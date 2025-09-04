2025-09-05 Friday

DeFi TVL Surges 41% in Q3 to Three-Year High

DeFi TVL Surges 41% in Q3 to Three-Year High

The post DeFi TVL Surges 41% in Q3 to Three-Year High appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum and Solana lead the charge as the broader DeFi ecosystem records strong growth. Decentralized finance (DeFi) total value locked (TVL) has surged 41% so far in the third quarter of 2025, surpassing $160 billion for the first time since May 2022. DeFi TVL Ethereum and Solana, seen as key indicators of DeFi activity, led the growth. Ethereum’s TVL jumped 50% from $54 billion in July to $96.5 billion today, while Solana’s rose about 30%, from $10 billion to $13 billion over the same period, per DeFiLlama. The broader DeFi ecosystem’s growth reflects increased activity in lending, borrowing, and decentralized exchange (DEX) trading. Moreover, there has been renewed investor interest following regulatory clarity from U.S. agencies and optimism about macroeconomic trends. In mid-July, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the digital asset-focused CLARITY Act, the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act, and the stablecoin-focused GENIUS Act. The GENIUS Act was subsequently signed into law by President Donald Trump on July 18. At the protocol level, Aave, the largest DeFi lending protocol with over $41 billion in TVL, has grown nearly 58% since July. Liquid staking platform Lido, ranked second with nearly $39 billion, surged 77% in the same period. EigenLayer, a restaking protocol ranking third with more than $20 billion in TVL, climbed over 66%, fueled by ETH’s recent rally. “The biggest winners are the protocols delivering decentralized products responsibly; Aave, EigenLayer, and Lido have taken the biggest slice, and for good reason – they are established and real,” Mike Maloney, CEO and Founder of Incyt, told The Defiant. ETH reached a new all-time high of $4,904 on Aug. 24 – it’s currently up 82% since the beginning of July. Meanwhile, Bitcoin (BTC) reached an all-time high of $124,128 on Aug. 14, up 18% since July. Doug Colkitt, Initial Contributor to Fogo,…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/04 10:29
Decoding This Exciting Market Shift

Decoding This Exciting Market Shift

The post Decoding This Exciting Market Shift appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoin Season Index Surges To 56: Decoding This Exciting Market Shift Skip to content Home Crypto News Altcoin Season Index Surges to 56: Decoding This Exciting Market Shift Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/altcoin-season-index-climbs/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/04 10:26
A smart trader is swapping his PEPE and PENDLE holdings for ENA and AAVE

A smart trader is swapping his PEPE and PENDLE holdings for ENA and AAVE

PANews reported on September 4 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a smart trader 0x3737 is replacing his PEPE and PENDLE holdings with ENA and AAVE. In the past 16 hours, the trader sold 388.72 billion PEPE (worth approximately US$3.84 million) and 75,413 PENDLE (worth approximately US$355,000), and then purchased 4,831 AAVE (worth approximately US$1.58 million) and 3.09 million ENA (worth approximately US$2.25 million).
PANews 2025/09/04 10:26
Spot Bitcoin ETFs Witness Remarkable $301.2M Inflow Surge for Second Day

Spot Bitcoin ETFs Witness Remarkable $301.2M Inflow Surge for Second Day

BitcoinWorld Spot Bitcoin ETFs Witness Remarkable $301.2M Inflow Surge for Second Day The world of digital assets is buzzing with exciting news as Spot Bitcoin ETFs continue to demonstrate robust investor confidence. In a remarkable display of market strength, these exchange-traded funds have recorded significant net inflows for the second consecutive trading day, signaling a growing appetite for institutional exposure to Bitcoin. What’s Fueling the Latest Spot Bitcoin ETFs Surge? On September 3, U.S. Spot Bitcoin ETFs collectively saw an impressive $301.15 million in net inflows. This figure not only highlights sustained interest but also builds on the momentum from the previous day’s positive performance. It’s a clear indicator that despite market fluctuations, investors are increasingly looking towards regulated vehicles to gain access to the world’s leading cryptocurrency. This consistent influx of capital suggests a maturing market. Investors, both institutional and retail, are finding comfort and convenience in the structure offered by these ETFs. It simplifies the process of investing in Bitcoin without the complexities of direct ownership or managing private keys. Which Spot Bitcoin ETFs Led the Charge? The recent inflows weren’t evenly distributed, with some major players attracting the lion’s share of new capital. Here’s a breakdown of the top performers: BlackRock’s IBIT: This fund led by a significant margin, pulling in a massive $290.46 million. BlackRock’s strong market presence and reputation likely contributed to its impressive performance. Grayscale’s Mini BTC: Securing the second spot, Grayscale’s offering attracted $28.83 million in net inflows. This indicates continued interest in Grayscale’s diversified product range. Fidelity’s FBTC: Fidelity’s Spot Bitcoin ETF also saw positive movement, adding $9.76 million. Fidelity remains a strong contender in the evolving ETF landscape. However, not all funds experienced growth. Ark Invest’s ARKB recorded $27.9 million in outflows, demonstrating the dynamic nature of investor preferences and portfolio rebalancing within the sector. The remaining ETFs reported no significant net inflows or outflows during this period. Why Do Consistent Inflows into Spot Bitcoin ETFs Matter? The sustained positive inflows into Spot Bitcoin ETFs are more than just numbers; they represent several critical aspects for the broader cryptocurrency ecosystem: Mainstream Adoption: These inflows signify growing mainstream acceptance and validation of Bitcoin as a legitimate asset class. Traditional financial institutions are increasingly comfortable offering Bitcoin exposure through regulated products. Market Stability: Consistent demand from ETFs can contribute to greater price stability for Bitcoin. Large institutional purchases can act as a counterbalance to retail market volatility. Liquidity Enhancement: Increased activity in these ETFs enhances market liquidity, making it easier for large investors to enter and exit positions without significantly impacting Bitcoin’s price. Regulatory Confidence: The very existence and success of these regulated products underscore a growing confidence from regulatory bodies, paving the way for further innovation in the digital asset space. This trend suggests a maturing market where digital assets are moving from the fringes to a more central role in global finance. It’s a powerful statement about the long-term potential of Bitcoin. What’s Next for Spot Bitcoin ETFs and the Crypto Market? Looking ahead, the continued performance of Spot Bitcoin ETFs will be a key indicator for the broader cryptocurrency market. While the recent inflows are certainly positive, investors should remain aware of potential challenges: Market Volatility: Bitcoin, like all cryptocurrencies, remains subject to significant price swings. ETF performance can reflect this volatility. Regulatory Changes: Evolving regulatory landscapes could impact the operational framework and investor appeal of these products. Competitive Landscape: As more funds enter the market, competition for investor capital will intensify, potentially leading to fee compression and differentiated offerings. Despite these considerations, the current trajectory points towards a future where institutional participation in digital assets becomes even more entrenched. The accessibility and regulatory oversight offered by Spot Bitcoin ETFs are proving to be powerful catalysts for this evolution. A Compelling Outlook for Digital Assets The recent data from September 3, showing $301.15 million in net inflows for U.S. Spot Bitcoin ETFs, paints a compelling picture of growing investor confidence and market maturity. Funds like BlackRock’s IBIT are leading the charge, demonstrating the significant institutional appetite for regulated Bitcoin exposure. This sustained interest is a strong testament to Bitcoin’s evolving role in the financial world, pushing digital assets further into the mainstream. As these trends continue, the impact on liquidity, stability, and broader adoption of cryptocurrencies will be profound, marking an exciting chapter for the entire ecosystem. Frequently Asked Questions About Spot Bitcoin ETFs Q1: What is a Spot Bitcoin ETF? A Spot Bitcoin ETF is an exchange-traded fund that directly holds Bitcoin. It allows investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements without having to buy, store, or manage the actual cryptocurrency themselves. Q2: Why are these inflows significant? Significant inflows indicate growing institutional and retail investor confidence in Bitcoin as an asset class. They also suggest increasing mainstream adoption and potentially greater market stability and liquidity for Bitcoin. Q3: Which firms are offering Spot Bitcoin ETFs? Currently, major financial institutions like BlackRock, Grayscale, Fidelity, and Ark Invest are among the firms offering Spot Bitcoin ETFs in the U.S. market, with others potentially joining in the future. Q4: How do Spot Bitcoin ETFs differ from Bitcoin futures ETFs? A Spot Bitcoin ETF holds actual Bitcoin, reflecting its direct price. Bitcoin futures ETFs, however, invest in Bitcoin futures contracts, which are agreements to buy or sell Bitcoin at a predetermined price in the future, and their price can sometimes deviate from the spot price of Bitcoin. Q5: Are there any risks associated with investing in Spot Bitcoin ETFs? Yes, like any investment, there are risks. These include market volatility of Bitcoin, potential regulatory changes, and competition within the ETF sector. Investors should conduct thorough research and consider their risk tolerance. Did you find this analysis of Spot Bitcoin ETFs insightful? Share this article with your network on social media to spread awareness about the evolving landscape of digital asset investments. Your shares help inform and engage a wider audience! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post Spot Bitcoin ETFs Witness Remarkable $301.2M Inflow Surge for Second Day first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats 2025/09/04 10:25
US Fed to Host Payments Innovation Conference on Crypto and AI

