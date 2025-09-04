2025-09-05 Friday

क्रिप्टो न्यूज़

सबसे ताज़ा क्रिप्टो न्यूज़ और मार्केट अपडेट का आनंद लें
Ripple CTO Torches Litecoin Influencer Over XRP Attack

Ripple CTO Torches Litecoin Influencer Over XRP Attack

The post Ripple CTO Torches Litecoin Influencer Over XRP Attack appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. David Schwartz, chief technology officer at enterprise blockchain firm Ripple, has joined the ongoing feud between the XRP and Litecoin communities.  On Wednesday, Litecoin influencer Jonny Litecoin (@jonnylitecoin) stated that the “silver to Bitcoin’s gold” was actually superior to XRP since new coins enter circulation via a proof-of-work (PoW) system that actually requires computational resources.  On the other hand, XRP is created with just lines of code “for free” and “out of the thin air,” as the Litecoin influencer argues. Hence, he has questioned whether or not the XRP network actually has any value despite the fact that the token’s market cap currently stands at $709 million. You Might Also Like In the meantime, Schwartz argues that Litecoin and XRP are essentially equivalent products, but the difference is that the former actually requires way more energy. Hence, the Ripple CTO is implying that XRP will gain more popularity due to its sustainability. Of course, it should be noted that Ripple has long been promoting XRP’s “green cred.” In fact, co-founder Chris Larsen went as far as teaming up with Greenpeace to advocate against Bitcoin’s proof-of-work consensus algorithm, which is also powering Litecoin. PoW cryptocurrencies have been framed as wasteful and environmentally harmful.  Reigniting long-simmering feud The proponents of proof-of-work cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Litecoin, have long been at loggerheads with the XRP community.  As reported by U.Today, the official X account of the Litecoin cryptocurrency recently reignited the long-simmering feud by attacking XRP and mocking CEO Brad Garlinghouse. Despite receiving violent clapback from the members of the XRP community, whoever was managing the Litecoin account refused to back down.    Source: https://u.today/ripple-cto-torches-litecoin-influencer-over-xrp-attack
Union
U$0.01091+11.89%
Credora
CRED$0.4717+10.44%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09562-2.43%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 15:13
शेयर करें
US August Employment Data Sparks Crypto Market Interest

US August Employment Data Sparks Crypto Market Interest

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/us-august-employment-crypto-impact/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016219-5.18%
शेयर करें
Coinstats2025/09/04 15:12
शेयर करें
Unveiling Syndicate’s Exciting Native Cryptocurrency This Month

Unveiling Syndicate’s Exciting Native Cryptocurrency This Month

The post Unveiling Syndicate’s Exciting Native Cryptocurrency This Month appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SYND Token Launch: Unveiling Syndicate’s Exciting Native Cryptocurrency This Month Skip to content Home Crypto News SYND Token Launch: Unveiling Syndicate’s Exciting Native Cryptocurrency This Month Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/syndicate-synd-token-launch/
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01274+4.85%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016219-5.18%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 15:11
शेयर करें
End of Road for XRP? Ripple vs SWIFT Debate Escalates on Settlement Rails

End of Road for XRP? Ripple vs SWIFT Debate Escalates on Settlement Rails

Read the full article at coingape.com.
XRP
XRP$2.8448+0.88%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016219-5.18%
शेयर करें
Coinstats2025/09/04 15:10
शेयर करें
Solana Surges as Crypto Shifts to Altcoins

Solana Surges as Crypto Shifts to Altcoins

The post Solana Surges as Crypto Shifts to Altcoins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the ever-fluctuating realm of cryptocurrencies, Solana (SOL) has emerged as a notable contender, standing out against the stability of Bitcoin and the recent achievements of Ethereum. With Bitcoin stabilizing around the $110,000 mark and Ethereum pausing after achieving new highs, Solana’s rise has captivated market attention. Continue Reading:Solana Surges as Crypto Shifts to Altcoins Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/solana-surges-as-crypto-shifts-to-altcoins
Solana
SOL$206.17+0.24%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012101-4.38%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016219-5.18%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 15:10
शेयर करें
AI and Writing on Medium: A Mix of Possibilities and Worries

