2 factors are behind Bitcoin’s $111K recovery, but is it a bull trap?
The post 2 factors are behind Bitcoin’s $111K recovery, but is it a bull trap? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Bitcoin’s rebound to $111k came with declining short-term holder selling and fresh retail accumulation. Will sharks sustain their accumulation trend long enough to signal true market confidence? After hitting a low of $107,270, Bitcoin [BTC] rebounded to a local high of $111,787, signaling easing downward pressure. Amid this cooldown, analysts speculated on Bitcoin’s prospects. One of them, Bitcoin Vector, argued the Risk Off Signal was easing. This could be a good thing for Bitcoin. Here’s the reasoning. Bitcoin’s Risk Off signal is stabilizing According to Bitcoin Vector, the Risk Off Signal eased and retraced toward a low-risk regime. In his analysis, Vector observed that the market correction hadn’t fully pressured participants. In fact, only ~9% of Bitcoin’s supply was in loss, compared to 25% at cycle bottoms and more than 50% in prior bear markets. Source: Glassnode As a result, the Risk-Off Signal stabilized, implying that although Bitcoin was facing downward pressure, it remained relatively moderate. At the same time, BTC has been attempting a breakout from price compression, where it has remained stuck since retracing from $124k ATH. Naturally, this highlighted that the market had yet to experience full capitulation. Selling activity shrinks In fact, selling activity has reduced significantly. According to Checkonchain, Bitcoin’s Volume Spent among the 6-month to 1-day cohort or STH has diminished. Source: Checkonchain The 1–3 month cohort dropped from 21k BTC to 11k BTC. The 1-week–1-month cohort slid from 26k BTC to 23k BTC. Likewise, 1 day–1 week spending reduced from 58k BTC to 44k BTC. Having said that, the decline in STH activity reinforced the case against panic selling. Retail and Sharks are back to accumulation On top of that, smaller investors returned to buying. Fish, Shrimps, Crabs, and Sharks all showed positive Balance Change. Sharks, with 100–1k BTC, rebounded from a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 12:13