2025-09-05 Friday

क्रिप्टो न्यूज़

सबसे ताज़ा क्रिप्टो न्यूज़ और मार्केट अपडेट का आनंद लें
Mega Ethereum Boğası Tom Lee, ETH Fiyatının Olması Gereken “Makul Değerini” Açıkladı!

Mega Ethereum Boğası Tom Lee, ETH Fiyatının Olması Gereken “Makul Değerini” Açıkladı!

Fundstrat kurucu ortağı ve ünlü piyasa stratejisti Tom Lee, Ethereum’un (ETH) potansiyel değerine ilişkin dikkat çekici bir değerlendirme yaptı. Lee’ye göre, mevcut bankacılık sisteminin ödeme işleme hacminin yarısının blockchain’e taşınması durumunda ETH’nin fiyatı 60 bin dolara ulaşabilir. Bu da mevcut seviyelerin yaklaşık 18 katı anlamına geliyor. Lee, analizinde Ethereum’u hem bir ödeme altyapısı hem de […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Union
U$0.01091+11.89%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.00025-10.07%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016219-5.18%
शेयर करें
Coinstats2025/09/04 15:25
शेयर करें
Bitcoin Enters A New Seasonal Cycle ?

Bitcoin Enters A New Seasonal Cycle ?

September, long synonymous with a downturn for bitcoin, seems to be losing its curse. This historically unfavorable month for risky assets is starting, for the third consecutive year, a contrary dynamic. Supported by a flexible macroeconomic context and structuring institutional flows, the market is giving signs of maturity. The queen of cryptos no longer suffers the calendar: she redefines it. L’article Bitcoin Enters A New Seasonal Cycle ? est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
शेयर करें
Coinstats2025/09/04 15:25
शेयर करें
Trump: American Bitcoin debuts on Nasdaq, ticker ABTC

Trump: American Bitcoin debuts on Nasdaq, ticker ABTC

American Bitcoin debuted on Nasdaq with the ticker ABTC on September 3, 2025, following a merger with Gryphon Digital Mining.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.345+0.66%
शेयर करें
The Cryptonomist2025/09/04 15:24
शेयर करें
3 Best Cryptos to Buy for 10x ROI — Bitcoin and XRP Named With MAGACOIN FINANCE and AVAX Presale Picks

3 Best Cryptos to Buy for 10x ROI — Bitcoin and XRP Named With MAGACOIN FINANCE and AVAX Presale Picks

The crypto market is once again on fire, and traders are seeking tokens that can generate high returns in the coming cycle. Bitcoin remains the favorite among most, although recent whale-driven price swings are causing some investors to seek alternative avenues of quick growth. This is why names such as Avalanche, with a new presale price of only $0.005, are finding their way onto more watchlists. Analysts believe that these projects have solid fundamentals and the potential to increase, which makes them one of the best cryptos to buy today, offering a chance at returns of 10x. Bitcoin (BTC) Price Struggles With Whale Pressure Bitcoin fell by almost 3% to a low of $109,436 on Friday. Large whale orders raised by traders were also flagged as attempts to manipulate the order book. These were referred to by many as spoofy tricks – maneuvers in which whales change the liquidity to trap retail traders. Notably, the pullback contributed to a week of turbulence in BTC. It announced more than $350 million in long liquidations within 24 hours. Some traders have considered Bitcoin in a capitulation stage, and this normally prepares greater purchasing chances in case history repeats. The next important driver is the US inflation data, or PCE numbers. Bitcoin may be relieved in case inflation subsides. Otherwise, whales might continue pushing the market down until the next recession. Avalanche (AVAX) Building for the Next Rally Avalanche remains popular as a blockchain that is fast and scalable. Its subnets provide flexibility to developers to develop projects without high cost or delay in confirmation. That combination has rendered it widespread among DeFi and enterprise groups. AVAX has a market cap of $9.6 billion and trades at around $23. Its position is considered to be strong, according to analysts, provided that it can overcome resistance in the area of the $2025 range. That could be a clean breakout that would pull the token up sharply. Avalanche is also making upgrades to enhance network efficiency. Along with the growing DeFi and NFT initiatives, these trends continue to put AVAX on the radar of having one of the highest 10x ROI potential outlooks among the medium-cap coins. MAGACOIN FINANCE – $0.005 Presale Secured with Dual Audits MAGACOIN FINANCE is being put alongside Bitcoin and AVAX, its rivals among the giants, due to its potential to grow exponentially. The existing coins are not going away, but MAGA is taking the lead with projections of up to 1200% returns on early investors. The project gained confidence when it passed two CertiK and HashEx audits. Both audits attested to smart contract security and transparency – two aspects that are of great concern to presale buyers. The combination of powerful audits, increased demand, and a fast-growing community, according to analysts, is why it is one of the best cryptos to buy under $1 today. Final Thoughts Bitcoin and Avalanche remain high-profile market choices. However, when it comes to the best crypto to buy in 2025, under $1, MAGACOIN FINANCE is getting the most buzz. It has passed dual audits and is projected to drive an ROI of above 1200%, so it is among the best cryptocurrencies that investors should not miss in their portfolios. To learn more about MAGACOIN FINANCE, visit: Website: https://magacoinfinance.com Access: https://magacoinfinance.com/access Twitter/X: https://x.com/magacoinfinance Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance  Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.The post 3 Best Cryptos to Buy for 10x ROI — Bitcoin and XRP Named With MAGACOIN FINANCE and AVAX Presale Picks appeared first on 36Crypto.
Threshold
T$0.01594+1.07%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00200154+1.49%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,461.83+1.40%
शेयर करें
Coinstats2025/09/04 15:21
शेयर करें
American Bitcoin stock surges then dumps on Nasdaq debut