AI and Writing on Medium: A Mix of Possibilities and Worries

This document explores the diverse perspectives of writers on the Medium platform regarding the integration and impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools in their creative process and the broader writing landscape. It delves into the opportunities AI presents for enhancing productivity, generating ideas, and improving writing quality, while also addressing the anxieties surrounding originality, job security, and the potential devaluation of human creativity.Photo by BoliviaInteligente on&nbsp;Unsplash The Allure of AI: Efficiency and Inspiration Many Medium writers acknowledge the potential benefits of AI tools, particularly in areas where efficiency and inspiration are paramount. Boosting Productivity: AI-powered writing assistants can significantly speed up the writing process. Tools like Grammarly and ProWritingAid, which have been around for a while, are now being augmented with AI features that offer more sophisticated grammar and style suggestions. AI can also assist with tasks such&nbsp;as: Generating outlines: Quickly creating structured outlines for articles, saving time on initial&nbsp;planning Research and summarization: Efficiently gathering information and summarizing lengthy documents, allowing writers to focus on analysis and interpretation. Drafting initial content: Producing initial drafts of sections or entire articles, providing a starting point for writers to refine and personalize. Sparking Creativity: AI can serve as a source of inspiration and help writers overcome writer’s&nbsp;block. Generating ideas: AI tools can suggest potential topics, angles, and keywords based on trending themes and audience interests. Exploring different writing styles: Experimenting with AI to generate content in various tones and styles, broadening a writer’s creative&nbsp;range. Overcoming writer’s block: Using AI to generate initial text or prompts to jumpstart the writing process when facing creative stagnation. Improving Writing Quality: AI tools can help writers refine their work and ensure clarity and accuracy. Grammar and style checking: Identifying and correcting grammatical errors, stylistic inconsistencies, and awkward phrasing. Readability analysis: Assessing the readability of text and suggesting improvements to make it more accessible to a wider audience. SEO optimization: Optimizing content for search engines by suggesting relevant keywords and improving overall SEO performance. The Shadow of AI: Concerns and Ethical Considerations Despite the potential benefits, many Medium writers express concerns about the ethical implications and potential negative consequences of AI in&nbsp;writing. Originality and Authenticity: A primary concern is the potential for AI to diminish originality and authenticity in&nbsp;writing. Content mills and plagiarism: The fear that AI will be used to generate low-quality, generic content that floods the internet and potentially infringes on copyright. Loss of unique voice: The concern that relying too heavily on AI will lead to a homogenization of writing styles and a loss of individual voice. Defining authorship: Questions arise about who is the true author of AI-generated content — the user who prompts the AI or the AI&nbsp;itself? Job Security and the Value of Human Writers: Many writers worry about the potential for AI to displace human writers and devalue their&nbsp;skills. Automation of writing tasks: The fear that AI will automate many of the tasks currently performed by writers, leading to job&nbsp;losses. Lowering rates for writing services: The concern that the availability of AI-generated content will drive down rates for human writers, making it difficult to earn a&nbsp;living. The evolving role of the writer: The need for writers to adapt their skills and focus on areas where human creativity and expertise are essential, such as critical thinking, emotional intelligence, and storytelling. Ethical Considerations: The use of AI in writing raises several ethical questions. Transparency and disclosure: The importance of being transparent about the use of AI in content creation and disclosing when AI has been used to generate or assist with&nbsp;writing. Bias and fairness: The potential for AI algorithms to perpetuate biases and stereotypes, leading to unfair or discriminatory content. Misinformation and manipulation: The risk that AI will be used to generate and spread misinformation or manipulate public&nbsp;opinion. Navigating the Future: A Balanced&nbsp;Approach The consensus among many Medium writers is that AI is a tool that should be used responsibly and ethically. A balanced approach is needed, one that leverages the benefits of AI while mitigating the&nbsp;risks. Embrace AI as a Tool, Not a Replacement: View AI as a tool to enhance writing skills and productivity, rather than a replacement for human creativity and expertise. Focus on Human Strengths: Emphasize the unique qualities that human writers bring to the table, such as critical thinking, emotional intelligence, storytelling, and the ability to connect with audiences on a personal&nbsp;level. Develop New Skills: Acquire new skills in areas such as AI prompt engineering, content strategy, and data analysis to remain competitive in the evolving writing landscape. Advocate for Ethical Guidelines: Support the development of ethical guidelines and best practices for the use of AI in writing, promoting transparency, fairness, and accountability. Foster a Community of Learning: Engage in discussions and share knowledge about AI tools and their impact on the writing profession, fostering a community of learning and collaboration. In conclusion, the Medium writing community holds a complex and nuanced view of AI tools. While recognizing the potential for increased efficiency and creative inspiration, writers also express legitimate concerns about originality, job security, and ethical considerations. The key to navigating this evolving landscape lies in embracing AI as a tool, focusing on human strengths, developing new skills, and advocating for ethical guidelines. By adopting a balanced and responsible approach, writers can harness the power of AI to enhance their craft while preserving the value of human creativity and storytelling. AI and Writing on Medium: A Mix of Possibilities and Worries was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1218+2.78%
शेयर करें
Medium2025/09/04 15:06
शेयर करें
Shiba Inu Announces 40,453,074 SHIB Giveaway to Celebrate This Historic Milestone

Shiba Inu Announces 40,453,074 SHIB Giveaway to Celebrate This Historic Milestone

