena looks to stave off the charge of ex-UFC lightweight kingpin Islam Makhachev. We preview the Shevchenko vs. Zhang contest and look at the opening betting odds and line movement for the upcoming UFC 322 title fight. UFC 322 Co-Main Event: Valentina Shevchenko Vs. Zhang Weili Opening Betting Odds And Line Movement When BetOnline announced the opening odds for Shevchenko Vs. Zhang, the former strawweight champ was the -140 betting favorite over Shevchenko, who opened as the +120 underdog. The betting line has shifted for the UFC 322 co-main event. The fight is now a pick ’em, with Shevchenko listed at -105, while Zhang comes in at -115. ForbesUFC 320 Main Event: Magomed Ankalaev Vs. Alex Pereira 2 Opening OddsBy Trent Reinsmith UFC 322 Co-Main Event: Valentina Shevchenko MONTREAL, QUEBEC – MAY 10: Valentina Shevchenko of Kyrgyzstan celebrates after defeating Manon Fiorot of France to retain the women’s flyweight title during UFC 315 at Bell Centre on May 10, 2025 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images) Getty Images Valentina Shevchenko (25-4-1) has been with the UFC since December 2015, when the promotion signed her…
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014497+2.23%
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.00536+27.61%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.4325-3.20%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 09:42
शेयर करें
Bitcoin’s Price Is Flat, but the Hash Rate Just Hit a Record High

Bitcoin’s Price Is Flat, but the Hash Rate Just Hit a Record High

The post Bitcoin’s Price Is Flat, but the Hash Rate Just Hit a Record High appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Bitcoin’s single-day hash rate—a measurement of computing power—hit an all-time high of 1.279 on Tuesday. The hash rate also reached a moving average record for seven days. Miners, who work to secure Bitcoin’s network, have faced various challenges. Bitcoin‘s single-day hash rate on Tuesday hit a new high of 1.279 zettahash per second (ZH/s), according to mining data platform CoinWarz, even as the price of the asset remained roughly flat over the past 24 hours.  The hash rate also reached a moving average high for seven days, surpassing 1 ZH/s for the period.  The increases come, despite miners ongoing struggles with rising energy costs and lower rewards. After last year’s halving, the payoff for miners has fallen to 3.125 bitcoin, down from 6.250 previously.  Miners typically rely on the price of Bitcoin to go up to cover costs but continued volatility for the asset has spurred some large miners to branch into high-powered computing.  ﻿ Hash rate is the measurement of all the computing power on the leading cryptocurrency’s network.  Hash computations—or hashing—is the process of turning data into a fixed-length string of characters. It’s needed to do things on the Bitcoin network, like creating private keys so users can make transactions.  1 ZH/s means that per second, the computers securing the Bitcoin network are doing one sextillion (1,000,000,000,000,000,000,000) hashes every second—an absurdly large number.  Bitcoin, other than being a digital coin, is a payment network with operations processing transactions scattered worldwide.  The operations processing transactions—known as miners—race to solve puzzles and are rewarded for doing so. In order to take part, they must use huge amounts of computing power.  A high hash rate is important because it means more computing power is being used to keep the cryptocurrency’s network secure. And the more computing power used, the…
Moonveil
MORE$0.09437-3.76%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016242-5.09%
Wink
LIKE$0.011166+2.08%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 09:41
शेयर करें
Exclusive SynFutures KBW Workshop Unveils Future DeFi Innovations at Korea Blockchain Week 2025

Exclusive SynFutures KBW Workshop Unveils Future DeFi Innovations at Korea Blockchain Week 2025