US Fed to Host Payments Innovation Conference on Crypto and AI

The Fed is bringing stablecoins, tokenization, and AI for payment technologies into one conversation as policy in Washington begins to firm.
Coinstats 2025/09/04 10:23
Pioneering Bitcoin Real Estate: Grant Cardone's Stunning $43M Miami Mansion Sale

Pioneering Bitcoin Real Estate: Grant Cardone's Stunning $43M Miami Mansion Sale

BitcoinWorld Pioneering Bitcoin Real Estate: Grant Cardone’s Stunning $43M Miami Mansion Sale The world of luxury real estate just witnessed a groundbreaking moment, sending ripples across both traditional finance and the burgeoning digital asset space. American self-made millionaire and entrepreneur, Grant Cardone, has successfully sold his opulent Miami mansion in Golden Beach for an astonishing 400 Bitcoin (BTC), equivalent to $43 million. This landmark Bitcoin real estate transaction, reported by Bitcoin News on X, occurred with remarkable speed, finding a buyer within just 72 hours of being listed. It underscores a powerful shift, demonstrating how digital currencies are increasingly becoming a viable and preferred medium for high-value asset exchanges. What Makes This Bitcoin Real Estate Transaction So Significant? Grant Cardone’s recent sale is more than just a headline-grabbing deal; it represents a pivotal moment for the integration of cryptocurrencies into mainstream finance. This particular Bitcoin real estate transaction stands out for several compelling reasons: Unprecedented Speed: Selling a multi-million dollar property, especially one of this caliber, in just 72 hours is exceptionally rare in the traditional market. The use of Bitcoin likely streamlined the transaction process, bypassing some of the typical delays associated with conventional banking systems. Massive Scale: A $43 million property changing hands for 400 BTC highlights the growing confidence in Bitcoin as a store of value and a medium of exchange for substantial wealth. It’s not just small purchases; we are talking about significant capital. Validation for Crypto: For years, skeptics questioned the practical utility of cryptocurrencies beyond speculative trading. This sale offers tangible proof of Bitcoin’s growing acceptance and utility in the luxury asset market, pushing it further into the mainstream. Cardone’s Influence: As a well-known entrepreneur and financial influencer, Grant Cardone’s endorsement of such a transaction lends considerable credibility to the concept of digital asset payments, encouraging others to explore similar avenues. This event signals a maturing market where digital assets are no longer confined to niche tech circles but are actively shaping global commerce. Is Bitcoin Real Estate Becoming the New Norm for Luxury Deals? While Grant Cardone’s sale is a high-profile example, it’s part of a broader trend. The appeal of using cryptocurrencies for high-value purchases, particularly in real estate, is steadily growing. Many believe that Bitcoin real estate transactions offer distinct advantages: Enhanced Efficiency: Cryptocurrency transactions can settle much faster than traditional wire transfers, which often involve multiple intermediaries and can take days, especially for international deals. Reduced Fees: Depending on the platform and network conditions, crypto transactions can sometimes incur lower fees compared to the significant charges associated with large fiat transfers or international banking. Global Accessibility: Bitcoin transcends geographical boundaries, making it easier for international buyers and sellers to conduct transactions without the complexities of currency conversions and cross-border banking regulations. However, it is crucial to acknowledge the challenges. The volatility of cryptocurrencies, for instance, means the value of 400 BTC could fluctuate significantly between the agreement and settlement dates. Regulatory uncertainties and complex tax implications also remain key