September Setup: Is Kaspa (KAS) Next Move Be a Double-Digit Rally?

Kaspa has spent the past weeks trading sideways, but can KAS price next big move be a double-digit rally? Looking at the chart, the short answer is no for now, but that could change under certain conditions. The KAS price has been stuck under a descending trendline since July. Each attempt to push higher has
Coinstats2025/09/04 14:04
The post Bronze Bomber Speaks On Potential Big-Money Fight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 15: Deontay Wilder of United States speaks during the Day Of Reckoning Press Conference at OVO Arena Wembley on November 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images) Getty Images Francis Ngannou might have sparked the conversation by calling him out, but when I asked Deontay Wilder about a potential big-money fight with Jake Paul, he didn’t hesitate to affirm his interest. The former WBC heavyweight champion told me that a fight with the YouTuber-turned-boxer would not only happen if offered, but that it would serve as a “reality check” for Paul. With Wilder finally feeling at peace physically and mentally after years of injury and what he described as “betrayal,” the timing for such a spectacle feels ripe—especially if he fights and defeats Ngannou in the next four to six months. “If it came my way, of course I’m 100 percent taking it,” Wilder said when I asked about a potential Jake Paul fight. “He’s been doing his thing in the business, although it’s not the traditional way. Some fighters get angry, but at the end of the day, people love fights. They don’t care who you are or what record you’ve got. Everybody gathers when there’s a fight.” For Wilder, the Paul matchup isn’t about dismissing the influencer’s rise. It’s about exposing the shortcuts. “It would be a reality check,” Wilder said. I leaned into Wilder’s words: that’s the narrative right there. Reality check. He’d be determined to punish Paul because he skipped steps. Wilder appeared to like the direction: “I’d give him that real experience.” Wilder Is Not a Jake Paul Hater TOPSHOT – US boxer, actor and YouTuber Jake Paul gestures during his weigh-in ahead of his heavyweight boxing match against Former US heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson in Irving,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 14:03
The post XRP News Today: John Deaton Credits XRP Army Role in Ripple vs SEC Case appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ripple’s battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) wasn’t just fought in courtrooms; it was fought on the frontlines of community activism. Attorney John Deaton has confirmed what many XRP supporters long believed: the XRP Army played a decisive role in Ripple’s legal victory. Judge Analisa Torres’ July 2023 ruling that XRP itself …
CoinPedia2025/09/04 14:01
Solana is dominating the current tokenized stock narrative.
Coinstats2025/09/04 14:00
The post BlockDAG, Nexchain, Coldware, and SUBBD appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News See why BlockDAG is the top presale crypto of 2025 with $395M raised. Compare it with Nexchain, Coldware, and SUBBD. Presales often create the biggest growth stories in crypto. Coins offered at early prices can bring major rewards when chosen carefully. Right now, the spotlight is on a few names, but one is clearly ahead. BlockDAG has already raised over $395 million, sold more than 25.7 billion coins, and fixed its presale price at $0.0013 during the BDAG Deployment Event. This adjustment ended bonus tiers, ensuring fairness and transparency for every buyer. With whale purchases, and mass adoption, BlockDAG is leading the way in presales. Other names like Nexchain, Coldware, and SUBBD also bring their own ideas. Nexchain pushes AI scaling, Coldware links hardware with crypto, and SUBBD aims to power the creator economy. Still, none of them show the same pace or trust that BlockDAG has built. Let’s see how each project compares and why BlockDAG is being called the top presale crypto today. 1. BlockDAG: Power and Scale in Numbers BlockDAG is holding the crown as the top presale crypto in 2025, and its results make that clear. The presale has already crossed $395 million, with BlockDAG (BDAG) coins priced at $0.03 in Batch 30. Early buyers who entered at Batch 1 for just $0.001 have seen returns of 2900%. Even with the coin priced higher today, strong growth is still possible if it meets the launch target of $0.05. Such gains explain why large buyers have entered with multi-million-dollar holdings of $4.4M and $4.3M, pushing their names to the top of the leaderboard. Adoption is already strong, with over 3 million people using the X1 mining app and thousands of miners sold. By combining real products, a fast-growing community, and unmatched visibility, BlockDAG has placed…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 14:00
Dogecoin is back in the spotlight with news of a $200 million treasury led by Elon Musk’s lawyer, Alex Spiro. At the same time, MAGACOIN FINANCE is gaining attention for trading under $0.004 and being talked about as a stronger play for those seeking 20x returns. Elon Musk’s Lawyer Leads Dogecoin Treasury Plans Elon Musk’s […] Continue Reading: Dogecoin Could Deliver 20x ROI as Elon Musk Buzz Returns
Coinstats2025/09/04 14:00
Candidates were divided on crypto, despite the fund's 410,596 shares in Strategy, valued at $166M, providing substantial Bitcoin exposure.
