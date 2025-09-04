Why Experts Say 99% of Traders Are Wrong
The post Why Experts Say 99% of Traders Are Wrong appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While Wall Street may be convinced the Federal Reserve (Fed) is about to slash interest rates, many experts argue the hard economic data says otherwise. Meanwhile, Bitcoin (BTC) is attempting a recovery, reclaiming above the $111,000 threshold after showing weakness earlier in the week. Why Experts Say Cutting Rates Now Could Backfire Sponsored According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are pricing in a 99.6% probability that the Fed will cut rates at its September meeting. Interest Rate Cut Probabilities. Source: CME FedWatch Tool With barely two weeks to the next FOMC meeting, traders treat easing as a near certainty. They bet a softer policy stance will ignite another round of liquidity-driven asset rallies. However, analysts warn that this consensus rests more on sentiment surveys than on actual economic fundamentals. Hard Data vs. Soft Narratives Justin D’Ercole, founder and CIO at ISO-MTS Capital Management, told TradFi media that the hard data signals the Fed should not cut rates. Sponsored He argued that policymakers risk being swayed by a false narrative arising from soft economic surveys. D’Ercole noted that these surveys only reflect consumer frustration with high prices but fail to capture the broader strength of the economy. “The economy is growing at potential, stock valuations are extreme, inflation is running at 3%, and unemployment remains historically low,” The Financial Times reported, citing D’Ercole. He added that available aggregate labor income is rising at a 4–5% pace, while credit card delinquencies are down year over year. Even commercial real estate, often painted as a looming crisis, shows improving asset quality and lower loan delinquencies. Markets Want Cuts, But Data Says Otherwise Amid 2024 Echoes Sponsored Elsewhere, Kurt S. Altrichter, founder of Ivory Hill, echoed the sentiment. In a recent post on X (Twitter), he referred to the PCE (Personal Consumption Expenditure)…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 14:44