considerations for anyone venturing into this space. Despite these hurdles, the momentum suggests that crypto-backed property deals are here to stay and likely to increase. Navigating the Future of Digital Asset Transactions For individuals considering entering the world of Bitcoin real estate, whether as a buyer or a seller, several actionable insights are paramount. The landscape is evolving rapidly, and being well-informed is key to success: Seek Expert Advice: Always consult with legal and financial professionals who specialize in cryptocurrency and real estate. They can help navigate the complex tax implications, regulatory requirements, and ensure a smooth, compliant transaction. Understand Volatility: Be prepared for potential price fluctuations. Strategies like locking in the fiat value at the time of agreement or using stablecoins might be considered, though Cardone’s deal was purely BTC. Secure Custody Solutions: Ensure robust security for your digital assets. Whether using hardware wallets or reputable institutional custodians, protecting your Bitcoin is vital. Verify Authenticity: Due diligence is even more critical in crypto transactions. Verify the legitimacy of all parties involved and the authenticity of the digital assets being exchanged. This pioneering sale by Grant Cardone is a clear signal that digital assets are not just an investment vehicle but a transformative force in the global economy, especially in high-value sectors like luxury real estate. It challenges traditional financial norms and paves the way for a more digitized future. Grant Cardone’s astonishing Bitcoin real estate sale of his Miami mansion marks a monumental stride for cryptocurrency adoption in the luxury property market. This swift, multi-million dollar transaction underscores Bitcoin’s growing utility, challenging conventional financial processes and highlighting the increasing confidence in digital assets. While challenges like volatility and regulation persist, this event undeniably propels the conversation around crypto-backed transactions forward, hinting at a future where digital currencies play an even more central role in high-value exchanges. It’s a testament to the evolving financial landscape, proving that innovation continues to reshape how we buy and sell our most prized possessions. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What was the value of Grant Cardone’s Miami mansion sale in USD? The Miami mansion was sold for 400 BTC, which was equivalent to $43 million at the time of the report. 2. How quickly did Grant Cardone’s mansion sell using Bitcoin? The luxury residence sold remarkably fast, finding a buyer within just 72 hours of being listed. 3. Why did Grant Cardone choose to sell his property for Bitcoin? While the exact reasons aren’t fully detailed, selling for Bitcoin offers benefits like potentially faster transaction times and taps into a global pool of crypto-wealthy buyers, demonstrating confidence in digital assets. 4. Are Bitcoin real estate transactions common? While not yet mainstream, high-profile Bitcoin real estate transactions like Cardone’s are becoming increasingly frequent, especially in the luxury market, signaling a growing trend. 5. What are the main challenges of using Bitcoin for real estate? Key challenges include cryptocurrency price volatility, regulatory uncertainties, and complex tax implications that require expert financial and legal advice. Did Grant Cardone’s pioneering Bitcoin real estate sale spark your interest? Share this article with your network and join the conversation about the future of digital assets in luxury markets! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin’s institutional adoption. This post Pioneering Bitcoin Real Estate: Grant Cardone’s Stunning $43M Miami Mansion Sale first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats 2025/09/04 10:20
XRP Army made a difference in Ripple's SEC lawsuit: Crypto lawyer