Coinstats2025/09/04 14:00
Following the controversial accusations, the results of the third-party forensic review of the Cardano (ADA) voucher redemption program have been made public. Cardano’s founder, Charles Hoskinson, says he’s now “waiting for the apologies to come rolling in.” Related Reading: Bitcoin Attempts $111,000 Reclaim, But Last Leg Up Could Be Weeks Away – Analyst Cardano Accusations Have ‘No Basis’ On Wednesday, the Cardano community celebrated after the third-party forensic review of the ADA voucher redemption program was published. The investigative report, conducted by law firm McDermott Will & Schulte and the audit firm BDO, determined that the allegations against Input Output Global (IOG) don’t have any foundation. “After review of tens of thousands of documents, a forensic on-chain and traditional forensic analysis, and eighteen formal interviews of current employees, former employees, Voucher Holders, service providers, community members, and other third parties, the Investigation determined that each of the allegations related to the Topics of Investigation do not have any basis,” the report reads. Public accusations included five main allegations, including that insiders stole or misused ADA that should have been allocated to voucher holders and that there were improper sale tactics related to the voucher program. The claims also accused Cardano blockchain upgrades of being designed to make voucher redemption difficult, and deleted voucher holders’ “private keys” or assets. Lastly, the allegation that Cardano insiders had no legal right to send unredeemed ADA to CDH and decide how to spend it. The controversy emerged in May, when Non-Fungible Token (NFT) artist Masato Alexander alleged that Charles Hoskinson had “unilaterally used his genesis keys to REWRITE the Cardano ledger” during the Allegra hard fork in 2021 to take control of 318-350 million ADA, about 0.2 percent of the Initial Coin Offering (ICO) allocation that remained unclaimed years after launch. Hoskinson denied Alexander’s claims, arguing that 99.8% of the vouchers sold were redeemed by their original buyers, while the remaining 0.2% were “returned to the TGE and donated to Intersect through the same process that funded the Cardano Foundation.” The Review Findings Based on the Investigation, McDermott Will & Schulte and BDO found that the sources of the public allegations against IOG and Charles Hoskinson didn’t originate from unredeemed voucher holders, and they “did not identify evidence indicating that Input Output or Sawyers turned away any potential Voucher Holder who possessed a valid Voucher.” Additionally, they concluded that reasonable guardrails were implemented to prevent deceptive marketing and sales tactics, noting that the program was not designed to exploit the elderly. The audit also revealed that 97.3% of all the vouchers, or 98.8% of the ADA allocated, were redeemed on-chain during the Byron era, and “substantial efforts were undertaken to cause Voucher Holders to redeem on-chain” at the time. As of August 15, 2025, 99.2% of Vouchers consisting of 99.7% of all ada sold pursuant to the Voucher Program have been redeemed through the on-chain redemptions and Post-Sweep Redemption Project. Meanwhile, the review highlighted that the voucher certificates contained redemption codes instead of “private keys,” refuting the accusation that these keys were later deleted. It also concluded that Cardano insiders did not misappropriate the staking rewards from the unredeemed ADA. Time To Move On, Says Hoskinson Hoskinson went on X Space to share the audit result, reading the announcement of IOG’s Chief Legal Officer & Chief Policy Officer, Joel Telpner, and the executive summary of the 128-page document. Cardano’s founder said that it’s been a “deeply frustrating” process, noting that “It’s one thing to attack my intelligence, my