Avalanche activity driven by DEXs, trading bots, whale memecoin speculation

Avalanche activity driven by DEXs, trading bots, whale memecoin speculation

The post Avalanche activity driven by DEXs, trading bots, whale memecoin speculation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Smart contract blockchain Avalanche recorded a consistent surge in blockchain activity, as analysts pointed to growing decentralized trading activities and returning crypto whale speculation on the next emerging memecoin. Avalanche’s transaction growth surpassed all other blockchains the past week, rising 66% to 11.9 million transactions across more than 181,000 active addresses, signaling growing investor mindshare focusing on the blockchain. The milestone occurred after a “landmark effort” of the US Department of Commerce, which adopted Avalanche, along with nine other public decentralized blockchains, to publish its real gross domestic product (GDP), Cointelegraph reported on Friday. Despite Avalanche’s growing institutional and governmental adoption, we “cannot at this point attribute this to the US Government adopting Avalanche for its GDP data,” said Nicolai Sondergaard, research analyst at the Nansen crypto intelligence platform. The network’s increasing blockchain activity was mainly driven by decentralized finance (DeFi) traders, miner extractable value (MEV) trading bots and whales speculating on the next big memecoin launch, the analyst told Cointelegraph, adding: “The transaction surge is driven by: 60% DeFi protocol activity (Trader Joe, Aave, Benqi), 25% Automated trading bots and MEV, and 10% Whale trading and memecoin speculation […].” The research analyst explained that the additional 5% of blockchain activity was attributed to blockchain gaming and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Avalanche, top 5 entities by blockchain users, 180 days. Source: Nansen Related: Avalanche, Toyota Blockchain designing autonomous robotaxi infrastructure DEX trading, “high-balance” whales drove the majority of Avalanche blockchain activity: Nansen Cryptocurrency trading on decentralized exchanges drove the lion’s share of Avalanche’s blockchain activity, with Trader Joe DEX as the “primary driver,” which saw over $333 million worth of Avalanche Wrapped Ether (WETH.e) volume during the past seven days. “Key players” driving this activity included traders on Nansen’s top 100 leaderboard, who made multiple six-figure trades, Sondergaard said. Aave lending…
Another newly created wallet received 15,000 ETH from FalconX, worth approximately $66.11 million

Another newly created wallet received 15,000 ETH from FalconX, worth approximately $66.11 million

PANews reported on September 4 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, about an hour ago, another newly created wallet received 15,000 ETH (worth approximately US$66.11 million) from FalconX. A total of 80,662 ETH (worth approximately $353 million) were withdrawn from four newly created wallets today.
Tom Lee’s BitMine Boosts Ethereum Treasury with $358 Million Buy, ETH Price Surges

Tom Lee's BitMine Boosts Ethereum Treasury with $358 Million Buy, ETH Price Surges

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinbase AI Policy: Why Brian Armstrong’s Crucial Stance Led to Firings

Coinbase AI Policy: Why Brian Armstrong's Crucial Stance Led to Firings

BitcoinWorld Coinbase AI Policy: Why Brian Armstrong’s Crucial Stance Led to Firings The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with a startling development from one of its giants. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong recently revealed a drastic measure: he fired employees who did not comply with a directive to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) tools into their daily work. This bold move underscores a pivotal shift in how leading tech companies, especially in the fast-paced crypto sector, view productivity and innovation. At the heart of this decision lies Coinbase’s stringent Coinbase AI policy, designed to push the boundaries of efficiency and skill within the organization. What’s Driving Coinbase’s Bold Coinbase AI Policy? Armstrong’s rationale is clear: AI proficiency is no longer optional; it is a fundamental skill for modern professionals. He views AI as a transformative force, capable of dramatically enhancing productivity and problem-solving. For Coinbase, staying at the forefront of the competitive crypto industry means leveraging every available technological advantage. This proactive stance is a core component of the company’s forward-looking Coinbase AI policy. The CEO believes that those who fail to embrace these tools risk falling behind, not just individually but also hindering the company’s overall progress. This isn’t merely about using new software; it’s about fostering a culture of continuous learning and adaptation. The Mandate: A Week of AI Immersion The directive wasn’t a sudden, unannounced purge. Armstrong outlined a clear expectation: developers were given one week to actively use AI tools in their tasks. This period served as an experimental phase, allowing employees to explore AI’s capabilities and integrate them into their workflows. The goal was to identify and adopt practical applications, not just for the sake of it, but to genuinely improve output. Following this week, those who hadn’t demonstrated compliance without a valid, documented reason faced termination. This firm approach highlights the seriousness with which Coinbase views its commitment to technological advancement and its Coinbase AI policy. The Unforeseen Consequences: Firings and the Future of Work While the decision to fire employees might seem harsh, it sends a powerful message across the tech landscape. It signals that companies are increasingly willing to enforce AI adoption as a core competency. This shift raises important questions about the future of work, skill development, and employee adaptability. Benefits of AI Adoption: Enhanced Productivity: AI tools can automate repetitive tasks, freeing up employees for more complex, creative work. Improved Decision-Making: AI can analyze vast datasets quickly, providing insights that inform better strategic choices. Innovation Catalyst: By streamlining processes, AI allows teams to focus on developing new products and services, crucial for a company like Coinbase. Cost Efficiency: Automation can lead to significant operational cost reductions over time. However, the rapid push also presents challenges. Employees need adequate training and support to effectively integrate AI into their roles. Resistance can stem from a lack of understanding, fear of job displacement, or simply the effort required to learn new systems. Understanding and addressing these concerns is vital for any successful Coinbase AI policy implementation. Embracing AI: A Crucial Skill in the Crypto Landscape The cryptocurrency industry is inherently fast-paced and technologically driven. From developing new blockchain protocols to managing vast amounts of transaction data, AI has a growing role to play. For a platform like Coinbase, AI can enhance security protocols, improve customer service through intelligent chatbots, optimize trading algorithms, and even detect fraudulent activities more effectively. Therefore, employees who master AI tools become invaluable assets. Their ability to leverage these technologies can directly contribute to Coinbase’s competitive edge and its mission to build the future of finance. This makes the Coinbase AI policy not just about internal efficiency, but about maintaining market leadership. Actionable Insights for Your Own AI Journey Whether you’re an individual professional or a business leader, Coinbase’s actions offer valuable lessons: Prioritize Learning: Invest time in understanding and experimenting with AI tools relevant to your field. Online courses, workshops, and hands-on projects are excellent starting points. Foster an AI-Friendly Culture: For leaders, create an environment that encourages experimentation with AI, provides necessary training, and addresses concerns transparently. Start Small, Scale Up: Begin with simple AI applications to solve specific problems before attempting large-scale integrations. Evaluate Impact: Continuously assess how AI tools are improving productivity and efficiency. Adjust your strategy based on tangible results. The message is clear: proactive engagement with AI is no longer a luxury but a strategic imperative. This applies across all industries, especially in technology and finance. Coinbase’s decision to enforce its Coinbase AI policy with such rigor marks a significant moment in the intersection of technology and corporate culture. Brian Armstrong’s unwavering belief in AI’s transformative power has led to tough choices, but it also highlights a future where AI proficiency is a baseline expectation. As the digital landscape continues to evolve, companies and individuals alike must adapt swiftly, viewing AI not as a threat, but as a powerful ally in achieving unprecedented levels of productivity and innovation. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What exactly is the Coinbase AI policy? A1: The Coinbase AI policy refers to CEO Brian Armstrong’s directive for employees, particularly developers, to actively use artificial intelligence tools in their work to enhance productivity and innovation. Non-compliance without valid reason led to termination. Q2: Why did Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong implement this policy? A2: Armstrong believes AI is a crucial skill for the modern era, essential for maintaining Coinbase’s competitive edge in the fast-evolving crypto industry. He sees AI as a key driver for efficiency, problem-solving, and staying at the forefront of technological advancement. Q3: Were all employees affected by this AI directive? A3: The initial directive specifically targeted developers, instructing them to use AI tools for a week. However, the broader message about AI adoption likely applies to various roles within the company, emphasizing a shift towards AI proficiency across the board. Q4: What are the potential benefits for Coinbase from this strict AI policy? A4: Coinbase stands to gain enhanced productivity, improved decision-making through data analysis, accelerated innovation in product development, and greater cost efficiency. AI can also bolster security and customer service within the platform. Q5: What challenges might arise from such a strict Coinbase AI policy? A5: Challenges can include employee resistance due to fear of job displacement or the learning curve, the need for extensive training and support, and ensuring that AI tools are integrated ethically and effectively without compromising data privacy or security. Did Brian Armstrong’s decisive move at Coinbase resonate with you? Share your thoughts on the future of AI in the workplace and the impact of the Coinbase AI policy with your network! Engage in the conversation on social media and let us know your perspective. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping the crypto industry’s institutional adoption. This post Coinbase AI Policy: Why Brian Armstrong’s Crucial Stance Led to Firings first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
How AI is Transforming Finance and Why We Need a Trusted Network

