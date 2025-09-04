Another Tommy John For Shelby Miller

Shelby Miller reacts as he walks back to the dugout after an apparent injury against the Philadelphia Phillies in the eighth inning at American Family Field on September 01, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Getty Images Shelby Miller's season is over and the veteran right-hander is facing the prospect of a second Tommy John surgery after suffering a UCL strain. Miller, 34, was the Brewers' primary pickup at the trade deadline after going 3-3 with a 1.98 ERA and 10 saves in 37 appearances for the Diamondbacks. He had been missed nearly a month with an elbow injury at the time of the trade but made his Milwaukee debut on Aug. 9 and made 11 appearances before feeling a pop in his elbow during an appearance against the Phillies on Monday. "I just hurt for him," Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy said. "Here's a veteran who comes to a new team, earning the total respect of everybody, immediately got put in leverage, immediately did well most every time. With the number of injuries in our bullpen, it crushes us. But I'm more crushed for the guy." Miller will accompany the team on it's upcoming road trip and will undergo an examination by Dr. Keith Meister next week when the Brewers open a three-game series against the Rangers in Dallas. Miller knows the visit probably won't result in good news. "From the sound of it, it's not very good," Miller said. "I'm definitely probably going to miss next season." He's got some experience with the matter, having missed almost the entire 2017 season and the first two months of 2018 after undergoing his first Tommy John surgery. Since then, he's battled a slew of injuries as he's tried to work back to the form that made him a…