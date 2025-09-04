MEXC Exchange
/
क्रिप्टो न्यूज़
/
2025-09-05 Friday
क्रिप्टो न्यूज़
सबसे ताज़ा क्रिप्टो न्यूज़ और मार्केट अपडेट का आनंद लें
Anchorage Digital launches Starknet institutional staking
The post Anchorage Digital launches Starknet institutional staking appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Anchorage Digital, the only federally chartered crypto bank in the U.S., has rolled out custody and staking services for Starknet’s native token, STRK. The move makes Anchorage the first qualified custodian to offer institutional-grade staking for the Layer 2 network, a milestone in the adoption of Starknet’s ecosystem. According to a Sept. 3 announcement, the new service allows institutions to securely stake STRK through Anchorage Digital Bank in the U.S., Anchorage Digital Singapore, or the platform’s self-custody Porto wallet. Participants can earn yield while also assisting in network security, with the current estimated 7.28% APR offered by the staking program. Institutional access to Starknet Starknet (STRK), the Layer 2 scaling network developed by StarkWare, lowers fees and boosts throughput for Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) applications by utilizing zero-knowledge proofs. By adding staking to its custody services, Anchorage is giving institutions a controlled way to join the network without sacrificing security or compliance standards. Anchorage CEO Nathan McCauley said the goal is to “give institutions safe and seamless access to growing crypto ecosystems.” At the same time, StarkWare co-founder Eli Ben-Sasson highlighted the partnership as a sign of “growing demand for robust, secure staking options” from both developers and financial institutions. Growth of the Starknet ecosystem The launch comes after several recent milestones in Starknet’s staking ecosystem. SNIP-31, which added Bitcoin staking to the network and enabled wrapped BTC assets to receive STRK rewards, was approved by the community in August. The update positioned Starknet as a competitor in the growing BTCfi market and brought it closer to Bitcoin’s liquidity. Other major developments include the migration of Extended, a perpetual DEX, onto Starknet with support for liquid staking tokens and the launch of new validator programs to encourage decentralization. As of this writing, more than 480 million STRK have been…
U
$0.01091
+13.05%
STRK
$0.1231
+2.15%
BTC
$111,481.12
+1.44%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 14:17
शेयर करें
Anchorage Digital launches institutional staking for Starknet
Anchorage Digital has launched custody and staking for Starknet’s STRK, giving institutions regulated access to yields while supporting network security.
STRK
$0.1231
+2.15%
शेयर करें
Crypto.news
2025/09/04 14:16
शेयर करें
Stock rally hits $1.2T as China considers market curbs
The post Stock rally hits $1.2T as China considers market curbs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China’s regulators are considering new steps to slow the stock market. This is after a $1.2 trillion rally in just over a month, raising fears of overheating and risky speculation. The possible steps include reviewing short-selling limits, increasing checks on speculative trades, and discouraging heavy retail participation that could cause a sharp downturn. Officials try to keep the rally steady and avoid another crash The Chinese stock rally added over $1.2 trillion in market value in over a month, and while this may sound like good news, regulators are uneasy. Their fear remains justified because of a similar and painful event in 2015, where the market skyrocketed at alarming rates only to collapse just as fast, leaving huge losses behind. At that time, retail investors flooded the market with loans after brokers promised easy profits and ran big promotions that seemed too good to miss. But when the rally crashed, it wiped out all their savings and damaged the people’s confidence in the government’s ability to manage similar financial risks. Chinese officials today don’t want to stop the rally, but they want to avoid a repeat of 2015. So, they are determined to guide it into a more sustainable path without leaving room for another devastating collapse. The timing of these discussions shows that financial stability is closely tied to politics in China. History indicates that the country’s lawmakers seem more active in maintaining market peace when major national events are around the corner. The current debate over cooling measures took place just as the country prepared for the September 3 military parade, which marks the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. At the same time, market data doesn’t provide a justified image of the rally’s current strength or the potential risks that could come about in the…
STOP
$0.16529
+6.28%
T
$0.01596
+1.26%
MORE
$0.09568
-2.40%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 14:15
शेयर करें
Bitcoin & Solana Analysts See Upside | Ethereum Price Prediction Targets $10K
Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/bitcoin-solana-analysts-see-upside-ethereum-price-prediction-targets-10k/
COM
$0.016226
-5.15%
शेयर करें
Coinstats
2025/09/04 14:15
शेयर करें
Just 10 Wallets Control Half Of Ethereum: How SHIB Compares
The post Just 10 Wallets Control Half Of Ethereum: How SHIB Compares appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Just 10 Wallets Control Half Of Ethereum: How SHIB Compares Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Keshav is a Physics graduate who has been employed as a writer with Bitcoinist since June 2021. He is passionate about writing and through the years, he has gained experience working in a variety of niches. Keshav holds an active interest in the cryptocurrency market, with on-chain analysis being an area he particularly likes to research and write about. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/10-wallets-majority-ethereum-supply-20-tokens/
SHIB
$0.00001227
+1.40%
COM
$0.016226
-5.15%
SIGN
$0.07346
+2.59%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 14:13
शेयर करें
This Special Metric May Provide Clues About the Future of Ethereum’s Price
A special metric derived from onchain data is being used to capture clues about Ethereum's price. Continue Reading: This Special Metric May Provide Clues About the Future of Ethereum’s Price
MAY
$0.04225
-2.37%
FUTURE
$0.13503
-3.62%
शेयर करें
Coinstats
2025/09/04 14:11
शेयर करें
Where’s Bitcoin Price Heading If Gold Hits $5000 As Per Goldman Sachs?
