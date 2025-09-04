2025-09-05 Friday

Ukraine Became the First in the World in Terms of Crypto-Activity in relation to the Population

Ukraine Became the First in the World in Terms of Crypto-Activity in relation to the Population

Ukraine was ranked first in Chainalysis‘ population-adjusted cryptocurrency adoption ranking and eighth overall. This reflects the high intensity of crypto asset use relative to the population, the report says. The study covered 151 countries and took into account the use of various crypto services, from centralized exchanges to DeFi solutions and institutional activity. As a […] Сообщение Ukraine Became the First in the World in Terms of Crypto-Activity in relation to the Population появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Incrypted2025/09/04 15:50
Incrypted2025/09/04 15:50
The Urgent Debate Dividing A $506B Pension Fund

The Urgent Debate Dividing A $506B Pension Fund

The post The Urgent Debate Dividing A $506B Pension Fund appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CalPERS Crypto: The Urgent Debate Dividing A $506B Pension Fund Skip to content Home Crypto News CalPERS Crypto: The Urgent Debate Dividing a $506B Pension Fund Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/calpers-crypto-pension-fund/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 15:50
Cumberland Begins Market Making for WLFI After BitGo Transfer

Cumberland Begins Market Making for WLFI After BitGo Transfer

The post Cumberland Begins Market Making for WLFI After BitGo Transfer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Cumberland DRW starts market making for WLFI, receiving 10 million WLFI from BitGo. Signals institutional confidence and improves liquidity for WLFI. WLFI joins Memecoin TRUMP with complex institutional backing. Cumberland DRW, a leading market maker, initiated services for WLFI (World Liberty Financial) after receiving 10 million tokens valued at $2.05 million from BitGo, confirmed by on-chain data. This involvement signals major institutional support for WLFI, enhancing liquidity, and aligning Cumberland with DWF and Jump as key market makers. Cumberland Secures 10M WLFI for Market Making Cumberland DRW, a prominent market-making entity, now joins DWF and Jump in supporting WLFI after receiving 10 million WLFI from BitGo, according to on-chain observations. This engagement is anticipated to boost WLFI liquidity and may curb volatility, which has been unstable due to varying trading volumes. The positioning of Cumberland as a market maker adds credibility and signals strong institutional backing. Market participants anticipate lower spreads, though official statements are lacking from key executives. The crypto community continues to monitor the activity, documenting significant whale trades without public remarks from Cumberland or WLFI’s founding team. As of September 4, World Liberty Financial (WLFI) is trading at $0.18, marking a 19.81% decline in the past 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap. Its market cap is $4.45 billion with a 0.12% dominance. The 24-hour trading volume fell by nearly 19.46%, indicating a potential decrease in short-term investor interest. “Cumberland’s allocation of 10M WLFI signals significant institutional confidence and is likely to improve liquidity and reduce volatility for the token.” WLFI Trading Dynamics and Institutional Influence Did you know?Cumberland DRW, historically noted for major market-making roles, now supports WLFI just like it did with TRUMP Memecoin, highlighting institutional interest in politically themed tokens. Coincu’s research team suggests Cumberland’s move to market-make WLFI could invigorate trading volumes and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 15:47
FC Bayern Chase World Record Attendance In Opening Bundesliga Game

FC Bayern Chase World Record Attendance In Opening Bundesliga Game

The post FC Bayern Chase World Record Attendance In Opening Bundesliga Game appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MUNICH, GERMANY – OCTOBER 14: The Allianz Arena stands lit pink during the Google Pixel Frauen-Bundesliga match between FC Bayern München and Eintracht Frankfurt to raise awareness of breast cancer on October 14, 2023 in Munich, Germany. October is also called “Pink October” as people around the world adopt the pink colour and display a pink ribbon to raise awareness about breast health. (Photo by Jan Hetfleisch/Getty Images) Getty Images German champions FC Bayern have sold over 50,000 tickets for their opening Frauen Bundesliga game and could break the world record attendance for a women’s league match. With two days still to go until their opening game of the Frauen Bundesliga season at home to Bayer 04 Leverkusen, the match is set to enter the top ten attendances for a women’s league match. There is still the outside chance that it could surpass the world record for a domestic women’s game set six years ago when 60,739 saw Atlético de Madrid host FC Barcelona at the Wanda Metropolitano. Despite the explosion in popularity of the women’s game since 2019, that figure has remained unbeaten since then. English side Arsenal have recorded four of the eight attendances over 50,000 but the 60,704-capacity of their Emirates Stadium means they can never surpass the world record for a league game. Cup matches have attracted bigger crowds. The world record for any club match is the 77,390 who saw the 2023 Women’s FA Cup Final between Chelsea and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium. MADRID, SPAIN – MARCH 17: supporters of Atletico Madrid during the match between Atletico Madrid Women v FC Barcelona Women at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on March 17, 2019 in Madrid Spain (Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images) Getty Images Saturday’s game will be the fifth time that the FC Bayern…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 15:45
Top Investor Shares Personal Plan to Make $1,000,000 with XRP

