Bitmine Stacks Fresh $358M Worth ETH From Galaxy, FalconX – ETH Supply Squeeze Incoming?

Largest Ethereum corporate holder, Bitmine purchased 80,325 ETH from Galaxy Digital and FalconX, valued at $358 million.
Coinstats2025/09/04 13:27
Tom Lee’s BitMine Expands Ethereum Treasury with $358 Million Buy, ETH Price Surges

The post Tom Lee’s BitMine Expands Ethereum Treasury with $358 Million Buy, ETH Price Surges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tom Lee’s BitMine has expanded its Ethereum treasury with a fresh $358 million purchase. As a result, the ETH price recorded some gains, outperforming the broader market. BitMine Expands Ethereum Holdings In New Purchase Lookonchain shared that Bitmine has increased its Ethereum treasury after new purchases. The firm received 14,665 ETH, valued at approximately $65 million, from Galaxy Digital within the last 24 hours.  Source: Lookonchain At the same time, FalconX transferred over 65,000 ETH, valued at $293 million, to newly created wallets. This brought the total to an astounding $358 million purchase. Bitmine currently holds 1,947,299 ETH, approximately $8.69 billion. These transfers come on the back of a week in which BitMine added 153,075 ETH, valued at $668 million. They bought the ETH price dip, pushing its total stash to nearly 1.87 million ETH worth. This positions BitMine’s holdings at 2.23 times that of SharpLink Gaming, the second-largest Ethereum holder. SharpLink itself has been steadily increasing its exposure. They bought over 39,000 ETH between late August and early September.  Behind BitMine’s strategy is Wall Street veteran Tom Lee. He has been more vocal about the underappreciation of the altcoin at the institutional level. In a recent interview, Lee compared Ethereum today to Bitcoin in 2017. He argued that while Bitcoin grows in institutional expansion, the altcoin is still in its early adoption phase. According to Tom Lee, blockchain technology represents a “1971 moment for Ethereum.” This is in reference to the U.S. abandoning the gold standard and its subsequent impact on global finance. He shared that ETH’s growing adoption in payments and tokenization could set it up for explosive growth. ETH Price Surges Amid Institutional Activity The ETH Price has responded, surging by more than 2% in the past 24 hours, leaving its previous red zone. This extended a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 13:25
SYND Token Launch: Unveiling Syndicate’s Exciting Native Cryptocurrency This Month

