क्रिप्टो न्यूज़
2025-09-05 Friday
क्रिप्टो न्यूज़
सबसे ताज़ा क्रिप्टो न्यूज़ और मार्केट अपडेट का आनंद लें
Breaking: Ripple Brings RLUSD to Africa
Ripple continues RLUSD's global expansion with the African region
Coinstats
2025/09/04 13:06
QCP Group Announces Acquisition of Full Abu Dhabi Global Market License
PANews reported on September 4th that QCP Group has officially announced that it has received a full Financial Services License (FSP) from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of Abu Dhabi, the international financial center in the UAE capital. This license enables QCP to offer a comprehensive range of regulated digital asset services from its strategic base in Abu Dhabi, including spot and derivatives trading, market making, and customized structured solutions for institutional and professional clients.
PANews
2025/09/04 13:06
Unlocking Exciting Blockchain Opportunities On Sept. 8
Enso Seoul Meetup: Unlocking Exciting Blockchain Opportunities On Sept. 8
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 13:05
List of 20 Altcoins with the Highest Number of Active Users in the Last Week Published
The most popular projects in the cryptocurrency market, based on weekly active user numbers, have been revealed. The list includes both layer-1 and layer-2 blockchains, decentralized exchanges (DEXs), and infrastructure projects. The 20 projects with the most weekly active users, the number of developers, and the change in this number compared to the previous period are listed as follows: BNB Chain (BNB) – 15.9 million (+8.6%) NEAR Protocol (NEAR) – 14.7 million (-8.2%) Solana (SOL) – 12.8 million (-11.4%) Tron (TRX) – 6.0 million (0.0%) Base – 5.5 million (-28.9%) opBNB – 5.1 million (+2.7%) Aptos (APT) – 3.8 million (+25.0%) Jito (JTO) – 3.1 million (-30.4%) Uniswap (UNI) – 3.0 million (-28.5%) Raydium (RAY) – 3.0 million (-52.9%) Bitcoin (BTC) – 2.7 million (-7.9%) Ethereum (ETH) – 2.6 million (-17.9%) Polygon (POL) – 2.5 million (-1.5%) World Mobile Chain (WMTX) – 2.2 million (+4.6%) PancakeSwap (CAKE) – 1.5 million (+10.5%) Arbitrum One (ARB) – 1.5 million (+10.8%) Celo (CELO) – 887.5 thousand (+9.5%) Meteora – 792.5 thousand (+71.3%) Gravity Alpha Mainnet (G) – 623.5 thousand (+1.3%) pump.fun (PUMP) – 543.9 thousand (+78.4%) BNB Chain topped the list with 15.9 million weekly active users, followed by NEAR Protocol with 14.7 million and Solana with 12.8 million. Meanwhile, the most notable increases in user numbers were seen in pump.fun (78.4%) and Meteora (71.3%).
NEAR
$2,411
+0,62%
JTO
$1,855
-1,17%
G
$0,01115
+1,64%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 13:04
Whales Are Loading Up on Chainlink
New data from analytics firm Alphractal suggests that Chainlink may be entering a critical accumulation phase, with large holders steadily increasing their stakes. Alphractal highlighted that LINK's realized price – a metric tracking the average cost basis of circulating tokens – sits near $15. Analysts say this level could serve as a major safety net if prices retreat, marking it as a strategic zone for long-term accumulation. Big Holders Add More LINK Wallets controlling between 100,000 and 1 million LINK, as well as those with over 1 million tokens, have been quietly expanding their positions. According to Alphractal, this trend reflects growing confidence from whales and institutional-scale players who see Chainlink as a key infrastructure project for the next market cycle. Price Momentum Builds LINK has rallied roughly 40% over the past month, climbing to $23.70 at press time. That performance has lifted Chainlink to the 11th-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, fueling speculation that it could play an outsized role if another bull market takes shape. For analysts at Alphractal, the message is clear: while traders chase short-term moves, the biggest investors are quietly treating Chainlink as a foundation asset for the future of decentralized finance.
NEAR
$2,411
+0,62%
ALEX
$0,00533
+26,90%
PLAY
$0,04035
+12,58%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 13:03
Coinbase CEO wants AI to write 50% of his platform’s code by October
Over 40% of the lines of code contributing to Coinbase's systems are now written by AI, more than double the figure in April. Over 40% of Coinbase's code is written by artificial intelligence, according to the firm's CEO, Brian Armstrong, and he has hopes the figure will rise to 50% by next month."Obviously it needs to be reviewed and understood, and not all areas of the business can use AI-generated code. But we should be using it responsibly as much as we possibly can," Armstrong posted to X on Wednesday. The percentage of AI-generated lines of code at Coinbase has more than doubled since April, according to the chart he shared.
Coinstats
2025/09/04 13:02
Best Crypto Presale + 100x Potential: MAGACOIN FINANCE
The race for the best crypto presale of 2025 has a new frontrunner: MAGACOIN FINANCE. With over $13.5 million already raised and more than 13,000 wallets connected, this altcoin is being added to analyst lists of tokens with a realistic 100x potential in the next bull run. For early buyers, the presale could be the entry point they don't want to miss. Why Analysts Call It the Best Crypto Presale of 2025 Crypto analysts are naming MAGACOIN FINANCE among their top bull run picks because of its unique blend of meme appeal and practical DeFi use cases. Unlike typical hype-driven projects, this presale is backed by audited contracts and full community control. That foundation is fueling confidence that MAGACOIN FINANCE could be more than just a short-lived trend. With the presale still open, it's being positioned as the best crypto presale to watch. The fact that thousands of buyers have already locked in shows the market sees this as more than noise. The altcoin narrative is shifting toward projects with both fun branding and strong fundamentals — and MAGACOIN FINANCE is delivering both. The 100x ROI Buzz: Why FOMO Is Spreading Fast Analysts are openly discussing MAGACOIN FINANCE in the same breath as early-stage SHIB and PEPE. The difference is that this project adds structure and security on top of meme appeal. The story is simple: buyers who got into PEPE or SHIB early saw explosive ROI. Those who missed out still talk about it years later. MAGACOIN FINANCE is now being framed as that second chance — only with better fundamentals. To add even more urgency, early investors now get a 50% EXTRA BONUS with the code PATRIOT50X.
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 13:01
A whale deposited 3 million USDC into HyperLiquid and used 20x leverage to go long on BTC and ETH.
PANews reported on September 4 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited 3 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened long positions in BTC and ETH with 20x leverage.
PANews
2025/09/04 13:00
PEPE vs Shiba Inu – Which memecoin has the edge right now?
Memecoins are all the rage in the market these days.
Coinstats
2025/09/04 13:00
Best Crypto Presale + 50x ROI Narrative — MAGACOIN FINANCE Joins Top Analyst Picks
Investors searching for the best crypto presale of 2025 are focusing on tokens with strong growth potential and analyst backing. With talk of a possible price pump, attention has shifted toward projects that combine trust, security, and rising demand. Among them, MAGACOIN FINANCE is drawing interest as a fresh name gaining traction in analysts' top picks.
Coinstats
2025/09/04 13:00
