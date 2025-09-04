2025-09-05 Friday

Australian self-managed superannuation funds' cryptocurrency holdings fell by about 4% year-on-year

Australian self-managed superannuation funds' cryptocurrency holdings fell by about 4% year-on-year

PANews reported on September 4 that according to Cointelegraph, Australian Taxation Office (ATO) data showed that despite the rebound in the cryptocurrency market, the cryptocurrency holdings reported by Australian self-managed superannuation funds (SMSFs) still fell by about 4% year-on-year. According to the report released by the ATO on Wednesday, SMSFs' cryptocurrency holdings were A$3.02 billion (US$1.97 billion) in June 2025, a decrease of about A$100 million from the A$3.12 billion reported in June 2024. However, Simon Ho, head of SMSF strategy at Australian cryptocurrency exchange Coinstash, said: "This figure may be underestimated. The June 2025 data you see is not actual data because it is based on the tax return on June 30, 2025, and the filing deadline is May 2026."
PANews 2025/09/04
AlphaTon Capital Shares Surge on TON Treasury Announcement

AlphaTon Capital Shares Surge on TON Treasury Announcement

The post AlphaTon Capital Shares Surge on TON Treasury Announcement appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AlphaTON Capital, a Nasdaq-listed company newly rebranded from Portage Biotch (PRTG), said it will purchase about $100 million worth of toncoin TON$3.1783 to build a digital asset treasury firm offering exposure to the token. The firm will operate under the ticker “ATON” starting Sept. 4. It plans on managing TON network infrastructure and incubating applications within the Telegram messaging system’s ecosystem, while also generating token staking rewards. The company’s shares, still trading under the PRTG ticker, rose 14% to $7.91. The TON blockchain is a community-driven project supported by open-source developers after Telegram developed the original TON blockchain in 2018, but dropped it following regulatory pressured in 2020. Telegram CEO Pavel Durov endorsed the now independent project in 2021. AlphaTON’s treasury strategy comes with a loan facility from BitGo for $35 million to accelerate token acquisition and staking operations. The company named Brittany Kaiser as CEO. She joins Enzo Villani, a Nasdaq Global Corporate Solution co-founder, who will serve as executive chairman. To fund the TON purchase, AlphaTON secured $38.2 million through a private placement. The loan from BitGo will be collateralized by TON tokens and is due in six months. UPDATE (Sept. 3, 15:08 UTC): Adds fourth paragraph on TON blockchain’s link history Telegram. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/03/alphaton-capital-shares-surge-on-ton-treasury-announcement
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/04
US Fed to Host Conference in October, Covering Stablecoins and DeFi

US Fed to Host Conference in October, Covering Stablecoins and DeFi

The post US Fed to Host Conference in October, Covering Stablecoins and DeFi appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Federal Reserve will host a high-profile conference on payments innovation on October 21. The conference will focus on stablecoins, decentralized finance (DeFi), artificial intelligence, and tokenization. The event will unite policymakers, financial institutions, and technology leaders as the central bank signals its growing interest in digital assets and the next generation of payment systems. Fed Highlights Stablecoins and DeFi The conference comes after months of heightened debate within the Fed over how stablecoins and digital assets could reshape payments. In a Wednesday press release, Fed Governor Christopher Waller emphasized the urgency of adapting to fast-changing financial technologies. Sponsored Sponsored “Innovation has been a constant in payments to meet the changing needs of consumers and businesses,” Waller said. “I look forward to examining the opportunities and challenges of new technologies, bringing together ideas on how to improve the safety and efficiency of payments, and hearing from those helping to shape the future of payments.” The agenda includes panels on the convergence of traditional finance with decentralized models, use cases for stablecoins, applications of artificial intelligence in payments, and the tokenization of financial products and services. July’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes noted that fiat-pegged stablecoins could “improve payment system efficiency” and boost Treasury securities demand for collateral. Officials also warned of potential risks for the broader banking system, stressing the need for close oversight of stablecoin reserves. The October conference will livestream to the public on federalreserve.gov. Trump-Era Policies and Waller’s Backing of Digital Assets Policy shifts under the Trump administration have pushed the Fed toward a more open stance on digital assets. In April, the central bank withdrew earlier guidance discouraging banks from engaging in crypto and stablecoin markets. It also ended a supervisory program targeting banks active in digital assets and dropped the “reputational risk” label from…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/04
Massive ETH Withdrawal: Three New Wallets Move $290M from FalconX

