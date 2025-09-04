2025-09-05 Friday

क्रिप्टो न्यूज़

सबसे ताज़ा क्रिप्टो न्यूज़ और मार्केट अपडेट का आनंद लें
Whales Are Loading Up on Chainlink – $15 Seen as Critical Support

Whales Are Loading Up on Chainlink – $15 Seen as Critical Support

Alphractal highlighted that LINK’s realized price – a metric tracking the average cost basis of circulating tokens – sits near […] The post Whales Are Loading Up on Chainlink – $15 Seen as Critical Support appeared first on Coindoo.
NEAR
NEAR$2.409+0.54%
Chainlink
LINK$22.43-2.56%
शेयर करें
Coindoo2025/09/04 13:00
शेयर करें
American Bitcoin Surges 85% on Nasdaq Debut Before Closing Up 16%

American Bitcoin Surges 85% on Nasdaq Debut Before Closing Up 16%

Trump-backed mining company hits $5B valuation as trading halted five times amid volatility
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.327+0.43%
शेयर करें
Blockhead2025/09/04 13:00
शेयर करें
Solana Chain Carnival: Can Pump.fun's CCM Reshape the Creator Economy?

Solana Chain Carnival: Can Pump.fun's CCM Reshape the Creator Economy?

Yesterday, the Solana chain was quite lively. First, $CARD and $ZARD led the on-chain RWA craze for Pokémon cards, and then the well-known KOL HIM led the CS2 skin market $HUCH, and the market value also soared. It seems that the concept of ICM is gaining momentum on Solana. At the same time, PumpFun released a version update video, launched Project Ascend and Dynamic Fees V1, and proposed a new concept Creator Capital Markets (CCM). At first glance, it seems that the product ideas of Heaven and Bags are not much different from those of some time ago. This also triggered the return of a number of project developers, including the long-banned Memecoin trader Mitch, who launched his own live-streaming token on Pumpfun, which saw its market value exceed $42 million within three hours. This series of activity led to a general rise in other live-streaming tokens, while Pumpfun's token creation and graduation rates both increased by over 40%. Pumpfun’s ambition this time seems to be not just to have ICM, but to use the concept of CCM to make pumpfun a more extreme version of Twitch. Project Ascend Innovation According to an official announcement from Pump.fun, the core change introduced by Project Ascend is the Dynamic Fees V1 system. This new tiered creator fee structure radically changes the previous fixed-rate model. Under the previous system, creators received the same percentage of transaction fees regardless of their token's market capitalization. Now, the system introduces a dynamic fee rate tied to market capitalization—tokens with higher market capitalization receive lower creator fees, while smaller projects continue to contribute higher fees. The rationale behind this design is to encourage creators to focus on the long-term growth of their tokens, rather than short-term cashing out. PumpSwap transaction fees and content creator earnings for tokens with different market capitalizations Officials claim that this update increases creators' potential earnings tenfold. For creators who successfully manage the token ecosystem, this means they no longer need to sell their holdings to profit, instead earning a steady income through a consistent share of transaction fees. This paradigm shift is a key step in Pump.fun's efforts to address the widespread "pump and dump" problem within the memecoin ecosystem. Dynamic Fees V1 applies to all PumpSwap tokens, both newly issued and existing, while maintaining the same protocol and liquidity provider fee distribution. For "abandoned" projects whose creators have vanished, fees will flow to the community. CTO projects can apply to receive creator fees, and Pump.fun promises a significantly faster approval process. Mitch's Return: A Small-Town Story from Broke to Millionaire After Pump.fun announced its update, the first major returnee was Mitch (@MitchOnSOL_), a legendary trader who was banned multiple times by Platform X. His story is well-known in the Solana memecoin community. He entered the crypto space in 2022 and initially profited through contract trading, but lost nearly all his funds due to an addiction to online blackjack. By 2023, he had only 1 SOL left, but he achieved a 100x return by buying Milady. He then invested in popular memecoins like Retardio, pushing his assets to a peak of $8 million. Mitch's success is as notable as his controversial nature within the community. Community members like TMtheOG accused him of being an "insider" of the Pump.fun team, claiming he laundered millions of dollars through soft rug pulls, leading to his official ban from X. However, supporters like imperooterxbt defended him, arguing that he was one of the few influencers who openly purchased high-market-cap tokens and promoted them like a regular community member, rather than solely promoting insider projects he held. The reason for his ban was extortion from X. While this was only Mitch's side of the story, some supportive community members still voiced their support, chanting "Free Mitch." This time, Mitch launched his own creator coin, $MITCH. He personally purchased 80% of the supply, stating that neither he would lock it up nor sell it, but would only give it away in future livestreams, with only 20% ultimately entering circulation. In his announcement, he emphasized that this wasn't a charity, but rather a "personal experiment for fun." However, the striking $24 million in his address, God.SOL, made this experiment truly "entertaining" for him. MITCH quickly launched MOONSHOT after its launch, which also allowed its market value to exceed 42 million US dollars in a short period of time. However, if calculated based on the "circulating market value", the highest market value was only about 8.4 million US dollars. Rasmr's Livestreaming Empire: From Researcher to Memecoin Influencer Equally garnering attention alongside Mitch is blockchain researcher rasmr_eth (@rasmr_eth). As a core member of the probablynothing community, he joins well-known streamer ThreadGuy, former DEGODS founder Frank Degod, and OGshoots. Some of these individuals form an insider group known as the "Hookah Gang." They have issued numerous high-market-cap tokens, many of which are soft-coins, a source of controversy. Rasmr has been active in the crypto space since 2011 and currently has over 117,000 followers. His influence lies not only in his research and analysis, but also in the unique community culture he has built through live streaming. Rasmr has called other creators during live broadcasts to discuss memecoin opportunities (sometimes with insider information), and these "classic meme moments" often become hot topics in the community. He streams on his Twitch channel and pumpfun, covering trading demonstrations, blockchain discussions, and even livestreams of games like Path of Exile 2. His posts demonstrate a strong sense of community, and he often engages in memecoin fervor, from taking Muard out on the street to force-sell Chillhouse to people, to visiting traditional fund companies to promote Fartcoin. While quite nonsensical, it does, in some ways, introduce more people to memecoins. The live broadcast token $rasmr he previously launched currently has a market value fluctuating between 5 and 7 million US dollars, and he also holds 80% of the token. Old School Trader Gainzy Gainzy started to get involved in crypto during the 2017 crypto bull market. At that time, he participated in multiple projects that allowed him to obtain a 10-fold return on his assets. However, with the collapse of FTX, he eventually lost most of his assets due to the bankruptcy of the platform. He considers the "hellish" experience of the 2018-2019 bear market trough a valuable lesson, often sharing it in his livestreams as CT history (Crypto Twitter History). He began by scalping, excelling at profiting in volatile markets. He believes that long-term holdings are generally risky due to the influence of the DXY (US Dollar Index), bond yields, and Federal Reserve announcements, which is why he also enjoys trading Memecoins. He represents a different approach to livestreaming. Compared to other streamers, he's more of a "boomer" (old-school) type. His livestreams are pretty regular, starting at 10 a.m. every day, sometimes for a few minutes, sometimes for hours, just like a regular workday. Sometimes he shares technical analysis and trading strategies, sometimes he discusses the market, and sometimes he just gambles with friends or shares his personal life. He self-deprecatingly calls himself "Washed," saying most of his followers come from the early cycle (2017-2022), when algorithms were unfavorable to new traffic. He emphasized the essence of the streamer identity: "Most are destined to fail (NPCs or boring people), and only a few main characters can stand out." Interestingly, although he issued his own live streaming token, he distanced himself from others' live streaming tokens. He stated that while he recognizes their potential, in this sector, content quality is far more important than short-term profit. The price of his token GNZYSTRM has been rising steadily since it was launched in April, basically fluctuating between 2 million and 5 million market capitalization. BASEDD BASEDD was launched by Jacky and others in early 2024, initially focusing on NFT and memecoin projects in the Solana ecosystem. By 2025, it evolved into "BASEDD House", a content creation center focused on physical and virtual. In March 2025, they announced the Summer Content House program, selecting 7 creators through a "talent show" series, focusing on short videos, live broadcasts, vlogs, and cross-platform activations (such as Twitch, YouTube, Pump.fun). The program aims to break the "CT echo chamber" (Crypto Twitter echo chamber) and provide a viral content environment. In August and September 2025, the community entered Season 2 and relocated from Las Vegas to Los Angeles, becoming deeply involved in the explosive growth of the Pump.fun live streaming track. Currently, the market capitalization of its community token, $BASEDD, remains between $2 million and $5 million. While the community already has a token, several members also have their own "livestreaming tokens." GOON, run by @nevergoon100, for example, takes a more entertaining approach. GOON's livestreams are often filled with absurd and dramatic elements. While this style has been controversial, it has successfully attracted the attention of many young investors. Goon gave a child $200 worth of memecoin $USDUC during a live broadcast and asked him to download pumpfun Is CCM an innovation or just another speculation? The concept of Content Creator Markets (CCM) marks Pump.fun's attempt to build a radical new creator economy model. Unlike traditional content creation or livestreaming platforms like Twitch, CCM allows creators' influence to be directly represented and traded through tokens. Viewers no longer rely solely on tips or subscriptions to support creators; instead, they can share in the benefits of their success by purchasing tokens. However, this isn't PumpFun's first attempt at this. Since its introduction in late 2024, Pump.fun's livestreaming feature has been controversial for its lack of regulation, allowing users to post inappropriate content (drug use, pornography, and extreme behavior). This has led to significant speculation and potential market manipulation, resulting in significant losses for many participants. Maintaining market order while encouraging innovation has become Pump.fun's biggest challenge. The community's reaction to CCM was sharply divided. Threadguy, in his post, argued that the era of "influence being directly exchanged for money" had arrived. However, a significant number of critics argued that this was just another speculative bubble, with retail investors ultimately the victims. Is this Pump.fun update a significant step forward in the evolution of the memecoin ecosystem, or another bubble about to burst? The answer will likely be determined by the market and time. But what is certain is that in the world of Web3, the relationship between creators and supporters is being redefined.
MemeCore
M$1.685+21.31%
Threshold
T$0.0159+0.88%
idrawline
MITCH$0.01283-31.90%
शेयर करें
PANews2025/09/04 13:00
शेयर करें
Bitcoin Whales Cut Back: Average Holdings At Lowest Since 2018

