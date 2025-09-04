2025-09-05 Friday

क्रिप्टो न्यूज़

SEC And CFTC’s New Joint Crypto Initiative–What You Need To Know

On Tuesday, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) issued a significant joint statement that clarifies the regulatory landscape for spot crypto products.  Spot Crypto Trading Regulations The statement stems from a collaborative initiative between the SEC’s Division of Trading and Markets and the CFTC’s Divisions of Market […]
2025/09/04
Missed the 2,900% ROI? BlockDAG’s Deployment Event Could Be Your Next Big Opportunity!

BlockDAG isn’t just another presale story; it’s moving into a new phase of visibility and growth. At its BDAG Deployment […] The post Missed the 2,900% ROI? BlockDAG’s Deployment Event Could Be Your Next Big Opportunity! appeared first on Coindoo.
2025/09/04
BTC Whales Add $3B to Ethereum — Analysts Say ETH Rally to $6K Is Building

The institutional demand for Ethereum ETFs has pushed Bitcoin whales to shift capital into ETH. The moves, which continue to draw market attention, come as Bitcoin struggles to keep its price as the bearish market condition worsens. In a noted transfer, a Bitcoin whale shifted more than $3 billion in funds from Bitcoin into Ethereum. […] Continue Reading: BTC Whales Add $3B to Ethereum — Analysts Say ETH Rally to $6K Is Building
2025/09/04
Massive Gains Caught Early: Here Are the Next Altcoins to Explode in 2025!

Trying to figure out the next altcoin to explode isn’t just about hype; it’s about finding projects with real momentum, strong fundamentals, and a growing user base. With Q4 2025 on the horizon, a handful of crypto names are separating themselves from the pack. Whether it’s high-speed Layer 1s, enterprise utility, or mobile-first mining, these coins aren’t just ticking boxes; they’re rewriting the playbook. This list highlights four standout projects making waves for all the right reasons. From massive presale raises to cross-chain innovations and real-world partnerships, these altcoins are proving they’re built for more than a short-term rally. Here’s why BlockDAG (BDAG), ADA, VET, and SEI deserve a closer look this August. BlockDAG: $395M Raised and Prepping for Major Deployment Event Forget choosing between Solana’s TPS and Ethereum’s flexibility; BlockDAG is doing both and more. This new-age Layer 1 is pushing boundaries with its dual-consensus setup: Proof-of-Work for rock-solid security and Proof-of-Engagement to bring mobile users into the fold. The result? A blazing-fast chain that clocks 2,000–15,000 TPS, supports smart contracts, and fuels a new wave of dApps. On the community side, BlockDAG is ready to host a major Deployment Event in Singapore. After withdrawing from Token2049 due to local restrictions on presale promotions, the team opted to launch its own flagship event. Additionally, BlockDAG has introduced a new special presale price of $0.0013 per BDAG until October 1. This rate will remain in effect for the final 30 days leading up to deployment. BlockDAG has already amassed $395M in its presale, and this cutback is a huge discount on the $0.03 batch 30 price.  On top of that, 3 million users are actively mining on the X1 mobile app, while BlockDAG is preparing for 20 exchange listings and rolling out partnerships with big names like Inter Milan, Seattle Orcas, and UFC champ Alex Pereira. With this level of traction, it’s not just another presale; it’s the next altcoin to explode. Cardano: The Academic Chain Levels Up ADA might’ve stayed quiet through the summer heat, but it’s ramping up again. August brought renewed excitement around Hydra, Cardano’s L2 scaling solution that aims to handle instant payments and low-cost microtransactions. Add to that the privacy-focused Midnight sidechain, which is attracting developers thanks to its use of zero-knowledge proofs and compliance-friendly tech. While Cardano’s careful, research-heavy style has annoyed impatient traders in the past, its slow-and-steady approach might be paying off now. In an era focused on regulation and security, Cardano’s long-term strategy looks increasingly attractive.  At $0.43 in August 2025, ADA is still far from its all-time highs, which leaves the door wide open for a strong move, especially if activity surges post-Hydra launch. With $11 billion in market cap and one of the most loyal communities in crypto, ADA is lining up as the next altcoin to explode for those betting on fundamentals, not FOMO. VeChain: Business-Grade Blockchain in Action VeChain keeps proving that real-world use cases still matter in crypto. Best known for tackling supply chain inefficiencies, VET has had a solid Q3 thanks to new partnerships, particularly in logistics and food verification. In August 2025, VeChain sealed a pilot program with a leading European freight company that’ll integrate its blockchain into 2,000+ trucks, with more phases planned for later this year. The price has climbed nearly 20% in the past month, trading at $0.031. That’s still well below its peak, making it attractive for those hunting for value. But it’s not just about the charts, VET isn’t chasing short-term hype.  It’s plugging into businesses needing sustainability reporting, carbon data, and transparent product tracking. For anyone searching for the next altcoin to explode with long-term relevance and real-world demand, VeChain deserves a spot on the shortlist. Sei: Where DeFi Hits Hyperdrive SEI isn’t trying to be another all-purpose chain; it’s locked in on one mission: speeding up trading. Designed specifically for DeFi, SEI upgraded its native order-matching engine in August 2025, now offering sub-second finality for DEXs. That makes it a go-to pick for builders working on derivatives, games, and high-frequency DeFi apps. What’s really got the market watching SEI is its total value locked, TVL has doubled in six weeks, showing strong momentum in user and developer activity. Trading around $0.26, SEI is climbing steadily as more apps launch and liquidity incentives roll out. SEI’s not slowing down, either. It’s bridging with big chains like Arbitrum and Osmosis, unlocking more flexibility for cross-chain asset flows. With a tight focus on speed, integration, and trading utility, SEI stands out as one of the next altcoins to explode in the coming months. Final Words The next big winners in crypto won’t be chosen by hype; they’ll be backed by substance, strategy, and user demand. BlockDAG is charging ahead with a powerful hybrid model, over $395 million raised, and 3 million mobile miners already on board.  Cardano is stepping up with long-awaited tech upgrades like Hydra and Midnight. VeChain is locking in real adoption with enterprise clients, while Sei is rapidly becoming the go-to chain for fast DeFi execution. Each of these names brings something bold and unique to the table. For those watching the space closely, these aren’t just coins; they’re the next altcoins to explode in 2025 and beyond. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.The post Massive Gains Caught Early: Here Are the Next Altcoins to Explode in 2025! appeared first on 36Crypto.
2025/09/04
XRP Price Prediction For Today, September 4