BitcoinWorld SYND Token Launch: Unveiling Syndicate’s Exciting Native Cryptocurrency This Month Get ready for a game-changing development in the decentralized world! Syndicate, a leading DAO infrastructure platform, has officially announced the upcoming launch of its native SYND token this month. This highly anticipated event is set to significantly reshape how communities engage with and build decentralized autonomous organizations. It marks a pivotal moment for Syndicate and its growing ecosystem, promising enhanced utility and governance for its users. Unveiling the SYND Token: What Does it Mean for Decentralization? Syndicate has been at the forefront of simplifying the creation and management of DAOs, making complex blockchain technology accessible to a broader audience. The introduction of the SYND token is not just about a new digital asset; it is about establishing a foundational layer for greater decentralization and community ownership within its platform. This native cryptocurrency will serve multiple purposes, including governance, network utility, and fostering active participation among its holders. The decision to launch the SYND token reflects Syndicate’s commitment to empowering its user base. By providing a direct stake in the platform’s future, token holders will have the opportunity to influence key decisions, propose new features, and contribute to the overall direction of the Syndicate ecosystem. This move aligns perfectly with the core principles of Web3, promoting transparency and community-driven development. Diving Deep into SYND Token Allocation Understanding how a token is distributed is crucial for assessing its long-term viability and decentralization. Syndicate has outlined a clear allocation strategy for its SYND token, with a total supply capped at one billion tokens. This fixed supply ensures scarcity and predictable economics for the asset. Let us break down the initial distribution: Community Allocation (2%): A generous 20 million SYND tokens are earmarked directly for the community. This allocation is vital for bootstrapping early adoption and rewarding active participants, fostering a strong sense of ownership from day one. Investor Allocation (15.89%): Nearly 16% of the SYND tokens will go to investors. These early supporters played a crucial role in providing the capital necessary for Syndicate’s development and growth. Team Allocation (24.99%): Approximately 25% of the supply is allocated to the Syndicate team. This significant portion incentivizes long-term commitment, continued development, and alignment with the platform’s success. It often comes with vesting schedules to ensure sustained dedication. The remaining portion of the supply will likely be allocated to other critical areas such as ecosystem development, treasury, and liquidity provisions, ensuring the platform’s sustained health and growth. This balanced approach aims to support both immediate needs and future expansion. How Will the SYND Token Empower Its Community? The allocation of 2% of the total SYND token supply to the community is a powerful statement about Syndicate’s vision. This move is designed to put decision-making power directly into the hands of those who use and contribute to the platform. Community members holding SYND tokens will gain voting rights, allowing them to participate in critical governance proposals, such as: Approving or rejecting protocol upgrades. Deciding on treasury fund utilization. Setting parameters for new features and integrations. This direct involvement transforms users from passive consumers into active stakeholders, creating a more resilient and responsive ecosystem. Moreover, the community allocation often paves the way for exciting initiatives like airdrops, bounties, and grants, further stimulating engagement and rewarding loyalty. Stay tuned for specifics on how to acquire your share of the SYND token and participate in this burgeoning community. The Future Horizon: Opportunities and Hurdles for the SYND Token The launch of the SYND token presents a wealth of opportunities for Syndicate and the broader DAO space. It can act as a catalyst for increased innovation, attracting more developers and projects to build on Syndicate’s robust infrastructure. Furthermore, a native token often enhances the network’s security and provides a clear mechanism for value accrual within the ecosystem. The increased liquidity and market presence could also draw more institutional interest to the DAO sector. However, like any new cryptocurrency, the SYND token will face its share of challenges. Market volatility is a constant factor in the crypto world, and new tokens must navigate competitive landscapes and evolving regulatory environments. User adoption will be key to its long-term success, requiring continuous efforts in education, community building, and delivering tangible utility. Syndicate’s ability to overcome these hurdles will largely determine the SYND token’s trajectory. In conclusion, the imminent launch of Syndicate’s native SYND token is a truly exciting development for the decentralized finance and DAO sectors. With its clear allocation strategy and focus on community empowerment, SYND is poised to become a significant asset in the evolving Web3 landscape. This token represents more than just a digital currency; it symbolizes a step forward in decentralized governance and a testament to Syndicate’s vision for a more inclusive and user-driven future. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is Syndicate? Syndicate is a DAO infrastructure platform that simplifies the process of creating, managing, and operating decentralized autonomous organizations, making Web3 tools accessible to a broader audience. What is the SYND token used for? The SYND token is Syndicate’s native cryptocurrency designed for governance, network utility, and active participation within the Syndicate ecosystem. Holders can vote on proposals and influence the platform’s direction. How many SYND tokens will be in circulation? The total supply of SYND tokens is capped at one billion (1,000,000,000) tokens. When is the SYND token launching? Syndicate announced on its official X account that it plans to launch its native SYND token this month. How can I get SYND tokens? Initially, 2% of the total supply is allocated to the community. Details on how community members can acquire SYND tokens will be announced by Syndicate closer to the launch date. Found this article informative? Share this exciting news with your network and help spread the word about Syndicate’s groundbreaking SYND token launch! Your support helps grow the decentralized community. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping the cryptocurrency market institutional adoption. This post SYND Token Launch: Unveiling Syndicate’s Exciting Native Cryptocurrency This Month first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/09/04 13:25
Solana (SOL) Fiyatında Yeni Zirveler Ufukta Mı? Analistler Yorumladı

2025’e sert dalgalanmalarla giren Solana (SOL), yıl içinde yüzde 70’e varan düşüşler yaşasa da yeniden ivme kazanıyor. Son iki haftada yüzde 15 yükselen SOL, aynı dönemde durağan kalan Ethereum ve yüzde 4 değer kaybeden Bitcoin’i geride bıraktı. Aylık bazda yüzde 30 yükseliş kaydeden token, geçen hafta 216,87 dolar ile altı ayın zirvesine ulaştı. Solana’daki bu […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats2025/09/04 13:24
Attorney claims the XRP Army influenced Judge Torres' decision on the lawsuit against Ripple

Attorney John Deaton claims the XRP Army influenced Judge Torres' decision on the lawsuit against Ripple.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/04 13:23
Metaplanet Shows BTCTCs Amplify Bitcoin’s Volatility

