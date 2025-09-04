2025-09-05 Friday

क्रिप्टो न्यूज़

CFTC Clears Polymarket's Return to US After Three-Year Ban

No-action letter enables prediction market giant to resume US operations through acquired exchange
Blockhead2025/09/04 12:13
2 factors are behind Bitcoin’s $111K recovery, but is it a bull trap?

The post 2 factors are behind Bitcoin’s $111K recovery, but is it a bull trap? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Bitcoin’s rebound to $111k came with declining short-term holder selling and fresh retail accumulation. Will sharks sustain their accumulation trend long enough to signal true market confidence? After hitting a low of $107,270, Bitcoin [BTC] rebounded to a local high of $111,787, signaling easing downward pressure. Amid this cooldown, analysts speculated on Bitcoin’s prospects. One of them, Bitcoin Vector, argued the Risk Off Signal was easing. This could be a good thing for Bitcoin. Here’s the reasoning. Bitcoin’s Risk Off signal is stabilizing  According to Bitcoin Vector, the Risk Off Signal eased and retraced toward a low-risk regime. In his analysis, Vector observed that the market correction hadn’t fully pressured participants. In fact, only ~9% of Bitcoin’s supply was in loss, compared to 25% at cycle bottoms and more than 50% in prior bear markets. Source: Glassnode As a result, the Risk-Off Signal stabilized, implying that although Bitcoin was facing downward pressure, it remained relatively moderate.  At the same time, BTC has been attempting a breakout from price compression, where it has remained stuck since retracing from $124k ATH. Naturally, this highlighted that the market had yet to experience full capitulation. Selling activity shrinks In fact, selling activity has reduced significantly. According to Checkonchain, Bitcoin’s Volume Spent among the 6-month to 1-day cohort or STH has diminished.  Source: Checkonchain The 1–3 month cohort dropped from 21k BTC to 11k BTC. The 1-week–1-month cohort slid from 26k BTC to 23k BTC. Likewise, 1 day–1 week spending reduced from 58k BTC to 44k BTC. Having said that, the decline in STH activity reinforced the case against panic selling. Retail and Sharks are back to accumulation On top of that, smaller investors returned to buying. Fish, Shrimps, Crabs, and Sharks all showed positive Balance Change. Sharks, with 100–1k BTC, rebounded from a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 12:13
Etherealize Secures $40M to Court Banks

The post Etherealize Secures $40M to Court Banks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum Ethereum’s advocates are sharpening their pitch to traditional finance. Etherealize, a group founded earlier this year by blockchain veteran Danny Ryan and former trader Vivek Raman, has raised $40 million in a round led by Paradigm and Electric Capital. The nonprofit says the funds will fuel efforts to convince banks, asset managers, and payment networks that Ethereum should anchor the world’s financial plumbing. From the Merge to the “Institutional Merge” Ryan, who spearheaded Ethereum’s shift to proof-of-stake, framed the raise as the start of an “Institutional Merge” — a phase where global finance migrates to safer, programmable infrastructure. Raman, meanwhile, has been courting policymakers and financial giants, even testifying before Congress as lawmakers debated the Clarity Act. More Than Advocacy Etherealize is not just lobbying. It’s building zero-knowledge privacy rails, a settlement engine tuned for tokenized assets, and applications aimed at bringing liquidity to tokenized fixed income. The group’s early reports have gone so far as to project ETH prices between $8,000 and $80,000 if institutions begin adopting it as both a reserve asset and a commodity. Why It Matters The effort reflects a broader shift inside the Ethereum community to formalize operations and present a unified message. With shakeups at the Ethereum Foundation and new leadership steering its roadmap, Etherealize is emerging as a counterpart focused squarely on institutional credibility. Since January, the group claims to have made headway with Wall Street players and regulators alike. With $40 million in fresh capital and the backing of top crypto venture firms, Etherealize is betting that Ethereum’s next leap forward will come not from retail speculation, but from the global financial system itself. The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 12:03
Grant Cardone’s Stunning $43M Miami Mansion Sale

The post Grant Cardone’s Stunning $43M Miami Mansion Sale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pioneering Bitcoin Real Estate: Grant Cardone’s Stunning $43M Miami Mansion Sale Skip to content Home Crypto News Pioneering Bitcoin Real Estate: Grant Cardone’s Stunning $43M Miami Mansion Sale Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-real-estate-sale/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 12:02
Hackers Found New Way to Hide Malware in Ethereum Smart Contracts: Research

PANews reported on September 4th that according to research by digital asset compliance firm ReversingLabs, hackers have recently exploited Ethereum smart contracts to store malicious instructions and spread new malware through the Node Package Manager (NPM) repository. The "colortoolsv2" and "mimelib2" packages, released in July, query blockchain smart contracts to obtain the download address for the second-stage malware, evading traditional security scans. The attack was part of a larger social engineering scam. Hackers created a fake cryptocurrency trading bot repository on GitHub and projected a trustworthy image by fabricating commit records, maintaining accounts, and providing professional documentation. Researchers noted that while the North Korean hacker group Lazarus has used similar techniques before, this is the first time they've used smart contracts to host malicious URLs, demonstrating the continued evolution of their attack strategies.
PANews2025/09/04 12:01
Ethereum’s Wall Street Push: Etherealize Secures $40M to Court Banks