Massive ETH Withdrawal: Three New Wallets Move $290M from FalconX

BitcoinWorld Massive ETH Withdrawal: Three New Wallets Move $290M from FalconX A truly significant event has unfolded in the cryptocurrency world, capturing the attention of investors and analysts alike. We are witnessing a massive ETH withdrawal from FalconX, a major prime broker in the digital asset space. This substantial movement of funds often signals underlying shifts in market dynamics or institutional strategies, making it crucial for everyone in the crypto community to understand its potential implications. What Just Happened: Unpacking the ETH Withdrawal from FalconX? Recently, three previously inactive wallets made headlines by collectively withdrawing a staggering 65,662 ETH from FalconX. This substantial amount of Ethereum is valued at approximately $290 million, based on current market prices. The movement was brought to light by on-chain analyst OnchainLenz, whose expertise in tracking blockchain transactions provides invaluable insights into such large-scale activities. FalconX operates as a prime broker, offering institutional-grade services for trading, credit, and clearing of digital assets. Therefore, a significant ETH withdrawal from such a platform often indicates a strategic move by a large entity or multiple entities, rather than individual retail investor activity. The fact that these are “new wallets” adds another layer of intrigue, suggesting fresh players or a new operational setup for existing ones. Why Does This Massive ETH Withdrawal Matter? Understanding the context of such a large ETH withdrawal is vital for several reasons. Firstly, movements of this magnitude can influence market sentiment, potentially leading to speculation about future price action. Secondly, they highlight the increasing involvement of institutional players in the crypto ecosystem. When large sums move, it often reflects carefully planned strategies. Here are some key aspects to consider: Market Impact: While not a direct sell-off, a large withdrawal can precede future trading activity, either buying or selling, depending on the recipient’s intent. Institutional Confidence: It could signal institutional confidence in Ethereum’s long-term value, with entities opting for self-custody or specific staking strategies. Transparency of Blockchain: The public nature of blockchain allows analysts to track these movements, providing a level of transparency unseen in traditional finance. What Could Be Behind Such a Large Ethereum Movement? While the exact reasons behind this particular ETH withdrawal remain speculative, several common scenarios could explain such a large transfer of funds. These movements are rarely arbitrary and typically serve a strategic purpose for the entities involved. Exploring these possibilities helps us understand the broader crypto landscape. Possible motivations for this significant withdrawal include: Over-the-Counter (OTC) Deals: Large blocks of ETH might be moving to facilitate private, off-exchange transactions, often preferred by institutions to avoid market slippage. Self-Custody: Entities might be moving funds from a prime broker to their own secure, cold storage solutions for enhanced security and long-term holding. Staking Preparations: With Ethereum’s transition to Proof-of-Stake, large holders often move ETH to dedicated staking wallets to earn rewards. Portfolio Rebalancing: An institution could be rebalancing its digital asset portfolio, moving funds to different platforms or assets based on new investment strategies. New Investment Vehicles: The funds might be destined for new investment products or decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, requiring direct wallet access. It is important to remember that without direct confirmation from the parties involved, these remain educated guesses based on common industry practices. Navigating the Crypto Landscape After a Major ETH Withdrawal For individuals and institutions operating in the crypto space, understanding these large on-chain movements is becoming increasingly important. The transparency offered by blockchain technology provides a unique opportunity to gain insights into market dynamics that are often opaque in traditional financial markets. Monitoring significant events, like this recent ETH withdrawal, allows for more informed decision-making. Here are some actionable insights: Stay Informed: Follow reputable on-chain analysts and news sources to keep abreast of major transactions and their potential implications. Understand Context: Always seek to understand the broader context behind large movements rather than reacting solely to the headline. Risk Management: Use such insights to refine your own risk management strategies and portfolio allocations. The continuous flow of information on the blockchain empowers participants to have a clearer picture of the evolving crypto ecosystem. In conclusion, the withdrawal of $290 million in ETH from FalconX by three new wallets represents a significant on-chain event. While the precise motives are not yet clear, it underscores the dynamic nature of the cryptocurrency market and the growing sophistication of institutional participation. Such large-scale movements remind us of the powerful insights gained through on-chain analysis and the continuous evolution of digital asset strategies. This massive ETH withdrawal is a testament to the ever-active and intriguing world of blockchain finance. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is FalconX? FalconX is a leading prime broker for digital assets, providing institutional investors with services like trading, credit, and clearing for cryptocurrencies. What does “new wallets” mean in this context? “New wallets” refers to cryptocurrency addresses that have not shown significant prior activity or are newly created, suggesting either fresh market entrants or a new operational setup for existing large entities. How do on-chain analysts track these movements? On-chain analysts use specialized tools and software to monitor public blockchain data, tracking transactions, wallet balances, and the flow of assets between different addresses and exchanges. Does this ETH withdrawal indicate a market crash? Not necessarily. While large withdrawals can precede selling, they can also be for self-custody, staking, OTC deals, or other strategic reasons that do not imply an immediate market downturn. It’s a signal that requires further analysis. What are common reasons for large crypto withdrawals? Common reasons include moving funds to cold storage for security, preparing for staking, facilitating over-the-counter (OTC) trades, rebalancing institutional portfolios, or deploying capital into new DeFi protocols or investment vehicles. Share Your Thoughts Did this significant ETH withdrawal from FalconX catch your eye? Share your insights and discuss the potential implications of this massive movement on social media! Let’s continue the conversation and explore what these on-chain signals mean for the future of Ethereum and the broader crypto market. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Ethereum institutional adoption. This post Massive ETH Withdrawal: Three New Wallets Move $290M from FalconX first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats 2025/09/04
FalconX Transfers $293 Million ETH to New Wallets