XRP price is holding around $2.85 as we move into September 4. The token hasn’t made any big moves yet, but it’s sitting right in the middle of its range.  After that sharp rally to $3.66 in late August, XRP has been cooling off, and now traders are watching closely to see if $2.80 can
2025/09/04
Trump Sons’ Crypto Bet Pays Off As American Bitcoin Stock Doubles, Adding $1.5B to Their Wealth

A Bitcoin mining company tied to President Donald Trump through two of his sons surged in its stock market debut on Wednesday, boosting their paper wealth by more than $1.5b. Shares of American Bitcoin, co-founded by Eric Trump and backed by Donald Trump Jr, jumped as much as 110% in early trading before pulling back. The stock closed up 14% following its all-stock merger with Nasdaq-listed Gryphon Digital Mining, giving the company a market value of about $7.7 billion. At the peak price of $14.52, the brothers’ combined stake was briefly worth $2.6b. By the close at $8.04, their holding was valued at around $1.5b, based on 908.6m shares outstanding, according to the company’s latest filing. ‘Everybody Wants Bitcoin,’ Eric Trump Tells Asia Audience Eric Trump, who described American Bitcoin as an attempt to create “the greatest Bitcoin company on Earth,” said the venture would mine and hold the cryptocurrency. At the recent Bitcoin 2025 Asia conference in Hong Kong, he predicted that Bitcoin would eventually reach $1m. “Everybody wants Bitcoin. Everybody is buying Bitcoin,” he said. “That’s why I’ve always said Bitcoin is going to hit $1 million. There’s no question.” The company operates roughly 6,000 mining computers sourced from China, equipment now subject to import tariffs under his father’s trade policies. Trump Media Raised $2.5B In May To Acquire Bitcoin American Bitcoin has entered into a $2.1b controlled stock offering with investment banks including Cantor Fitzgerald and Mizuho Securities. The proceeds will be used to acquire more Bitcoin and upgrade mining technology. The company was previously known as American Data Centers but rebranded in March through a joint venture with miner Hut 8. Its strategy mirrors that of MicroStrategy, recently renamed Strategy, which pioneered the model of corporate bitcoin accumulation. MicroStrategy’s market value has risen to about $110b on the back of its $71b Bitcoin holdings. The Trump family has rapidly built a sprawling crypto empire. In May, Trump Media &amp; Technology Group raised $2.5 billion to purchase bitcoin. Their ventures also include a non-fungible token trading card series, two memecoins, and the Truth Social Bitcoin ETF. WLFI Trading Debut Further Expands Family’s Crypto Footprint In August, World Liberty Financial, another Trump-linked group, announced plans to spend $1.5b to buy its own token through a publicly listed company. This week, WLFI began trading. At the end of last year, the president disclosed ownership of 15.75b tokens, a stake now valued at about $3.3b. American Bitcoin’s sharp debut adds to the family’s growing exposure across the digital asset industry. Their crypto ventures have drawn criticism from Democratic lawmakers and ethics experts. Even so, investors rushed into the stock on its first day. As a result, it has become one of the most closely watched debuts of the year
2025/09/04
ECB’s Lagarde urges tougher rules on non-EU stablecoins

