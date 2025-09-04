2025-09-05 Friday

क्रिप्टो न्यूज़

सबसे ताज़ा क्रिप्टो न्यूज़ और मार्केट अपडेट का आनंद लें
CalPERS board split on cryptocurrency investments

CalPERS board split on cryptocurrency investments

PANews reported on September 4th that according to Decrypt, the California Public Employees' Retirement System (CalPERS), which manages $506 billion in assets, was divided on cryptocurrency investment during a board candidate forum. Although the fund indirectly holds $165.9 million in Bitcoin exposure through its 410,000 shares of Strategy, the six candidates had very different positions on direct investment. Incumbent director David Miller strongly opposes cryptocurrencies, stating they "should have no place on the board," while challenger Dominick Bei questions the fund's contradiction in holding significant indirect exposure while opposing direct investments. The candidates' views are polarizing: Steve Mermell compares cryptocurrencies to financial disasters like the Orange County bankruptcy and the Enron scandal, while Troy Johnson maintains a cautiously open stance. Jose Luis Pacheco distinguishes between blockchain technology and Bitcoin investment, suggesting exploring opportunities through research.
SIX
SIX$0.02138-0.32%
The Orange Era
ORANGE$0.0002686-6.63%
Wink
LIKE$0.011159+2.12%
शेयर करें
PANews2025/09/04 14:48
शेयर करें
Another Tommy John For Shelby Miller

Another Tommy John For Shelby Miller

The post Another Tommy John For Shelby Miller appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shelby Miller reacts as he walks back to the dugout after an apparent injury against the Philadelphia Phillies in the eighth inning at American Family Field on September 01, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Getty Images Shelby Miller’s season is over and the veteran right-hander is facing the prospect of a second Tommy John surgery after suffering a UCL strain. Miller, 34, was the Brewers’ primary pickup at the trade deadline after going 3-3 with a 1.98 ERA and 10 saves in 37 appearances for the Diamondbacks. He had been missed nearly a month with an elbow injury at the time of the trade but made his Milwaukee debut on Aug. 9 and made 11 appearances before feeling a pop in his elbow during an appearance against the Phillies on Monday. “I just hurt for him,” Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy said. “Here’s a veteran who comes to a new team, earning the total respect of everybody, immediately got put in leverage, immediately did well most every time. With the number of injuries in our bullpen, it crushes us. But I’m more crushed for the guy.” Miller will accompany the team on it’s upcoming road trip and will undergo an examination by Dr. Keith Meister next week when the Brewers open a three-game series against the Rangers in Dallas. Miller knows the visit probably won’t result in good news. “From the sound of it, it’s not very good,” Miller said. “I’m definitely probably going to miss next season.” He’s got some experience with the matter, having missed almost the entire 2017 season and the first two months of 2018 after undergoing his first Tommy John surgery. Since then, he’s battled a slew of injuries as he’s tried to work back to the form that made him a…
MemeCore
M$1.6921+21.55%
Threshold
T$0.01596+1.20%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.4325-3.20%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 14:45
शेयर करें
Why Experts Say 99% of Traders Are Wrong

Why Experts Say 99% of Traders Are Wrong

The post Why Experts Say 99% of Traders Are Wrong appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While Wall Street may be convinced the Federal Reserve (Fed) is about to slash interest rates, many experts argue the hard economic data says otherwise. Meanwhile, Bitcoin (BTC) is attempting a recovery, reclaiming above the $111,000 threshold after showing weakness earlier in the week. Why Experts Say Cutting Rates Now Could Backfire Sponsored According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are pricing in a 99.6% probability that the Fed will cut rates at its September meeting. Interest Rate Cut Probabilities. Source: CME FedWatch Tool With barely two weeks to the next FOMC meeting, traders treat easing as a near certainty. They bet a softer policy stance will ignite another round of liquidity-driven asset rallies. However, analysts warn that this consensus rests more on sentiment surveys than on actual economic fundamentals. Hard Data vs. Soft Narratives Justin D’Ercole, founder and CIO at ISO-MTS Capital Management, told TradFi media that the hard data signals the Fed should not cut rates. Sponsored He argued that policymakers risk being swayed by a false narrative arising from soft economic surveys. D’Ercole noted that these surveys only reflect consumer frustration with high prices but fail to capture the broader strength of the economy. “The economy is growing at potential, stock valuations are extreme, inflation is running at 3%, and unemployment remains historically low,” The Financial Times reported, citing D’Ercole. He added that available aggregate labor income is rising at a 4–5% pace, while credit card delinquencies are down year over year. Even commercial real estate, often painted as a looming crisis, shows improving asset quality and lower loan delinquencies. Markets Want Cuts, But Data Says Otherwise Amid 2024 Echoes Sponsored Elsewhere, Kurt S. Altrichter, founder of Ivory Hill, echoed the sentiment. In a recent post on X (Twitter), he referred to the PCE (Personal Consumption Expenditure)…
NEAR
NEAR$2.417+0.87%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03157+1.80%
RealLink
REAL$0.06073+2.18%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 14:44
शेयर करें
Crypto News: India Tops 2025 Global Crypto Adoption Index, US and Pakistan Close Behind