The nonprofit says the funds will fuel efforts to convince banks, asset managers, and payment networks that Ethereum should anchor […] The post Ethereum’s Wall Street Push: Etherealize Secures $40M to Court Banks appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/04 12:01
Crypto Adoption 2025: India, US, And Pakistan Secure Top 3 Spots In Global Index

In its 2025 edition of the Global Crypto Adoption Index, Chainalysis outlined the leading countries driving cryptocurrency adoption worldwide. The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region once again stood out, cementing its role as the global hub of grassroots crypto activity. India, US, Pakistan Lead Crypto Adoption According to the report, India, Pakistan, and Vietnam emerged as the […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/04 12:00
Undervalued Gem Picks: AVAX and SUI Trade Below $25 Despite Growing Adoption

The hunt for undervalued crypto gems has become a major theme among investors looking to ride the next crypto bull run prediction. While Bitcoin’s store of value dominance and Ethereum’s institutional adoption continue to anchor the market, analysts are turning their attention toward altcoins like Avalanche (AVAX) and Sui (SUI) — both trading under $25 […] Continue Reading: Undervalued Gem Picks: AVAX and SUI Trade Below $25 Despite Growing Adoption
Coinstats2025/09/04 12:00
US Second In Crypto Adoption On ETFs, Regulatory Clarity: Chainalysis

The post US Second In Crypto Adoption On ETFs, Regulatory Clarity: Chainalysis appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Regulatory momentum in Washington and crypto exchange-traded funds have pushed the US up two spots into second place for crypto adoption, according to Chainalysis. The US trailed only India, which maintained the top spot for the third year in a row, and contributed to the Asia Pacific region being crowned the fastest-growing between July 2024 and June 2025, Chainalysis said in its 2025 Global Adoption Index published on Wednesday. Chainalysis chief economist Kim Grauer told Cointelegraph that crypto adoption is mostly accelerating in mature markets with clearer rules and institutional rails, and in emerging markets where stablecoins are transforming how people manage money. “The biggest driver of this adoption is utility: whether it’s stablecoins used for remittances, savings in inflation-prone economies, or decentralized apps meeting local needs, people adopt crypto when it solves real problems.” Pakistan was one of the biggest movers, climbing six spots to third place, while Vietnam and Brazil rounded out the top five.  Nigeria dropped from second to sixth place despite making some regulatory progress over the past year, while Indonesia, Ukraine, the Philippines and Russia filled out the top 10. The overall rankings factored in four subindexes, which assessed the crypto value received from retail and institutions through centralized and decentralized services. Top 20 countries in overall crypto adoption. Source: Chainalysis US rises to second on ETF adoption, clearer rules The US rose from fourth in Chainalysis’ last report to second place, sparked by increased spot Bitcoin (BTC) ETF adoption and clearer regulations that legitimized crypto’s role in traditional finance.  “Regulatory clarity is particularly important for large corporates and traditional financial institutions, for whom compliance, legal and reputational considerations tend to rank highly,” Grauer said. Farside Investors data shows that the US spot Bitcoin ETFs have taken in $54.5 billion worth of inflows since launching…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 11:58
Who Is Alex Spiro? Elon Musk’s Star Lawyer Now Backing a $200M Dogecoin Treasury

The post Who Is Alex Spiro? Elon Musk’s Star Lawyer Now Backing a $200M Dogecoin Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Musk’s lawyer Alex Spiro chairs $200M Dogecoin treasury. CleanCore and House of Doge to hold DOGE as reserve asset. Spiro’s celebrity clients boost credibility. Dogecoin (DOGE) made headlines this week as the Dogecoin Foundation’s corporate arm, House of Doge, announced a partnership to create an official $175–200 Million Dogecoin treasury. CleanCore Solutions (NYSE American: ZONE) will conduct a $175.000.420 private placement, issuing 175,000,420 warrants at $1 each to raise about $175 Million, and use the proceeds to buy DOGE as its primary reserve asset. The offering is backed by over 80 institutional and crypto-native investors (including Pantera, GSR, FalconX, and others). Importantly, 21Shares – a Swiss firm with $12+ Billion under management and a track record in crypto ETFs – will advise House of Doge on strategic allocation, yield opportunities and governance of the Doge treasury. This foundation-backed structure is designed to meet institutional standards with regular reporting, pushing Dogecoin toward mainstream finance. Crucially, Alex Spiro has been named Chairman of CleanCore’s board for this project. Spiro – best known as Elon Musk’s personal attorney – is stepping directly into the Dogecoin scene. Sources say he will “serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors” of the new Dogecoin treasury company. Industry reports confirm Spiro was vetted in investor materials and is slated to lead the $200 Million DOGE fund. As one crypto news outlet put it, “CleanCore’s pivot to Dogecoin is being spearheaded by its newly appointed board chairman, Alex Spiro, a longtime attorney for Elon Musk.”In short, Spiro’s name is now front-and-center in this high-profile push. House of Dogecoin – $200M Doge Treasury Initiative The new treasury is the first official Dogecoin treasury sponsored by the Dogecoin Foundation. CleanCore will channel the capital raised directly into DOGE, giving investors stock-market exposure to Dogecoin without buying the coin themselves.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 11:57
The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

Yunfeng Financial: Appoints Mr. Liang Xinjun as Independent Non-Executive Director

U.S. Treasury yields fall ahead of non-farm payrolls report