How AI is Transforming Finance and Why We Need a Trusted Network

The post How AI is Transforming Finance and Why We Need a Trusted Network appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AI is stepping onto the trading floor. Not as software, but as an actor. Agents don’t just analyze markets, they strike deals, set terms and move capital across decentralized rails where settlement is final. For institutional crypto desks, that means faster trades, better products and entirely new exposures. Now imagine two agents negotiating a derivatives contract but recording different numbers. One books $100 million, the other $120 million. Who is accountable when the gap triggers failures or investigations? This is not theory, it is the reality of the agentic era. AI learns, negotiates and acts inside financial systems where even small mismatches can create systemic risk. But there’s a growing problem: agents could be acting on false or unverifiable data with real consequences. One AI system used by the UK’s national healthcare provider misdiagnosed a patient, citing a fictitious “Health Hospital” with a fake postcode. As we move beyond basic automation, we need systems rooted in verifiability and accountability. Just like the web needed HTTPS, the agentic web needs a trusted network. Without a shared memory (also called ledger), agents diverge. Conflicting records create failures. Without audit trails, they become opaque, unaccountable, untrusted and consequently unfit for enterprise use. This isn’t a distant scenario. The infrastructure gap already exists. To navigate the agentic era, we need a foundation built on three core layers: Decentralized infrastructure: Eliminates single points of control, ensuring resilience, scalability but most importantly sustainability, beyond relying on single private entities to run the entire stack. A trust layer: Embeds verifiability, identity and consensus at the protocol level, enabling trusted transactions across jurisdictions and systems. Verified, reliable AI agents: Enforces provenance, attestations and accountability, ensuring systems remain auditable and enabling these agents to act on our behalf. Decentralized networks must anchor this stack. Agents need systems fast enough…
Dogecoin Price Analysis: Lower Highs Form as Volume Expands on Declines

Dogecoin Price Analysis: Lower Highs Form as Volume Expands on Declines

News BackgroundDOGE advanced 4% during the 24h session from Sept. 3 at 03:00 to Sept. 4 at 02:00, climbing from $0.216 to $0.218.Trading volumes spiked to 416.41M tokens during resistance testing at $0.223, far above the 24h average of 244.87M.Prediction markets (Polymarket) show ETF approval odds rising from 51% to 71%, drawing institutional positioning.Analysts split: some warn of a triangle breakdown toward $0.17 Fibonacci support, while others forecast potential upside toward $1.00–$1.40 based on historical pattern repeats.Price Action SummaryDOGE traded within a $0.009 range (4.17% volatility) between $0.214 and $0.223.Midday rally (13:00–15:00) lifted price from $0.215 to $0.219 on volume spikes >400M.Evening session rejection at $0.223 triggered profit-taking and heavy volume flows.Final hour (01:31–02:30) saw DOGE fade 0.5% from $0.219 to $0.218, with volume accelerating to 16.1M in the last minute.Session low printed at $0.2178 as $0.218 support gave way under late selling pressure.Technical AnalysisSupport: $0.214 confirmed by repeated institutional bids in overnight trading.Resistance: $0.223 established on high-volume rejection.Momentum: Lower highs forming; expanding volume on declines signals distribution.Patterns: Possible triangle setup under $0.22; breakdown would target $0.17 Fibonacci support.Volume: Institutional-level surges above 400M confirmed corporate desk participation.What Traders Are WatchingWhether $0.218 support holds or if breakdown opens path to $0.214 → $0.17.Institutional flows around ETF speculation — if regulatory odds firm up, could trigger breakout bids.Macro backdrop (Fed rate path + treasury adoption narratives) supporting risk-on appetite.Whale activity and treasury inflows as clues to whether accumulation outweighs distribution.
BitMine acquires $65 million worth of ETH via Galaxy Digital: onchain data

