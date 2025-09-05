2025-09-05 Friday

क्रिप्टो न्यूज़

BCP buys an on-chain coffee: the internal token “GIFT” on Polygon debuts in a risk-free pilot

At Banco de Crédito del Perú (BCP), an employee paid for a coffee in the cafeteria using an internal token, GIFT, issued on Polygon.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01266+4.19%
PAID Network
PAID$0.0204+0.99%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00014243-14.99%
The Cryptonomist2025/09/05 17:53
Saylor’s Strategy Ready to Join S&P 500: Bitcoin Rally Pushes $HYPER Past $14M

Has Michael Saylor accumulated a digital pile of Bitcoins big enough to join the S&P 500? As it so happens, he actually has. But whether or not Strategy Inc. (formerly MicroStrategy) will join the prestigious list of Wall Street companies remains to be seen. Regardless, with eye-popping earnings and a Bitcoin-centric balance sheet, the company’s […]
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.29171+0.59%
READY
READY$0.003353-0.91%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001891+3.73%
Bitcoinist2025/09/05 17:53
XRP, SHIBA INU, CARDANO, and PEPETO

The post XRP, SHIBA INU, CARDANO, and PEPETO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Looking for the best crypto to invest in right now? Begin with projects that blend real utility with clear demand. XRP looks cleaner after recent legal updates and stays focused on payments. Shiba Inu still mobilizes a massive community and runs a live Layer 2 that people can use today. Cardano advances on a research first roadmap aimed at scale and security. Pepeto adds early stage upside with public audits, working tools, and a mainnet build. In this guide, we compare them side by side to find the best crypto to invest in, and one of these names may not be the one you expect. Shiba Inu for investors, active network and real users Shiba Inu’s ecosystem remains busy, which matters if you are weighing the best crypto to invest in. Shibarium, the project’s Layer 2, is live with an official explorer, and the wider stack includes ShibaSwap, NFTs, and DeFi features that people can use today. SHIB trades near $0.0000124 at the moment, keeping it ranked among the larger meme coins. Because supply is very large, extreme parabolic runs are harder, so most buyers view SHIB as a strong community play rather than a small cap rocket. A two times or even three times move in a strong market phase is possible, but the giant 100x waves usually need peak retail mania. Source: ShibariumScan, Shibarium docs, CoinMarketCap, SHIB  Cardano investment outlook, research led and steady Cardano remains a research first network built on proof of stake, and it is often seen as a steadier pick when people search for the best crypto to invest in. ADA trades around $0.833 today. The Hydra family of protocols is designed to raise throughput and cut costs while keeping strong security, which suits developers and long term holders. Beyond tech, Cardano…
NEAR
NEAR$2.412+0.41%
Waves
WAVES$1.1062+0.02%
RealLink
REAL$0.06058+1.81%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 17:53
Fed’s Anticipated Rate Cut Expected Amid Labor Market Weakness

The post Fed’s Anticipated Rate Cut Expected Amid Labor Market Weakness appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Federal Reserve’s potential rate cut amid weak labor market signals. Anticipated rate cut likely to influence crypto markets. Stablecoin issuers rapidly increase minting amid possible liquidity changes. US labor market anticipation for August reveals a potential rise in unemployment to 4.3%, influencing the Federal Reserve’s imminent decision on interest rate cuts this September. Market anticipates a Federal Reserve interest rate cut, prompting significant stablecoin mints and potential cryptocurrency volatility amid the weak labor forecast. U.S. Labor Data Influences Fed’s Rate Decision Financial markets are on high alert as the likelihood of a Federal Reserve rate cut heightens. The CME FedWatch tool places a 96.6% probability on a rate reduction, suggesting imminent changes for economic policy. Market reactions have been robust, with Tether and Circle minting substantial USDT volumes. This is seen as a preparatory move for potential capital flows in reaction to the anticipated economic measures. Crypto Markets Brace for Federal Policy Changes Did you know? Historically, major Fed rate cuts in 1998 and 2024 led to strong stock market rebounds. Could similar patterns follow a Fed decision this year? Bitcoin’s market landscape exhibits steady movement, with a current standing of $112,169.63, holding a market cap of $2.23 trillion. According to CoinMarketCap, BTC’s market dominance remains strong at 58.03%, with a recent 24-hour volume change highlighting liquidity shifts. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 09:39 UTC on September 5, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Insights from Coincu suggest that impending Fed actions and related economic forecasts might lead to increased digital asset volatility. Historical Fed outcomes often guide trends, hinting at potential resilience or adaptation within crypto markets. DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing. Source: https://coincu.com/markets/fed-rate-cut-market-reactions/
Union
U$0.0109+13.30%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00199111+0.89%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,194.55+1.09%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 17:52
Tether plans move into gold mining investments