Crypto News: India Tops 2025 Global Crypto Adoption Index, US and Pakistan Close Behind

The post Crypto News: India Tops 2025 Global Crypto Adoption Index, US and Pakistan Close Behind appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The 2025 Index by Chainalysis revealed that India, the United States, and Pakistan are ranked as the top three countries in the global crypto adoption rate. The report also observed that Asia Pacific (APAC) countries led with 69% in crypto growth, while the Latin American countries followed with 63% growth.  The 2025 Global Crypto Adoption …
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.214+2.36%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
शेयर करें
CoinPedia2025/09/04 14:42
शेयर करें
Here Are the 20 Most Popular Crypto Networks Right Now

Here Are the 20 Most Popular Crypto Networks Right Now

The post Here Are the 20 Most Popular Crypto Networks Right Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins Fresh data on blockchain activity highlights which projects are attracting the most users, and the results show a mix of dominant layer-1 networks, emerging layer-2s, and fast-growing DeFi platforms. At the top of the list sits BNB Chain, boasting 15.9 million active wallets in the past week, up nearly 9%. NEAR Protocol followed closely with 14.7 million, though activity slipped slightly. Solana secured third place at 12.8 million, despite an 11% decline. Other major players included Tron with six million, Coinbase’s Base at 5.5 million, and opBNB with 5.1 million. Bitcoin and Ethereum trailed at 2.7 million and 2.6 million users respectively, underscoring how much growth newer chains are seeing in everyday usage. Standout Growth The week’s most dramatic gains came from pump.fun, a memecoin-focused platform that saw its user base jump 78% to 543,900 wallets, and Meteora, a DeFi project on Solana, which spiked 71% to nearly 800,000. Aptos also posted strong momentum with a 25% increase to 3.8 million active wallets. Meanwhile, some well-known DeFi protocols saw declines. Uniswap dropped nearly 29% to three million active wallets, while Raydium lost more than half its users compared to the prior period. Why It Matters The data shows that activity is broadening beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum, with BNB Chain and NEAR building massive retail bases and smaller projects like pump.fun tapping into viral growth. While market caps often drive headlines, active usage provides a clearer picture of which ecosystems are truly engaging communities week-to-week. The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alex is an experienced financial journalist…
NEAR
NEAR$2.417+0.87%
SIX
SIX$0.02138-0.32%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009477+1.84%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 14:39
शेयर करें
Tether just froze 11 addresses totaling 6.45 million USDT

Tether just froze 11 addresses totaling 6.45 million USDT

PANews reported on September 4 that according to MistTrack monitoring, Tether has just frozen 6.45 million USDT in 11 addresses.
शेयर करें
PANews2025/09/04 14:38
शेयर करें
Syndicate to launch 1b SYND tokens this September

Syndicate to launch 1b SYND tokens this September

SYND
शेयर करें
Crypto.news2025/09/04 14:36
शेयर करें
Embedded Gen AI: Smarter Predictive Maintenance Apps for Manufacturing

Embedded Gen AI: Smarter Predictive Maintenance Apps for Manufacturing

Embedded generative AI solutions (Gen AI) directly integrate advanced generative or artificial intelligence models into production devices and processes, creating new possibilities for PdM.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1217+2.70%
शेयर करें
Hackernoon2025/09/04 14:36
शेयर करें
The Smarter Web Company, a publicly traded company, will issue 21 million shares of common stock.

The Smarter Web Company, a publicly traded company, will issue 21 million shares of common stock.

PANews reported on September 4th that The Smarter Web Company, a UK-listed company, announced that it has signed a new subscription agreement to issue 21 million ordinary shares. The terms of the new subscription agreement are identical to the previous subscription agreement announced on June 19, 2025. The company believes that the existing subscription agreement has been effective in raising additional capital for the company. Furthermore, further to the company's announcement on August 26, 2025, the majority of the ordinary shares issued under the June subscription agreement have been fully allocated. According to previous news , as of August 28, The Smarter Web Company held 2,440 BTC.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,335.12+1.29%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1018-21.20%
शेयर करें
PANews2025/09/04 14:35
शेयर करें
Why Brian Armstrong’s Crucial Stance Led To Firings

Why Brian Armstrong’s Crucial Stance Led To Firings

The post Why Brian Armstrong’s Crucial Stance Led To Firings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase AI Policy: Why Brian Armstrong’s Crucial Stance Led To Firings Skip to content Home Crypto News Coinbase AI Policy: Why Brian Armstrong’s Crucial Stance Led to Firings Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/coinbase-ai-policy-firings/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016227-5.13%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1217+2.70%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002639+1.50%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 14:35
शेयर करें

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अधिक

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving