Best Altcoins To Buy As Ethereum Gas Fees Surge In 2025

The post Best Altcoins To Buy As Ethereum Gas Fees Surge In 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency market never sleeps, and traders are constantly on the lookout for the best altcoins to buy during market shifts. Recently, Ethereum (ETH) has once again taken centre stage after gas fees soared dramatically. While such fee surges can temporarily slow activity on Ethereum, they often open up opportunities in the broader altcoin market — especially for projects offering faster, cheaper, and more scalable solutions. As a result, MAGACOIN FINANCE has now become traders’ favourite with its strong upside potential. Ethereum Gas Fees Surge: What It Means for Altcoins According to @MilkRoadDaily, Ethereum gas fees jumped from roughly 0.20 Gwei to 2.54 Gwei on September 1, 2025 — a staggering 1,170% increase. This surge coincided with the highly anticipated launch of the Trump-backed WLFI token, which was identified as the catalyst behind the spike. Elevated gas fees mean that transactions on the Ethereum mainnet have become far more expensive, impacting both traders and DeFi users. For traders, the sudden rise to 2.54 Gwei highlights just how congested Ethereum can become during peak demand. Under normal market conditions, Ethereum gas fees hover around 0.20 Gwei, but as new tokens like WLFI attract heavy on-chain activity, the network becomes costlier to use. On-chain data also reveals that Ethereum’s trading volume skyrocketed as it now faces increased volatility due to ETF buzz around immediate Fib levels. This trend underscores why investors are increasingly exploring Ethereum alternatives and Layer-2 solutions — a space where new altcoins with high potential are making waves. Best Altcoins to Buy in 2025 The rise in Ethereum fees not only impacts ETH but also strengthens the case for holding diversified altcoins. When fees rise, DEX execution costs increase, pushing traders toward chains and projects where transactions are faster and cheaper. Solana (SOL) Solana is known for its lightning-fast…