Stablecoin issuer Tether is planning to invest in gold mining in what appears to be a further attempt to diversify its business.
Movement
MOVE$0.1157--%
Cryptopolitan2025/09/05 17:50
Best Altcoins to Watch in September 2025

The post Best Altcoins to Watch in September 2025  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With September 2025 coming into play, the altcoin market is again in the spotlight as investors scan the market to pick projects that display both stamina and originality. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is another trending name that is attracting more attention to its DeFi ecosystem and its potential to transform the landscape of decentralized lending and liquidity models.  Phase 6 of the Mutuum Finance presale have now been launched and more than 30 percent of the tokens are already bought up. It has raised more than $15.4 million on the platform, and it has more than 16,040 token holders. In the meantime, old players like XRP are still operating within an evolving environment, which is used as a benchmark when other emerging tokens are assessed. As regulatory changes, market sentiment, and new partnerships continue to define the market this month, these altcoins are creating the groundwork of a breakthrough chapter in the larger cryptocurrency market. XRP Price Analysis: Trading at a Crossroads As the Price Waits to See the $3 Mark XRP is at present selling at $2.82, within a narrow zone between critical support at $2.70-2.78 and resistance at $2.84-$2.92. Analysts observe that once XRP clears above $3.33, it may be the beginning of a major upswing, perhaps to a high of $5.85, or even higher in the long-term bull case. On the other hand, inability to maintain the existing support may pave the way to a counter measure of up to $1.64. With this equilibrium of breakout and brace, investor interest is also slowly changing to emerging DeFi platforms like Mutuum Finance.   Presale Stage 6 Milestone Mutuum Finance still has the presale in process and is on the sixth phase where tokens are being sold at a price of $0.0035. Since the project reports over 16,040 token holders…
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04038+12.35%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09442-3.71%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005629+0.35%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 17:50
Bitcoin Hyper Presale Tops $14M After Massive Investor Surge

The post Bitcoin Hyper Presale Tops $14M After Massive Investor Surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Hyper’s ($HYPER) presale clears $14M following a surge in investors. The presale is set to become one of the fastest-growing presales of 2025, with a staking pool of over 670M tokens. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is Bitcoin’s official Layer 2 upgrade, which promises to lift Bitcoin’s performance limitation, currently capped at 7 transactions per second (TPS). The goal is to allow for faster transactions with confirmation times of seconds instead of hours. This would eliminate the fee-based priority system, which currently confirms larger transactions with higher fees faster, while smaller ones could take hours. It would also lower on-chain fees dramatically. The recent surge in funds raised comes just as the presale nears its Q4, 2025, target completion. What is Bitcoin’s Problem? Bitcoin’s primary problem is its TPS limitation, ranking 27th on the list of blockchains with the highest TPS. This is abysmal considering that Solana is second on the list with up to 1,000 TPS, and Ethereum is 17th with 20 TPS. But what is TPS and why is it important? Picture a pizzeria with seven workers. These seven workers will deliver seven pizzas in 20-30 minutes. But order 30 pizzas, and it will take them two hours to complete the order. The same principle applies to the Bitcoin network, which can only process up to seven transactions per second. Order too many pizzas and the network clogs up, increasing confirmation times dramatically and causing congestion and even finality failure. The problem is the Bitcoin network only processes one block every 10 minutes. For this reason, transactions go into a queue, with the blockchain confirming them in order, based on their fees: the ones with the highest fees go through first. Bitcoin Hyper isn’t the only upgrade that targeted this specific issue. The Lightning Network came first, but failed…
Threshold
T$0.0159+0.76%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.29171+0.59%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016243-5.08%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 17:48
U.S. Deficit Soars Past $100 Billion For Fourth Month In 2025