FalconX Transfers $293 Million ETH to New Wallets

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/falconx-ethereum-transfer-sep2025/
Coinstats 2025/09/04
Secure Horizons 2025 strengthens PH cyber resilience

Secure Horizons 2025 strengthens PH cyber resilience

The post Secure Horizons 2025 strengthens PH cyber resilience appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Secure Horizons 2025 convenes leaders to strengthen cyber resilience in the Philippines Manila, Philippines – August 20, 2025 — The Cybersecurity Council of the Philippines (CSCP) successfully hosted Secure Horizons 2025 last August 20 in Manila, bringing together top government officials, industry experts, and thought leaders to tackle the nation’s most pressing cybersecurity challenges. The event marked a significant step forward in fostering collaboration, innovation, and resilience in the face of rapidly evolving cyber threats. Photo of Main Conference Hall of Secure Horizons 2025 at the Marriott Manila Ballroom “Cybersecurity is no longer a back-office function; it is a boardroom priority and a national concern,” said Donald Patrick Lim, President and Chairman of CSCP, in his opening remarks. “Through Secure Horizons 2025, we brought stakeholders together to strengthen the country’s digital defenses.” Highlights of the Event From left to right: Atty. Mark Gorriceta, SRA Efren Abantao, PBGen Bernard Yang, FPGen Rommel Marbil, Dr. Elizalde Duran The one-day gathering featured a dynamic program of talks, panels, and special milestones: Government Leadership in Cybersecurity Robert Paguia shared insights from the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) and offered practical tips for protecting citizens against cybercrime. PBGen Bernard Yang of the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group detailed the agency’s functions and ongoing efforts. SRA Efren B. Abantao of the NBI Digital Forensics Laboratory discussed digital forensics in law enforcement. A public panel, “Securing the State: Fortifying Government Systems Against the Next Wave of Cyber Threats,” convened top officials including Abantao, Yang, and Rommel Marbil, moderated by Zaldy Duran and Atty. Mark Gorriceta. Human and AI-Driven Defenses CJ Billones emphasized the critical role of human talent in combating AI-driven threats. Paul Prantilla updated the audience on best practices in the war against phishing. Jay Turla shared the latest findings in…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/04
Enso Seoul Meetup: Unlocking Exciting Blockchain Opportunities on Sept. 8

