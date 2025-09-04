2025-09-05 Friday

Data: Whales holding 1,000 to 100,000 ETH have increased their holdings by 14% since April

PANews reported on September 4th that according to Cointelegraph, cryptocurrency sentiment analysis platform Santiment stated that Ethereum whales have been increasing their buying power since Ethereum fell to its annual low in April. In just five months, the group of whales holding 1,000 to 100,000 ETH has increased their holdings by 14%. Crypto market participants often observe whale activity to assess sentiment, as selling can indicate bearishness, while accumulation can signal bullishness and expectations of higher prices.
PANews2025/09/04 13:58
BitMine Doubles Ethereum Holdings to Nearly 2 Million ETH

The post BitMine Doubles Ethereum Holdings to Nearly 2 Million ETH appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News BitMine (BMNR), an Ethereum-focused microstrategy company, received 80,325 ETH ($358 million) from Galaxy Digital and FalconX, raising its total holdings to 1,947,299 ETH valued at $8.69 billion. This makes BitMine the largest holder of Ethereum, more than twice the holdings of the second-largest ETH holder, SharpLink. BitMine’s aggressive accumulation positions it as a dominant player …
CoinPedia2025/09/04 13:54
James Wynn's ETH long position was partially liquidated again, with the latest liquidation price at $4,361

PANews reported on September 4 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the ETH long position of whale James Wynn was once again partially liquidated. Its latest liquidation price was adjusted to $4,361, putting it at risk of being liquidated again.
PANews2025/09/04 13:51
Trump is hosting a private policy dinner with two dozen tech leaders

Trump is calling the shots again, and this time he’s doing it from the White House’s freshly upgraded Rose Garden, where he’ll host a closed-door dinner on Thursday night with two dozen top tech and business executives. The high-level gathering will follow a separate event on artificial intelligence hosted earlier in the day by First […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/04 13:50
Trump Family-Backed World Liberty Financial Token Falls Further, Loses Over $3 Billion In Value Since Debut

The Trump family-backed World Liberty Financial token plunged deeper into misery on Wednesday, September 3, as investors continued to sell out after initial gains.read more
Coinstats2025/09/04 13:50
Federal Reserve Announces Payment Innovation Conference This October

The post Federal Reserve Announces Payment Innovation Conference This October appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Federal Reserve to host Payment Innovation Conference on October 21, 2025. Focus on integrating DeFi and traditional finance. Discussion to impact stablecoins and AI in payments. The Federal Reserve will host a Payment Innovation Conference on October 21, 2025, to explore advancements in payment systems, integrating DeFi and traditional finance. The event’s focus on stablecoins, AI, and tokenization could influence regulatory perspectives and market strategies in the cryptocurrency sector. Federal Reserve to Explore DeFi-Traditional Finance Integration The Federal Reserve Board has announced its Payment Innovation Conference, to be held on October 21, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Key topics include integrating traditional finance with decentralized finance, stablecoin use cases, AI intersections, and financial product tokenization. Governor Christopher J. Waller emphasized the importance of innovation to meet evolving consumer and business needs. This conference marks a significant step in acknowledging new technology’s role in redefining financial systems. While no new funding or institutional changes have been announced, the emphasis on regulated products could steer market liquidity towards stable, compliant assets. Innovation has been a constant in payments to meet the changing needs of consumers and businesses. — Christopher J. Waller, Governor, Federal Reserve Market reactions are neutral as of now, with major firms awaiting further clarity from the conference. Governor Waller’s statements have likely encouraged some regulatory optimism, but no major policy shifts are expected until official reports are published post-conference. Regulatory Clarity May Boost Stablecoin Adoption Did you know? At a similar event in 2021, regulatory discussions led to a 15% increase in Ethereum’s Total Value Locked within days, underscoring the market’s sensitivity to institutional signals. Ethereum (ETH) currently trades at $4,376.73 with a market cap of $528.30 billion, representing a market dominance of 13.84%. Despite a 1.21% price rise in the last 24 hours, ETH shows a 4.23%…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 13:47
Ether whales have added 14% more coins since April price lows

Ether whales have been loading up on ETH since it hit a yearly low of $1,472 in April, increasing their holdings by 14%, according to Santiment. Ether whales have been ramping up their ETH buying since the token dipped to yearly lows in April, according to crypto sentiment platform Santiment.“In exactly 5 months, they have added 14.0% more coins,” Santiment said in an X post on Wednesday, referring to whale holders with 1,000 to 100,000 ETH, valued between $4.41 million and $440.81 million.Ether (ETH) is trading at $4,376, and is now up 197.30% from its yearly low of $1,472 on April 9, according to CoinMarketCap.Read more
Coinstats2025/09/04 13:45
XRP Mirrors 2017 Bull Run, $4.50 Rally on the Horizon