American Bitcoin stock surges then dumps on Nasdaq debut

The post American Bitcoin stock surges then dumps on Nasdaq debut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. American Bitcoin Corp. stock swang sharply on its Nasdaq debut, surging over 90% before wiping out most of its gains and closing the day up just 16.5%. Summary American Bitcoin stock surged to $13.20 in early trading before dropping 49% to $6.72 and closing at $8.05, up 16.5%. The debut gave the Trump-linked Bitcoin miner a $5B valuation, with 2,443 BTC worth $273M in reserves. Nasdaq halted trading five times due to sharp swings, though the stock climbed another 5% after hours. American Bitcoin Corp., a Bitcoin mining and accumulation company backed by Eric and Donald Trump Jr., made a volatile debut on Nasdaq, soaring 91% before plunging by half in its first trading session. The stock closed at $8.05 on Sept. 3, 2025, according to Yahoo Finance data. American Bitcoin stock turbulent first day Shares opened around $6.90, climbed to a peak of $13.20, and then dropped to $6.72 before closing at $8.05, up 16.5% on the day. After-hours trading added another 5%, lifting the stock to $8.45. Trading was halted five times due to sharp price swings. The debut valued the company at roughly $5 billion, with its 2,443 Bitcoin (BTC) treasury worth about $273 million.  The listing was completed through an all-stock reverse merger with Gryphon Digital Mining (Nasdaq: GRYP), a faster route than a traditional IPO. Shareholders of Gryphon approved the deal in late August, leaving Hut 8 Corp. with 80% ownership and the Trump brothers with a combined 20% stake.  Market strategy and fundraising plans Following the launch, the company announced an at-the-market offering of up to $2.1 billion in Class A shares. Proceeds will go toward additional Bitcoin purchases, new ASIC mining equipment, and general operations, echoing Strategy’s treasury strategy of pairing business operations with Bitcoin accumulation. Eric Trump called the listing a “historic…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.345+0.66%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,461.83+1.40%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016219-5.18%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 15:20
शेयर करें
AI Agents to be top stablecoin users: Galaxy’s Novogratz

AI Agents to be top stablecoin users: Galaxy’s Novogratz

The post AI Agents to be top stablecoin users: Galaxy’s Novogratz appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz said that AI agents will soon become the top users of stablecoins. During an interview with Bloomberg published on Wednesday, Novogratz said that “in the not-so-distant future, the biggest user of stablecoins is going to be AI.” He said he expects users will be able to ask an AI to buy their groceries, and have it independently engage in the necessary transactions: ”Your grocery agent, who knows what you like to eat, knows that you’re on a diet or not on a diet, is going to figure out what groceries to buy from where.” AI agents are autonomous software programs that can perceive their environment, make decisions, and take actions to achieve goals without constant human intervention. The primary feature that distinguishes these systems from most current AI systems is their higher degree of independence. Novogratz highlighted that such an agent would not “send a wire instruction or a Venmo” and instead would rely on stablecoin transactions. He said that he is unaware of whether such systems will be in place in one or five years, but he expects us to “see an explosion of stablecoin transactions.” Michael Novogratz. Source: Wikimedia Related: $1M Bitcoin in 2026 would signal trouble: Galaxy’s Mike Novogratz Stablecoins are on the rise Novogratz’s remarks follow reports suggesting that stablecoin adoption in payments is growing significantly. Early June reports indicated that at least four tech companies, including Apple, X, Airbnb, and Google, were exploring stablecoins as a means to lower fees and improve cross-border payments. Last month, global grocery giant Spar announced support for stablecoin and cryptocurrency payments in its stores across Switzerland. In mid-June, e-commerce giant Shopify rolled out early access to stablecoin payments in Circle’s USDC in collaboration with major US exchange Coinbase. At the end of July, payment company…
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012101-4.38%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9998+0.02%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21251+1.52%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 15:19
शेयर करें
Ripple CTO Hits Back at Litecoin Critic