BitMine acquires $65 million worth of ETH via Galaxy Digital: onchain data

The ETH treasury firm currently holds over 1.74 million ether, worth around $7.7 billion, making it the largest corporate holder of ether.
Stablecoins make up 43% of Africa’s ‘crypto’ transactions in 2024

Stablecoins make up 43% of Africa's 'crypto' transactions in 2024

The post Stablecoins make up 43% of Africa’s ‘crypto’ transactions in 2024 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Finance > Stablecoins make up 43% of Africa’s ‘crypto’ transactions in 2024 Stablecoins have become the lifeblood of Africa’s digital asset revolution, and in 2024, they accounted for nearly half of all digital currency transactions, a new report has revealed. The State of Stablecoins report by Yellow Card exchange revealed that stablecoins have recorded explosive growth in Sub-Saharan Africa, where their use cases have expanded rapidly beyond the digital currency ecosystem into payments and cross-border transfers. Last year, stablecoins accounted for 43% of all digital asset transactions in the region. Nigeria dominated the market with over $22 billion worth of stablecoin transactions at that time, and its overall market value hit $59 billion. The West African nation remains Africa’s largest digital asset market and a global leader too—in the Chainalysis adoption report last year, only India ranked higher. While Nigeria leads, South Africa is recording the highest stablecoin growth. The report revealed that since October 2023, the country has recorded an average of 50% month-on-month growth in stablecoin volumes, making these tokens the most popular digital asset. South Africa is currently home to nearly 6 million stablecoin holders. Ghana, Kenya, Zambia, and Ethiopia are the other countries where stablecoin growth has accelerated in the past year. Beyond powering a rapidly growing digital currency exchange sector, stablecoins are most popular in trading, Yellow Card says. African businesses use them for liquidity and treasury management, enabling efficient settlement in Africa’s disparate and fragmented financial sector. “Many businesses use stablecoins as a reliable medium for managing liquidity, ensuring they can quickly convert funds between currencies without exposure to extreme fluctuations,” the report said. Intra-African cross-border transfers remain notoriously expensive and have been cited as one of the biggest impediments to regional trade. As Benedict Oramah, the President of the…
Eric Trump Signals Ambitions to Win The Bitcoin Race After ABTC Debut

Eric Trump Signals Ambitions to Win The Bitcoin Race After ABTC Debut

US President Donald Trump’s son, Eric, is confident that his newly listed company can become the largest corporate Bitcoin treasury.
Powerball Jackpot Hits $1.7 Billion—Third Biggest Lottery Prize Ever

Powerball Jackpot Hits $1.7 Billion—Third Biggest Lottery Prize Ever

The post Powerball Jackpot Hits $1.7 Billion—Third Biggest Lottery Prize Ever appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The Powerball jackpot rose to $1.7 billion—the third biggest lottery prize of all time—after no tickets matched all six numbers drawn on Wednesday night, although the eventual winner will likely take home a much smaller payout after accounting for taxes and other cuts. The Powerball jackpot surged to $1.7 billion after Wednesday night’s drawing. Anadolu via Getty Images Key Facts The six numbers drawn on Monday night were 3, 16, 29, 61, 69 and red Powerball 22. If a winner emerges in the next draw, they will have to choose between taking the $1.7 billion prize spread over 30 annualized payments or a lump-sum cash prize of $770.3 million. If the lump sum payment is chosen, the winnings will drop to around $585.4 million after a mandatory federal withholding of 24% is applied. Depending on their taxable income, the winner could face a federal marginal rate as high as 37%, which would further reduce their winnings to $485.3 million. If the winner chooses the installment route, their annual payments of around $56.6 million would drop to $35.6 million if the 37% federal marginal rate is applied. The winner may also face additional taxes based on their state of residence, as some, such as New York, tax lottery winnings at a rate of 10.9%, while others, including Texas, Florida, and California, don’t. What To Watch For The next draw for the Powerball jackpot will take place on Saturday night, and if a winner fails to emerge once again, the jackpot prize will likely eclipse the biggest one of 2024. The next drawing for the Mega Millions lottery is scheduled for Friday, and the current jackpot amount stands at $336 million. Key Background The eventual winner of the Powerball will claim the biggest lottery prize since October 2023, when a single…
