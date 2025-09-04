Everything To Know About ‘Tony & Ziva:’ Why Is ‘NCIS’ Spinoff Only On Paramount+?

The post Everything To Know About ‘Tony & Ziva:’ Why Is ‘NCIS’ Spinoff Only On Paramount+? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tony (Michael Weatherly), Ziva (Cote de Pablo) and Tali (Isla Gie) on the new Paramount+ series “NCIS: Tony & Ziva.” Jason Bell/Paramount+ NCIS fans have been waiting decades for this. On Thursday, NCIS: Tony & Ziva, the NCIS spinoff featuring the show’s longtime will-they-or-won’t-they investigators, drops on Paramount+. It is the sixth spinoff of CBS’s incredibly popular, long-running drama and the first to bow exclusively on streaming. Of course, the will they or won’t they question has been settled—the two have a 12-year-old daughter, and the show focuses on their new life all together as they continue to fight the bad guys and banter like fans remember. Here is everything to know about Paramount+’s NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1. Tony & Ziva Premiere Date Tony & Ziva’s release date is Thursday on Paramount+. Three episodes will drop on the first day, then Paramount+ will move to weekly episodes. When Does Tony & Ziva Air? The drama will drop new episodes on Thursdays. When Is The Tony & Ziva Season 1 Finale? The first-season finale of Tony & Ziva will air on October 23. Why Is Tony & Ziva Only On Paramount+? NCIS airs on CBS, and the network has never spun off the franchise anywhere else. But having a proven property like two of the most popular characters ever on the long-running show gives CBS something to leverage. The network has said that it chose to put Tony & Ziva on Paramount+ because the stories are more serialized than traditional broadcast, and there’s truth to that—serialized programs tend to do better on streaming, where people can binge them in a sitting. And CBS has never aired a lot of serialized shows. It’s mostly known for procedurals and sitcoms you can miss week to week without worrying about missing something.…