Shiba Inu’s ecosystem team has unveiled a special giveaway to celebrate SHIB’s debut on the first-ever cross-chain lending market.  The announcement comes barely a few hours after Chainlink’s flagship project Folks Finance listed Shiba Inu on its cross-chain lending markets. The initiative aims to allow users to lend and borrow SHIB across 12 blockchains, including Polygon, Avalanche, Arbitrum, and Base.  New SHIB Giveaway  Shortly after the announcement, Shiba Inu unveiled a special giveaway to celebrate the historic milestone of its first-ever listing on cross-chain lending markets.  To celebrate the development, the Shiba Inu ecosystem team will reward one lucky community member with $500 worth of SHIB. This is equivalent to 40,453,074 (40.45 million) SHIB tokens, given the asset’s current price of $0.00001236.   Qualification Requirement  To participate in the giveaway, participants must like and repost Folks Finance’s announcement about SHIB’s cross-chain lending market listing.  Users must also follow the official X handles of Folks Finance and that of Shiba Inu. Lastly, participants are mandated to tag three friends in the comment section of the giveaway announcement.  The giveaway, which began yesterday at 07:49 PM (UTC), will run for 48 hours. This implies that the giveaway event will end on September 5, at 7:49 PM (UTC).  xAI Grok to Select Winner Interestingly, Shiba Inu will utilize xAI’s chatbot, Grok, to determine the winner of the giveaway, ensuring transparency and fairness.  According to the announcement, the AI model will randomly select one lucky winner after 48 hours have elapsed. In the meantime, the giveaway has attracted strong participation from the Shiba Inu community. Despite only being unveiled just a few hours ago, the giveaway has 1,300 comments, 1,500 reposts, and 2,100 likes.  This promo is part of an effort to reward loyal Shiba Inu community members and also boost awareness for SHIB’s cross-chain integration into Folks Finance’s lending markets.  Shiba Inu’s move into the cross-chain lending space extends its utility beyond meme culture, positioning the token within blockchain-based financial services.  Besides Shiba Inu, Folks Finance also announced special incentives for users who deposit their SHIB tokens in its lending markets. Depositors are currently earning a 9.08% annual percentage yield (APY).  The incentive is already paying off as the amount of SHIB deposited now stands at $32,000, representing a 28% spike from the $25,000 reported yesterday.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001227+1.40%
Xai
XAI$0.0465+2.55%
Tagger
TAG$0.0007099-1.71%
शेयर करें
The Crypto Basic2025/09/04 15:05
शेयर करें
Curious Cryptos’ Commentary 4th September 2025 — PayPal, Polymarket, & Astrology (!)

Curious Cryptos’ Commentary 4th September 2025 — PayPal, Polymarket, & Astrology (!)

tl;drContinue reading on Coinmonks »
शेयर करें
Medium2025/09/04 15:04
शेयर करें
Morning Market Update - 04.09.2025

Morning Market Update - 04.09.2025

🇨🇳 China Reports suggest regulators may ease restrictions on short selling and expand trading options to curb speculation. Chinese indices reacted negatively, sliding between -1.2% and&nbsp;-1.6%. 🇺🇸 US Labour Outlook Goldman forecasts August NFP at just +60K, with risks to the downside. Unemployment is seen rising to 4.3%, while wages may grow +0.3% m/m. Such data would strengthen the case for a Fed rate cut in September. 🗣 Geopolitics Donald Trump said he expects a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, noting ongoing talks with both Putin and Zelensky. 🚖 Corporate News Tesla has launched its Robotaxi rideshare service for the public, expanding beyond investors and influencers. 🇦🇺 Australia Household consumption rose 5.1% y/y in July — the fastest pace since 2023. This robust demand reduces the chance of an RBA rate cut later this&nbsp;month. 🇯🇵 Japan Chief trade negotiator Akazawa will travel to the US to continue pushing for tariff adjustments in line with agreed&nbsp;terms. 💻 Tech &amp; Markets Morgan Stanley said the antitrust ruling does not undermine Google’s dominance, supporting continued investor confidence. 💹 Crypto Speculation grows that MicroStrategy (MSTR) could be added to the S&amp;P 500 this Friday. With a $98B market cap and 636,505 BTC on its books, the company meets all criteria&nbsp;🚀. 👉 Stay ahead of the markets and trade smarter with&nbsp;NordFX! 🌅 Morning Market Update - 04.09.2025 was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
शेयर करें
Medium2025/09/04 15:04
शेयर करें
Ethereum Based Meme Coin, Pepeto Attracts Whales as PEPE Price Prediction Points to Modest Gains

Ethereum Based Meme Coin, Pepeto Attracts Whales as PEPE Price Prediction Points to Modest Gains

The post Ethereum Based Meme Coin, Pepeto Attracts Whales as PEPE Price Prediction Points to Modest Gains appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Which meme coin could make the biggest impact in 2025, PEPE or Pepeto? With the new bull run kicking off, meme tokens are once again attracting massive attention. Pepe, one of the most popular names in recent years, is back in the spotlight as investors discuss its price prediction. But while PEPE is already established, …
GAINS
GAINS$0.02665-0.74%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002252-19.31%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000965+1.68%
शेयर करें
CoinPedia2025/09/04 15:04
शेयर करें

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अधिक

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving