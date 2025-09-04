2025-09-05 Friday

क्रिप्टो न्यूज़

Bitcoin dominance collapses, should we bet on the outsiders?

Bitcoin sulks, altcoins stir: 55% dominance and tokens lying in wait... But who will really take the pot by December? L’article Bitcoin dominance collapses, should we bet on the outsiders? est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats2025/09/04 16:06
Whales Scoop $350M in ETH, New ATH Incoming?

The post Whales Scoop $350M in ETH, New ATH Incoming? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Whales accumulate over 79,000 ETH worth $350M, signaling strong institutional interest despite the ETF slowdown. Exchange outflows reduce ETH supply on platforms, suggesting investors are shifting toward long-term holding strategies. ETH breaks key $4,800 resistance, sparking speculation of a rapid move toward fresh all-time highs. Whales Scoop $350M in ETH, New ATH Incoming? Ethereum has seen over 79,000 ETH bought in bulk across several wallets, totaling around $350 million. A known transaction includes 14,670 ETH, worth $65.3 million, transferred from Galaxy Digital to BitMine Digital. All transfers happened within one hour, suggesting the purchases were pre-planned. Three other wallets, recently created, purchased 65,662 ETH via FalconX. The combined value of these trades was around $287 million. The wallets have no previous history, which raises questions. “It’s unclear who controls these wallets,” said one source. “But the size of the orders points to large players.” Whales have started to buy $ETH 🐋 🤑 BitMine Digital just bought 14K+ ETH worth $62.4 million 3 newly created wallets bought 65,662 ETH worth $287 million on FalconX. Recently, ETF inflows have definitely slowed down for $ETH but whales are still buying non-stop. Is a new… pic.twitter.com/rsh10VELnN — Cas Abbé (@cas_abbe) September 4, 2025 ETH Continues to Leave Exchanges Netflow data from August 4 to September 4 shows ETH is being withdrawn from centralized exchanges on a regular basis. Outflows peaked on August 12, August 22, and August 26, each day showing over 150,000 ETH removed from platforms. Ethereum Exchange Netflow Chart : Cryptoquant Only a few days showed any meaningful inflows. This trend suggests holders are moving ETH to private wallets or other platforms, which reduces available supply on exchanges. This could limit short-term selling. ETH Breaks Key Resistance on Weekly Chart A recent chart from CryptoGoos shows Ethereum moving above the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 16:05
Putin and Xi Overheard Discussing Life Extension, Sparking Global Buzz

The post Putin and Xi Overheard Discussing Life Extension, Sparking Global Buzz appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping were briefly overheard discussing life extension during a live broadcast of Beijing’s Sept. 3 military parade, when comments about biotechnology, organ transplants and the possibility of greatly extended lifespans were captured on a hot mic. In the exchange, Xi reportedly said some predict people may live […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/putin-and-xi-overheard-discussing-life-extension-sparking-global-buzz/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 16:04
Ukraine Approves First Draft of Bill to Legalize and Tax Bitcoin

