US Second In Crypto Adoption On ETFs, Regulatory Clarity: Chainalysis

The post US Second In Crypto Adoption On ETFs, Regulatory Clarity: Chainalysis appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Regulatory momentum in Washington and crypto exchange-traded funds have pushed the US up two spots into second place for crypto adoption, according to Chainalysis. The US trailed only India, which maintained the top spot for the third year in a row, and contributed to the Asia Pacific region being crowned the fastest-growing between July 2024 and June 2025, Chainalysis said in its 2025 Global Adoption Index published on Wednesday. Chainalysis chief economist Kim Grauer told Cointelegraph that crypto adoption is mostly accelerating in mature markets with clearer rules and institutional rails, and in emerging markets where stablecoins are transforming how people manage money. “The biggest driver of this adoption is utility: whether it’s stablecoins used for remittances, savings in inflation-prone economies, or decentralized apps meeting local needs, people adopt crypto when it solves real problems.” Pakistan was one of the biggest movers, climbing six spots to third place, while Vietnam and Brazil rounded out the top five. Nigeria dropped from second to sixth place despite making some regulatory progress over the past year, while Indonesia, Ukraine, the Philippines and Russia filled out the top 10. The overall rankings factored in four subindexes, which assessed the crypto value received from retail and institutions through centralized and decentralized services. Top 20 countries in overall crypto adoption. Source: Chainalysis US rises to second on ETF adoption, clearer rules The US rose from fourth in Chainalysis’ last report to second place, sparked by increased spot Bitcoin (BTC) ETF adoption and clearer regulations that legitimized crypto’s role in traditional finance. “Regulatory clarity is particularly important for large corporates and traditional financial institutions, for whom compliance, legal and reputational considerations tend to rank highly,” Grauer said. Farside Investors data shows that the US spot Bitcoin ETFs have taken in $54.5 billion worth of inflows since launching…