Ripple CTO Hits Back at Litecoin Critic

Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, has publicly responded to an attack on XRP from a prominent Litecoin influencer. The exchange began when the influencer questioned XRP’s utility and long-term viability, particularly in an environment where stablecoins are gaining traction. The influencer’s comments also included claims about the XRP Ledger’s on-chain activity and its ability … Continue reading "Ripple CTO Hits Back at Litecoin Critic" The post Ripple CTO Hits Back at Litecoin Critic appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
XRP
XRP$2.8446+0.87%
शेयर करें
Coinstats2025/09/04 15:19
शेयर करें
Cumberland is suspected of joining the WLFI market making and received 10 million WLFI 2 hours ago

Cumberland is suspected of joining the WLFI market making and received 10 million WLFI 2 hours ago

PANews reported on September 4th that, according to on-chain data from ai_9684xtpa, Cumberland DRW appears to have begun market making for WLFI. Two hours ago, it received 10 million WLFI (approximately $2.05 million) from BitGo, and over the past 24 hours, there has been frequent small transactions on-chain. Notably, Cumberland is also one of the market makers for Memecoin TRUMP. If this information is true, WLFI will now have the support of three major market makers: DWF, Jump, and Cumberland.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.345+0.66%
WLFI
WLFI$0.1837+10.72%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001501+1.76%
शेयर करें
PANews2025/09/04 15:18
शेयर करें
Uniswap Governance: A Pivotal Vote for a Wyoming Entity