Enso Seoul Meetup: Unlocking Exciting Blockchain Opportunities on Sept. 8

BitcoinWorld Enso Seoul Meetup: Unlocking Exciting Blockchain Opportunities on Sept. 8 Are you ready to dive into the future of blockchain technology? The highly anticipated Enso Seoul meetup is set to ignite discussions and foster connections within South Korea’s vibrant tech community. This groundbreaking event promises to introduce Enso’s innovative approach to unifying the often-fragmented blockchain landscape, offering a unique opportunity for enthusiasts and professionals alike. What Makes This Enso Seoul Meetup So Special? Enso, recognized as an integrated execution network, is making its grand debut in Seoul. The team announced it will host its first Enso Seoul meetup on September 8th at the prestigious Hashed Lounge. This isn’t just any event; it’s a collaborative effort with two other prominent names in the decentralized space: EtherFi and Turtle Club. Such partnerships highlight the collective drive towards a more interconnected and efficient blockchain ecosystem. The primary goal of this gathering is to officially introduce Enso’s cutting-edge technology and its ambitious vision to the South Korean community. This market is known for its rapid adoption of new technologies and its passionate crypto audience, making it an ideal launchpad for Enso’s initiatives. Attendees will gain firsthand insights into how Enso aims to bridge the gaps between various blockchain networks, fostering seamless interactions and unlocking new possibilities. Connecting Fragmented Ecosystems: Enso’s Vision The blockchain world, while innovative, often suffers from fragmentation. Different chains operate in silos, making cross-chain communication and asset transfers complex. Enso’s core mission is to address this challenge head-on. By creating an integrated execution network, Enso seeks to simplify these interactions, making the entire ecosystem more accessible and efficient for users and developers alike. Think of it as building a universal translator for blockchains. This vision is particularly crucial as the industry matures and demands greater interoperability. The Enso Seoul meetup will delve into the technical aspects and strategic roadmap for achieving this ambitious goal. Expect to learn about: Enso’s unique technological architecture The benefits of an integrated execution network How collaboration with partners like EtherFi and Turtle Club enhances this vision The potential impact on decentralized finance (DeFi) and beyond How Can You Participate in the Enso Seoul Meetup? While attendance for the Enso Seoul meetup is primarily restricted to pre-approved participants, there’s still a fantastic opportunity to secure your spot. Pre-approved attendees will receive a token reward, adding an extra incentive to be part of this pioneering event. For those not initially pre-approved, Enso has opened an exciting pathway to entry. You can gain consideration for entry by submitting outstanding Enso-related content through the Luma event page. This could be anything from insightful analyses to creative projects that showcase your understanding and enthusiasm for Enso’s mission. The deadline for these submissions is 5:00 a.m. UTC on September 5th, so make sure to get your entries in promptly! This method of entry not only ensures a highly engaged audience but also encourages community participation and content creation, aligning with the decentralized spirit of the blockchain industry. The Significance of Seoul for Blockchain Innovation South Korea has long been a hotbed for technological innovation and blockchain adoption. Its tech-savvy population and proactive regulatory environment make it a crucial market for projects like Enso. Hosting the first Enso Seoul meetup here signifies a strategic move to tap into this dynamic community and foster strong local partnerships. The event at Hashed Lounge, a well-known hub for blockchain activities in Seoul, further solidifies its importance. It’s an excellent platform for Enso to not only present its vision but also to listen to feedback, engage with local developers, and explore potential collaborations that could accelerate its development and adoption in the Asian market. A Glimpse into the Future of Interoperability The integrated execution network that Enso is building holds immense promise for the future of decentralized applications (dApps) and the broader Web3 ecosystem. By reducing friction and increasing efficiency across different blockchains, Enso aims to pave the way for more complex and user-friendly decentralized services. This Enso Seoul meetup is more than just an introduction; it’s a foundational step in building a truly interconnected blockchain world. It represents an actionable insight into how leading projects are tackling some of the industry’s most pressing challenges, offering a glimpse into a future where blockchain fragmentation is a thing of the past. Don’t miss this incredible chance to be at the forefront of blockchain innovation. Whether you’re a developer, investor, or simply curious about the future of decentralized technology, the Enso Seoul meetup is an event that promises valuable insights and networking opportunities. Prepare to witness the unfolding of a more integrated and efficient blockchain future! FAQs About the Enso Seoul Meetup Q1: What is Enso, and what is its main goal? A1: Enso is an integrated execution network aiming to connect and unify the fragmented blockchain ecosystem, making cross-chain interactions seamless and efficient. Q2: Who are Enso’s collaborators for the Seoul meetup? A2: Enso is collaborating with EtherFi and Turtle Club to host its first Seoul meetup. Q3: How can I attend the Enso Seoul meetup if I wasn’t pre-approved? A3: You can submit outstanding Enso-related content through the Luma event page for a chance to be granted entry. The deadline for submissions is 5:00 a.m. UTC on September 5th. Q4: What will be discussed at the meetup? A4: The event will introduce Enso’s technology and vision for connecting the fragmented blockchain ecosystem to the South Korean community, including its architecture and strategic roadmap. Q5: Why is the Enso Seoul meetup significant for the blockchain industry? A5: It marks a crucial step in addressing blockchain fragmentation, fostering interoperability, and engaging with one of the most dynamic tech communities globally, paving the way for a more integrated Web3 future. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your network and help spread the word about Enso’s exciting initiatives in the blockchain space! Your shares help us reach more enthusiasts and professionals eager to learn about the future of decentralized technology. To learn more about the latest blockchain innovation trends, explore our article on key developments shaping decentralized finance institutional adoption. This post Enso Seoul Meetup: Unlocking Exciting Blockchain Opportunities on Sept. 8 first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats 2025/09/04
DIY retirement savers in Australia trim crypto nest eggs by 4%