physical appearance, my business acumen, my integrity. It’s another thing to accuse me of a crime.” Related Reading: No Ethereum Rally Until Q4? Analyst Eyes Choppy September Before New Highs “This is over. And for the people who stirred this pot: do the right thing, and just apologize. Have some common fucking decency as a human being. Apologize. Let’s just all move on, say you were wrong. Have enough integrity to do that,” he asked. Hoskinson shared his hope that most people will realize that the accusations were taken “too far,” concluding that “Hopefully, we can now just put this nightmare behind us.” Featured Image from Unsplash.com, Chart from TradingView.com
NewsBTC2025/09/04 14:00
Presales often create the biggest growth stories in crypto. Coins offered at early prices can bring major rewards when chosen […] The post 4 Top Presale Crypto 2025: BlockDAG’s $395M Surge Outshines Nexchain, Coldware, and SUBBD appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/04 14:00
Tangem, an advanced hardware wallet solution provider, has collaborated with WalletConnect, a next-gen connectivity layer. The main purpose of this partnership is to provide an intuitive and secure Web3 experience. As Tangem mentioned in its official announcement, the development attempts to streamline Wallet-to-dApp interactions, apart from guaranteeing user safety while exploring NFTs, decentralized finance (DeFi), and blockchain applications. Hence, the joint effort endeavors to build trust, accelerate Web3 adoption, and improve security. WalletConnect @Tangem Human-readable. Safe. Smart.The way wallets should be. https://t.co/ufcpxRIe6k— WalletConnect (@WalletConnect) September 3, 2025 Tangem and WalletConnect Partner to Bring Safer and Intuitive Wallet-to-dApp Interactions In partnership with WalletConnect, Tangem focuses on offering a simplified interaction between wallets and dApps in a secure environment. In addition to this, the exclusive v5.27 update of the Tangem app incorporates a redesigned WalletConnect interface, offering a relatively secure and seamless connection to top Apps through deep links or QR codes. This ensures the secure storage of private keys on Tangem-based hardware wallets. One of the groundbreaking features of the respective upgrade is transfer simulation, as it permits consumers to witness a transaction’s effects before even signing it. With this remarkable feature, the consumers can validate token movements, balance changes, and smart contract calls. With this, they can substantially minimize the risk of malicious or hidden operations. Apart from that, scam detection led by Blockaid verifies dApps, cautioning clients about likely fraudulent or harmful platforms ahead of establishment of connection. By merging the safe hardware wallet of Tangem with the open protocol of WalletConnect, the partnership unlocks a broad range of dApps, including PancakeSwap, Raydium, Uniswap, and OpenSea, among others. Additionally, the integration offers a human-readable transfer preview and robust verification methods like Verified Transactions (VTX). Simultaneously, the development also introduces Know Your dApps (KYDA) security layer for cross-checking dApp addresses as well as domains against the risk analysis and blacklist systems of Blockaid. How Does This Partnership Benefit Developers? When it comes to developers, the partnership between Tangem and WalletConnect provides huge benefits. Thus, the developers can leverage the improved interface of WalletConnect within Tangem in a relatively reliable setting for the development and testing of dApps for decreased risk of fraudulent interactions and secure user flows. As a result of this, the developers can be completely focused on building cutting-edge Web3 solutions with consumer-friendly and secure wallet infrastructure to drive wider adoption.
Coinstats2025/09/04 14:00