Bitcoin Whales Cut Back: Average Holdings At Lowest Since 2018

On-chain data shows the size of the average Bitcoin whale has dropped to the lowest level since 2018, a sign that may be bearish for BTC’s price. Average Bitcoin Whale Is Holding Just 488 BTC Now In a new post on X, on-chain analytics firm Glassnode has discussed about the latest trend in the average supply held by Bitcoin whales. Glassnode defines “whales” as entities holding between 100 and 10,000 BTC. At the current exchange rate, the range’s lower bound converts to $11.2 million and upper one to $1.1 billion. Related Reading: Bitcoin In Trouble? Exchange Reserve Spikes To Highest In Months Thus, the only investors who would qualify for the cohort would be the big-money traders. These holders can carry some degree of influence in the market, so their behavior can be worth keeping an eye on. The behavior of the cohort as usually gauged from their total holdings, however, can provide a skewed picture about the sentiment among them, as the investors toward the larger end of the range have more of a weightage in it. One way to pinpoint the behavior of the average whale is by looking at the size of the holdings of the average member of the group. Below is the chart shared by Glassnode that shows the trend in this metric for Bitcoin over the last few years. As is visible in the graph, the average Bitcoin supply per whale peaked back in early 2022, but switched to a decline as the bear market took over the sector. This suggests the whales reduced their exposure to the cryptocurrency during this period. With 2023 starting a recovery run for BTC, the average whale started loading up again, albeit at a slower pace than in the previous cycle. This accumulation continued until mid-2024, at which point it once more witnessed a reversal. Interestingly, instead of backing the rallies that have occurred between then and now, the whales have only accelerated their selling alongside them. The late 2024 run, especially, saw these humongous investors shed their holdings at a rapid pace. Related Reading: Toncoin (TON) Heading For A 50% Price Move, Analyst Explains Why Today, the amount of Bitcoin supply held by the average whale sits at just 488 tokens, which is the lowest that it has been since December 2018, almost seven years ago. In another X post, the analytics firm has also talked about how Ethereum whales have been doing recently. In particular, Glassnode has shared the trend in the holdings of the “mega whales,” holders carrying more than 10,000 ETH ($44.6 million). As displayed in the above chart, the Ethereum mega whales participated in buying during the recent price surge, but their accumulation has now stopped with the 30-day change in their balance dropping to zero. BTC Price At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading around $111,900, up more than 1% over the past day. Featured image from Dall-E, Glassnode.com, chart from TradingView.com
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00200154+1.49%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,232.77+1.21%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09544-2.65%
शेयर करें
NewsBTC2025/09/04 13:00
शेयर करें
Just 10 Wallets Control Majority Of Ethereum Supply: How Do Other ETH Tokens Compare?

