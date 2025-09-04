2025-09-05 Friday

क्रिप्टो न्यूज़

सबसे ताज़ा क्रिप्टो न्यूज़ और मार्केट अपडेट का आनंद लें
Nasdaq raises listing standards for Chinese companies entering U.S. markets

Nasdaq raises listing standards for Chinese companies entering U.S. markets

Nasdaq has proposed new listing standards to reinforce its commitment to capital formation while upholding market integrity.
Union
U$0.01091+11.89%
शेयर करें
Cryptopolitan2025/09/04 15:35
शेयर करें
Shiba Inu Breakout Structure Suggests 670% Rally To $0.000155

Shiba Inu Breakout Structure Suggests 670% Rally To $0.000155

The post Shiba Inu Breakout Structure Suggests 670% Rally To $0.000155 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shiba Inu Breakout Structure Suggests 670% Rally To $0.000155 | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/shiba-inu-breakout-structure/
DeepBook
DEEP$0.132105+2.51%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016219-5.18%
Sign
SIGN$0.07347+2.66%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 15:34
शेयर करें
Analyst Warns XRP Must Push to $22, or the Cycle Top Is Already In

Analyst Warns XRP Must Push to $22, or the Cycle Top Is Already In

A well-known market technician believes XRP will likely rally by another 674% to a two-digit price if it hasn't already topped for this cycle. Analyst EGRAG Crypto said this while discussing XRP's current price position and its future outlook. For context, after dropping from the $3.66 peak in July to a floor price of $2.69 on Sept. 1, XRP appears to have entered a recovery phase, having gained 5.57% since the recent floor. Does XRP Have More Room for Growth? Meanwhile, discussions around XRP's top price for this bull run have gained steam. While some believe there is no more room for growth beyond the $3.66 high, others insist there is, but suggest the potential push beyond $3.66 may likely not be by a large margin. For instance, market watcher Crypto Rover predicted late last month that while Ethereum (ETH) could reach a peak of $9,500 in the next four months, XRP may only see a top price of $4.8 within this period. This represented a mild 57% increase from its price at the time. However, EGRAG disputed claims that XRP may top out at $4, projecting much higher targets. In his latest analysis, he still dismissed these claims but included an important nuance for a better market outlook. According to EGRAG's recent disclosure, if XRP is incapable of reaching his lofty $22 target, then it has already topped at $3.66, and there's no in-between. He presented a chart detailing XRP's historical price movements as a guide to his forecast. While he placed the chart and broader analysis behind a paywall, exclusively for subscribers, the analyst provides a sneak peek for onlookers. Specifically, his chart features two curves at the top and bottom. The top curve has marked XRP's peak for each cycle, while the bottom one has marked its bottom. If XRP Has Not Topped, Then Its Peak Lies Around $22 For instance, in Cycle 1, when XRP hit the top curve at a price of $0.0614 in December 2013, this marked the top of that cycle. Meanwhile, in Cycle 2, XRP retested the top curve at a price of $3.31 in January 2018. Expectedly, this represented the top for that cycle. XRP Chart | EGRAG Crypto However, in this cycle, despite XRP reaching a new peak of $3.66 in July, its price action is still far below the top curve. This essentially suggests that XRP might still have more room for growth before reaching its top for this cycle. Notably, EGRAG's chart shows that the top curve aligns with an XRP price of around $22, which represents a 674% increase from the current price of $2.84. The market analyst believes that if XRP still has more upside potential, then the next uptrend would take prices to this level. However, EGRAG suggests the other possibility is that XRP would not observe another upward push, but maintain $3.66 as its peak, the same way it missed the top curve during the 2021 run. Nonetheless, multiple analyses do not agree with this. For instance, Batman recently predicted an imminent push higher after XRP swept liquidity and found support around $2.7. XRP 12h Chart | Batman
Threshold
T$0.01594+1.07%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09522-2.84%
XRP
XRP$2.8446+0.87%
शेयर करें
The Crypto Basic2025/09/04 15:33
शेयर करें
MEME has become a new favorite on the blockchain after its “fever” subsided. What are the popular ICM, CCM, and PM?

MEME has become a new favorite on the blockchain after its “fever” subsided. What are the popular ICM, CCM, and PM?

By Nancy, PANews After the MEME market went silent and on-chain degen sat dormant for a long time, ICM (Internet Capital Market), CCM (Creator Capital Market) and PM (Prediction Market) quietly took over the emotional outlet and are becoming the new focus of funds and narratives. CCM Both Solana and Base have mentioned the concept of CCM (Creator Capital Markets), which is to provide capital market support to creators, such as content creation financing, revenue sharing, community incentives, etc. In the Base ecosystem, the price of Zora, the representative CCM project, continues to rise, with the daily token issuance once exceeding that of Solana, and it continues to update its features, such as the recent launch of short videos. On the Solana side, Pump.fun recently announced the launch of Project Ascend, which will introduce a new dynamic fee mechanism and set a tiered creator fee structure based on the token market value, aiming to improve the sustainability of the ecosystem. The new mechanism will increase creators' income by 10 times the original amount, while also speeding up the processing of CTO (community takeover) creator fee applications, helping the platform attract more streaming creators and startup projects. The program distributed approximately $2.4 million in revenue to creators on the first day of its launch. Meanwhile, Solana has also recently posted several tweets related to Time.fun, a platform that focuses on CCM narratives and recently launched a mobile application, with both iOS and Android versions now available. MITCH MITCH is a live-streaming token launched on Pump.fun. It was created by Mitch, a well-known MEME trader. He gained fame for his early investments in MEME tokens like Milady and Retardio. Currently, Mitch holds 79.3% of MITCH tokens and has pledged never to sell. GMGN data shows that since its launch on September 3, MITCH's market value has exceeded US$42 million, but has now fallen back to around US$19 million, with a 24-hour trading volume of approximately US$14.5 million. ICM ICM (Internet Capital Markets) is a strategic direction that Solana has mentioned publicly many times. In July of this year, it released a related technical roadmap, including optimizing transaction sorting, introducing high-speed networks and consensus upgrades, aiming to become the first blockchain capable of supporting high-frequency trading. Previously, Solana's "Tweet as Token" launch platform, Believe, gained popularity due to its ICM narrative, with its platform token, LAUNCHCOIN, skyrocketing to hundreds of millions of dollars. Recently, WLFI's launch of the USD1 stablecoin hinted at its ICM market presence and announced a partnership with the launch platform BONK.fun, prompting market attention to related assets on the platform. Collector Crypt (CARDS) Collector Crypt is a Solana tokenized Pokémon card platform, officially endorsed by Solana in a tweet. It previously secured seed funding from GSR, Big Brain Holdings, FunFair Ventures, and Genesis Block Ventures. Dune data shows that as of September 4th, its cumulative trading volume exceeded $150 million, generating approximately $9.65 million in fees. Collector Crypt recently launched its presale, with 718 backers depositing 16,500 SOL (approximately $3.4 million). However, the price of the token, CARDS, has plummeted since its launch. GMGN data shows that since its launch on August 30, CARDS's market value has exceeded US$520 million, with a 24-hour trading volume exceeding US$85.1 million. Grailed (MAGIK) Grailed is the first ICM narrative from launch platform Heaven. It is positioned as a crypto platform centered around Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) collectibles, where users can purchase and open digital card packs to win real, graded physical cards. All transaction fees and 25% of platform profits are used to repurchase and burn MAGIK tokens. GMGN data shows that as of September 4, MAGIK's market value once rose to more than US$16.5 million, and its 24-hour trading volume exceeded US$1.3 million. Huch (HUCH) Huch, a winning project from the Solana Colosseum hackathon, transforms Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) game skins into digital assets for financial applications, including skin tokenization and collateralized lending. Its token, HUCH, launched on Believe and was heavily promoted by the well-known influencer, him. GMGN data shows that as of September 4, HUCH's market value recently exceeded US$12.8 million, and its 24-hour trading volume reached US$10.7 million. Charizard Capital (ZARD) Charizard Capital combines cultural collections with crypto assets. Through on-chain transactions of ZARD tokens, each transaction will provide funds for the acquisition of PSA-rated Charizard cards. GMGN data shows that as of September 4, ZARD's market value has risen to a maximum of US$7.2 million, with a trading volume of approximately US$3.7 million in the past 24 hours. ToCa.Gg (TCG) ToCa.Gg allows users to pay $20 worth of TCG tokens to win rare Pokémon cards. TCG refers to a collectible card game, where players obtain cards through packs, exchange, or trading. Players then build decks using these cards to compete against each other. GMGN data shows that as of September 4, TCG's market value has risen by more than US$5.8 million, and its trading volume in the past 24 hours was approximately US$800,000. PM Discussions about PMs (Prediction Markets) have been increasing recently. On the one hand, leading platforms like Polymarket and Kalshi have been experiencing significant market activity, particularly with Polymarket recently receiving CFTC approval to return to the US market. On the other hand, emerging platforms like Football.Fun have also rapidly gained popularity, garnering market attention. Flipr (FLIPR) Flipr is an X-platform trading bot designed for the Polymarket and Kalshi prediction markets. Users can trade directly on X using natural language, aiming to make prediction markets more accessible to mainstream users. GMGN data shows that since its launch more than two months ago, FLIPR’s market value has exceeded US$30 million. PrediBot (PREDI) PrediBot is an AI prediction market assistant based on Base, which allows users to create predictions, participate in predictions and earn profits with a simple tweet on the PredictBase platform. GMGN data shows that as of September 4, PCULE’s market value peaked at over US$18 million. Polycule (PCULE) Polycule is a trading bot that runs on Telegram and allows users to trade prediction markets on Polymarket directly through the Telegram interface, without having to access the complex platform interface. GMGN data shows that as of September 4, PCULE's market value reached a maximum of US$16 million. Polyfactual (POLYFACTS) POLYFACTS proposes using prediction markets (such as Polymarket and Kalshi) to verify the authenticity of social media content and is about to launch a real-time prediction AI agent. The project has attracted the attention of the founder of Polymarket. GMGN data shows that as of September 4, PCULE's market value has reached over US$2 million, with a trading volume of approximately US$2.7 million in the past 24 hours.
idrawline
MITCH$0.01319-29.95%
LaunchCoinonBelieve
LAUNCHCOIN$0.07258+5.05%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009474+1.81%
शेयर करें
PANews2025/09/04 15:33
शेयर करें
TON Strategy Company Unveils $250M Stock Buyback Plan to Boost Holdings

