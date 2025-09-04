MEXC Exchange
क्रिप्टो न्यूज़
2025-09-05
क्रिप्टो न्यूज़
सबसे ताज़ा क्रिप्टो न्यूज़ और मार्केट अपडेट का आनंद लें
Trump-backed American Bitcoin ends choppy Nasdaq debut up 16%
The Eric and Donald Trump Jr.-backed American Bitcoin finished trading at a gain on Wednesday after a turbulent first day on the Nasdaq. American Bitcoin, a crypto mining company linked to the Trump family, ended its choppy first day on the Nasdaq up over 16%, adding millions to the US first family’s wealth.The company, backed by US President Donald Trump’s sons, Eric and Donald Trump Jr., went public after it merged with the existing Bitcoin (BTC) mining company Gryphon Digital Mining (GRYP).In early trading on Wednesday, American Bitcoin (ABTC) shot up 91% from Gryphon’s Tuesday closing price of $6.90 to a peak of $13.20 before falling by half to an afternoon low of $6.72.Read more
Coinstats
2025/09/04 11:56
London’s $900B Gold Market Could Be Set for Digital Overhaul: FT
The post London’s $900B Gold Market Could Be Set for Digital Overhaul: FT appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The World Gold Council may develop a digital form of gold to overhaul London’s $900 billion physical market for the yellow metal, the Financial Times (FT) reported on Wednesday. Each unit of digital gold, or “pooled gold interests” (PGIs), would allow investors to buy a form of fractional ownership in gold bullion. The product will be tested with commercial participants in London, such as major banks and trading houses, starting in the first quarter, the report said. Digitization is a requirement for gold to broaden its market reach, World Gold Council CEO David Tait said in an interview with the newspaper. “We are trying to standardize that digital layer of gold, such that the various financial products used in other markets can be used in the gold market going forward,” Tate said. Gold hit a record price of over $3,550 per ounce this week, having doubled in price in the last two years, as its reputation as a safe haven asset continues to be borne out amid geopolitical tensions. The World Gold Council did not immediately respond to CoinDesk’s request for further comment. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/03/london-s-usd900b-gold-market-could-be-set-for-digital-overhaul-ft
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 11:55
Can Fashion’s Reign Meet Its Algorithm?
The post Can Fashion’s Reign Meet Its Algorithm? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 12: Chloe Malle attends W Magazine 50th Anniversary presented By Lexus at Shun Lee on October 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for W Magazine) Getty Images for W Magazine Since 1988, Anna Wintour has been more than just a fashion editor. She’s been the metronome of fashion itself, a woman who single-handedly set the tempo of the industry with every Vogue cover shoot, celebrity approval nod, and Met Gala theme. So it was no surprise when news broke in June 2025 that she’d be stepping aside; the rumor mill churned at couture speed. We saw viral betting market Polymarket opening wagers on her successor, with potentials ranging from reliable industry veterans, to Jeff Bezos’s bride and Vogue cover star, Lauren Sánchez. Anna Wintour Hands the Baton On Tuesday, the wait was over. It was announced that Chloe Malle will take the reigns as the new ‘Head of Editorial Content’ at Vogue. Malle, the daughter of Candice Bergen and French filmmaker Louis Malle, is seen as a steady hand and well known Vogue insider, having joined in 2011 as Social Editor, before being promoted to Contributing Editor in 2016, and most recently Editor of Vogue.com. Anna Wintour, however isn’t going anywhere just yet. She will remain as Global Editorial Director of Vogue and Chief Content Officer of Condé Nast. And while Malle herself was quick to mention she’s “lucky to have Anna just down the hall as her mentor,” there is no denying this marks a big shift for a brand that is synonymous with Wintour’s name, and the task ahead for Malle is monumental. Where Wintour commanded magazine covers and Met Galas, Malle faces a far more fickle landscape. She must guide Vogue from its print-soaked legacy into…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 11:54
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $301 million yesterday, with only ARKB experiencing a net outflow
PANews reported on September 4 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (September 3, Eastern Time) was US$301 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net inflow of US$290 million. Currently, the total net inflow of IBIT in history has reached US$58.669 billion. The second is Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF BTC, with a single-day net inflow of US$28.8293 million. The current historical total net inflow of BTC has reached US$1.778 billion. The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Ark Invest and 21Shares ETF ARKB, with a single-day net outflow of US$27.9016 million. Currently, ARKB's total historical net inflow has reached US$2.137 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$145.247 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.5%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$54.875 billion.
PANews
2025/09/04 11:54
Hackers find new way to hide malware in Ethereum smart contracts
ReversingLabs researchers uncovered two NPM packages that used Ethereum smart contracts to hide malicious URLs and bypass security scans. Threat actors have found a new way to deliver malicious software, commands, and links inside Ethereum smart contracts to evade security scans as attacks using code repositories evolve. Cybersecurity researchers at digital asset compliance firm ReversingLabs have found new pieces of open-source malware discovered on the Node Package Manager (NPM) package repository, a large collection of JavaScript packages and libraries.The malware packages “employ a novel and creative technique for loading malware on compromised devices — smart contracts for the Ethereum blockchain,” ReversingLabs researcher Lucija Valentić said in a blog post on Wednesday.Read more
Coinstats
2025/09/04 11:52
Ethereum spot ETF had a total net outflow of $38.2442 million yesterday, continuing its net outflow for three consecutive days.
PANews reported on September 4 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net outflow of Ethereum spot ETF was US$38.2442 million yesterday (September 3, US Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FETH, with a single-day net inflow of US$65.7835 million. The current historical total net inflow of FETH has reached US$2.732 billion. The second is Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ETH, with a single-day net inflow of US$26.5502 million. The current historical total net inflow of ETH has reached US$1.423 billion. The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was Blackrock's ETF ETHA, with a single-day net outflow of US$151 million. Currently, ETHA's total historical net inflow has reached US$12.973 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$29.21 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.42%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$13.34 billion.
PANews
2025/09/04 11:52
Expert Analyst Claims Bitcoin Will “First Fall to $100,000,” Then Shares What They Expect Next
The post Expert Analyst Claims Bitcoin Will “First Fall to $100,000,” Then Shares What They Expect Next appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency analyst Joao Wedson shared a remarkable assessment stating that Bitcoin may enter a critical period in the coming period. According to Wedson, a cyclical formation they pointed out in 2024 could be completed in October 2025, marking the end of an important phase in Bitcoin’s history. Wedson suggested that if this cycle is confirmed, Bitcoin could quickly drop to the $100,000 level and then surge above $140,000. However, the analyst added that relying solely on technical fractal analysis is risky. One of the most critical points of the analysis is how the market will be affected by institutional demand, ETF speculation, and political developments. Wedson particularly highlighted Elon Musk’s comment that “Trump could trigger a bear market in the last quarter of 2025.” As you may recall, Musk had previously shared a post hinting at Bitcoin’s $69,000 peak in 2021 months ago. “Is the 4-year cycle over and Bitcoin entering an endless uptrend, as new crypto investors claim, or is 2025 the last gasp before a sharp correction? We shouldn’t rule out the possibility of prices falling below $50,000 in 2026,” Wedson said. The analyst concluded his comment by stating that all these scenarios are merely theoretical, saying, “Perhaps only Satoshi Nakamoto knows what will actually happen.” *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/expert-analyst-claims-bitcoin-will-first-fall-to-100000-then-shares-what-they-expect-next/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 11:49
Firms Dedicate 22% Of Profits To Crypto
The post Firms Dedicate 22% Of Profits To Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Astounding Bitcoin Accumulation: Firms Dedicate 22% Of Profits To Crypto Skip to content Home Crypto News Astounding Bitcoin Accumulation: Firms Dedicate 22% of Profits to Crypto Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-accumulation-firms-profits/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 11:47
Ukraine Parliament Advances Crypto Legalization Bill
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/ukraine-crypto-bill-legalization/
Coinstats
2025/09/04 11:42
Ripple Expands Partnership With Thunes to Boost Global Cross-Border Payments
US blockchain firm Ripple has announced an expansion of its partnership with Singapore-based payments company Thunes, building on their initial 2020 collaboration. The alliance aims to strengthen international money transfers by combining Ripple’s blockchain solutions with Thunes’ extensive payout network.The initiative targets more than 90 global markets, addressing the rising demand for faster, low-cost cross-border […]
Coinstats
2025/09/04 11:42