The post XRP Mirrors 2017 Bull Run, $4.50 Rally on the Horizon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP Mirrors 2017 Bull Run Setup, $4.50 Rally in Sight According to on-chain insights provider Crypto Metric, XRP is mirroring its 2017 bull run setup, once this consolidation wraps up, a sharp rally toward more than $4.50 is on the table. Source: Crypto Metric The 2017 cycle set the gold standard for parabolic crypto rallies, and Crypto Metric sees XRP aligning with the same structural markers, prolonged accumulation, shrinking exchange reserves, tightening volatility, and heavy on-chain positioning by whales.  If these parallels hold, XRP’s next leg shifts from mere speculation to a scenario with real probability. Notably, in 2017, prolonged sideways trading allowed demand to concentrate while readily available supply thinned, creating the conditions for fast, sustained appreciation. Therefore, a $4.50-plus target represents a multi-bagger move from recent levels, which explains the renewed excitement among momentum traders and allocators hunting asymmetric returns with such a move leading to a new all-time high (ATH) since the present one stands at $3.65. Presently, XRP is trading at $2.84, according to CoinGecko data. $706.5M Worth of XRP Moves On-Chain — Whale Games or Institutional Play? According to renowned market analyst Xaif Crypto, a massive 257,105,694 XRP, valued at approximately $706.5 million, was just transferred on-chain, sparking intense speculation within the crypto community.  Source: XRPSCAN Such a large-scale movement raises pressing questions: Is this the latest round of whale maneuvering, or the quiet entry of institutional capital? Whale activity has consistently shaped XRP’s market moves, often foreshadowing sharp volatility. A transfer of hundreds of millions signals more than routine activity, it suggests coordinated action, whether for liquidity shifts, exchange positioning, or strategic accumulation.  However, analysts warn such moves frequently precede major swings, specifically upward if whales are stockpiling, or downward if distribution is underway. On the other hand, growing institutional interest in XRP cannot…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 13:44
Altcoin season is loading as US Federal rate cut bets fuel optimism

The altcoins market upholds the reclaimed levels above $1.50 trillion as Bitcoin (BTC) loses its grip over the market. The growing anticipation of the US Federal Reserve reducing interest rates aligns with capital rotation in the crypto market, boosting the Altcoin Season chances.
Fxstreet2025/09/04 13:43
Best Altcoins To Buy As Ethereum Gas Fees Surge In 2025

The post Best Altcoins To Buy As Ethereum Gas Fees Surge In 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency market never sleeps, and traders are constantly on the lookout for the best altcoins to buy during market shifts. Recently, Ethereum (ETH) has once again taken centre stage after gas fees soared dramatically. While such fee surges can temporarily slow activity on Ethereum, they often open up opportunities in the broader altcoin market — especially for projects offering faster, cheaper, and more scalable solutions. As a result, MAGACOIN FINANCE has now become traders’ favourite with its strong upside potential. Ethereum Gas Fees Surge: What It Means for Altcoins According to @MilkRoadDaily, Ethereum gas fees jumped from roughly 0.20 Gwei to 2.54 Gwei on September 1, 2025 — a staggering 1,170% increase. This surge coincided with the highly anticipated launch of the Trump-backed WLFI token, which was identified as the catalyst behind the spike. Elevated gas fees mean that transactions on the Ethereum mainnet have become far more expensive, impacting both traders and DeFi users. For traders, the sudden rise to 2.54 Gwei highlights just how congested Ethereum can become during peak demand. Under normal market conditions, Ethereum gas fees hover around 0.20 Gwei, but as new tokens like WLFI attract heavy on-chain activity, the network becomes costlier to use. On-chain data also reveals that Ethereum’s trading volume skyrocketed as it now faces increased volatility due to ETF buzz around immediate Fib levels. This trend underscores why investors are increasingly exploring Ethereum alternatives and Layer-2 solutions — a space where new altcoins with high potential are making waves. Best Altcoins to Buy in 2025 The rise in Ethereum fees not only impacts ETH but also strengthens the case for holding diversified altcoins. When fees rise, DEX execution costs increase, pushing traders toward chains and projects where transactions are faster and cheaper. Solana (SOL) Solana is known for its lightning-fast…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 13:43