The post U.S. Deficit Soars Past $100 Billion For Fourth Month In 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. President Trump with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell ealier this year. Trump wants the Fed to lower interest rates later this month. Getty Images The U.S. trade deficit soared past $100 billion for the fourth time this year, according to government data released today. It did so behind a confusion-tinged second tidal wave of gold imports from Switzerland and the normal, if slightly sluggish, resumption of holiday imports from China. The release of the U.S. Census Bureau data is squeezed between two important events. It comes just days after an appellate court upheld as unconstitutional the type of tariffs on which President Trump relied in April to announce the trade war with the world and little more than two weeks before the Federal Reserve is to decide whether to lower interest rates for the first time this year. The rationale for Trump relying on the International Emergency Economic Powers Act was the trade deficit itself, even though the United States has run a trade deficit for more than three decades. Although the trade deficit has grown significantly in that time – and is growing at a record pace this year – the ratio between U.S. exports and U.S. imports has remained relatively constant. Trump has asked the Supreme Court to rule on the case quickly. Federal Reserve’s dilemma The Fed is caught between a job market that is showing signs of softening, which would help make the case for lowering rates, and rising inflation, which would argue against. The role of tariffs in inflation is only beginning to appear in available data, along with other signs. As I wrote recently, the value of tariffs in June topped 10% of the value of all imports for the first time in decades, having quadrupled since just January. That 10%, and the uptick…
Union
U$0.0109+13.30%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.333+0.38%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09442-3.71%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 17:47
Justin Sun’s blocked holdings spark WLFI token revival

The post Justin Sun’s blocked holdings spark WLFI token revival appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. World Liberty Financial’s native token staged a comeback after the project blacklisted Tron founder Justin Sun’s token holdings of 595.109 million WLFI tokens. Sun remarked, “As one of the early major investors in World Liberty Financials, I have contributed not only capital but also my trust and support for the future of this project. My goal has always been to grow alongside the team and community, and to jointly build a strong and healthy WLF ecosystem. However, during the course of operations, my tokens were unreasonably frozen.” According to CryptoSlate’s data, WLFI value rose by nearly 4% in the last 24 hours to $0.18754 from an all-time low of $0.1632. The price uptrend added around $500 million to the project’s market capitalization, which stood at $4.6 billion as of press time. CoinGlass data shows that crypto traders speculating on WLFI lost $17 million due to the digital asset’s volatile price swings. Meanwhile, WLFI’s price performance has led to a 50% rise in the token’s open interest volume to $7.2 billion at the time of writing. These developments mark a significant turnaround of fortunes for a digital asset that has lost around 70% of its value since it started trading on Sept. 1. Sun vs WLFI On Sept. 4, the WLFI team blocklisted a wallet address belonging to Sun that held 595.109 million WLFI tokens worth nearly $104 million. According to Onchain Lens, the WLFI team allegedly blocked Sun’s wallet due to allegations that an exchange connected to him had been using customer tokens to suppress the asset’s price. The reports remained unconfirmed as of press time. The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A 5-Day Course On Bagholding, Insider Front-Runs, and Missing Alpha Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. These rumors began after wallets…
SUN
SUN$0.021355-2.14%
WLFI
WLFI$0.1823+9.55%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012101-4.33%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 17:46
VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) Stock: Drops After $812M Q2 Loss Despite 172% EV Sales Surge

TLDRs; VinFast reported an $812M Q2 net loss, even as revenues jumped 91.6% year-on-year to $663M. EV deliveries surged 172% to 35,837 units, with scooters and e-bikes rising 432% to 69,580 units. The company expanded globally, opening showrooms in India, Indonesia, the Philippines, and its first U.S. dealership in California. Stock fell 2.06% to $3.33, [...] The post VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) Stock: Drops After $812M Q2 Loss Despite 172% EV Sales Surge appeared first on CoinCentral.
Union
U$0.0109+13.30%
LayerNet
NET$0.0000954-0.52%
Coincentral2025/09/05 17:45