The post ECB’s Lagarde urges tougher rules on non-EU stablecoins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank (ECB), has called on policymakers to strengthen oversight of stablecoins that fall outside the European Union’s “robust” Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework. EU lawmakers should intervene if an entity covered by the landmark Markets in Crypto-assets regulation (MiCA) works with a non-EU entity to issue stablecoins, Lagarde said Wednesday at the ninth annual European Systemic Risk Board conference.  She said these issuers should be banned from operating in the EU unless there were “robust equivalence regimes” in place in their home markets. She has since argued that these measures, which, she said, introduce a “clear cut off that demonstrates that EU operators are authorized,” should mean that EU investors are not taking on incremental redemption risk and that issuers will be fully reserved by their tokens. “In the event of a run, investors would naturally prefer to redeem in the jurisdiction with the strongest safeguards, which is likely to be the EU, where MiCAR also prohibits redemption fees,” Lagarde said. “But the reserves held in the EU may not be sufficient to meet such concentrated demand.” US stablecoin rules could reshape Europe’s digital currency plans Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies engineered to keep their value, pegging their worth to an underlying asset like the United States dollar or euro. The debate around a digital euro has been ongoing among European Central Bank officials for some time. Still, recent momentum may be driven by the passage of stablecoin legislation overseas, particularly in the U.S. In July, the U.S. Congress approved a law that would provide a regulatory framework for stablecoins, which is likely to help issuers of dollar-pegged tokens. ECB Executive Board member Piero Cipollone warned in April that such policies could have far-reaching implications. “The U.S. government’s policies could potentially result not just in…
2025/09/04
From Wisdom of Crowds to Manipulation Risks

The post From Wisdom of Crowds to Manipulation Risks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Prediction markets are rising strongly, from the hundreds of millions of dollars raised by Kalshi and Polymarket to their growing applications across crypto and traditional finance.  Considered a new asset class, prediction markets promise to change how people consume information — instead of reading headlines, they will look at odds to assess probabilities. Behind this enormous potential, however, lie the risks of regulation, manipulation, and herd behavior, forcing investors to remain cautious in the face of this “data wave.” When Prediction Markets Become “An Asset Class” Prediction markets are emerging as forecasting tools and a new asset class within the crypto ecosystem. Platforms and venture funds are beginning to bet on commoditizing information and probabilities. Sponsored Sponsored This has triggered a “prediction market war,” with massive fundraising rounds, backing from top venture capital firms, and expansion into new use cases — all fueling competition. It shows how the market is shifting from “news” to “odds” as a source of value. Comparison between Polymarket & Kalshi platforms. Source: Delphi Digital Investors increasingly view prediction markets as a strategic asset class, not just entertainment or research products. While this competition accelerates innovation, it also introduces systemic risks if the business models are not yet sustainable. Many community members call this the “next big wave” of the current cycle. They argue that the next generation of users won’t read headlines anymore but will “check the odds.” In theory, prediction markets work well because they aggregate scattered information from many participants and turn it into a number representing collective wisdom — sometimes even more accurate than expert forecasts. This explains why protocols and projects focused on prediction highlight the “wisdom of crowds” advantage in pricing event probabilities. On the other hand, this advantage only materializes when the market has enough liquidity, transparency, and protection…
2025/09/04
Coinbase Wallet Shows Massive XRP Cuts, What’s Going On?

The post Coinbase Wallet Shows Massive XRP Cuts, What’s Going On? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase Wallet Shows Massive XRP Cuts, What’s Going On? | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/coinbase-massive-xrp-cuts/
2025/09/04
TON Strategy Unveils Bold Rebranding and $250M Share Buyback

