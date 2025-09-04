MEXC Exchange
क्रिप्टो न्यूज़
2025-09-05 Friday
क्रिप्टो न्यूज़
सबसे ताज़ा क्रिप्टो न्यूज़ और मार्केट अपडेट का आनंद लें
Source: Hong Kong regulators are not very supportive of the direction of "Hong Kong stock crypto treasury"
PANews reported on September 4 that according to Caixin.com, a senior digital asset investor who wished to remain anonymous told Caixin that while Hong Kong-listed Digital Asset Treasuries (DAT) are a viable option, communication with Hong Kong regulators revealed that Hong Kong's approval of this direction is low, and market participants may need to lobby local regulators.
PANews
2025/09/04 13:42
92 Crypto Funds Await SEC Greenlight
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is sitting on an unprecedented 92 crypto ETF applications, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart. Many of the filings face October deadlines, with Solana and XRP leading the pack. Solana and XRP Dominate the Queue Data shows Solana with eight applications and XRP with seven, making them the most sought-after altcoin ETFs after Bitcoin and Ethereum. The growing demand underscores a shift in institutional appetite toward alternative digital assets. This marks a sharp increase from April, when 72 applications were on file. In just four months, 20 new proposals were submitted, including spot ETFs for Litecoin, Avalanche, and Dogecoin. Grayscale and 21Shares are among the firms pushing hardest, with Grayscale seeking to convert multiple trusts into ETFs and 21Shares recently filing for a spot SEI ETF. Analysts Weigh In Bloomberg's Eric Balchunas noted that ETF filings are growing so quickly that "pretty soon there will be more crypto ETF filings than stocks." 21Shares' Andrew Jacobson added that the race has moved beyond first-mover advantage toward more innovative structures, especially those bridging DeFi with traditional finance. Ray Youssef, CEO of NoOnes, believes established projects with real-world adoption will draw structured capital. He singled out Solana as a top candidate, pointing to treasury firms preparing to deploy tens of billions if a spot ETF wins approval. Betting Markets Show Strong Odds Prediction platforms mirror this optimism. On Polymarket, the chance of a Solana ETF approval by 2025 has climbed to 99%, up from 72% in May. XRP sits at 87%, while Dogecoin — the only memecoin with significant odds — has jumped to 82%. If approvals land, analysts suggest the wave of new products could funnel massive inflows into altcoins, potentially setting the stage for the next market cycle.
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 13:39
Australian SMSF Crypto Holdings See 4% Drop
The post Australian SMSF Crypto Holdings See 4% Drop appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crucial Insights: Australian SMSF Crypto Holdings See 4% Drop Skip to content Home Crypto News Crucial Insights: Australian SMSF Crypto Holdings See 4% Drop Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/australian-smsf-crypto-holdings/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 13:38
XRP army's advocacy credited in Ripple's landmark SEC win
XRP tokenholders played a crucial role in helping Ripple Labs secure a victory against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), a case that officially concluded last month when both parties agreed to dismiss their appeals. The SEC filed a lawsuit against Ripple in 2020, alleging that the company sold XRP tokens as unregistered securities. In July 2023, in the US Securities and Exchange Commission's lawsuit against Ripple, Judge Analisa Torres determined that XRP is not inherently a security, and the case was fully resolved in August of this year. Deaton explained on X that, despite more than 2,000 exhibits being submitted, Judge Torres cited just a few dozen, including the XRP Holder Affidavits, his amicus brief, and oral arguments from the LBRY case. He remarked, "No credible person can argue that the XRP Army didn't make a difference in the Ripple case. If they do, they're either ignorant of the facts and truth or intentionally lying." Deaton argues that even one person can change a situation's outcome Deaton noted that the court's acknowledgment of XRP holder affidavits and his brief validated the role of community voices in the legal process. He stated that without those citations, some might have questioned whether their efforts had any real impact. Still, the ruling itself proved otherwise, showing that the XRP Army's activism genuinely influenced the court's reasoning. His observations point to the growing belief that collective action can meaningfully impact the course of major crypto litigation. The lawyer even affirmed, "Often, people say one person can't make a difference. I say: one person can inspire many people and together, they can make a difference." Some X community members agreed with Deaton that the XRP Army helped influence the judge's decision. One user noted that there's real influence when a large group engages…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 13:36
XRP Army Credited With Helping Ripple Defeat SEC
Ripple Labs' long-running legal battle with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) officially ended last month after both parties agreed to drop their appeals. This put an end to the case which began in 2020. The SEC accused Ripple of selling its XRP token as an unregistered security, but Judge Analisa Torres' 2023 ruling determined that only some XRP transactions could be classified as securities, setting the stage for the eventual conclusion. Now, with the dust settled, many in the crypto community are crediting XRP tokenholders—who are referred to as the "XRP Army"—for playing a major role in shaping the outcome. Crypto lawyer John Deaton, who became a central figure in representing XRP holders during the case, argued that their involvement was decisive. He pointed out that over 2,000 exhibits were filed, including affidavits and amicus briefs from XRP holders, which Judge Torres explicitly cited in her ruling. Deaton said this provided undeniable proof that retail investors' voices influenced the court. Ripple executives agreed with this. Deputy general counsel Deborah McCrimmon even mentioned how XRP supporters helped uncover speeches and public statements from regulators that boosted Ripple's fair notice defense. She explained that while Ripple never asked for this assistance, the grassroots efforts saved the company potentially thousands of dollars in legal work and provided critical context showing the…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 13:35
BYD cut its 2025 sales target from 5.5 million to 4.6 million
BYD, the top-selling electric vehicle manufacturer on earth, has reduced its 2025 end of year sales forecast from 5.5 million cars to 4.6 million, a 16% cut that directly blames China's overcrowded EV market, according to the company's statement. This new target comes right after a 30% plunge in quarterly profits last week, shaking investors […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/04 13:35
Altcoin ETF Boom: 92 Crypto Funds Await SEC Greenlight
Many of the filings face October deadlines, with Solana and XRP leading the pack.
Coindoo
2025/09/04 13:31
As WLFI fell below $0.19, a trader lost more than $2.2 million on his WLFI long position.
PANews reported on September 4 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, WLFI just fell below $0.19, and trader 0x1527 lost more than $2.2 million due to his WLFI long position; at the same time, trader 0x92bb made a profit of more than $1.8 million due to his WLFI short position.
PANews
2025/09/04 13:30
Over $94M Wiped Out In 24 Hours
The post Over $94M Wiped Out In 24 Hours appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Massive Crypto Futures Liquidations: Over $94M Wiped Out In 24 Hours Skip to content Home Crypto News Massive Crypto Futures Liquidations: Over $94M Wiped Out in 24 Hours Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/crypto-futures-liquidations-impact-2/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 13:29
Are New Solana (SOL) Price Peaks on the Horizon? Analysts Comment
What to expect after the recent price fluctuations in Solana (SOL)? Here are analysts' predictions.
Coinstats
2025/09/04 13:27
The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.
U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties
The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual
Yunfeng Financial: Appoints Mr. Liang Xinjun as Independent Non-Executive Director
U.S. Treasury yields fall ahead of non-farm payrolls report