Top Investor Shares Personal Plan to Make $1,000,000 with XRP

Veteran crypto investor Austin Hilton has revealed his personal roadmap for turning his XRP holdings into a million-dollar profit. Hilton explained that his approach is straightforward, long-term, and built on discipline rather than complicated tactics. Long-Term Hold Strategy Specifically, Hilton noted that his main approach revolves around buying and holding XRP over the years. He said he has accumulated XRP steadily and plans to hold until the asset reaches at least a 30x return from current levels. That translates to an XRP price target of around $80–$90, which he believes is achievable in the future. For Hilton, patience and long-term vision are the cornerstones of his profit strategy. In his words: "I think XRP will go beyond that. And I don't really care how long it takes—whether it takes a year or two, three, four, or five. I'm going to hold." This aligns with the perspective of other XRP commentators who urge investors to secure a bag of 10,000 tokens and remain patient for the coin to enter the triple-digit range, enabling portfolios to reach million-dollar levels. In July, investor Armando Pantoja said he is willing to wait for XRP to eventually reach $1,000 per coin, even if it takes over 10 years. This price outlook would make modest holdings worth $2,850 today (1,000 XRP) grow into a million-dollar fortune. Consistently Buying XRP, Even in Red Markets The second component of Hilton’s plan is consistent accumulation. He claims to continue buying XRP weekly, regardless of market conditions. Instead of being discouraged during downturns, he views red days as opportunities to acquire more at a discount. He stressed that while others panic and sell, his focus remains on strengthening his portfolio for the long run. "So, I continue to buy even on the red days. Why? Because buying at $2.85 is still a deal relative to where it's going to be," he said. Don’t Sell on Fear Hilton also noted that it is important to stay unemotional. He said he avoids selling during market crashes or reacting to negative narratives suggesting XRP could fail. Instead, he treats dips as entry points, as he believes XRP, and crypto more broadly, are here to stay. Hilton dismissed the idea that making money with XRP requires complicated strategies. For him, success boils down to three things: holding long-term, consistently buying, and blocking out short-term noise. While XRP won’t create overnight millionaires, he believes time and disciplined investing will deliver results. Diversify, Not Just XRP In addition to holding XRP, Hilton also uses swing trading tools to expand his profits. However, he emphasized that these are secondary to his main XRP strategy, which he believes is simple but effective. Notably, Hilton also emphasized the importance of diversification in crypto. He noted that he owns stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and other crypto assets in addition to XRP. He advised against putting all eggs in one basket, as this could expose one’s portfolio to risk.
The Crypto Basic2025/09/04 15:44
ChainUp Named Double Finalist at Thomson Reuters’ ALB Pan-Asian Regulatory Awards 2025

ChainUp Named Double Finalist at Thomson Reuters’ ALB Pan-Asian Regulatory Awards 2025

The post ChainUp Named Double Finalist at Thomson Reuters’ ALB Pan-Asian Regulatory Awards 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SINGAPORE, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ChainUp, a global provider of digital asset solutions, has been named a finalist in two categories at the Asian Legal Business (ALB) Pan-Asian Regulatory Awards 2025. This recognition, presented by Thomson Reuters, underscores the company’s role in a rapidly maturing industry where robust technology is a core requirement for regulatory compliance. ChainUp’s nominations are for Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) Compliance Team of the Year and Transaction Monitoring Solution Provider of the Year. The nominations reflect the company’s commitment to delivering critical infrastructure that addresses the most pressing compliance challenges facing the digital asset ecosystem. “The digital asset space is at a pivotal inflection point, and being a finalist for a Thomson Reuters-backed award validates our strategic focus on institutional-grade security and compliance,” said Sailor Zhong, Founder & CEO of ChainUp. “Our solutions are engineered to empower businesses with the tools needed to navigate evolving mandates, from sanctions screening to combating financial crime, enabling them to operate with clarity and integrity. This recognition belongs to our team and their dedication to building the foundational technology that supports the industry’s next phase of growth.” The ALB Pan-Asian Regulatory Awards are judged by an independent panel of senior legal industry leaders. The winners will be announced at a ceremony on September 18, 2025, in Singapore. About ChainUp ChainUp, a leading global provider of digital asset solutions, empowers businesses to navigate the complexities of this evolving ecosystem. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Singapore, ChainUp serves a diverse clientele, from Web3 companies to established financial institutions. ChainUp’s comprehensive suite of solutions includes crypto exchange solutions, liquidity as-a-service, custody services, MPC wallet-as-a-service, KYT crypto tracing analytics tool, asset tokenization, crypto asset management, and Web3 infrastructure such as mining, staking, and blockchain APIs. For more information, visit: https://www.chainup.com/. Disclaimer:…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 15:43
Polymarket secures U.S. return with CFTC greenlight

