2025-09-05 Friday

क्रिप्टो न्यूज़

सबसे ताज़ा क्रिप्टो न्यूज़ और मार्केट अपडेट का आनंद लें
The Promise and Perils of International Blockchain Value Management

As a co-founder of a blockchain-based venture like International Blockchain Value Management (IBVM), the promise of decentralized…Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Medium2025/09/04 14:34
Etherealize Raises $40M to Bring Ethereum to Wall Street

The post Etherealize Raises $40M to Bring Ethereum to Wall Street appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Etherealize, a startup developing infrastructure to help Wall Street institutions adopt Ethereum, has raised $40 million in Series A funding, co‑led by Electric Capital and Paradigm. The new capital builds on an earlier grant from Vitalik Buterin and the Ethereum Foundation and will help fund Etherealize’s push to develop zero‑knowledge privacy systems, settlement engines, and applications for tokenized fixed‑income markets. “This raise kicks off the ‘Institutional Merge’, upgrading institutional finance to modern, safer, globally accessible rails,” co-founder Danny Ryan, formerly of the Ethereum Foundation, said in an announcement on Wednesday. Etherealize’s efforts to frame ETH as an institutional reserve asset and participation in regulatory discussions on Capitol Hill complement recent institutional developments on Ethereum. BlackRock launched a tokenized money market fund on Ethereum, signaling support for blockchain-based asset issuance, while JPMorgan’s Kinexys platform is being ramped up for real‑world asset tokenization and on-chain USD payments. With this funding, Etherealize aims to fast-track the development of financial infrastructure that will make Ethereum the unseen backbone of institutional markets. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/03/etherealize-raises-usd40m-to-bring-ethereum-to-wall-street
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 14:34
A whale spent $2 million to buy 7.4 million WLFI three days ago, and now has a floating loss of more than $650,000

PANews reported on September 4 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a whale spent $2 million to buy 7.4 million WLFI three days ago, and currently has a floating loss of more than $650,000.
PANews2025/09/04 14:32
The Role of FUD in the Crypto Market: An In-Depth Guide

FUD is one of the most famous crypto slangs in use, seen daily in news media and web3 communities around X, Reddit, and Telegram groups. What is FUD exactly, and why does it have such a strong influence on the crypto market?  This article delves deep into FUD, detailing its history and etymology, providing major ... Read more The post The Role of FUD in the Crypto Market: An In-Depth Guide  appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin2025/09/04 14:32
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Near-Term Future Hinges on Support at $0.00001187

Shiba Inu has continued to stay within its narrow upward channel, while investor conviction is consistent and impressive. On-chain data show rising confidence with the holder retention rate rising and an exchange balance overbought. While the price movements have been low in this instance, these signals suggest that a vast majority of SHIB holders continue […]
Tronweekly2025/09/04 14:30
Polygon vs Polkadot: Which Blockchain Wins in 2025?

The post Polygon vs Polkadot: Which Blockchain Wins in 2025? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Analysts predict highs of $16 by 2026, which is 3-4x from current levels of about $3.8. In the long term, Polkadot is a credible infrastructure play for long-term investors, but like Polygon, it is more of a steady growth play than an asymmetric one. While both Polygon and Polkadot are solid investments, neither may provide the cultural spark that retail investors are looking for. This is why MAGACOIN FINANCE has begun to take the spotlight. Unlike infrastructure tokens that take years of ecosystem accumulation to build value, MAGACOIN FINANCE is using retail psychology and branding to build traction in real-time.  Analysts point to three distinct signals: Community flywheel – Growth on X and Telegram is accelerating, similar to the early days of SHIB and demonstrating cultural resonance. Whale activity – blockchain trackers show huge inflows from big wallets, indicating that smart money is setting up for a ride before retail follows suit. Timing advantage – launching in the lead-up to what many are calling crypto’s “last easy cycle” magnifies its exponential potential. Analysts contend that MAGACOIN FINANCE is developing into a cultural movement rather than just another meme coin. The distinction might be the reason why some people are calling it the most prominent retail ignition point of 2025 rather than just a speculative move. Polygon: the scaling leader Polygon is the de facto scaling solution for Ethereum, processing millions of transactions per day with lower fees and a better user experience. Its collaborations with major corporations like Disney, Reddit, and Starbucks have exposed it to a wider audience beyond the crypto-native community. Analysts are certain that Polygon will remain a top Layer-2 ecosystem since a number of zk-rollups and other scaling solutions are anticipated to be implemented in 2025.  Many believe that if the next wave of Ethereum adoption…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 14:27
Unlocking Opportunities Amidst Dollar Weakness And Looming Rate Cuts

The post Unlocking Opportunities Amidst Dollar Weakness And Looming Rate Cuts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Asia FX: Unlocking Opportunities Amidst Dollar Weakness And Looming Rate Cuts Skip to content Home Forex News Asia FX: Unlocking Opportunities Amidst Dollar Weakness and Looming Rate Cuts Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/asia-fx-dollar-weakness/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 14:23
Asian stocks rose on Thursday, with Australia and Japan leading gains

Asian stocks climbed in early Thursday dealings after softer signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve eased nerves during a week of heavy bond selling and global growth worries. Australia’s benchmark rose 0.8%, rebounding from its biggest one-day drop since April, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 advanced 1.2%. The regional picture was mixed. MSCI’s measure of Asia-Pacific […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/04 14:20
China Halts ICO Activities, Orders Crypto Exchange Closures

The post China Halts ICO Activities, Orders Crypto Exchange Closures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Chinese government bans ICOs, mandates closure of crypto exchanges. Bitcoin dropped to $2,817 by September 15. Global market shifts as investors react to China’s actions. On September 4, 2017, seven Chinese government agencies, including the People’s Bank of China, banned initial coin offerings (ICOs) nationwide, requiring cessation of domestic cryptocurrency exchanges. This crackdown significantly impacted Bitcoin and Ethereum prices, leading to a notable market decline and shifting of operations offshore. China’s Government Enforces Full ICO Ban on September 4, 2017 On September 4, 2017, the Chinese government, including the PBOC and six other top ministries, issued a joint notice to combat unauthorized fundraising activities. The government mandated the cessation of all ICOs and instructed domestic cryptocurrency exchanges to shut operations. The mandated shutdown led to a sharp withdrawal of funds and a drop in Bitcoin and Ethereum prices. Investors were instructed to receive refunds, causing instant market instability and institutional hesitations. The People’s Bank of China, Central Bank of China stated, “By nature, [ICOs are] unauthorized and illegal public financing activity, which involves financial crimes such as illegal distribution of financial tokens, illegal issuance of securities, illegal fundraising, financial fraud and pyramid scheme.” Coincu Research indicates that China’s initial stringent regulations prompted fluctuations in global markets as they signaled the scope of regulatory powers and potential international emulation. Historical patterns suggest ongoing regulatory scrutiny may either hinder or adapt to technological advancements in cryptocurrency ecosystems. For instance, while China bans fundraising via virtual currencies for companies, other regions like Singapore have outlined their own digital token regulatory position. Price Drop and Market Repercussions Follow China’s Actions Did you know? The 2017 ICO ban in China marked one of the first major state-level crackdowns on cryptocurrency activities, setting a precedent for global regulatory actions. As of September 4, 2025,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 14:20
NVIDIA Unveils AI Blueprint to Streamline 3D Object Creation

The post NVIDIA Unveils AI Blueprint to Streamline 3D Object Creation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Joerg Hiller Sep 03, 2025 14:52 NVIDIA introduces an AI Blueprint for 3D object generation, enhancing scene creation efficiency. Microsoft TRELLIS microservice boosts performance by 20%, powered by NVIDIA RTX. In a significant leap for 3D artists, NVIDIA has launched a new AI Blueprint designed to simplify and accelerate the creation of 3D objects, according to NVIDIA’s official blog. This innovative tool aims to transform the traditional, time-consuming workflows of 3D modeling by leveraging advanced generative AI techniques. Revolutionizing 3D Scene Creation The NVIDIA AI Blueprint for 3D object generation empowers artists to create up to 20 objects from a single text prompt. This process is significantly enhanced by the integration of the Microsoft TRELLIS NVIDIA NIM microservice, which boosts performance by 20% over native models. This means quicker creation of high-quality 3D assets, allowing artists to focus more on creative tasks rather than tedious modeling. Enhanced Prototyping Capabilities Traditionally, 3D scene prototyping involves creating low-fidelity assets, which can be a labor-intensive and repetitive task. The new AI Blueprint automates much of this process. By inputting an artistic concept, the Blueprint’s large language model (LLM) generates a variety of objects to populate the scene, streamlining the workflow and enhancing productivity. The integration of NVIDIA’s Llama 3.1 8B NIM microservice further accelerates the generation of ideas, providing artists with a robust tool for creative exploration. Additionally, NVIDIA SANA, a text-to-image framework, offers high-resolution previews of potential objects, granting artists the flexibility to modify or discard these digital assets as needed. Seamless Integration and Export Once generated, these 3D objects can be seamlessly converted into ready-to-use models through the Microsoft TRELLIS NVIDIA NIM microservice. The Blueprint also supports direct export to Blender, an open-source 3D platform, as well as other popular 3D applications, facilitating…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 14:19
ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

Yunfeng Financial: Appoints Mr. Liang Xinjun as Independent Non-Executive Director

U.S. Treasury yields fall ahead of non-farm payrolls report