Just 10 Wallets Control Majority Of Ethereum Supply: How Do Other ETH Tokens Compare?

On-chain data shows over half of the Ethereum supply is held by just 10 addresses. Here’s how other ETH-based tokens like Shiba Inu stack up. Shiba Inu, Uniswap, & Ethereum Are Among The Most Centralized ETH Tokens In a new post on X, on-chain analytics firm Santiment has talked about how the different assets in […]
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000544-1.09%
Wink
LIKE$0.011153+2.04%
SphereX
HERE$0.00024+9.09%
शेयर करें
Bitcoinist2025/09/04 13:00
शेयर करें
Uniswap Community Votes to Pass Temperature Check Proposal to Establish DUNI Legal Entity

Uniswap Community Votes to Pass Temperature Check Proposal to Establish DUNI Legal Entity

PANews reported on September 4th that the Snapshot voting page showed that the Uniswap community voted to approve the "Establish DUNI Legal Entity" temperature check proposal, which will be voted on for a second time on the chain. The proposal plans to register Uniswap Governance as a Decentralized Unincorporated Nonprofit Association (DUNA) in Wyoming and name the entity "DUNI." DUNI aims to maintain a decentralized governance structure while supporting off-chain operations such as contracting, engaging service providers, and fulfilling regulatory and tax obligations. This entity will recognize the binding force of on-chain governance proposals, providing members with certainty in legal structure and liability protection, without impacting the Uniswap protocol, the UNI token, or the core mechanisms of on-chain governance. The vision for the evolution of Uniswap governance is one that enables protocol fees, funds innovation, fosters partnerships, and confidently navigates legal obligations. Related reading: Uniswap’s compliance breakthrough: How does DUNA pave the way for fee switches and token empowerment?
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01263+3.95%
Core DAO
CORE$0.416--%
UNISWAP
UNI$9.4+0.78%
शेयर करें
PANews2025/09/04 12:59
शेयर करें
Pepeto Becomes the Top Predicted Crypto Presale to Buy Now Alongside BlockDAG and Unilabs Finance

Pepeto Becomes the Top Predicted Crypto Presale to Buy Now Alongside BlockDAG and Unilabs Finance

As crypto talk moves from empty hype to launches with real products, this Ethereum memecoin is winning serious attention for […] The post Pepeto Becomes the Top Predicted Crypto Presale to Buy Now Alongside BlockDAG and Unilabs Finance appeared first on Coindoo.
RealLink
REAL$0.06066+2.10%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.71+3.36%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001518+2.42%
शेयर करें
Coindoo2025/09/04 12:59
शेयर करें
Korea Tackles Market Manipulation, Bakkt in Japan, and More

Korea Tackles Market Manipulation, Bakkt in Japan, and More

The post Korea Tackles Market Manipulation, Bakkt in Japan, and More appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Welcome to the Asia Pacific Morning Brief—your essential digest of overnight crypto developments shaping regional markets and global sentiment. Grab a green tea and watch this space. South Korea cracks down on crypto manipulation while Japanese firms pivot toward Bitcoin strategies. Meanwhile, Alibaba-linked entities make significant Ethereum investments, signaling broader institutional adoption across Asia-Pacific markets despite regulatory enforcement actions. Sponsored Sponsored Korea Cracks Down on Crypto Market Manipulation South Korea’s Financial Services Commission announced criminal referrals for crypto market manipulation. Large-scale “whale” investors artificially used billions of won to inflate multiple cryptocurrency prices. These manipulators concentrated suspicious orders before selling entire holdings when buying interest surged. Authorities also prosecuted cases involving false social media promotions of crypto assets. Fraudsters pre-purchased coins before posting fake positive news to attract buyers. This marks the first investigation into unfair trading through social platforms. One sophisticated scheme manipulated Tether markets to inflate Bitcoin-linked coin prices artificially. Perpetrators exploited exchange pricing mechanisms that convert cryptocurrencies to Korean won automatically. Victims lost hundreds of thousands of dollars after being deceived into selling at artificially low prices. Sponsored Sponsored Regulators imposed the first monetary penalties under new crypto protection laws targeting unfair gains. Financial authorities now require exchanges to display average prices in the internal and domestic markets. Officials warn investors to avoid assets showing unexplained price spikes without clear reasons. Japanese Textile Giant Eyes Bitcoin Transformation Bakkt CEO Phillip Lord announced Hotta Marusho’s extraordinary shareholder meeting for October 16-24. The agenda includes renaming “Bitcoin Japan Corporation” and expanding business operations. Lord stated Japan will lead the Bitcoin era through this digital treasury transformation. Alibaba Co-founder’s Firm Buys Major Ethereum Stake Yunfeng Financial Group, linked to Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma, purchased 10,000 ETH worth approximately $44 million. The Hong Kong-listed fintech company will record cryptocurrency as investment…
Moonveil
MORE$0.09544-2.65%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016229-5.13%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02666-0.70%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 12:59
शेयर करें
Moca Network Unveils MocaPortfolio: $20M Token Distribution for MOCA Coin and NFT Holders

Moca Network Unveils MocaPortfolio: $20M Token Distribution for MOCA Coin and NFT Holders

The post Moca Network Unveils MocaPortfolio: $20M Token Distribution for MOCA Coin and NFT Holders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Felix Pinkston Sep 03, 2025 13:34 Moca Network, part of Animoca Brands, launches MocaPortfolio offering $20 million in token allocations to MOCA Coin and Mocaverse NFT holders, enhancing community engagement and financial literacy. Moca Network Introduces MocaPortfolio Moca Network, a key initiative by Animoca Brands, has announced the launch of MocaPortfolio, a novel platform designed to provide its community with token allocations valued at $20 million. This launch is exclusive to holders of MOCA Coin and Mocaverse NFTs, according to Animoca Brands. Empowering Community Engagement The MocaPortfolio initiative marks a shift from traditional airdrop methods, offering a structured opportunity for community members to engage with Animoca Brands’ investment and partnership projects. Participants can access vested token allocations, fostering long-term engagement and financial literacy within the community. Statements from Animoca Brands Leadership Yat Siu, co-founder and executive chairman of Animoca Brands, emphasized the innovative nature of MocaPortfolio, stating that it represents an evolution in community rewards. This initiative aims to share growth prospects across the Web3 landscape with the MOCA community. Kenneth Shek, project lead of Moca Network, highlighted that MocaPortfolio aligns with the company’s mission to build a sustainable digital identity ecosystem, providing a new layer of value for MOCA Coin through active participation. Upcoming Developments and Participation The first registration event under MocaPortfolio is set for Q4 2025, featuring the Magic Eden token (ME). Additional tokens from Animoca Brands’ portfolio will follow. Community members can stake MOCA Coin and Mocaverse NFTs on the Mocaverse staking platform to accumulate Staking Power, enhancing their benefits and participation in the upcoming events. About Moca Network and Animoca Brands Moca Network is at the forefront of developing a chain-agnostic decentralized identity network, leveraging Animoca Brands’ extensive ecosystem of over 570 portfolio companies. As a utility…
Mocaverse
MOCA$0.06722+2.18%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01263+3.95%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016229-5.13%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 12:55
शेयर करें
US Bancorp Resumes Bitcoin Custody After 3-Year Pause

US Bancorp Resumes Bitcoin Custody After 3-Year Pause

The post US Bancorp Resumes Bitcoin Custody After 3-Year Pause appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US Bancorp Resumes Bitcoin Custody After 3-Year Pause Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Rubmar is a crypto enthusiast who likes learning and improving constantly. She enjoys reporting on the latest news and developments in the crypto industry. Rubmar also enjoys scrapbooking, crafting, simulation games, and watching football. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/us-bancorp-resumes-bitcoin-custody-services/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016229-5.13%
Sign
SIGN$0.07326+2.31%
Cookie DAO
COOKIE$0.11805+4.84%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 12:52
शेयर करें

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अधिक

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

Yunfeng Financial: Appoints Mr. Liang Xinjun as Independent Non-Executive Director

U.S. Treasury yields fall ahead of non-farm payrolls report