Can Fashion’s Reign Meet Its Algorithm?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 12: Chloe Malle attends W Magazine 50th Anniversary presented By Lexus at Shun Lee on October 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for W Magazine) Getty Images for W Magazine Since 1988, Anna Wintour has been more than just a fashion editor. She's been the metronome of fashion itself, a woman who single-handedly set the tempo of the industry with every Vogue cover shoot, celebrity approval nod, and Met Gala theme. So it was no surprise when news broke in June 2025 that she'd be stepping aside; the rumor mill churned at couture speed. We saw viral betting market Polymarket opening wagers on her successor, with potentials ranging from reliable industry veterans, to Jeff Bezos's bride and Vogue cover star, Lauren Sánchez. Anna Wintour Hands the Baton On Tuesday, the wait was over. It was announced that Chloe Malle will take the reigns as the new 'Head of Editorial Content' at Vogue. Malle, the daughter of Candice Bergen and French filmmaker Louis Malle, is seen as a steady hand and well known Vogue insider, having joined in 2011 as Social Editor, before being promoted to Contributing Editor in 2016, and most recently Editor of Vogue.com. Anna Wintour, however isn't going anywhere just yet. She will remain as Global Editorial Director of Vogue and Chief Content Officer of Condé Nast. And while Malle herself was quick to mention she's "lucky to have Anna just down the hall as her mentor," there is no denying this marks a big shift for a brand that is synonymous with Wintour's name, and the task ahead for Malle is monumental. Where Wintour commanded magazine covers and Met Galas, Malle faces a far more fickle landscape. She must guide Vogue from its print-soaked legacy into…