TON Strategy Company Unveils $250M Stock Buyback Plan to Boost Holdings

The post TON Strategy Company Unveils $250M Stock Buyback Plan to Boost Holdings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TON Strategy Company has approved a plan to buy back $250 million of its stock. This plan aims to improve the balance sheet of Toncoin holdings. TON Strategy Targets Shareholder Value with $250M Buyback In a recent press release, TON Strategy Company (formerly Verb Technology) announced that its board of directors has approved a $250 million stock buyback plan. This would be done either through open-market transactions or alternative methods permitted under securities law.  The company is not obligated to acquire a set number of shares. However, factors such as market conditions, liquidity, and share price will influence the decision. Executive Chairman Manuel Stotz explained that the strategy is designed to give the firm flexibility in capital allocation. If shares trade at a discount to net asset value (NAV), the company could pursue buybacks.  On the other hand, if the stock trades at a premium, the TON Strategy may issue stock to acquire additional Toncoin.  “Subject to market conditions, among other factors, if the stock trades at a premium to NAV, the company may consider issuing stock to buy TON. Conversely, the company may consider repurchasing its own stock if it trades at a discount to NAV. The repurchase program provides us with a tool to enable us to do so,” Stotz said. The launch of the buyback program follows the company’s recent rebranding and ticker transition to TONX on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Formerly operating as Verb Technology, the firm has fully embraced a digital asset treasury strategy focused on Toncoin.  As CoinGape previously reported, TON Strategy disclosed holdings worth $780 million. It comprised $713 million in Toncoin and $67 million in cash. This portfolio positions itself as one of the most prominent institutional supporters of its ecosystem. TONX Stock and Toncoin Performance According to Yahoo Finance data, the…
TONCOIN
TON$3.099-0.64%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016219-5.18%
67COIN
67$0.006544+40.61%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 15:31
शेयर करें
Bitcoin, Ethereum Open Interest Are Sitting Close To ATH Levels, What Happened Last Time?

Bitcoin, Ethereum Open Interest Are Sitting Close To ATH Levels, What Happened Last Time?

Over the last few weeks, both Bitcoin and Ethereum have seen an interesting wave of price action with high volatility. Naturally, this volatility has spurred a wave of trading as crypto traders see this as a time of opportunity due to the fluctuations. The result of this has been a rapid rise in the open interest of both Bitcoin and Ethereum during this time. While this, on its own, is significant, looking at the previous performances, it could suggest where the Bitcoin and Ethereum prices are headed next. Bitcoin And Ethereum Open Interest Remain Very High Toward the end of the month of August, the Ethereum price began rising rapidly, fueled by large buys from Ethereum treasury companies such as Bitmine and SharpLink. This push would eventually see the Ethereum price reach a brand new all-time high, beating out its $4,800 peak from 2021 after climbing above $4,950. Related Reading: Shiba Inu Descending Channel Breakout Shows Where Price Is Headed Next In the same vein, the open interest had risen rapidly, and this metric, too, rose to new all-time highs. By August 23, amid the frenzy, the Ethereum open interest climbed above $70 billion for the first time in history, marking a major milestone. Since then, the Ethereum open interest has retraced. But it is still sitting above $55 billion at the time of this writing, suggesting that interest in the altcoin is still high. While the Bitcoin open interest did not hit new peaks in the month of August like Ethereum, it also remained at very high levels. Data from Coinglass shows that the Bitcoin open interest is still averaging at a high $80 billion, still close to the $86 billion all-time high that was recorded back in July. What The Open Interest At ATHs Could Mean Looking at previous performances when the Bitcoin and Ethereum open interest have been at all-time high levels, there is usually a period of consolidation that follows, especially as price retraces. This was seen after the first all-time highs of the year back in February, which was followed by a few months of consolidation. Related Reading: Ethereum price Crash To $4,081: Why The Bears Are In Charge Then again, the peaks in June were followed by short consolidations, which ended in July. And then, another consolidation before the open interest started to rebound in August. This shows that the period of consolidation is not always long, but at the end of it is always another rise in open interest that coincides with a rise in price. From here, if the Bitcoin and Ethereum open interest were to hit new peaks, it would probably mean that their prices are ready to hit new highs as well. Following the trend of the last few months, the open interest could start to pick up again toward the end of September, propelled forward by price recoveries. Featured image from Dall.E, chart from TradingView.com
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012101-4.38%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005628+0.44%
READY
READY$0.003353-0.91%
शेयर करें
NewsBTC2025/09/04 15:30
शेयर करें
Mega Ethereum Bull Tom Lee Reveals the “Fair Value” ETH Price Should Be

Mega Ethereum Bull Tom Lee Reveals the “Fair Value” ETH Price Should Be

Continue Reading: Mega Ethereum Bull Tom Lee Reveals the “Fair Value” ETH Price Should Be
TOMCoin
TOM$0.00025-10.07%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.571+0.44%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002252-19.31%
शेयर करें
Coinstats2025/09/04 15:30
शेयर करें
Top Analysts Say This DeFi Altcoin Offers Bigger Wealth Potential Than Top Meme Coin Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Top Analysts Say This DeFi Altcoin Offers Bigger Wealth Potential Than Top Meme Coin Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is fast becoming the new go-to in the market of decentralized finance (DeFi). According to top experts, its potential for wealth-building might be stronger than that of meme-coin giant Shiba Inu (SHIB). Mutuum Finance’s presale is live right now at stage 6 with tokens at $0.035. The project has already recorded more […]
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001227+1.40%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09522-2.84%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005628+0.44%
शेयर करें
Cryptopolitan2025/09/04 15:30
शेयर करें
European Central Bank chief urges stricter oversight of non-EU stablecoin issuers

European Central Bank chief urges stricter oversight of non-EU stablecoin issuers

ECB President Christine Lagarde said the EU should hold non-EU stablecoin issuers to the same standards as EU issuers.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0636+1.95%
शेयर करें
Coinstats2025/09/04 15:28
शेयर करें
What It Means For Traders

What It Means For Traders

The post What It Means For Traders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Unveiling The Crucial BTC Perpetual Futures Long/Short Ratio: What It Means For Traders Skip to content Home Crypto News Unveiling the Crucial BTC Perpetual Futures Long/Short Ratio: What It Means for Traders Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/btc-perpetual-futures-ratio-3/
Bitcoin
BTC$111,461.83+1.40%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016219-5.18%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 15:26
शेयर करें

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अधिक

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving