2025-09-05 Friday
क्रिप्टो न्यूज़
World Gold Council Unveils Wholesale Digital Gold to Transform Global Trading
The World Gold Council (WGC), Linklaters LLP, and Hilltop Walk Consulting announced on Sept. 3 a joint initiative to transform the global bullion market, merging physical ownership with digital efficiency to elevate London's role in precious metals trading.
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 10:58
Can Coinbase Stock Rally Amid Derivatives Index Launch To Track US Stocks, Crypto ETFs?
Coinbase will roll out a new derivatives product that will offer exposure to leading US tech stocks and crypto exchange-traded funds. The product will track the top 7 tech stocks, including Tesla, Meta, Nvidia, Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft, and Apple, alongside BlackRock's spot Bitcoin ETF. MarketVector will act as the official index provider. Coinbase's upcoming launch of the Mag7 + Crypto Equity Index Futures could be a major catalyst for its stock, COIN, which has been trading sideways despite being included in the S&P 500 earlier this year. By providing institutions and retail investors with exposure to a combined index that offers access to the seven most prominent U.S. tech stocks, leading crypto ETFs, and its own shares in a single contract, Coinbase envisions a first-of-its-kind derivatives product. If institutional and eventually retail investors embrace the product, it could strengthen Coinbase's role as the go-to exchange for diversified market access. This will potentially set the stage for a rally in COIN. While Coinbase's NASDAQ-listed COIN has not yet recorded any considerable growth within 24 hours of the announcement, the actual launch of the derivative product on September 22 could act as a significant catalyst for the growth of Coinbase stock. This is particularly possible if the product gains strong adoption among institutions and retail investors. According to Coinbase, the product is history's first futures contract to combine both traditional and digital assets in a single index. At the time of writing, COIN is 0.68% up over the last 24 hours and currently trades at $303.35
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 10:57
Cryptocurrency sectors generally rose, with ETH leading the gains by over 3%, with only PayFi and Layer2 sectors declining.
PANews reported on September 4th that according to SoSoValue data, all sectors of the crypto market saw gains. Ethereum (ETH) rose 3.22% in the past 24 hours, breaking through $4,400. Bitcoin (BTC) rose 0.66%, remaining around $111,000. In other sectors, the GameFi sector rose 2.55% in 24 hours. Within the sector, Four (FORM) rose sharply by 11.40%; the Meme sector rose by 1.96%, of which MemeCore (M) rose by 27.80%; the RWA sector rose by 1.10%, and Keeta (KTA) rose by 13.82%; the DeFi sector rose by 1.05%, and Ethena (ENA) rose by 6.72%; the CeFi sector rose by 0.42%, and OKB rose by 9.39%; the Layer1 sector rose by 0.29%. In addition, the Layer2 sector fell 0.02%, POL (ex-MATIC) fell 3.61%; and the PayFi sector fell 0.21%.
PANews
2025/09/04 10:53
Three newly created wallets received 65,662 ETH from FalconX, worth approximately $293 million
PANews reported on September 4 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, one hour ago, three newly created wallets received 65,662 ETH (worth approximately US$293 million) from FalconX.
PANews
2025/09/04 10:52
Kentucky Turf Cup Headlines $13 Million Stakes Day At Kentucky Downs
The KTDF Kentucky Turf Cup is the headline event on a blockbuster day at Kentucky Downs. The September 6 card features six Stakes races worth a total of $13 million for Kentucky-bred horses. Carded as race 11 of 12 on the day, the Turf Cup sports a purse of $2.5 million and an automatic Breeders' Cup Turf berth to the winner. The runners will be listed by post position with trainer, jockey, morning line, and a thought on each. First post on September 6 is 11:30 AM Central and post time for the Turf Cup is 5:20 PM central. 1 Divin Propos (Saffie Joseph, Frankie Detorri 20-1)- French-bred son of George Vancouver has two wins in nine starts on American soil. Neither of those came in Stakes company, but this five-year old has finished in the top three in ten of sixteen lifetime starts with four wins. Big step up but he is from across the pond with an Italian rider on a European style track. 2 El Rezeen (Todd Pletcher, Irad Ortiz Jr. 8-1)- Son of English Channel has two seconds in three starts this year and two wins in ten career starts overall.
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 10:51
B3 And XRP Ledger Forge A Gaming Future
The post B3 And XRP Ledger Forge A Gaming Future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Unleashing The Revolutionary XRPL Game Chain: B3 And XRP Ledger Forge A Gaming Future Skip to content Home Crypto News Unleashing the Revolutionary XRPL Game Chain: B3 and XRP Ledger Forge a Gaming Future Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/xrpl-game-chain-launch/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 10:50
Cardano and Solana React to Pi Network Coinbase Listing — MAGACOIN FINANCE Highlighted With 50x Potential
Speculation is once again swirling around Pi Network, with rumors of a possible Coinbase listing capturing the attention of traders worldwide. Known for its massive mobile-mining user base and grassroots adoption, Pi has long been a community-driven project that lacked the exchange presence needed to unlock real price discovery. A potential listing on Coinbase, the
Coinstats
2025/09/04 10:47
Trump-Linked American Bitcoin Soars 60%, Targets $2.1B Share Sale After Nasdaq Debut
American Bitcoin (ABTC), a newly public bitcoin mining and treasury firm backed by Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, opened for trade Wednesday morning after completing its merger with Gryphon Digital Mining (GRYP). Wasting little time, the company filed for an at-the-market equity raise of up to $2.1 billion with which to continue building its bitcoin (BTC) holdings (which footed to 2,443 coins at the time of the merger). Shares have rocketed 60% to $11 versus the $6.90 price at the time of the merger Tuesday evening. Its the latest chapter in American Bitcoin's rapid formation, which began in March through a combination of the Trump brothers' American Data Centers and Canadian mining firm Hut 8 (HUT). Hut 8 now holds an 80% ownership stake in the newly listed entity. American Bitcoin's business combines bitcoin mining with a corporate treasury approach centered on accumulating the asset. Since its inception earlier this year, the company has amassed 2,443 bitcoin, worth approximately $160 million at current prices. This hybrid model — mining bitcoin while holding it as a balance sheet asset — mirrors strategies used by other high-profile mining firms such as Marathon Digital.
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 10:46
5 Viral Tokens Lined Up for Massive Growth, While MoonBull Emerges as the Best Upcoming Crypto in 2025
Choosing the right project is more than a gamble; it is a decision that could determine whether portfolios grow modestly […] The post 5 Viral Tokens Lined Up for Massive Growth, While MoonBull Emerges as the Best Upcoming Crypto in 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/04 10:45
Bank of England Revises Stablecoin Reserve Rules for Issuers
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/bank-england-stablecoin-reserve-rule/
Coinstats
2025/09/04 10:45