Ukraine’s parliament has approved the first draft of a bill that seeks to legalize crypto and introduce a new tax regime on profits from crypto transactions. According to MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, who shared the update on his Telegram channel, the measure secured 246 votes in favor, signaling strong political support. The proposal is part of Ukraine’s broader effort to modernize financial regulation and align with international standards. Officials believe clear taxation rules could boost state revenues while encouraging legitimate use of digital currencies. Tax Rates and Incentives The draft law outlines a dual tax structure. Profits from cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, would be subject to an 18% income tax and a 5% military tax. This brings the total to 23%. This figure is consistent with earlier recommendations from Ukraine’s financial regulator. To encourage early compliance, the bill proposes a preferential 5% tax on converting crypto into fiat currency during the first year of implementation. Lawmakers hope this incentive will smooth the transition and attract more users into the formal system. Regulatory Authority Still Undecided While the bill lays out clear tax obligations, it leaves open the question of oversight. Lawmakers have not yet determined whether the National Bank of Ukraine or the National Securities and Stock Market Commission will supervise the sector. MP Zhelezniak has said that amendments are expected before the bill’s second reading. He also emphasized that the current draft is a starting point only and may undergo significant revisions. Ukraine’s Strong Position in Global Adoption Ukraine is already recognized as one of the world’s most active crypto markets. In the 2025 Global Crypto Adoption Index by Chainalysis, the country ranks eighth overall. It performs especially well in categories such as centralized trading volumes and DeFi participation, highlighting its broad appeal. Digital assets have played a crucial role in Ukraine’s economy, particularly since its war with Russia in 2022. They have facilitated fundraising, cross-border payments, and financial support to communities. Observers note that this unique context has accelerated crypto adoption compared to many other countries. Global Shift Toward Crypto Taxation Ukraine’s initiative comes as more governments worldwide are formulating policies for digital assets. In Denmark, the Tax Law Council proposed in October 2024 to tax unrealized crypto gains, though the measure is still under review. Brazil followed a different path in June 2025 by ending its previous exemptions and introducing a 17.5% flat tax on crypto profits.  In the United States, representatives in the lower legislative chamber were scheduled to hold a hearing in July 2025 on a framework for taxing crypto assets.
The Crypto Basic2025/09/04 16:03
Jimmy Lai’s Life At Serious And Immediate Risk In Detention

The post Jimmy Lai’s Life At Serious And Immediate Risk In Detention appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hong Kong pro-democracy media mogul Jimmy Lai (C) pushes through a media pack to get to a waiting vehicle after being released on bail from the Mong Kok police station in the early morning in Hong Kong on August 12, 2020, after the Apple Daily founder was arrested under the new national security law. (Photo credit: ISAAC LAWRENCE/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images On September 4, 2025, the international legal team for Jimmy Lai, and his son Sebastien Lai, has submitted a new Urgent Appeal to the United Nations experts in relation to the serious and immediate risk to Jimmy Lai’s life posed by his ongoing detention. Jimmy Lai, a British citizen aged 77, owner of the independent newspaper Apple Daily and pro-democracy and human rights defender, has been detained and subjected to multiple Kafkaesque trials for fighting for freedom of speech and democracy in Hong Kong. He has been imprisoned, mostly in solitary confinement, for some 1,700 days, having been detained since December 2020, and faces life imprisonment for simply standing by his principles and values. Jimmy Lai has been facing multiple prosecutions, including for alleged sedition and alleged conspiracy to collude with foreign forces under the controversial Law of the People’s Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong and Special Administrative Region (NSL). On August 28, 2025, Jimmy Lai’s case under NSL concluded, and a verdict is awaited. If convicted, Jimmy Lai could be sentenced to life imprisonment. The NSL has been having a profound effect on the right to a fair trial and the rule of law in Hong Kong. Among others, the law established a separate procedure for the investigation, prosecution and trial of those suspected under the NSL. Those prosecuted under the NSL are often denied the right to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 16:00
ABTC's IPO is a roller coaster ride, adding another "crypto ATM" to the Trump family

Today, American Bitcoin Corp. (ABTC) officially listed on the Nasdaq. Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer Eric Trump, who holds close ties to the Trump family, staged a thrilling "capital roller coaster" on its first day of trading. ABTC Pump & Dump Market data showed that ABTC surged by more than 110% at its opening, but ultimately closed up about 17%. On that day, the stock was suspended five times by Nasdaq within an hour after opening due to violent fluctuations. It rose to $14 several times and then fell back to around $9.50, retracing more than half of the gains. This trend is a typical example of the "Pump and Dump" model: first, use political exposure and capital market enthusiasm to raise stock prices, and then take the opportunity to cash in profits, leaving ordinary investors to take over and suffer losses. A mysterious transaction: from mining machine "donation" to IPO In late March, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. struck a deal with Hut 8, one of the largest publicly traded bitcoin mining companies in the U.S., to create a new entity called American Bitcoin. Under the agreement, Hut 8 donated all of its 61,000 mining machines to American Bitcoin. In return, Hut 8 acquired an 80% stake in American Bitcoin. The most puzzling aspect of the deal is that the mining company gave up its 100%-owned equipment in exchange for a smaller stake by partnering with Trump's sons. In response, Matthew Sigel, head of digital asset research at VanEck, said on social media: "I completely don't understand why Hut 8 would use 61,000 mining machines in exchange for 80% of the shares of a subsidiary that it already wholly owns?" Eric Trump serves as chief strategy officer at the new company, which the company says brings "business acumen" and a "commitment to a decentralized financial system." Donald Trump Jr. is not listed in any executive position. In the IPO, Gryphon Digital Mining served as a "public shell company," providing American Bitcoin with a springboard into the core US capital markets. This merger provided the Trump family entity with a direct path to a Nasdaq listing, perfectly aligning with its $210 million capital raising plan. Furthermore, the company also held 2,443 Bitcoins as a corporate treasury reserve, adding weight to its financial narrative. In his first public statement, Eric Trump said: "Our Nasdaq listing marks a historic milestone for Bitcoin's entry into the core U.S. capital market. Our mission is to make the United States the undisputed leader of the global Bitcoin economy." Donald Trump Jr. emphasized that the company "symbolizes the core values of freedom, transparency and independence." However, the reality is that the core of all narratives is ultimately a cash-out tool - disguised as a belief in Bitcoin, but underlying it is capital arbitrage. WLFI: Another script for wealth harvesting Just days before ABTC's listing, World Liberty Financial (WLFI), another crypto bet of the Trump family, went online for trading. Its WLFI token briefly surged to $0.46, but then plummeted by approximately 50%, closing at around $0.22. On its initial public offering, WLFI boosted the Trump family's paper wealth by approximately $5 billion. Trading volume reached $1 billion in the first hour, bringing the token's market capitalization to nearly $7 billion. Reuters also reported that the project has generated approximately $500 million in actual profits for the family to date. WLFI's listing is not a simple issuance, but through a voting mechanism, early investors agreed in July to unlock their tokens for trading. The governance attributes of WLFI are more intriguing than its economic value - the official has not even stated whether it includes equity or dividend distribution. Political halo + retail investor enthusiasm = arbitrage artifact The following table intuitively shows the difference in returns for investors of different identities on the first day of WLFI: Identity/Group Cost price Listing price (approx.) Revenue Retail investors (secondary market buyers) $0.30–0.46 $0.22 Losses of 20%–50% Ordinary early-stage investors $0.05 $0.22 About 4 times the profit Core Insiders/Privileged Investors $0.015–0.05 $0.22 Nearly 4–14 times the return It is not difficult to see from this: Retail investors, as "high-level buyers", become the main losers; Although ordinary early investors made money, they were not the biggest winners; The privileged camp obtains overwhelming returns at extremely low costs and cashes out easily. The core logic of this wave of hype is: Narrative packaging: From "America's Bitcoin Economic Leader" to "Freedom and Transparency", each project is given a grand meaning; Identity Revealed: The endorsement of Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. will undoubtedly increase the project's attention and buying; Building hype: Social media and mainstream media collaborate to create hype, stimulating retail investors’ FOMO (fear of missing out); Cashing in: The sales are completed under a wave of high heat, but retail investors are left at high levels and continue to bear pressure. The Trump family's path to encryption is not accidental, but rather a way to use their political capital to establish a cross-cycle wealth map for themselves. For example, in addition to tokens, WLFI also has supporting assets such as the stablecoin USD1. At the same time, the project's internal holdings account for as much as 60-75%, and the interests are seriously tied. Coupled with billions of dollars in cooperation with allies such as Abu Dhabi and Justin Sun, this capital deployment across political cycles and asset classes is not just arbitrage but also an "institutional ATM." When the carnival is over, the only ones left are ordinary investors who hold on to their remaining chips and look up at the K-line - they become the only "paying audience" of this show.
PANews2025/09/04 16:00
1inch’s Swap API Opens Access to Tokenized Real-World Assets