Polymarket secures U.S. return with CFTC greenlight

The post Polymarket secures U.S. return with CFTC greenlight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A new regulatory guidance has opened doors for Polymarket to re-enter the United States following a three-year ban. Summary Polymarket has received a CFTC no-action letter covering QCX LLC and QC Clearing LLC, clearing the way for its U.S. return. The platform acquired the firms in July for $112 million, gaining a licensed exchange and clearinghouse to operate legally in the U.S. Polymarket has not set an official relaunch date, but regulatory approval and strategic moves signal its readiness to re-enter the market. Predictions platform Polymarket is officially set for a return to the United States after receiving regulatory clearance from regulatory authorities. On September 3, the CFTC’s Division of Market Oversight and Division of Clearing and Risk issued a no-action letter covering QCX LLC, a designated contract market, and QC Clearing LLC, a derivatives clearing organization. Polymarket acquired QCEX in July in a $112 million deal, gaining control of both QCX and QC Clearing. The acquisition provided the platform with the licensed infrastructure it needed to operate legally in the U.S., setting the stage for its comeback. The CFTC’s no-action letter now confirms that the regulator will not pursue enforcement against QCX, QC Clearing, or their participants for certain swap data reporting and recordkeeping requirements tied to event contracts.  While the relief specifically covers binary options and variable payout contracts executed on QCX and cleared through QC Clearing, it provides the clear legal pathway Polymarket requires to reopen in the U.S. market. The Commission also noted that this treatment aligns with no-action relief previously granted to other U.S.-regulated exchanges and clearinghouses, underscoring the legitimacy of the comeback plan.  Shortly after the announcement, Polymarket founder and CEO Shayne Coplan confirmed that the platform had received CFTC approval to resume U.S. operations. He also praised the Commission and its staff for…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 15:41
Bitwise Analyst: The Pokémon card market is undergoing a transformation towards RWA encryption, which may bring about the impact of Polymarket on the prediction market

Bitwise Analyst: The Pokémon card market is undergoing a transformation towards RWA encryption, which may bring about the impact of Polymarket on the prediction market

PANews reported on September 4th that Bitwise analyst Danny Nelson noted that the Pokémon card market is undergoing a crypto-transformation. Currently, most crypto-related RWA projects primarily serve traditional financial markets, such as government bonds, real estate, gold, and stocks. However, these markets already have mature digital trading systems, so cryptocurrencies only improve efficiency without fundamentally changing their operating models. In contrast, the Pokémon card market has reached billions of dollars, but it is still primarily a offline transaction with inefficient trading processes. Social auction app Whatnot generated $3 billion in sales through Pokémon card trading last year, but the market still lacks formalized investment vehicles such as ETFs or funds. CollectorCrypt's tokenized Pokémon card trading platform has garnered significant attention this week. Users can quickly buy and sell digital cards or deposit physical cards into the platform to generate NFTs for trading. Its CARDS token saw a tenfold increase in value within a week, generating an estimated annualized revenue of $38 million. Furthermore, its "Gacha Machine" (capsule toy machine) generated $16.6 million in revenue last week, forcing the team to restock due to high demand. Danny Nelson believes that crypto-innovation in the Pokémon card market may become a mainstream breakthrough, similar to the impact Polymarket had on prediction markets, creating global demand for new services.
PANews2025/09/04 15:41
Bitcoin in feverish anticipation of the Fed

Bitcoin in feverish anticipation of the Fed

We are almost there, because as early as tomorrow we could have the first significant data on the matter.
The Cryptonomist2025/09/04 15:35
