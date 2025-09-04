Kentucky Turf Cup Headlines $13 Million Stakes Day At Kentucky Downs

Hey LeeRoy, take them boots off so we can count this here purse money up… Is that what we will be hearing down at that little Franklin, Kentucky Thoroughbred racetrack on Saturday, September 6? Well, LeeRoy might not be doing the counting, but someone will. The KTDF Kentucky Turf Cup is the headline event on a blockbuster day at Kentucky Downs. The September 6 card features six Stakes races worth a total of $13 million for Kentucky-bred horses. Carded as race 11 of 12 on the day, the Turf Cup sports a purse of $2.5 million and an automatic Breeders' Cup Turf berth to the winner. Let's take a moment and run down the field before they fly over this European style race course nestled in the shadow of I-65 and the Tennessee state line. The runners will be listed by post position with trainer, jockey, morning line, and a thought on each. First post on September 6 is 11:30 AM Central and post time for the Turf Cup is 5:20 PM central. 1 Divin Propos (Saffie Joseph, Frankie Detorri 20-1)- French-bred son of George Vancouver has two wins in nine starts on American soil. Neither of those came in Stakes company, but this five-year old has finished in the top three in ten of sixteen lifetime starts with four wins. Big step up but he is from across the pond with an Italian rider on a European style track. 2 El Rezeen (Todd Pletcher, Irad Ortiz Jr. 8-1)- Son of English Channel has two seconds in three starts this year and two wins in ten career starts overall. The trainer-rider combination is one of the most successful in the…