BitcoinWorld Exclusive SynFutures KBW Workshop Unveils Future DeFi Innovations at Korea Blockchain Week 2025 Get ready, DeFi enthusiasts! SynFutures is bringing an unmissable series of events to Korea Blockchain Week (KBW) 2025. At the heart of it all is the highly anticipated SynFutures KBW workshop, a prime opportunity for innovation and connection within the decentralized finance landscape. This is your chance to be at the forefront of what’s next. What Awaits at the Exclusive SynFutures KBW Workshop? Mark your calendars for September 22, 2025, from 2:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. UTC. SynFutures, a leading decentralized perpetual futures exchange, is hosting its Builder Brunch Workshop. This isn’t just any gathering; it’s a dedicated space for project founders, DeFi builders, and ecosystem partners to connect and collaborate. Imagine the synergy! The workshop offers unparalleled networking opportunities. You can engage directly with industry leaders, share ideas, and forge partnerships that could shape the future of decentralized finance. It’s a chance to move your projects forward and gain valuable insights from the community. Furthermore, this event fosters a collaborative environment crucial for DeFi’s growth. Beyond the Brunch: The SynFutures VIP Opening Party Experience The excitement doesn’t stop with the workshop. On September 23, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. UTC, SynFutures will host a VIP opening party. This exclusive event promises a dynamic atmosphere with compelling project presentations, further networking sessions, and even exciting prize drawings. It’s the perfect way to cap off the initial days of KBW 2025. Attendees at the VIP party will gain deeper insights into emerging projects and technologies. The presentations offer a sneak peek into what’s next in DeFi, while the networking continues in a more celebratory setting. Who knows, you might even walk away with a fantastic prize! This party is an excellent complement to the focused discussions of the SynFutures KBW workshop. Who’s Powering These Incredible SynFutures KBW Events? SynFutures is not alone in making these events a success. A strong lineup of partners is supporting both the Builder Brunch Workshop and the VIP opening party. These collaborations highlight the community-driven spirit of the blockchain space, emphasizing collective progress. Key partners include renowned names like TokenPost, INF, Tiger Research, Xangle, Burrito Wallet, BeInCrypto, Traders Guild, and Bitcoin World. Their involvement underscores the significance of these gatherings for the broader crypto ecosystem. This collective effort ensures a rich and diverse experience for all participants, fostering valuable connections. Why is the SynFutures KBW Workshop a Must-Attend for Builders? If you’re a DeFi builder or a project founder, attending the SynFutures KBW workshop and its accompanying VIP party is a strategic move. Korea Blockchain Week 2025, running from September 22 to 28 in Seoul, is already a major calendar event. SynFutures’ offerings within it elevate the experience significantly. These events provide a unique platform for learning, collaboration, and visibility. You can showcase your innovations, receive feedback, and connect with potential investors or collaborators. It’s about being at the forefront of DeFi development and making your mark in the industry. Don’t miss this crucial opportunity to advance your project and network with the best. The upcoming SynFutures KBW workshop and VIP party at Korea Blockchain Week 2025 represent a pivotal moment for the decentralized finance community. By fostering collaboration and providing a stage for innovation, SynFutures is helping to shape the future of perpetual futures and beyond. Be there to witness and contribute to the next wave of DeFi breakthroughs! Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is the SynFutures KBW workshop?The SynFutures KBW workshop is a Builder Brunch event hosted by SynFutures during Korea Blockchain Week 2025, designed for networking and collaboration among DeFi founders, builders, and partners. When and where will the SynFutures Builder Brunch take place?The Builder Brunch Workshop is scheduled for September 22, 2025, from 2:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. UTC, as part of Korea Blockchain Week 2025 in Seoul. What can attendees expect at the VIP opening party?The VIP opening party, held on September 23, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. UTC, will feature project presentations, additional networking opportunities, and exciting prize drawings. Who are the key partners for these SynFutures events?Partners supporting the events include TokenPost, INF, Tiger Research, Xangle, Burrito Wallet, BeInCrypto, Traders Guild, and Bitcoin World. Why is attending these events important for DeFi builders?These events offer unique opportunities for builders to network with industry leaders, showcase projects, gain insights, and forge crucial partnerships, making the SynFutures KBW workshop a vital platform for advancing in the DeFi space. Did you find this article insightful? Help spread the word about these exciting SynFutures events at KBW 2025! Share this article on your social media platforms and let your network know about the incredible opportunities awaiting DeFi builders and enthusiasts. To learn more about the latest explore our article on key developments shaping DeFi innovation and blockchain events. This post Exclusive SynFutures KBW Workshop Unveils Future DeFi Innovations at Korea Blockchain Week 2025 first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
LETSTOP
STOP$0.165+6.02%
MemeCore
M$1.68718+22.07%
Threshold
T$0.01591+0.82%
शेयर करें
Coinstats2025/09/04 09:40
शेयर करें

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अधिक

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

Yunfeng Financial: Appoints Mr. Liang Xinjun as Independent Non-Executive Director

U.S. Treasury yields fall ahead of non-farm payrolls report