1inch’s Swap API Opens Access to Tokenized Real-World Assets

1inch upgrades its Swap API to support tokenized RWAs via its dApp, Wallet and partner integrations, powered by Ondo liquidity. Access varies by jurisdiction.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/04 16:00
Top Research Firm K33 Identifies Bitcoin’s “Buy the Dip” Zone

The post Top Research Firm K33 Identifies Bitcoin’s “Buy the Dip” Zone appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin’s September average return since 2011 stands at -4.6%, the only month with losses. U.S. tariffs and slowing economic signals are amplifying seasonal crypto market weakness. K33 sees $94K–$101K as Bitcoin’s strategic buying zone amid ongoing market instability. Top research firm K33 Research is telling its clients that the current market instability is a major buying opportunity. In their new report, the firm lays out the case for why a combination of seasonal weakness and macro headwinds is pushing Bitcoin (BTC) into a “strategic buying zone” between $94,000 and $101,000. The “September Curse”: Why is This Month Historically Bearish for Bitcoin? K33’s thesis is grounded in a powerful historical trend within crypto space termed Bitcoin’s “September Curse.” BTC’s historical data The firm’s report highlights that since 2011, September is the only month with a long-term negative track record for Bitcoin, averaging a monthly return of -4.6%. This consistent pattern has shaped market expectations, with many traders anticipating weakness during this period. Bitcoin’s current macro headwinds This year, the seasonal decline is being amplified by broader global conditions. Economic indicators are signaling a slowdown, and uncertainty around U.S. tariff policies is adding to the pressure, reducing investor appetite for risk assets like crypto. This has created a clear divergence between the sideways action in Bitcoin and a surge in some altcoins. Bitcoin’s “$94k–$101k” Strategic Buying Zone While the short-term outlook is challenging, K33 Research argues that this weakness is creating the ideal entry point for long-term investors. K33’s key price target to accumulate BTC The firm’s analysis has identified a key buying opportunity if Bitcoin pulls back into the $94,000 to $101,000 range. They argue that this zone represents an ideal risk-reward scenario for long-term bulls looking to accumulate. Why is this considered an opportunity? K33’s outlook frames the current instability…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 15:59
BNB Gains 1.5% as Corporate Accumulation Eyes Larger Share of Supply

The post BNB Gains 1.5% as Corporate Accumulation Eyes Larger Share of Supply appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BNB rose nearly 1.5% in the last 24-hour period to test the $860 mark and is at near multisession highs after breaking key resistance zones in the upward move. The move came on unusually strong buying pressure in the most recent hour of trading, according to CoinDesk Research’s technical analysis model. Volume surged to 49,560 tokens, about 70% above the 24-hour average of 27,459. The price broke through layered resistance at $851–$853 before a push above $854 kicked off the final leg to current levels. In a shorter 60-minute window, BNB added 0.5% as it rose from $854.75 to $859. The gains in BNB came as broader crypto markets flashed green and after CEA Industries announced it expanded its total BNB stash to 388,888 tokens worth $330 million while targeting 1% of the supply by the end of the year. The broader crypto market, as measured by the CoinDesk 20 (CD20) index, rose 2.7% in the last 24 hours. The rally comes as traditional markets saw a long-bond sell-off over rising concerns of swelling government debt. Safe havens including gold have benefited from the trend, bringing the tokenized gold market past $2.5 billion. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/03/bnb-gains-1-5-as-corporate-accumulation-eyes-larger-share-of-supply
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 15:55
Trump’s Bitcoin Mining Stock American Bitcoin Rockets 91% Then Crashes on Chaotic First Day

TLDR American Bitcoin (ABTC), co-founded by Eric and Donald Trump Jr., debuted on Nasdaq with extreme volatility, ending up 16.52% after hitting highs of 91% Trading was halted five times due to price swings, with shares ranging from $6.72 to $13.20 before closing at $8 The company went public through a merger with Gryphon Digital [...] The post Trump’s Bitcoin Mining Stock American Bitcoin Rockets 91% Then Crashes on Chaotic First Day appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/04 15:53