XRP Army made a difference in Ripple's SEC lawsuit: Crypto lawyer

Crypto lawyer John Deaton says anyone who denies the “XRP Army” affected the outcome of the SEC and Ripple court case is either ignorant or lying. XRP tokenholders were a tipping element that helped secure Ripple Labs’ win against the US securities regulator, which ultimately ended last month when both sides agreed to drop appeals. The SEC sued Ripple in 2020, accusing it of selling the XRP (XRP) token as an unregistered security. Judge Analisa Torres ruled in 2023 that only some tokens could be considered securities and the case finally ended in August this year.Now the dust has settled, crypto advocate and lawyer John Deaton said, “no credible person can argue” that the “XRP Army” didn’t make a difference. Read more
Coinstats 2025/09/04 10:18
Crypto gaming studio GLHF completes $2.3 million in funding, led by 1confirmation

Crypto gaming studio GLHF completes $2.3 million in funding, led by 1confirmation

PANews reported on September 4 that according to Techfundingnews, the crypto-native game studio GLHF announced that it has completed a US$2.3 million financing round, led by 1confirmation and participated by some angel investors from the crypto field. The new funds are intended to be used to expand the scale of its flagship crypto game Gigaverse and develop new game features. According to reports, Gigaverse is a cryptocurrency role-playing game (RPG) with more than 75,000 paying users, revenue of $4.5 million, and more than $9 million in peer-to-peer transactions in its customized in-game marketplace.
PANews 2025/09/04 10:18
Lido Launches GG Vault for One-Click Access to DeFi Yields

Lido Launches GG Vault for One-Click Access to DeFi Yields

The post Lido Launches GG Vault for One-Click Access to DeFi Yields appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Lido Ecosystem Foundation has rolled out its new GG Vault (GGV), a streamlined solution designed to give crypto users quick and easy access to diversified, high-yield DeFi strategies. GG Vault, which is now available via the new Earn tab, will automatically deploy user deposits across a basket of trusted DeFi protocols, helping investors earn yield without having to manage multiple positions themselves With the launch, users can deposit ETH, WETH, stETH, and wstETH, with GGV automatically allocating funds across DeFi protocols like Uniswap, Aave, Euler, Balancer, Gearbox, Fluid, and Morpho. The goal is to simplify what has traditionally been a multi-step process, bringing multiple yield strategies under one roof. “People want access to higher-rewarding strategies without juggling multiple venues,” said Jakov Buratović, the master of DeFi at the Lido Ecosystem Foundation, in a press release shared with CoinDesk. “GGV in Earn answers that demand by making diversified strategies available in one click, while DVV provides a straightforward path to supporting validator diversity and robustness. Together, they show how Lido is evolving access to both yield opportunities and decentralization.” Alongside GGV, Lido also launched the Decentralised Validator Vault (DVV), which aims to spread Ethereum’s validation process across more participants. When users deposit into DVV, their funds are routed to different validator networks, helping improve the system’s security and diversity. On top of regular staking rewards, users can also earn extra tokens from the participating validator networks The new Earn tab consolidates these offerings, providing a unified hub for Lido’s products. Read more: Lido Proposes a Bold Governance Model to Give stETH Holders a Say in Protocol Decisions Source: https://www.coindesk.com/tech/2025/09/02/lido-launches-gg-vault-for-one-click-access-to-defi-yields
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/04 10:16
Astounding Bitcoin Accumulation: Firms Dedicate 22% of Profits to Crypto

Astounding Bitcoin Accumulation: Firms Dedicate 22% of Profits to Crypto

BitcoinWorld Astounding Bitcoin Accumulation: Firms Dedicate 22% of Profits to Crypto Are you surprised to learn that a significant number of companies are quietly channeling their profits into digital assets? A recent report reveals an astounding trend: businesses are actively engaging in Bitcoin accumulation, often without public announcements, reshaping their financial strategies in the process. Unveiling the Surge in Bitcoin Accumulation According to a comprehensive report from River, a prominent Bitcoin financial services firm, many companies are making substantial moves in the crypto space. These firms have collectively acquired an impressive 84,000 BTC this year alone, demonstrating a clear appetite for digital assets. What’s truly remarkable is the extent of this commitment. The report estimates that, on average, these companies are dedicating a significant 22% of their profits specifically for Bitcoin accumulation. This isn’t just a fleeting interest; it represents a strategic shift in how businesses manage their capital. Who’s Driving This Corporate Bitcoin Wave? The trend of corporate Bitcoin accumulation isn’t limited to a single industry. River’s client data provides fascinating insights into the diverse sectors embracing this strategy: Real Estate Firms: These companies are allocating an average of 15% of their profits to purchase BTC, seeing it as a valuable asset for diversification. Hotel, Finance, and Software Sectors: Businesses in these industries are also actively involved, typically using between 8% and 10% of their profits for Bitcoin investments. Unexpected Players: The report highlights an even broader adoption, noting significant BTC purchases by fitness centers, roofing contractors, and even religious and non-profit organizations. This shows the widespread appeal of Bitcoin as a treasury asset. This widespread adoption signals a growing recognition of Bitcoin’s potential as a store of value and an inflation hedge, moving beyond traditional investment vehicles. Why Are Companies Prioritizing Bitcoin Accumulation? The motivations behind this surge in corporate Bitcoin accumulation are multifaceted. For many, it’s about diversifying their treasury holdings away from conventional assets, which might be susceptible to inflation or economic instability. Bitcoin offers a decentralized alternative with a capped supply, appealing to firms looking for long-term value preservation. Furthermore, some companies view Bitcoin as a strategic investment, anticipating future price appreciation as global adoption continues to grow. Others might be exploring its potential for faster, cheaper international transactions or as a hedge against currency devaluation. This proactive approach to digital assets reflects a forward-thinking financial philosophy. Navigating the Path to Digital Asset Integration While the benefits of Bitcoin accumulation are clear for many, integrating digital assets into a corporate treasury strategy comes with its own set of considerations. Firms must navigate regulatory landscapes, ensure robust security protocols for their holdings, and understand the market volatility inherent in cryptocurrencies. Actionable Insights for Businesses: Start Small: Begin with a manageable percentage of profits to mitigate initial risks. Conduct Due Diligence: Thoroughly research reputable financial services firms specializing in crypto for institutional clients. Consult Experts: Engage with legal and financial advisors familiar with digital asset regulations and best practices. Educate Internally: Ensure key stakeholders understand the rationale and risks associated with Bitcoin investments. By taking these steps, companies can strategically position themselves to benefit from the evolving digital economy. The Future of Corporate Finance: A Bitcoin-Powered Horizon The River report paints a compelling picture of a quiet revolution underway in corporate finance. The significant dedication of profits to Bitcoin accumulation by such a diverse range of companies underscores a fundamental shift in investment paradigms. This trend suggests that Bitcoin is increasingly being recognized not just as a speculative asset, but as a legitimate and valuable component of a modern treasury strategy. As more firms embrace this approach, we may see a profound transformation in how corporate wealth is managed and grown. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is “Bitcoin accumulation” in a corporate context? Bitcoin accumulation, for companies, refers to the strategic process of purchasing and holding Bitcoin as part of their treasury reserves or investment portfolio, often using a portion of their operational profits. 2. Which industries are most active in corporate Bitcoin accumulation? While diverse, the report highlights real estate, hotel, finance, and software sectors as significant players. However, it also notes participation from fitness centers, roofing contractors, and non-profit organizations. 3. Why are companies investing a portion of their profits into Bitcoin? Companies are motivated by factors such as diversifying treasury holdings, hedging against inflation, seeking long-term value preservation, anticipating future price appreciation, and exploring new avenues for financial efficiency. 4. What are the main challenges for firms engaging in Bitcoin accumulation? Key challenges include navigating complex regulatory environments, ensuring robust security for digital asset holdings, and managing the inherent market volatility of cryptocurrencies. 5. Is it common for companies to accumulate Bitcoin without public announcements? Yes, the report indicates that many firms are quietly engaging in Bitcoin accumulation without publicly announcing a formal treasury strategy, suggesting a more discreet approach to digital asset integration. Did you find this report on corporate Bitcoin accumulation insightful? Share this article with your colleagues and on social media to spread awareness about this evolving trend in corporate finance! To learn more about the latest Bitcoin accumulation trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post Astounding Bitcoin Accumulation: Firms Dedicate 22% of Profits to Crypto first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats 2025/09/04 10:15
