XRP and Bitcoin Price Breakout Looms — Solana and PEPE Join TRON in ETF Momentum Speculation
Coinstats
2025/09/04 10:15
Trump Family's Stake Swells To $1.46 Billion As American Bitcoin Makes Stock Market Debut
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining firm American Bitcoin Corp.read more
Coinstats
2025/09/04 10:14
Bank of England: Systemic stablecoins can hold “some” government bonds
PANews reported on September 4th, according to Ledger Insights, that Bank of England Deputy Governor Sarah Breeden addressed the topic of stablecoins in a speech. When the Bank of England outlined its stablecoin plans in 2023, the framework outlined was deemed unattractive to large or systemically important stablecoin issuers. The good news was that these issuers could hold reserves at the central bank, a move considered desirable by many. The bad news was that these reserves would not earn interest, undermining the current dominant business model. Breeden, who had previously hinted at relaxing this stance, clarified today that systemically important stablecoin issuers would be able to hold "a portion" of their backing assets in high-quality, liquid assets such as short-term government bonds. She also noted that while the initial planning for stablecoins focused on retail use cases, this has changed. Both stablecoins and tokenized deposits will now be used for the settlement of tokenized securities as part of the UK Digital Securities Sandbox. This is a relatively recent development, as stablecoins were not originally covered by the sandbox.
PANews
2025/09/04 10:13
Corporate Bitcoin Investment Rises as Real Estate Leads Adoption
Coinstats
2025/09/04 10:12
CARDS Token Soars as Traders Flock to Tokenized Pokémon Card Platform
The post CARDS Token Soars as Traders Flock to Tokenized Pokémon Card Platform appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The token has rallied more than 1000% in two days as users swarmed the platform’s Pokémon card gacha machine. With the physical trading card market at all-time highs, crypto natives are piling into CARDS, the token of Collector Crypt. CARDS is up 286% over the last 24 hours, and up more than 10x since yesterday to a $450 million fully diluted valuation. The token initially struggled after its release on Aug. 30, but began to garner attention yesterday after notable investors and traders began to promote the platform. CARDS Chart – CoinGecko Collector Crypt tokenizes the physical Pokémon card market, offering users an open market for card trading, a gacha vending machine, and a buyback mechanism that provides instant liquidity for their cards at a market discount. The platform is similar to NBA Topshot in a way, but instead of NFT cards, it leverages physical Pokémon cards that command value outside of the native marketplace. The gacha vending machine serves as an alternative to physical card pack openings and recycles cards owned by the platform. Collector Crypt’s instant liquidity means any user who pulls a rare card via the gacha machine is not required to wait for a real buyer to purchase the card. The digital trading card game (TCG) craze has quietly been hitting all-time highs, with the first week in August recording more than $10 million in cumulative volume according to Dune Analytics. $9.9 million took place on Collector Crypt, while other marketplaces such as Phygital and Emporium accounted for an additional $240,000. Onchain TCG Volumes – Dune Analytics Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/nfts-and-web3/cards-token-soars-as-traders-flock-to-tokenized-pokemon-card-platform
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 10:11
Billionaire Ray Dalio Explains Why Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies Are Surging
The post Billionaire Ray Dalio Explains Why Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies Are Surging appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ray Dalio, billionaire investor and founder of Bridgewater Associates, said the U.S. economy is at risk of a “debt-induced heart attack” in the next few years. This, he said, could push up gold and cryptocurrency prices. Dalio, stating that his interview with the Financial Times was misrepresented, shared his views in writing on his social media account. Highlighting the US’s excessive debt burden, Dalio stated that current budget projections could create a serious economic shock within the next three years: “The US’s annual interest payments have reached $1 trillion and are rising rapidly. Approximately $9 trillion in debt needs to be rolled over. This situation points to a debt-fueled economic heart attack.” Dalio emphasized that the process resembles the final stages of a classic “great debt cycle.” He said that