BitcoinWorld TON Strategy Unveils Bold Rebranding and $250M Share Buyback Exciting news is rippling through the cryptocurrency and investment world! Verve Technology, a prominent Nasdaq-listed strategic investor, is undergoing a significant transformation. The company has officially announced its rebranding to TON Strategy, signaling a clear and focused direction towards The Open Network (TON) ecosystem. This pivotal shift also comes with an ambitious plan to buy back $250 million of its own shares, underscoring a strong commitment to shareholder value and its renewed strategic focus. What Does This Rebrand to TON Strategy Signify for Investors? The decision to rebrand from Verve Technology to TON Strategy is more than just a name change; it’s a strategic declaration. This move highlights the company’s deepened commitment to The Open Network, positioning itself as a dedicated player in the TON ecosystem. Along with the new identity, investors will see a change in the company’s stock ticker from VERB to TONX, making it easier to identify the company’s primary investment focus. This rebranding: Clarifies Focus: Directly communicates the company’s core investment strategy. Aligns Brand with Vision: Ensures the corporate identity reflects its operational priorities. Signals Commitment: Demonstrates a long-term dedication to the growth and development of TON. For current and prospective investors, this change provides a transparent view into where the company sees its future growth. It emphasizes a strategic pivot, aiming to leverage the potential of the TON blockchain. The Power of the $250 Million Share Buyback: Boosting Shareholder Value Alongside the exciting rebrand, TON Strategy‘s board of directors has approved a substantial $250 million share buyback program. A share buyback, or share repurchase, is a corporate action where a company buys back its own shares from the open market. This action typically reduces the number of outstanding shares, which can: Increase Earnings Per Share (EPS): With fewer shares, the company’s profit is divided among a smaller pool. Boost Share Price: Reduced supply can lead to increased demand and, consequently, a higher share price. Signal Confidence: A buyback often indicates that management believes the company’s stock is undervalued. Interestingly, TON Strategy has outlined a unique approach: if its share price trades above net asset value following the buyback, it may issue new shares. These newly issued shares would then fund additional purchases of TON, creating a dynamic feedback loop between its stock performance and its core investment in The Open Network. This mechanism showcases a forward-thinking approach to capital allocation. Why the Focus on TON? Understanding TON Strategy‘s Vision The Open Network (TON) is a decentralized blockchain project originally initiated by Telegram. It boasts impressive scalability, speed, and a growing ecosystem of applications and services, including TON Wallets, decentralized exchanges, and gaming platforms. TON Strategy‘s intensified focus on TON is a testament to the network’s potential to become a significant player in the broader blockchain landscape. This strategic investment is driven by several factors: Scalability: TON’s architecture is designed for high transaction throughput, crucial for mass adoption. Ecosystem Growth: A rapidly expanding community and developer base are building innovative solutions on TON. Market Opportunity: The potential for TON to capture a significant share of the decentralized finance (DeFi) and Web3 markets is substantial. By aligning its entire brand and investment strategy with TON, the company aims to capitalize on this emerging opportunity, positioning itself at the forefront of this promising blockchain technology. This bold move reflects a calculated risk with potentially high rewards. A Bold New Chapter for TON Strategy The transformation of Verve Technology into TON Strategy, coupled with a substantial share buyback, marks a truly exciting new chapter. This strategic pivot underscores a strong belief in The Open Network’s future and a clear commitment to enhancing shareholder value. As TON Strategy embarks on this journey, the cryptocurrency community and investors will be keenly watching how this focused approach translates into growth and innovation within the TON ecosystem. This bold step is poised to make TON Strategy a key entity to observe in the evolving digital asset space, demonstrating how traditional investors are increasingly embracing the potential of decentralized technologies. The future looks promising for this newly focused entity. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is the main reason for Verve Technology’s rebrand to TON Strategy? A1: The rebrand to TON Strategy is a strategic move to clearly align the company’s identity and investment focus with The Open Network (TON) ecosystem, signaling a deepened commitment to this blockchain technology. Q2: What will be the new stock ticker for TON Strategy? A2: Following the name change, the company’s stock ticker will switch from VERB to TONX. Q3: How does the $250 million share buyback benefit shareholders? A3: The share buyback program aims to reduce the number of outstanding shares, which can increase earnings per share, boost the share price, and signal management’s confidence in the company’s valuation and future prospects. Q4: What is The Open Network (TON)? A4: TON is a decentralized blockchain project known for its scalability and speed, with a growing ecosystem of applications and services. It was originally initiated by Telegram. Q5: Will TON Strategy issue new shares in the future? A5: Yes, the company stated that if its share price trades above net asset value following the buyback, it may issue new shares to fund additional purchases of TON, creating a strategic investment loop. Found this insight into TON Strategy‘s rebranding and share buyback valuable? Share this article with your network and join the conversation about the future of blockchain investment! Your support helps us deliver more timely and expert analysis. To learn more about the latest cryptocurrency market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping cryptocurrency institutional adoption. This post TON Strategy Unveils Bold Rebranding and $250M Share Buyback first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
2025/09/04