The post Where’s Bitcoin Price Heading If Gold Hits $5000 As Per Goldman Sachs? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Yellow metal Gold has been dominating the market conversation, outperforming Bitcoin price performance, & S&P 500 so far in 2025. Banking giant Goldman Sachs made a bold prediction that the Gold price could rally to $5,000 if the Federal Reserve’s credibility goes for a toss. Furthermore, the loss of strength for the US Dollar, could further accelerate the upside for the yellow metal. Bitcoin Price and Gold Correlation Intact Earlier today, the Gold futures extended their rally to a historic high of $3,630 per ounce, with the total holdings in Gold ETFs hitting a record high of 2,905 tonnes by August end. The yellow metal has outperformed BTC in 2025, with 37% gains year-to-date, against BTC’s 22% gains. Looking at the five-year chart, there’s a strong correlation between physical gold, and ‘digital gold’ aka Bitcoin. Source: Tephra Capital Amid all the macro uncertainty surrounding Trump tariffs and rising inflation, the Gold price has seen a linear upside to historic highs. As per the above chart, if Bitcoin price catches up to Gold rally it could surge to $185,000 in the next 200 days. This highlights the possibility of another 70% BTC rally in the coming months. As the chances of Fed rate cuts are on the rise during the September FOMC, Bitcoin price might soon catch up to Gold’s performance, amid liquidity infusion. Fed Governor Chris Waller has demanded a 25 bps rate cut during the upcoming FOMC. BTC’s Possible Upside If Gold Hits $5,000 Banking giant Goldman Sachs has made a bold prediction, noting that the Gold price can rally to $5,000 if the Fed’s autonomy is under threat, after recent challenges by the Trump administration. The recent episode of US President Donald Trump firing Fed Governor Lisa Cook has stirred discussions. Soon after Cook filed a counter lawsuit…
TRUMP
$8.343
+0.62%
BTC
$111,481.12
+1.44%
RISE
$0.012101
-4.31%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 14:10
शेयर करें
Navigating NFTs and Intellectual Property Law
The post Navigating NFTs and Intellectual Property Law appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Law and Ledger is a news segment focusing on crypto legal news, brought to you by Kelman Law – A law firm focused on digital asset commerce. The following opinion editorial was written by Alex Forehand and Michael Handelsman for Kelman.Law. NFTs, Intellectual Property, and the Legal Challenges of AI-Generated Assets As non-fungible tokens (NFTs) […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/navigating-nfts-and-intellectual-property-law/
ALEX
$0.00533
+26.90%
COM
$0.016226
-5.15%
AI
$0.1219
+2.86%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 14:07
शेयर करें
CredShields’ H1 2025 Web3 Security Report: $2.72B Vanished in 56 Hacks; Exchanges & Access Control Huge Issues
CredShields released its Web3 Security report for the first half of 2025. It’s full of […]
H1
$0.01086
-2.42%
शेयर करें
Coinstats
2025/09/04 14:05
शेयर करें
China considers market curbs as $1.2T stock rally surges
China may take steps to slow the stock market after a $1.2 trillion rally.
MAY
$0.04225
-2.37%
TAKE
$0.14797
-14.28%
शेयर करें
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/04 14:05
शेयर करें
ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़
अधिक
The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.
U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties
The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual
Yunfeng Financial: Appoints Mr. Liang Xinjun as Independent Non-Executive Director
U.S. Treasury yields fall ahead of non-farm payrolls report