DIY retirement savers in Australia trim crypto nest eggs by 4%

Australia's tax office reports self-managed retirement funds have 4% less crypto than last year, but one crypto executive says the number is likely "undercooked." Crypto holdings reported in Australian Self-Managed Super Funds have dropped by approximately 4% year-on-year despite a crypto market rally, according to the Australian Taxation Office.The data, which has been adjusted for consistent valuation, shows that in June 2025, SMSF crypto holdings were at 3.02 billion Australian dollars ($1.97 billion), approximately $100 million Australian dollars less than the reported $3.12 billion in June 2024, as per the ATO report published on Wednesday.The fall came despite Bitcoin (BTC) price increasing approximately 60% over the same period, while the overall Asia-Pacific region bolstered its status as the “global hub of grassroots crypto activity,” according to a recent report from Chainalysis.Read more
Coinstats 2025/09/04
REX-Osprey Restructures Solana ETF to Cut Double Taxation

REX-Osprey Restructures Solana ETF to Cut Double Taxation

The post REX-Osprey Restructures Solana ETF to Cut Double Taxation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins REX-Osprey has revamped its Solana-linked exchange-traded fund with a structural shift designed to make the product more appealing to U.S. investors. The fund, formerly organized as a C-Corporation, is now classified as a regulated investment company (RIC) — a move that took effect September 1. Ending Double Taxation The restructuring means income and gains generated by the ETF will flow directly to shareholders, who will pay taxes individually. By removing the extra layer of federal and state tax at the fund level, investors avoid the “double taxation” that previously weighed on returns. Aligning With U.S. ETF Standards REX Financial CEO Greg King said the update puts the Solana ETF in line with the structure used by the vast majority of U.S. exchange-traded funds. At the same time, the vehicle continues to offer what sets it apart: direct exposure to Solana along with staking rewards. Targeting Wider Adoption Analysts say the streamlined setup could help attract both retail buyers and institutions looking for Solana exposure without directly holding the asset. By simplifying the tax burden, REX-Osprey is aiming to make crypto-backed funds easier to integrate into traditional portfolios. With this change, the Solana ETF joins a growing list of digital asset products adapting to investor demand for efficiency, transparency, and regulatory familiarity. The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/04
Bitcoin & XRP Analysts Predict Breakout

Bitcoin & XRP Analysts Predict Breakout

The post Bitcoin & XRP Analysts Predict Breakout appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market has been volatile, but traders are already looking past the noise toward projects with breakout potential. With Bitcoin consolidating around key levels, attention is shifting to altcoins that could deliver outsized returns before the next big pump. Analysts say a handful of tokens are attracting both retail and institutional demand, and for good reason. One of them, MAGACOIN FINANCE, has become a hot topic after its presale nearly sold out, reminding investors of the early days of Shiba Inu and Dogecoin when those who moved quickly saw exponential gains. XRP Eyes a Return to Strength Ripple’s XRP remains a favorite for investors betting on utility and adoption. Its cross-border payment network continues to expand, with growing partnerships in Asia and the Middle East. After recent price pressure, traders are watching whether XRP can reclaim momentum, with forecasts suggesting it could push toward new yearly highs if the market turns risk-on. Solana’s Speed Still a Major Draw Solana (SOL) has recovered from multiple setbacks, proving its resilience in the competitive Layer-1 space. With transaction speeds that rival traditional financial systems and a growing DeFi ecosystem, SOL is seen as one of the strongest contenders for long-term growth. If institutional flows extend beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum, Solana could be one of the top beneficiaries. MAGACOIN FINANCE Heating Up While established names dominate headlines, MAGACOIN FINANCE is quietly building one of the strongest early-stage communities of 2025. Its presale is moving at record speed, with allocations vanishing quickly as whales and retail buyers compete for a spot. Analysts point out that early investors could see as much as 40x returns if MAGACOIN FINANCE mirrors past breakout performances from other meme-powered projects. With a countdown now live and the presale almost sold out, this could be one of the last chances…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/04
