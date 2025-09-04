Dogecoin At $0.21, BONK Eyes Breakout
The post Dogecoin At $0.21, BONK Eyes Breakout appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Meme coins remain in focus this week, with Dogecoin holding at $0.21 and BONK testing a key support zone. Meanwhile, MAGACOIN FINANCE is drawing attention as a fresher meme coin with utility, offering diversification for those who missed earlier rallies in DOGE and BONK. Dogecoin Still Among the Best Altcoins to Buy at $0.21 Dogecoin, the largest meme coin by market cap, has seen its price slip 1.24% in the past 24 hours to around $0.214. Traders have been cautious after repeated failed attempts to break above the $0.23–$0.24 zone. These rejections triggered liquidations and left Dogecoin consolidating near a key support band. Part of the hesitation also comes from uncertainty around a Dogecoin ETF. While Grayscale, Bitwise, and 21Shares have filed applications, the SEC has yet to provide clarity, leading to muted enthusiasm. Analysts point out that Dogecoin’s “meme asset” tag makes approval less straightforward compared to Bitcoin and Ethereum. Despite this, Dogecoin continues to benefit from its established community, exchange liquidity, and ongoing mainstream integrations. Analysts note that a recovery above $0.221 could re-open the path toward $0.232 and higher. For traders seeking exposure to established meme coins, Dogecoin remains one of the best altcoins to buy, particularly at its current consolidation zone. BONK Retests Support Ahead of Possible Breakout Bonk coin, the Solana-based meme token, is testing its $0.000021–$0.000022 support range. After weeks of cooling off, the price action has formed a triangle structure that traders view as a decisive setup for the next major move. A breakout above $0.000026 could spark renewed momentum, while holding current levels remains crucial for stability. Institutional interest has added credibility to Bonk. Earlier this year, Safety Shot Inc., a NASDAQ-listed firm, allocated $25 million into BONK, marking a rare corporate treasury entry for a meme token. Additionally, ongoing token burn…