Uniswap Governance: A Pivotal Vote for a Wyoming Entity

BitcoinWorld Uniswap Governance: A Pivotal Vote for a Wyoming Entity The world of decentralized finance (DeFi) is constantly evolving, and a recent development within the Uniswap ecosystem highlights this dynamic shift. The Uniswap governance community is currently engaged in a crucial vote that could reshape its operational future. This isn’t just another proposal; it’s a strategic move to establish a new legal entity in the U.S. state of Wyoming, signaling a significant step towards formalizing certain off-chain functions for the leading decentralized exchange. Why is Uniswap Governance Eyeing Wyoming? At the heart of this discussion is the proposed entity, tentatively named DUNI. This new structure is designed to handle the practical, real-world aspects that even a decentralized protocol like Uniswap encounters. Think of it as the administrative backbone for the community’s collective efforts. The move to Wyoming isn’t arbitrary; the state is known for its progressive stance on blockchain and digital asset legislation, offering a more predictable environment for crypto-related businesses. The primary functions envisioned for DUNI include: Entering into Contracts: Facilitating agreements with third-party service providers, developers, or partners. Hiring Service Providers: Enabling the community to onboard talent for specific tasks without direct protocol interaction. Handling Regulatory and Tax Matters: Navigating the complex legal landscape and ensuring compliance with U.S. regulations and tax obligations. This initiative underscores a growing trend within DeFi protocols: the need to bridge the gap between purely on-chain operations and the necessities of the traditional legal and financial world. Effective Uniswap governance requires addressing these practicalities to foster long-term sustainability and growth. What Does This Mean for Decentralized Finance (DeFi)? This proposal by the Uniswap governance community carries significant implications, not just for Uniswap but for the broader DeFi ecosystem. It represents a mature approach to decentralization, acknowledging that certain functions benefit from a formal, legally recognized structure. While the core protocol remains decentralized and permissionless, supporting off-chain activities through a legal entity can unlock new opportunities and mitigate risks. Benefits could include: Enhanced Stability: A formal entity can provide a stable base for legal and financial interactions, reducing ambiguity. Greater Accessibility: It may make it easier for traditional businesses and institutions to engage with the Uniswap ecosystem. Clearer Accountability: Centralized points of contact for legal and tax matters can streamline operations and improve external relations. However, challenges also exist. Some purists in the DeFi space might view any move towards a centralized entity, even a supporting one, with skepticism. The balance between decentralization ideals and operational efficiency is a delicate one that Uniswap governance is carefully navigating. Navigating Regulatory Waters with Uniswap Governance One of the most compelling reasons behind establishing DUNI is to better manage regulatory and tax matters. The regulatory landscape for cryptocurrencies and DeFi is constantly shifting, particularly in the United States. By having a dedicated entity in a crypto-friendly state like Wyoming, the Uniswap community aims to proactively address these challenges. This approach could set a precedent for other decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) seeking to formalize their off-chain operations while maintaining their decentralized core. It demonstrates a commitment to responsible growth and compliance, which is crucial for mainstream adoption and avoiding potential legal pitfalls. The Community’s Voice: Unanimous Approval So Far As reported by The Block, the vote on this pivotal proposal is scheduled to conclude on September 9 UTC. What’s remarkable is the current sentiment: it shows a staggering 100% approval rate. This overwhelming support from the community underscores a collective belief in the strategic importance of DUNI for Uniswap’s future. It reflects a consensus that adapting to the evolving legal and operational environment is essential for the protocol’s continued success and expansion. This strong endorsement through Uniswap governance highlights the community’s proactive stance in securing Uniswap’s position as a leader in the decentralized exchange space. It’s a clear signal that the community is ready to embrace innovative solutions to traditional challenges. In conclusion, the Uniswap governance vote to establish a Wyoming-based entity named DUNI is a landmark decision. It signifies a mature evolution in the DeFi space, demonstrating how decentralized protocols can strategically integrate with traditional legal frameworks to enhance operational efficiency, navigate regulatory complexities, and foster sustainable growth. This move could very well pave the way for other DAOs, offering a blueprint for bridging the gap between decentralized ideals and real-world necessities. The resounding community support for this initiative reinforces its potential to strengthen Uniswap’s foundation for years to come. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is the main purpose of the proposed DUNI entity? A1: The DUNI entity aims to support Uniswap’s off-chain operations, including entering contracts, hiring service providers, and managing regulatory and tax matters, providing a legal framework for these essential functions. Q2: Why is Wyoming chosen as the location for DUNI? A2: Wyoming is selected due to its progressive and favorable legal framework for blockchain and digital asset companies, offering a more predictable and supportive regulatory environment. Q3: How does this move impact Uniswap’s decentralization? A3: While DUNI is a centralized legal entity, its purpose is to support the decentralized Uniswap protocol. The core protocol remains decentralized, with DUNI handling only specific off-chain administrative and legal functions as directed by Uniswap governance. Q4: What are the potential benefits of establishing DUNI? A4: Benefits include enhanced stability for legal and financial interactions, greater accessibility for traditional institutions to engage with Uniswap, and clearer accountability for regulatory and tax compliance. Q5: When is the Uniswap governance vote scheduled to conclude? A5: The vote on establishing the Wyoming-based DUNI entity is scheduled to conclude on September 9 UTC. Did this article shed light on the evolving landscape of Uniswap governance and its strategic moves? Share your thoughts and this article with your network on social media to keep the conversation going about the future of decentralized finance! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping decentralized finance institutional adoption. This post Uniswap Governance: A Pivotal Vote for a Wyoming Entity first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Threshold
T$0.01594+1.07%
Union
U$0.01091+11.89%
RealLink
REAL$0.06083+2.35%
शेयर करें
Coinstats2025/09/04 15:15
शेयर करें
Cardano Community Turns Bearish, But Here’s Why ADA Isn’t in Trouble

Cardano Community Turns Bearish, But Here’s Why ADA Isn’t in Trouble

Santiment has just shared an interesting Cardano chart that basically every ADA holder should take a look at. The data shows that Cardano’s normally optimistic retail crowd has turned bearish for the first time in months. What’s surprising is that this shift in sentiment hasn’t pulled the price down – instead, ADA has managed to
Threshold
T$0.01594+1.07%
SphereX
HERE$0.00027+22.72%
Cardano
ADA$0.8318+2.52%
शेयर करें
Coinstats2025/09/04 15:15
शेयर करें

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अधिक

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving