क्रिप्टो न्यूज़
2025-09-05 Friday
क्रिप्टो न्यूज़
सबसे ताज़ा क्रिप्टो न्यूज़ और मार्केट अपडेट का आनंद लें
CIMG Closes $55 Million Share Sale, Receives 500 Bitcoin in Payment
The post CIMG Closes $55 Million Share Sale, Receives 500 Bitcoin in Payment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CIMG Inc. has completed a $55 million stock sale, accepting payment in bitcoin and adding 500 BTC to its balance sheet. The move reflects the company’s shift toward a long-term bitcoin reserve strategy. $55 Million Stock-for- BTC Deal Sees CIMG Adopt Bitcoin Treasury Strategy CIMG Inc. (Nasdaq: IMG), a global digital health and sales development […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/cimg-closes-55-million-share-sale-receives-500-bitcoin-in-payment/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 12:46
Coinbase CEO: Developers who don't use AI will be fired
PANews reported on September 4 that Fortune magazine reported last week that Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong revealed on the "Cheeky Pint" podcast hosted by Stripe co-founder and president John Collison that he gave employees a week to start using an artificial intelligence programming assistant, and those who failed to do so would be fired. Armstrong has said that he hopes to fully implement AI technology in the company, and he is one of many CEOs of technology companies who urge employees to quickly adapt to technological changes. Although some have criticized Armstrong's approach as too tough, he said that at least this incident clarified the importance of AI at Coinbase. In addition to requiring the use of artificial intelligence programming assistants, Coinbase also holds a monthly "AI Speed Run" where an employee who is good at applying the technology holds a seminar for other employees of the company. Earlier today , Armstrong said it plans to increase the proportion of AI-generated code per day from 40% to over 50% by October.
PANews
2025/09/04 12:43
Bitcoin could stabilize as dominance level drops; Check forecast
The post Bitcoin could stabilize as dominance level drops; Check forecast appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key takeaways BTC has been trading around $111k and could stabilize soon to allow altcoins to rally. The Bitcoin dominance level has dropped to 55 amid growing altcoin demand. BTC stagnates at $111k as altcoin demand grows Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency by market cap, has been trading around $111k over the past two days. This performance comes despite altcoins rallying higher, with Ether now approaching $4,500 after adding over 1% to its value. However, Bitcoin’s stagnation comes with a decline in its dominance level. Bitcoin dominance has declined from its 62% peak to 55%, an indication that investors could be shifting funds from Bitcoin to altcoins. Bitcoin dominance measures Bitcoin’s market capitalization as a percentage of the total cryptocurrency market cap. This metric helps investors determine if Bitcoin is favored at a particular period or if altcoins are the preferred investments. In an email to Coinjournal, Sergei Gorev, Head of Risk, YouHodler, stated that historically, the dynamics of the BTC price have usually caught up with the dynamics of M2 growth. Gorev added that, Perhaps this divergence is caused by the local summer vacation period, and, with the beginning of the autumn business season, the price of BTC may straighten again. In our opinion, the strengthening of the position of second-tier coins is quite long-term. Firstly, this is due to the market redistribution of profits of early investors in BTC, and secondly, in the future, the creation of crypto reserves may occur in the most liquid crypto projects, which can attract a wide range of corporate investors willing to invest billions of dollars. We think the next interesting market ideas could be SOL and XRP. BTC still targets $113k despite declining dominance level The BTC/USD 4-hour chart has seen an improvement compared to the bearish price action in August. The…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 12:41
MyStonks CMO Keaton Hu: Stocks and bonds will be the most promising areas for RWA at this stage
PANews reported on September 4 that MyStonks Chief Marketing Officer Keaton Hu was invited to attend the "2025 10th Taiwan Blockchain Enthusiasts Annual Conference" yesterday. In the "TechFin: Best Practices in the Technology Finance Industry" session, he participated in the "Building a Blueprint for the Development of the Financial Industry and RWA" discussion. At the meeting, Keaton Hu shared his insights on the development of RWA: he pointed out that high-quality, highly liquid assets are the foundation for the implementation of RWA, and the US regulatory environment is more conducive to the initial development of the industry. At the same time, he made it clear that stocks and bonds are the most promising tracks for RWA at this stage, because these assets do not require market education and can be quickly implemented by solving compliance and transaction efficiency. It is reported that MyStonks, as a representative platform in the RWA field, has obtained the US FinCEN MSB license and SEC STO filing, launched more than 180 US stock tokens, with a cumulative trading volume exceeding US$1.25 billion and nearly 40,000 users. This sharing provides a practical reference for the global RWA ecosystem.
PANews
2025/09/04 12:37
ONDO Price Skyrockets As Over 100 Tokenized Assets And ETFs Are Set For Ethereum Debut
The post ONDO Price Skyrockets As Over 100 Tokenized Assets And ETFs Are Set For Ethereum Debut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ronaldo is an experienced crypto enthusiast dedicated to the nascent and ever-evolving industry. With over five years of extensive research and unwavering dedication, he has cultivated a profound interest in the world of cryptocurrencies. Ronaldo’s journey began with a spark of curiosity, which soon transformed into a deep passion for understanding the intricacies of this groundbreaking technology. Driven by an insatiable thirst for knowledge, Ronaldo has delved into the depths of the crypto space, exploring its various facets, from blockchain fundamentals to market trends and investment strategies. His tireless exploration and commitment to staying up-to-date with the latest developments have granted him a unique perspective on the industry. One of Ronaldo’s defining areas of expertise lies in technical analysis. He firmly believes that studying charts and deciphering price movements provides valuable insights into the market. Ronaldo recognizes that patterns exist within the chaos of crypto charts, and by utilizing technical analysis tools and indicators, he can unlock hidden opportunities and make informed investment decisions. His dedication to mastering this analytical approach has allowed him to navigate the volatile crypto market with confidence and precision. Ronaldo’s commitment to his craft goes beyond personal gain. He is passionate about sharing his knowledge and insights with others, empowering them to make well-informed decisions in the crypto space. Ronaldo’s writing is a testament to his dedication, providing readers with meaningful analysis and up-to-date news. He strives to offer a comprehensive understanding of the crypto industry, helping readers navigate its complexities and seize opportunities. Outside of the crypto realm, Ronaldo enjoys indulging in other passions. As an avid sports fan, he finds joy in watching exhilarating sporting events, witnessing the triumphs and challenges of athletes pushing their limits. Furthermore, His passion for languages extends beyond mere communication; he aspires to master German, French, Italian, and…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 12:37
Ukraine Pushes Toward Full Crypto Regulation Amid Wartime Pressures
The post Ukraine Pushes Toward Full Crypto Regulation Amid Wartime Pressures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Regulations Ukraine is taking a decisive step toward regulating its digital asset sector, moving away from a gray-market environment that has thrived during years of conflict. Lawmakers have advanced a bill that would for the first time give cryptocurrencies legal standing while establishing a nationwide tax regime. From Loopholes to Legal Framework Under the proposal, crypto gains would be taxed at the same 18% rate applied to income, with an additional 5% earmarked for military support. To smooth the transition, a one-year grace period offers reduced taxation on conversions to local currency. Authorities have yet to decide which regulator will oversee the market, though both the central bank and the securities commission are being considered. Security Concerns Drive Urgency The move follows warnings from the Royal United Services Institute, which argued that Ukraine’s loose oversight has made it a magnet for illicit flows — from smuggling restricted military equipment to enabling foreign actors to funnel money into politics. Analysts cautioned that without reforms, Kyiv risks being branded a money-laundering hub at a time when it needs international financial support most. A Country of Heavy Users Ukraine’s citizens are among the world’s most active in crypto markets, ranking in the global top ten and first in Eastern Europe, according to Chainalysis. That level of adoption, combined with the strains of wartime financing, has pushed lawmakers to treat crypto not as a fringe phenomenon but as an economic tool that must be taxed and supervised. While the bill still requires revisions before a final vote, its momentum shows a clear shift: Ukraine now sees crypto not just as a grassroots financial workaround, but as an asset class that must be integrated into its formal economy and international partnerships. The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 12:36
Best Crypto to Buy Now as Trump's Bitcoin Miner Surges on Debut
American Bitcoin, a Bitcoin mining company owned and operated by President Donald Trump’s two oldest sons, doubled in stock value on the first day of its listing. This has led to the sons’ stake rising above $1.5 billion. The shares of American Bitcoin Corp, as Reuters reported, soared to $14.52 on its first day of […]
TRUMP
$8.341
+0.60%
NOW
$0.00722
-1.50%
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/04 12:35
Goedemorgen Bitcoin: Goud, Dalio en spaarpotten
Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Goedemorgen! Hier is het meest opvallende cryptonieuws, doorspekt met inzichten over marktsentiment, institutionele bewegingen en technologische ontwikkelingen—allemaal verpakt in één krachtige ochtendupdate. Goudprijs bereikt ATH: wat betekent dit voor Bitcoin? De goudprijs brak door naar een nieuw all-time high. Analisten vragen zich af of dit ook extra kapitaal naar Bitcoin kan trekken als digitaal alternatief voor goud. Wall Street-giganten omarmen Bitcoin en Ethereum Steeds meer grote financiële instellingen op Wall Street openen de deuren voor BTC en ETH. Het bevestigt de toenemende integratie van crypto in de traditionele financiële wereld. Ray Dalio waarschuwt voor zwakkere dollar en kiest voor Bitcoin Investeerder Ray Dalio ziet een dalende dollar op de lange termijn en positioneert zich daarom in Bitcoin. Zijn visie onderstreept de rol van BTC als bescherming tegen valutarisico. Pay with Crypto: PayPal breidt crypto-betalingen uit PayPal maakt het mogelijk om met crypto bij miljoenen webshops te betalen. Hiermee komt grootschalige adoptie van digitale valuta in het betalingsverkeer een stap dichterbij. CIMG koopt 500 Bitcoin na $55 miljoen aandelenverkoop Het investeringsfonds CIMG verkocht aandelen en zette de opbrengst om in 500 BTC. Deze zet toont dat steeds meer bedrijven hun reserves diversifiëren richting Bitcoin. Strategy koopt $357 miljoen aan Bitcoin tijdens koersdaling Strategy greep de recente dip aan om voor honderden miljoenen extra Bitcoin te kopen. Dit illustreert de institutionele overtuiging in BTC op lange termijn. Treasury neemt Bitcoin Amsterdam over Het Nederlandse bedrijf Treasury wil uitgroeien tot het grootste Bitcoin-treasurybedrijf van Europa en verstevigt zijn positie met de overname van Bitcoin Amsterdam. Metaplanet bereikt 20.000 BTC na nieuwe aankoop Metaplanet voegde nog eens 112 miljoen dollar aan Bitcoin toe en bracht zijn totaal naar 20.000 BTC. Ondanks koersdruk blijft het bedrijf agressief accumuleren. BitcoinMagazine lanceert Discord channel! Wil je meepraten over deze ontwikkelingen? Join dan ons nieuwe Discord channel en discussieer met onze experts en andere lezers over acties en insiderinformatie! Nu naar Discord Het bericht Goedemorgen Bitcoin: Goud, Dalio en spaarpotten is geschreven door Robin Heester en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats
2025/09/04 12:31
Bitcoin's $124k Rally and the Rise of Utility
The post Bitcoin’s $124k Rally and the Rise of Utility appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin has stormed back in 2025, hitting a new all-time high of over $124,000 in August after a turbulent start to the year. The rally is more than a speculative rebound. It is the manifestation of crypto’s long-promised integration into the global financial system. But unlike earlier cycles, this rally is not lifting the entire market. Investors are now rewarding utility and the CoinDesk 20 Index is emerging as the benchmark for separating signal from noise. Institutions are all-in Physical bitcoin exchange traded products (ETPs) pulled in nearly $38 billion over the past year, pushing global AUM beyond $165 billion. Hedge funds are exploiting basis trades, corporates are stockpiling bitcoin and the U.S. has gone as far as creating a strategic bitcoin reserve. At the same time, liquidity and infrastructure have transformed. Per Glassnode, CME-listed futures now cover bitcoin, ether, SOL and XRP, while bitcoin options open interest has topped $50 billion. Bitcoin has never looked more institutional. Macro tailwind Trump’s second-term tax cuts and a U.S. debt pile north of $34 trillion have investors bracing for dollar debasement. Global reserve managers are hedging with gold and alternatives. Bitcoin’s scarcity and neutrality make it the obvious complement. Our model places bitcoin at $250,000 by 2030 under base-case monetary expansion assumptions.. If fiscal policy turns more reckless, that upside could accelerate. Altcoins face a reality check Crucially, this bull cycle is no longer about a rising tide lifting all boats. Investors are rewarding protocols that deliver real-world impact. Solana has evolved into the leading consumer-grade blockchain. Ethereum has formed as the institutional backbone of on-chain finance. XRP, armed with legal clarity, is cementing itself as a low-cost, high-speed settlement layer for cross-border finance. The market is finally demanding fundamentals, and projects without substance are fading into irrelevance. CoinDesk 20: investible core…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 12:31
Purple Pepe Price Prediction: Why $PURPE Is Up 40% and What's Next?
The post Purple Pepe Price Prediction: Why $PURPE Is Up 40% and What’s Next? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Purple Pepe is back making headlines after a price pump, sparking debate on whether it could be the next big meme coin on Solana. Purple Pepe (PURPE) has jumped 42.8% in the last 24 hours, trading at $0.00006134 with a market cap of $25.5 million. Daily trading volume also spiked by 81% to $12.27 million. …
CoinPedia
2025/09/04 12:31
