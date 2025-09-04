2025-09-05 Friday

क्रिप्टो न्यूज़

सबसे ताज़ा क्रिप्टो न्यूज़ और मार्केट अपडेट का आनंद लें
BullZilla Presale at $0.00001908 Best Meme Coin Presale in September 2025 as Fartcoin and XRP Rise.

BullZilla Presale at $0.00001908 Best Meme Coin Presale in September 2025 as Fartcoin and XRP Rise.

The post BullZilla Presale at $0.00001908 Best Meme Coin Presale in September 2025 as Fartcoin and XRP Rise. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News BullZilla presale surges past $124K with 27,527% ROI potential as Fartcoin jumps 6.41% and XRP gains 1.6%. Best meme coin presale in September 2025. What if the best meme coin presale in September 2025 was already underway while the market’s attention was fixed on daily swings? The crypto sector thrives on volatility, and meme coins often capture it best, blending unpredictability with sharp movements that fuel investor momentum. Over the last 24 hours, Fartcoin ($FARTCOIN) soared 6.41% to $0.8095, marking one of the strongest moves in the meme sector, while XRP ($XRP) advanced 1.6% to $2.85, continuing its climb after weeks of consolidation. Together, these tokens highlight both speculative energy and institutional strength. At the same time, BullZilla ($BZIL) presale has started gaining traction. With its token price at $0.00001908 in phase three, over $124,000 already raised, and a projected listing price of  $0.00527, BullZilla is increasingly being recognized as the best meme coin presale in September 2025. BullZilla ($BZIL): Presale Momentum That Signals Opportunity BullZilla’s presale is structured within the Project Trinity Boom, currently in its third phase. Tokens are priced at $0.00001908 and increase every 48 hours or each time $100,000 is raised. More than 400 holders have already secured allocations, with momentum accelerating daily. At the $0.00527 confirmed listing price, early buyers face an ROI potential of 27,527.93%, cementing its place as the best meme coin presale in September 2025. The launch mechanics add fuel to participation. Investors who purchase $50 or more unlock a 10% bonus, while referral codes bring an additional 10% reward released two weeks post-purchase. These features drive community engagement and ensure organic expansion. With a 34.95% price hike looming in just one day, the urgency to act is evident. BullZilla’s lore-driven branding further separates it from typical meme tokens. By…
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012101-4.31%
Boom
BOOM$0.00974-2.79%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0945-3.58%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 12:30
शेयर करें
Revolutionary BTCFi SeoulMate Event to Ignite Bitcoin Finance in Seoul

Revolutionary BTCFi SeoulMate Event to Ignite Bitcoin Finance in Seoul

BitcoinWorld Revolutionary BTCFi SeoulMate Event to Ignite Bitcoin Finance in Seoul Get ready to witness a pivotal moment in the world of Bitcoin finance! Asia’s largest crypto media and community platform, Bitcoin World, is thrilled to announce the upcoming BTCFi SeoulMate event. This exclusive gathering will take place on September 24th at the elegant Arzú Cheongdam in Seoul, promising an unparalleled deep dive into the burgeoning landscape of Bitcoin-based financial infrastructure (BTCFi). What is BTCFi and Why Does it Matter Now? BTCFi, or Bitcoin-based financial infrastructure, represents a groundbreaking evolution. It’s about leveraging Bitcoin’s robust security and decentralized nature for a wide array of financial applications, moving beyond its traditional role as merely a store of value. This paradigm shift is unlocking new possibilities for decentralized finance, lending, stablecoins, and much more, all powered by the Bitcoin blockchain. Bitcoin World, as a leader in the Asian crypto space, recognizes the immense potential of BTCFi. Therefore, we are dedicated to fostering dialogue and innovation in this crucial sector. The BTCFi SeoulMate event serves as a vital platform for understanding these complex, yet exciting, developments. Who is Powering This Groundbreaking BTCFi Initiative? The success of any significant event lies in the strength of its partnerships. We are proud to co-organize the BTCFi SeoulMate event with a formidable lineup of industry pioneers. These include Avalon Finance, Rootstock, Merlin Chain, RedStone, and Bedrock. Each partner brings unique expertise and innovation to the table, enriching the discussions and insights shared. Moreover, we are honored to have Google Cloud participating as a strategic partner. Their involvement underscores the growing mainstream interest and the robust technological backbone required for advanced BTCFi solutions. This collaboration highlights the event’s commitment to showcasing the most cutting-edge strategies and infrastructure in the Bitcoin ecosystem. What Exciting Opportunities Await Attendees at the BTCFi SeoulMate Event? The BTCFi SeoulMate event is meticulously designed to provide immense value to both seasoned builders and astute investors in the crypto space. Attendees will gain in-depth insights on several critical topics: Latest Trends in Bitcoin-Based Finance: Stay ahead of the curve with expert analysis on the newest innovations shaping the BTCFi landscape. Opportunities for On-Chain Finance Utilization: Discover practical ways to leverage Bitcoin for various on-chain financial applications. Advanced BTCFi Meta Strategies: Learn sophisticated approaches and frameworks for navigating and succeeding in the evolving BTCFi market. Beyond the engaging panel sessions, the event will feature extensive networking programs. This is a golden opportunity to connect with fellow enthusiasts, industry leaders, and potential collaborators. Furthermore, to add an element of excitement, a special prize drawing will be held, ensuring a diverse and memorable experience for everyone present. Don’t Miss This Exclusive BTCFi Experience! The BTCFi SeoulMate event is more than just a conference; it’s a convergence of minds, ideas, and innovation. It represents a unique chance to be at the forefront of Bitcoin’s financial revolution. Whether you’re looking to deepen your understanding, expand your network, or uncover new investment opportunities, this event is tailor-made for you. Join us on September 24th in Seoul to explore the immense potential of BTCFi. This is your moment to connect with the visionaries and pioneers shaping the future of finance, all built upon the foundational strength of Bitcoin. Secure your spot and be part of this transformative journey! Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is the BTCFi SeoulMate event? The BTCFi SeoulMate event is an exclusive gathering hosted by Bitcoin World, focusing on the latest trends and strategies in Bitcoin-based financial infrastructure (BTCFi). It brings together builders, investors, and industry leaders. Who are the key organizers and partners for this event? Bitcoin World is the primary host, co-organizing with Avalon Finance, Rootstock, Merlin Chain, RedStone, and Bedrock. Google Cloud is also participating as a strategic partner. What topics will be covered at the event? Attendees will explore the latest trends in Bitcoin-based finance, opportunities for utilizing on-chain finance, and advanced BTCFi meta strategies through panel sessions and discussions. Who should attend the BTCFi SeoulMate event? The event is ideal for BTCFi builders, investors, crypto enthusiasts, and anyone interested in the future of Bitcoin-based financial infrastructure and its opportunities. Where and when is the event taking place? The BTCFi SeoulMate event will be held on September 24th at Arzú Cheongdam in Seoul. If you found this article insightful, please consider sharing it with your network! Help us spread the word about the groundbreaking BTCFi SeoulMate event and the exciting future of Bitcoin finance. Your shares help empower more individuals to explore the potential of BTCFi. To learn more about the latest BTCFi trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin’s financial future. This post Revolutionary BTCFi SeoulMate Event to Ignite Bitcoin Finance in Seoul first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Threshold
T$0.01593+1.07%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01685+1.56%
GET
GET$0.008575--%
शेयर करें
Coinstats2025/09/04 12:30
शेयर करें
BullZilla Crowned Best Meme Coin Presale in September 2025 While Fartcoin Climbs and XRP Hits $2.85

BullZilla Crowned Best Meme Coin Presale in September 2025 While Fartcoin Climbs and XRP Hits $2.85

What if the best meme coin presale in September 2025 was already underway while the market’s attention was fixed on […] The post BullZilla Crowned Best Meme Coin Presale in September 2025 While Fartcoin Climbs and XRP Hits $2.85 appeared first on Coindoo.
XRP
XRP$2.8415+0.74%
FARTCOIN
FARTCOIN$0.74857-0.12%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002481+2.86%
शेयर करें
Coindoo2025/09/04 12:30
शेयर करें
Cardano Developer IOG Dispels ‘FUD’ with Major Audit

Cardano Developer IOG Dispels ‘FUD’ with Major Audit

The post Cardano Developer IOG Dispels ‘FUD’ with Major Audit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crux of major Cardano controversy What the audit has found  Cardano co-founder Charles Hoskinson says that he is “waiting for the apologies” following the publication of an audit of Cardano’s redemption process.  The audit, which has involved accounting firm BDO and law firm McDermott Will & Emery, has found no evidence of fraud or misuse, thus debunking the latest “FUD” narrative related to the popular altcoin. The crux of major Cardano controversy In May, NFT artist Masato Alexander accused Hoskinson of manipulating the Cardano ledger with the help of a “genesis key” in order to seize a total of 318 million unredeemed ADA tokens. The tokens were valued at roughly $600 million.  The ADA tokens were initially being sold as digital vouchers during the presale that took place in Japan. Early buyers were then able to redeem their tokens with the help of digital vouchers.  Cardano insiders were accused of stealing or otherwise misusing ADA that should have been allocated to voucher holders. Moreover, blockchain upgrades allegedly made it difficult to redeem the vouchers.  Hoskinson, however, vehemently denied misusing the tokens in question, claiming that 99.8% of the ADA vouchers were redeemed. He called the damning accusations damaging and deeply personal. The remaining 0.2% were then redirected to the treasury.  You Might Also Like The Cardano founder then announced an independent audit that was meant to review the transactions.  Now, Hoskison wants those spreading misinformation to apologize after being vindicated by the audit.  What the audit has found  Joel Telpner, chief legal officer at Input Output, says that the forensic audit has determined that the aforementioned accusations did not actually have any basis.  It has been found that a total of 14,282 vouchers (99.2%) ended up being redeemed, representing 25.85 billion ADA tokens. Moreover, only 6.1% of buyers were…
Fud the Pug
FUD$0.00000002877+4.42%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000563+0.49%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016235-5.10%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 12:28
शेयर करें
A whale spent 2.3 million USDC to buy UNI, MKR, and SPK

A whale spent 2.3 million USDC to buy UNI, MKR, and SPK

PANews reported on September 4th that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, about half an hour ago, a whale spent 2.3 million USDC to purchase the following assets: Purchased 153,975 UNI tokens at an average price of $9.74 (valued at $1.5 million); Purchased 276.78 MKR at an average price of $1,806 (worth $500,000); 4.85 million SPKs (worth $300,000 USD) were purchased at an average price of $0.062.
Spark
SPK$0.0606-4.67%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9997--%
UNISWAP
UNI$9.425+1.11%
शेयर करें
PANews2025/09/04 12:28
शेयर करें
Polymarket CEO Says Crypto-Based Prediction Platform Ready To Enter US After CFTC Approval: 'Stay Tuned'

Polymarket CEO Says Crypto-Based Prediction Platform Ready To Enter US After CFTC Approval: 'Stay Tuned'

Shayne Coplan, founder of decentralized prediction platform Polymarket, said Wednesday, September 3, that the Commodity Futures Trading Commission has approved the platform's operation in the U.S.read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.0945-3.58%
READY
READY$0.003353-0.91%
शेयर करें
Coinstats2025/09/04 12:26
शेयर करें
Alarming Third Day Of Outflows As BlackRock’s ETHA Sheds Millions

Alarming Third Day Of Outflows As BlackRock’s ETHA Sheds Millions

The post Alarming Third Day Of Outflows As BlackRock’s ETHA Sheds Millions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Spot ETH ETFs: Alarming Third Day Of Outflows As BlackRock’s ETHA Sheds Millions Skip to content Home Crypto News Spot ETH ETFs: Alarming Third Day of Outflows as BlackRock’s ETHA Sheds Millions Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/spot-eth-etfs-outflows/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016235-5.10%
Ethereum
ETH$4,337.45-0.16%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 12:26
शेयर करें
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 4, 2025 – Bitcoin Steadies at $112K, ETH Tops $4,400 as Traders Brace for September Slump

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 4, 2025 – Bitcoin Steadies at $112K, ETH Tops $4,400 as Traders Brace for September Slump

Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, September 4. Market movements, crypto news, and more!
Moonveil
MORE$0.0945-3.58%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01758-8.58%
Ethereum
ETH$4,337.45-0.16%
शेयर करें
Coinstats2025/09/04 12:24
शेयर करें
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Could Drop to $0.60, but Analysts Highlight a Breakout Token With 40x Potential

Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Could Drop to $0.60, but Analysts Highlight a Breakout Token With 40x Potential

The post Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Could Drop to $0.60, but Analysts Highlight a Breakout Token With 40x Potential appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Investors and analysts are monitoring altcoins like Cardano, who support level is critical, as Bitcoin and Ethereum continue to move the market.  If bears retain momentum then ADA could create a further downside to $0.60 as per analysts.  Currently, traders are moving into less-known and early-stage projects as well. MAGACOIN FINANCE is a breakout token with 40x potential that has emerged as a surprise pick among the other analysts as well. Cardano Faces Bearish Pressure Toward $0.60 Cardano (ADA) last traded above the $1 mark on Aug. 14. The asset has faced quite a correction since its August high. The dip could be due to the general market bearishness. Investors may have begun booking profits after Bitcoin (BTC) climbed to an all-time high of $124,128 in August. Low ETF inflows may have also led to a market down turn. Buyers attempted to stall Cardano’s pullback at the 50-day SMA ($0.82), but the bears maintained their selling pressure. The ADA/USDT pair closed below the 50-day SMA on Sunday, starting the move toward the support line of the descending channel pattern. Buyers will try to defend the support line, but the relief rally is expected to face selling at the 20-day EMA ($0.84). If the price turns down sharply from the 20-day EMA, the likelihood of a drop to $0.68 increases. Buyers will have to propel Cardano’s price above the downtrend line to signal a comeback. The pair could then rally to $1.02. Cardano price is currently trading at $0.8337. A Breakout Token Analysts Say Could Deliver 40x Upside Analyst recommendations are increasingly pointing to MAGACOIN FINANCE, which investors have identified as a breakout altcoin. It is positioned as one of the best new altcoins to buy 2025. Unlike bigger-cap names, it provides an ROI multiplier narrative. This is attractive to traders…
Bitcoin
BTC$111,297+1.30%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000563+0.49%
Capverse
CAP$0.12233+78.42%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 12:21
शेयर करें
Ethereum Price Surge Linked to Treasury Accumulation

Ethereum Price Surge Linked to Treasury Accumulation

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/ethereum-price-surge-treasury-accumulation/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016235-5.10%
शेयर करें
Coinstats2025/09/04 12:13
शेयर करें

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अधिक

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

Yunfeng Financial: Appoints Mr. Liang Xinjun as Independent Non-Executive Director

U.S. Treasury yields fall ahead of non-farm payrolls report