during this phase, central banks will face two options: either trigger a debt crisis by raising interest rates or finance debt purchases by printing money. The latter, he argued, could weaken the dollar’s reserve currency status by devaluing the currency. “I believe the bad debts of governments using the dollar and other reserve currencies threaten their appeal as reserve currencies and stores of wealth. This is contributing to the rise in the prices of gold and cryptocurrencies,” he said. “Crypto is now an alternative currency with a limited supply, so, all things being equal, if the supply of dollars increases and/or demand decreases, this would make crypto an attractive alternative currency,” he added. Dalio said investors are turning to cryptocurrencies, along with gold, in their search for safe havens. According to the billionaire, digital assets like Bitcoin will appreciate as the dollar’s reserve currency status weakens in the final phase of the debt cycle. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 10:10
Centralized Exchange ETH Holdings Plunge To 2022 Lows
The post Centralized Exchange ETH Holdings Plunge To 2022 Lows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crucial Shift: Centralized Exchange ETH Holdings Plunge To 2022 Lows Skip to content Home Crypto News Crucial Shift: Centralized Exchange ETH Holdings Plunge to 2022 Lows Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/eth-holdings-plunge-impact/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 10:08
Businesses Reinvent Profits: 22% Invested in Bitcoin, Says River
Private firms involved in the cryptocurrency sector are increasingly directing a significant portion of their profits toward Bitcoin (BTC) investments, with recent data indicating that approximately 22% of their earnings are being recycled into Bitcoin purchasing. This trend highlights the ongoing integration of traditional financial strategies within the crypto industry, emphasizing the growing importance of [...]
Crypto Breaking News
2025/09/04 10:05
Bitmine received a total of 80,325 ETH worth $358 million from two institutional platforms in the past hour.
PANews reported on September 4 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Ember, Bitmine (BMNR) received 80,325 ETH (US$358 million) from two institutional business platforms, Galaxy Digital and FalconX, in the past hour. This should be the ETH they purchased this week, and combined with the 1,866,974 ETH they held as of 8/31, they should now have 1,947,299 ETH ($8.69 billion).
PANews
2025/09/04 10:05
BlockDAG Deployment Event Sets $0.0013 Presale Price After Raising $395M
The post BlockDAG Deployment Event Sets $0.0013 Presale Price After Raising $395M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News BlockDAG’s Deployment Event introduces a fair $0.0013 presale price, $395M raised, 25.7B coins sold, and 2,900% ROI for early buyers. BlockDAG isn’t just another presale story; it’s moving into a new phase of visibility and growth. At its BDAG Deployment Event, the project introduced a flat $0.0013 presale price, replacing bonus tiers to ensure fairness and transparency for every buyer. While most platforms rely only on hype, BlockDAG is charging in with purpose. The shift to standardized pricing means new participants can enter with clarity, tapping into the same momentum that defined BlockDAG’s explosive rise. This isn’t a random move, it reflects BlockDAG’s ongoing approach: reward early participation while building long-term trust. New Buyers Still Gain Early buyers who entered BlockDAG at $0.001 in Batch 1 are now enjoying 2,900% gains. With pricing now set at $0.0013, following the Deployment Event, the presale remains accessible while maintaining strong growth potential. With 25.7 billion coins already sold and $395 million raised, the scale of the project now rivals and surpasses major presales like Polkadot and Filecoin. The model doesn’t dilute value; it widens participation while preserving upside potential. Rather than shifting the playing field, the update ensures broader entry and long-term stability. The market is clearly responding, and with the $0.05 launch price ahead, there’s still plenty of room for gains. The X1 miner app, now with 3 million users, adds another layer of real-time engagement. BlockDAG’s blend of scalability and community strategy sets it apart as more than a presale; it’s a project already showing signs of its future. And BlockDAG’s setup ensures that it won’t just be noticed, it’ll be remembered. Ecosystem Expansion Powers Future Growth What makes the Deployment Event so pivotal is that it brings BlockDAG’s origin story full circle. Those who entered in Batch…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 10:03
