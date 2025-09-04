XRP Mirrors 2017 Bull Run, $4.50 Rally on the Horizon
The post XRP Mirrors 2017 Bull Run, $4.50 Rally on the Horizon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP Mirrors 2017 Bull Run Setup, $4.50 Rally in Sight According to on-chain insights provider Crypto Metric, XRP is mirroring its 2017 bull run setup, once this consolidation wraps up, a sharp rally toward more than $4.50 is on the table. Source: Crypto Metric The 2017 cycle set the gold standard for parabolic crypto rallies, and Crypto Metric sees XRP aligning with the same structural markers, prolonged accumulation, shrinking exchange reserves, tightening volatility, and heavy on-chain positioning by whales. If these parallels hold, XRP’s next leg shifts from mere speculation to a scenario with real probability. Notably, in 2017, prolonged sideways trading allowed demand to concentrate while readily available supply thinned, creating the conditions for fast, sustained appreciation. Therefore, a $4.50-plus target represents a multi-bagger move from recent levels, which explains the renewed excitement among momentum traders and allocators hunting asymmetric returns with such a move leading to a new all-time high (ATH) since the present one stands at $3.65. Presently, XRP is trading at $2.84, according to CoinGecko data. $706.5M Worth of XRP Moves On-Chain — Whale Games or Institutional Play? According to renowned market analyst Xaif Crypto, a massive 257,105,694 XRP, valued at approximately $706.5 million, was just transferred on-chain, sparking intense speculation within the crypto community. Source: XRPSCAN Such a large-scale movement raises pressing questions: Is this the latest round of whale maneuvering, or the quiet entry of institutional capital? Whale activity has consistently shaped XRP’s market moves, often foreshadowing sharp volatility. A transfer of hundreds of millions signals more than routine activity, it suggests coordinated action, whether for liquidity shifts, exchange positioning, or strategic accumulation. However, analysts warn such moves frequently precede major swings, specifically upward if whales are stockpiling, or downward if distribution is underway. On the other hand, growing institutional interest in XRP cannot…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 13:44