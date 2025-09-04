Stock rally hits $1.2T as China considers market curbs

China's regulators are considering new steps to slow the stock market. This is after a $1.2 trillion rally in just over a month, raising fears of overheating and risky speculation. The possible steps include reviewing short-selling limits, increasing checks on speculative trades, and discouraging heavy retail participation that could cause a sharp downturn. Officials try to keep the rally steady and avoid another crash The Chinese stock rally added over $1.2 trillion in market value in over a month, and while this may sound like good news, regulators are uneasy. Their fear remains justified because of a similar and painful event in 2015, where the market skyrocketed at alarming rates only to collapse just as fast, leaving huge losses behind. At that time, retail investors flooded the market with loans after brokers promised easy profits and ran big promotions that seemed too good to miss. But when the rally crashed, it wiped out all their savings and damaged the people's confidence in the government's ability to manage similar financial risks. Chinese officials today don't want to stop the rally, but they want to avoid a repeat of 2015. So, they are determined to guide it into a more sustainable path without leaving room for another devastating collapse. The timing of these discussions shows that financial stability is closely tied to politics in China. History indicates that the country's lawmakers seem more active in maintaining market peace when major national events are around the corner. The current debate over cooling measures took place just as the country prepared for the September 3 military parade, which marks the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. At the same time, market data doesn't provide a justified image of the rally's current strength or the potential risks that could come about in the…