The post Metaplanet Shows BTCTCs Amplify Bitcoin’s Volatility appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Over the past 10 weeks, Bitcoin Treasury Companies (BTCTCs) stocks have plummeted by 50–80%, sparking widespread concerns among investors. The case of Metaplanet (MTPLF) highlights the harsh volatility, as within 18 months, it went through 12 “mini-bear markets.” This raises the question: do BTCTC stocks mirror Bitcoin’s volatility, or do internal corporate factors also drive them? When BTCTCs’ Stocks Are Riskier Than Bitcoin Itself In the past 10 weeks, Bitcoin Treasury Companies (BTCTCs) stocks have recorded 50–80% declines, which has triggered a wave of concern across the investment community. Metaplanet ($MTPLF) is a clear example of this severe volatility. Sponsored Sponsored Price fluctuations of Bitcoin Treasury Companies’ stocks. Source: X Within 18 months, Metaplanet endured 12 mini-bear markets — ranging from single-day drops to prolonged downtrends. On average, each decline was about -32.4% and lasted 20 days. Notably, the worst phase saw the stock decline by 78.6% in 119 days (July 25 – November 21, 2024). Metaplanet stock price. Source: Mark Moss The question is whether these downturns fully affect Bitcoin’s (BTC) own volatility. According to analyst Mark Moss, data shows that only 41.7% (5 out of 12) of Metaplanet’s corrections coincided with Bitcoin’s down cycles. Conversely, more than half were triggered by internal corporate factors, including option issuance, capital raising, or the shrinkage of the “Bitcoin premium” — the gap between the stock price and the actual value of BTC holdings. Still, Mark observed a partial link. Specifically, Metaplanet’s deepest declines (such as -78.6% or -54.4%) tended to overlap with significant Bitcoin drawdowns. This suggests that once BTC enters a high-volatility phase, BTCTC stocks often remain weak for longer, suffering a double hit from both market and internal dynamics. Of course, Bitcoin remains the dominant influence. However, corporate variables act as the real “leverage,” amplifying BTCTCs’ volatility far beyond…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 13:23
Galaxy Digital start met tokenisatie van aandelen op Solana

Galaxy Digital zet een opvallende stap in de wereld van tokenisatie: het bedrijf brengt zijn Class A aandelen (GLXY) rechtstreeks naar de Solana blockchain. Via het platform Opening Bell van fintechbedrijf Superstate kunnen aandeelhouders vanaf nu hun aandelen omzetten in tokens die alle rechten behouden zoals je die kent van... Het bericht Galaxy Digital start met tokenisatie van aandelen op Solana verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats2025/09/04 13:22
Three New Wallets Move $290M From FalconX

The post Three New Wallets Move $290M From FalconX appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Massive ETH Withdrawal: Three New Wallets Move $290M From FalconX Skip to content Home Crypto News Massive ETH Withdrawal: Three New Wallets Move $290M from FalconX Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/massive-eth-withdrawal-falconx/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 13:17
Waller Urges Fed To Cut Rates Before It’s Too Late

Two weeks before a crucial Federal Reserve meeting, the governor, expected to succeed Jerome Powell in 2026, stood out with an unambiguous statement. He wants a rate cut as early as September. In an interview with CNBC, he said the US economy requires an immediate adjustment, breaking with the caution shown by other monetary officials. L’article Waller Urges Fed To Cut Rates Before It’s Too Late est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats2025/09/04 13:15
Tokenized Gold Market Surges to $2.57 Billion

The post Tokenized Gold Market Surges to $2.57 Billion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: The tokenized gold market grew to a $2.57 billion valuation. Tether’s XAUT and Paxos’s PAXG are leading tokens. Investor demand is fueled by gold’s safe-haven status. In September 2025, the tokenized gold market surpassed $2.57 billion, led by Tether’s XAUT and Paxos’s PAXG, driven by increasing investor demand for safe-haven assets. This growth signifies a shift towards digital asset investment, potentially impacting gold’s market dynamics and enhancing the accessibility and liquidity of the precious metals sector. Tokenized Gold’s Rise: $2.57 Billion Market Valuation In September 2025, the tokenized gold market achieved a milestone valuation of $2.57 billion, driven by increased investor demand. Tether’s XAUT and Paxos’s PAXG emerged as leading contributors, collectively accounting for the market’s growth. Tether minted approximately 129,000 XAUT tokens, while Paxos’s PAXG saw inflows of $141.5 million. The growing acceptance and circulation of tokenized gold illustrate a shift in how investors engage with precious metals. Increased liquidity and accessibility, along with heightened investor interest, have marked a change in market dynamics. Major players like Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether, highlight the bridge tokenized gold creates between physical commodities and digital transferability, although no direct statements were issued. “Digital gold tokens like XAUT and PAXG bridge the gap between the physical commodity and blockchain’s instant, global transferability.” – Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether, Tether Official Transparency Portal. Investor sentiment remains strong, evidenced by growing market capitalization and trading volume. Surpassing Gold ETFs: Tokenized Gold Leads Innovation Did you know? The tokenized gold market’s growth surpassed traditional gold ETFs, driven by higher liquidity and fractionalization capabilities. According to CoinMarketCap, Tether Gold (XAUt) currently holds a price of $3,535.15 with a market cap of $871,499,067. Recent data shows a trading volume of $45,963,875, and price fluctuations include a 4.31% increase over the past week. Tether Gold(XAUt), daily…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 13:14
